In an effort to understand who our creator, YHWH, is, I’m reading The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings from Deep Space (available from Abe Books). Over the next few weeks I’ll be posting sections from the book with a small amount of editing for clarity.
As previous posts have explained, mankind is the result of a seeding experiment carried out by a multi-tiered structure that extends from this universe, Nebadon, to the first universe, Hanova. Hanova’s highest creators are called the Immortal Seven. Nebadon was created by the Immortal who is named Fire. (See Apollymi Mandylion)
The Council of Nine
The highest creators in this universe are the Council of Nine. It is possible that the Council of Nine are the Immortal Seven, since The Nine called themselves Aeons, which “describes the highest form of celestial power, spiritual entities formed from the Divine Presence” according to The Only Planet of Choice.
The Nine are formless and do not reside in a place such as a solar system. They are so far above our density that they had to use Altea, the social memory complex after which Atlantis was named, as a medium between them and medium Phyllis Schlemmer (p. 24).
One of the very select participants in the channeling sessions of the Council of Nine that took place over twenty years (1974 - 1994) was the creator of the Star Trek franchise, Gene Roddenberry. And as Star Trek fans suspected all along, the television series and movies were more truth than fiction.
The Twenty-Four Civilizations
The Nine used a council of twenty-four civilizations to bring the primitive people living on Earth to their current state of consciousness. It’s important to know that genetic engineering is first and foremost a spiritual process: the genes of created beings must be spiritually compatible the souls that incarnate in them. Furthermore, if an incarnated soul evolves, his genes change.
Genetic engineering is carried out by advanced beings and by lowlifes. When advanced entities, such as the Sirians, are involved, the result is perfect; but when malign entities, i.e., certain greys and reptilians, do it, well, just look at birth defects lately (Appendix: Birth Defects).
Here is a description of the twenty-four civilizations, which exist beneath the Council of Nine:
In relationship to us there are twenty-four physical civilisations, in another dimensional realm. Each is a total collective consciousness that oversees. And from these civilisations, physical beings have incarnated upon your Planet Earth, and at times have intervened when necessary.
These physical civilisations, the Twenty-Four, each in its own dimension, are total and complete units of one collective consciousness that have agreed to be in that collective consciousness. They have evolved to that form of action to oversee, to pass through information of great importance, and [to] help other physical civilisations in their evolutionary process (p. 24).
YHWH, whom Tom calls Huvah, is a social memory complex: he is one of the Twenty-Four. His people, the Huvids, live on a planet, although they and their planet vibrate at a higher frequency.
JOHN: We don't know whether a civilization might be only ten souls or many millions. Can you give us a general idea about that?
Tom: Within Altea, as stated in your Bible, there is the figure 144,000. Huvah would be within the realm of five million.
JOHN: And those civilizations, are they eternal?
(p. 36) Tom: If you lived a million years in Earth time, you would feel you were eternal, is that not so?
]OHN: (Laughing) Yes.
Tom: Then we would say it is eternal.
JOHN: (Laughs) Yes, okay, I understand that.
Tom: Altea, we will say to you, is eternal. A Huvid would live approximately one million of your years. The civilization of Huvah is the one that brought forth the nation of the Hebrews. They came to Planet Earth for this in the time of Sumer, and at the time when it is [written] in your books about 'the sons of the gods merging with the daughters of the Earth’. And they came one other time also. As they were the one civilisation that had sustained energy and were determined to survive, they elected to play a central historical role on Planet Earth. Their descendants represent a microcosm on Earth.
The civilization of Huvah is the one that brought forth the nation of the Hebrews. They came to Planet Earth for this in the time of Sumer, and at the time when it is [written] in your books about 'the sons of the gods merging with the daughters of the Earth’.
Besides telling us there are five million Huvids in the social memory complex known as Huvah, the Nine disclosed what I take to be their vibrational frequency, which was expressed in multiples of the speed of light.
GENE: I understand that the Nine are not physical entities, but are those of Huvah and Altea and other civilisations physical beings?
Tom: They are physical civilisations, but not in the same dimension as Planet Earth. They also have physical limitations, but not to the extent of those on Earth.
ANDREW: Could you indicate which dimension Huvah exists in?
Tom: We understand the different dimensions, as you call them, but in truth, they are not dimensions.
(p.25) ANDREW: Well, when it was explained to me before, dimensions were said to consist of various velocity envelopes.
Tom: Yes, speed.
ANDREW: Right. And relative to the speed of light, what is the speed of Huvah?
Tom: I am consulting. Altea is giving us his numbers. Yes. Altea has said it is not exactly a dimension, but it would be fifty-six times the speed of light, as you know it on Earth.
People such as Megan Rose who can see frequencies describe them as densities: 3rd density, 4th density, etc. Taking the figure, 56, I assume this means Huvah is a 5th-density collective.
A person calling himself Hidden Hand claimed in 2008 that the social memory complex known as Lucifer was at the high end of the 6th density. Perhaps this is the reason the Luciferian claimed, “we have evolved higher than Yahweh.”
Our creator is the one you refer to as Lucifer, “The Light Bearer” and “Bright” and “Morning Star.” Lucifer is what you would call a group soul or social memory complex, which has evolved to the level of the sixth density, which in effect, means that he — or more accurately, we — have evolved to a level sufficient that we have attained a status equal or arguably greater than that of Yahweh (we have evolved higher than him). In appearance, were you to gaze upon Lucifer's fullest expression of our being, the appearance would be that of a sun or a bright star. Or, when stepping down into a 3rd-density vibration, we would appear as what you may term an angel or light being. https://www.wanttoknow.info/secret_societies/hidden_hand_081018
But the evil ones never stop deceiving. In another conversation, the Nine say that Huvah is a composite of them, meaning that he is their equal. Furthermore, Huvah rules over his own afterlife kingdoms.
JOHN: I'm assuming then that Yehovah is in fact part of the Nine, but the [Israelis] do not know that?
Tom: He is a composite of all of us.
JOHN: I thought that you meant that Jesus has a piece of—
Tom: Yes, but he is of all of us.
ANDREW: So, in fact, when the Hebrew Bible states that Yehovah is God, it is correct?
Tom: Yes. (p. 125)
Schlemmer, Phyllis (1993). The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings from Deep Space. Free download: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/the_only_planet_of_choice.pdf
Very interesting. Just wondering what you think about people like Edgar Cayce and Gnosticism?
IN THE BEGINNING ...*
The Gnostic core belief was a strong dualism: that the world of matter was deadening and inferior to a remote nonphysical home, to which an interior divine spark in most humans aspired to return after death. This led them to an absorption with the Jewish creation myths in Genesis, which they obsessively reinterpreted to formulate allegorical explanations of how humans ended up trapped in the world of matter. The basic Gnostic story, which varied in details from teacher to teacher, was this:
In the beginning there was an unknowable, immaterial, and invisible God, sometimes called the Father of All and sometimes by other names. "Fie" was neither male nor female, and was composed of an implicitly finite amount of a living nonphysical substance. Surrounding this God was a great empty region called the Pleroma (the fullness). Beyond the Pleroma lay empty space. The God acted to fill the Pleroma through a series of emanations, a squeezing off of small portions of his/its nonphysical energetic divine material. In most accounts there are thirty emanations in fifteen complementary pairs, each getting slightly less of the divine material and therefore being slightly weaker. The emanations are called Aeons (eternities) and are mostly named personifications in Greek of abstract ideas. Like the God, they are nonphysical light beings. They are described as androgynous or bisexual. The Aeons in turn generate large numbers of simpler entities. sometimes called angels. The first of the great emanations, according to several Gnostic groups, is named Barbelo. This is a predominately female persona. A common stipulation is that only Barbelo is able to see or communicate with the invisible Father God. Even the other nonphysical dwellers in the Pleroma have no contact with this remote entity, sometimes called the Silent God. Often there is a central trinity of Father, Mother (Barbelo), and Son. The common outcome of the myth rests on the thirtieth emanation or Aeon, Sophia. This is both the Greek word for Wisdom and also a woman's name. Sophia becomes jealous of the power of the Father of All to create. Without permission of her consort, the other of her matching pair, she gives birth or otherwise creates an offspring. It proves to be monstrous, with the head of a lion and the body of a serpent. She names him Yaldabaoth. Fie is also called Saklas (in Hebrew, the fool), and Samael (the blind God).
Ashamed of her progeny, Sophia takes Yaldabaoth outside of the Pleroma and hides him in a cloud. There he matures alone, having no knowledge of his origins. Imbued from birth with a portion of the divine material he inherited from his mother, Yaldabaoth, now given the title Demiurge (Greek: craftsman), creates a dozen Archons (Commanders) and then, in a mirror image of the great emanations of the Pleroma, hundreds of lesser angels. Yaldabaoth then creates the cosmos, understood to mean, not the entire universe as in modem usage, but the known planets. These were, in the order then understood: Moon, Venus, Mercury. Sun, Mars, lupiter, Saturn, and the zodiac of visible stars. According to the new Ptolemaic system of astronomy, all of the stars were thought to be attached to a single crystal sphere.
Yaldabaoth assigns seven of his Archons to rule over the seven planetary spheres, then
creates the Earth and decides to populate it. He has his angels make Adam, each of 365 angels contributing a single part. But Yaldabaoth and his Archons find that their creature is lifeless, or at least unable to stand. By this time Sophia has discovered what her offspring has done and is horrified at the fate of the humans he is in process of creating, who will be encased in deadening matter as in mobile tombs. In one version she and her consort come down from the Pleroma and trick Yaldabaoth into breathing life into Adam and Eve, thereby giving them and their descendants greater spirit power than the Demiurge is able to retain. In another version Christ or another Illuminator comes to earth disguised by a magic helmet and imbues the near-lifeless human prototypes with tiny divine sparks.
Yaldabaoth then creates the Garden of Eden, not on Earth as in Genesis, but at the level of the stars. He cruelly tells his human captives not to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. In some versions, for example, in The Hypostasis of the Archons among the Nag Hammadi texts, the serpent is the agent of Sophia, urging Adam and Eve to disobey; in more Christianized accounts it is the Christ who comes to the garden to warn Adam and Eve of the Demiurge's plan to enslave them in deadening matter. As must be clear by now, Yaldabaoth is known by Jews and Christians as Jehovah, or just as God. The Gnostics frequently and ironically quote Yaldabaoth declaring that he is a jealous god, claiming in his ignorance that he is the only God.
Finally, the role of a savior, even in the later documents when this is (mostly) Jesus, is not to die for people's sins. Sin has little to do with the Gnostic vision, particularly the peculiar Christian concept of original sin borne by every human. The savior figures in Gnosticism try to wake people up from the deadening effect of being encased in matter and prepare them for the arduous nonmaterial individual flight through the cosmos after death to try to reach the Pleroma and re-merge their divine spark with the main mass located there. In the Gnostic cosmos each of the "planets" is ruled by one of the Archons and the spirit released from matter by death must persuade the Archon to allow it to pass through that "planet's" crystalline sphere.
This was the model in which the Earth was a sphere in the center of the universe. The Earth was thought to be surrounded by nested transparent crystal spheres, the "seven heavens" of proverb, one for each of the planet-type objects, which included the Sun and Moon. The eighth sphere, the ogdoad, contained all of the fixed stars. On the other side of this sphere of the zodiac were imagined various celestial locations, from Plato's realm of perfect ideas to the abode of gods, to the Christian heaven, to the Gnostic Pleroma. The Gnostics, then, sought to remain current with the science of their day. But in the Ptolemaic system the planets had been promoted from mere moving points of light to the central points on gigantic crystal spheres far larger than the Earth. Many of the Greeks now thought of the planets as minor gods. For the Gnostics in particular this posed the problem of how the escaping spirits were supposed to get through each of the eight transparent spheres to reach the Pleroma. Hence their concern with inventing verbal formulas and supposed passwords for the voyaging spirits to declaim to each planetary Archon or its minions to gain passage.
Our incarnated soul is a splinter of an angelic oversoul.
The term Archon refers to servants of the Demiurge, the evil "creator god", that stands between the human race and a transcendent God that can only be reached through GNOSIS. The Archons are characterised as terrible forces of negativity and illusion. They are cosmic prison warders seeking to keep their human charges bound to earth. How? The seven Deadly Sins were inserted as archetypes into the soul when it incarnated on earth for the first time: Lust/Gluttony/Greed/Sloth/Wrath/Envy/Pride.
Or in the words of Castaneda: „The predators gave us their mind ". Caught up in the illusions of material existence, man believes he is just a body and he cannot grasp the truth of his origin. This condition perpetuates spiritual blindness, leaving human kind in captivity to his prison guards.
The Archons are tyrannical and limiting agencies who rule over humanity and creation in order to enhance their own self-importance and glory. It is incumbent upon the knower to realize this and to extricate himself from the grasp of these powers whenever possible. The existential predicament of human life lies in the uncomfortable dominance to which these lesser godlings subject the spirits of human beings, and from which only the experiential realization of gnosis can extricate them.
I used to watch Star Trek yrs ago, and this all reminds me of it. Now I see why.