Baron Guy de Rothschild, born on May 2, 1909, in Paris, France, and Josef Mengele, Angel of Death, born March 16, 1911 in Günzburg, Germany.

Robert and Esther discuss the Illuminati, CERN, Jesuits, and Aliens

Dec 5, 2024 Unveiling Hidden Realities: Survivors Speak on Illuminati, Alien Encounters, and Underground Projects

In this episode, Robert Vandriest Harrington (b circa 1965) and Esther Ford (b Feb. 20, 1951) delve into their traumatic experiences as survivors of sinister projects conducted in deep underground military bases. They discuss their encounters with powerful Illuminati families like the Rothschilds, interactions with non-human entities, and the intricate web of councils such as the Knights of Malta and Jesuit Order.

The discussion also touches on the deeply interconnected plots involving off-planet activities and the influence of secret alien factions. Covered in this episode: • Unveiling the Council: Rothschilds and Illuminati • Robert’s Experiences with the Rothschilds • Esther’s Journey and Rothschild Memories • Knights of Malta, Jesuit Order, and CERN • Royal Families and Hidden Children • Geneva, Switzerland, and Genetic Engineering • Power Play and Biblical Connections • Hollywood and Elite Rehabilitation Centers • Dutch Royal Family and Child Hunting parties • Off-Planet Operations and Alien Entities • Pre-Adamic Age and Human Spirit • Alien Abductions and Mind Control • Faith and Overcoming Darkness

Transcript

For the first time I have paired Robert Vandriest Harrington—he he used to go by Robert Vandriest Mitchell for the interviews we did years ago—and Esther Ford, who is Sue Ford’s twin sister. Her sister is the author of the book, Thanks for the Memories, under the pen-name, Brice Taylor. Both of these individuals are survivors of projects that took place in deep underground military bases, projects that were underwritten by factions of the Illuminati, projects that have connections to all types of three-letter agencies, royals, and the rabbit hole goes down and down and down, even into the realm of the non-human entities that both of them have had interactions with.

Both of you have a experience with this family [the Rothschilds] which is one of the Illuminati families of note.

ROBERT: In my case, the Rothschilds, I got in touch with them and I was still quite young, and my first programmer as we know, was Dr Mengele … also known as [UI] Guy de Rothschild. But before that with Joseph Mengele, I already was brought to the different— I was trained to be part of the Satanic ritual network, and I also was brought to the different councils. And the Council of 13 is one of them in California. It’s part of a network globally, and they are the higher top in the country—the Satanic side of things. But we’ve got quite a number of councils. And not only your listeners who are Christians, but some are also maybe dabbling in the “new age” have heard probably of the Council of Five and all the others, which are also demonic councils, although in “new age” they are known as so-called alien councils. In reality we talk about the demonic [UI] a number of councils—they give them names—but the same players come back over and over, and Rothschilds are one of the main players.

One of my main handlers from my life was Lord Jacob de Rothschild. If I’m correct, he died, I think, this year, but no doubt they have a clone of him still operational, and his sons took over. But he was for a big part my main handler, at least on the European side. But, yeah, in all the councils the Rothschilds are participant in all of them.

And connected with the satanic network the Rothschild is called pindar, and that is occupied for 15, 20 years by one of the most and deepest elite families within Europe, who have the seat for 15, 20 years under the name of pindar. And pindar can always be recognized that the person wears a completely white suit, but is also an indication to to the rest of the Illuminati and police forces: “Stay out of our way.” They are above any reproach.

But … the Rothschilds were [not previously] under that function, because the Rothschilds, for one, is only a recent member of the Illuminati: they are still a young family. Because when I talk about Illuminati, I talk about families that go back for thousands of years—at least a thousand years or more in time, if we talk about the old families. And the Rothschilds only came into being—as formerly the Bauers—in 1776, when they took over the name, Rothschild, which means in English ‘red shield’. So they are only a recent member of the Illuminati family.

And another thing is, a number of the councils also have families in them that most people never heard of. Because most people seem to believe, when we talk about the Illuminati, that we talk about thirteen families. Those are only the known, the public families, while the real power lies with the hidden families, as also Esther can attest to this as well with her knowledge. And that is what people have to remember, that the real powers lie with the families that are not as publicly known as the thirteen families that we see publicly, like the Windsors, to whom I am connected through birth. My mother was used as an incubator, with the X from Queen Elizabeth and seeded by Prince Philip, so that makes me one of the hidden offspring of the Windsors. And there are many out there that are hidden offspring from the Windsors. But even moreso, there are hidden offspring from the Dutch royal family and the Danish blood royals, etc., etc. But the real power lies with the families that are not as known publicly as as the thirteen bloodlines that we see in all kinds of conspiracy sites, etc., etc.

And the councils, they are numerous. You’ve got from the Council of Three, the Council of Five, the Council of Eleven and Thirteen, etc., etc. But they all operate on a demonic level and they all fall under the fallen-angelic levels.

When I was used in rituals, and I was trained for this, we had gone as priests. And the reason for that is because we created energy fields that opened up portals, in which the olden ones, as they were called, came in. And they could only stay for a certain amount of time. But they had to be kept in this circle, because they couldn’t stay here permanently. And then they sometimes gave a physical object to, let’s say, the high priest or high priestess in the group, and then this physical object could be a book or something else that was then given to other leaders within the Illuminati for whom it was meant.

And those activities are still going on to the present day. And there are now more rituals going on, even, than in the time that I was used, because the electromagnetic field is stronger, the energy from the cosmos coming in. So, that makes the Illuminati weaker, because it breaks down the stronghold that their reptilian side has over them. And in order for them to hide their reptilian side, they need to drink more blood and more endocrine. If they don’t take more endocrine and blood, their reptilian form will not hold the human form, so they will be exposed more and more. And that is also what we sometimes see happening on TV and even in public, that sometimes you hear people, “Did that person shape-shift partly?” Yeah, the reason for this is because the electromagnetic fields of the Earth are getting stronger from the energies from the central part of our galaxy. We are since 2012 more bombarded with this, and this will break down the strongholds that reptilian parts that those Illuminati members have that are overshadowed by reptilians, if they are hybrids. And to counter that, they need to drink more blood in rituals

And also the missing children are part of this, especially the missing children that we now see happening in the U.S. over the last, what is it, eight years or more since Trump came in. Although under Trump, the borders were more closed, but before Trump and after Trump the borders became more open, so more influx of young children came in that disappeared in the network.

And according to the last figure I heard is, at one year there were about 300,000 or 400,000 children missing of the illegal aliens, and those children ending up in various ways in the Illuminati network for Satanic rituals, to harvest their endocrine and blood and other things. And also some of them ending up in the underground DUMBs, because what I also witness in the past as a child is that they are using children in order to feed chimeras that are being bred for the army of Satan, and those chimeras are fed with babies and young children. So, that is another part in which those missing children ending up as well, the slave trade, the sex trade and all the other things.

13:00 ESTHER It’s kind of interesting how the Rothschild memories started developing in my twin. I am hidden; no one knows I exist; Sue doesn’t know I exist. And she started interceding with this woman who was spirit-filled, and the woman said, “God says to pray for the hidden one.” And so they prayed that, and I think it was like three or four years later, Sue would— she was reading different books and was reading about the Rothschilds, and she saw a picture of Baron Guy, who was our original owner before we were even born. And so she started having our memories. And so they continually reprogrammed her. But it started that way.

And then in 2019, when the Holy Spirit said, “Pack up your car, everything in it, the dog, and leave here,” I did. I left Key Ministry, not knowing I wasn’t Sue. I was still completely programmed, but I had been put in her life during that time of transition. And so— I’m listening to the Holy Spirit: it’s coaching me what to say and what not to say.

So I did, and what I’m learning through working with you and the Holy Spirit working daily with me is that it was our enemy’s plan for us to leave, to go to New York to— they needed to transition us into her public life. And they were pretty clear that they knew that her spirit was in me—which it wasn’t because of God—and that I was going to walk the path, Sue Ford, author of Thanks for the Memories, the whole thing, and never really remember anything anymore because they were reprogramming everything and had just continual reprogramming.

And so, I started having Rothschild memories after the Holy Spirit had me get those two dolls, the identical baby dolls, and showed me we were twins, and that Sue was my twin, and that I was programmed to believe that her public life was my life. So these past five years, almost six, I’ve been remembering exactly what my life was. And my life lines up more with what Robert says.

16:00 I lived in Paris. I was raised in a Rothschild slave farm: all black people were my family. I understand why I feel really at home with black people. I had a black wetnurse: her name was Delila. She breastfed me for three years.

The Hitler Project

So the Rothschilds have this down. They had then all the underground networks. They had labs. They had all of it already, all the genetic engineering. We were a project of the Hitler Project, which I believe was actually trying to get a person with the most evil they could get genetically into your body from all these families, like Robert was talking about.

More Than Thirteen Families

You know, there’s way more than thirteen families. Our prayer book, where you have those prayers of deliverance from all those families, it is just family after family. I mean, we went even beyond all of the ones that you had, and God still showed me Dupont, another one. And so it it doesn’t stop.

Programming By Josef Mengele

I went from the black slave farm to programming with Joseph Mengele. As an infant they would take me out of the farm, and I would be taken to America or— or to all these— Brazil, Peru. I was with Joseph Mengele and his woman, whoever it was, over and over and over and over as a child. I mean, lots of contact with him. And I can’t remember all the details, but I have it all documented, and someday I will hopefully release that. But he was doing massive torture and programming, and massive spiritual things—evil, the more evil.

They Derive Power From Evil

I understand now they have to have the evil to get the power from evil. And I actually understand what Sue couldn’t when she kept saying, “Why are they— why are all these men at rituals lining up to rape me? What’s the deal? Is this just for sex?” And the Holy Spirit showed me, and I understood from my own experience that sex is just the doorway for the iniquity opening, and that using triplets—

Ford Triplets Were Interconnected Conduits For Demons To Enter Men Who Wanted High Political Office

Which I have discovered that Sue and I were born in the womb together and then there was a the third part of our egg that was implanted into the womb of another woman and was separate so that we could never remember this. And she is still underground, deep, deep, deep. She’s the deepest, closest to Satan’s throne room underground as people can get. And so she is continually being uploaded with demonic forces that come into me, that came into Sue. And so, when Sue was being raped on the altar, these men were just being loaded with demons. And not just demons, but high principalities, powers. So, it was the process of polluting all the leaders—presidents, and all of the leaders, the world leaders that attended these Satanic rituals.

20:00 And so, the Rothschilds were into all of this. Everywhere we had memories, they were somehow linked up to it. And so, we had lots of memories of being with Baron Guy de Rothschild as a little girl, with him in his big mansions. And nobody else was there but us. And on the Hebrew holidays he would have the regular Jewish Hebrew things that seemed right, and then at night he would do Satanic rituals/. So, I believe now from all of this that everybody is programmed. And they’re all split and filled with demons.

22:00 I just wanted to follow up on not only Baron Guy de Rothschild. When he turned 75, he turned me over to his son, David. And when he turned 75, he turned me over to Alexandre, his son, who is now the head of the Rothschild family in Paris. As I said before, in December, 2018, I was the mind file there with French president Emmanuel Macron when Alexandre Rothschild stood up and announced that he was culminating the global governments that day. That’s the new world order.

And so, I have a whole inside layer of personalities for Alexandre. But I have gotten to the point of knowing that Jacob Rothschild also was— he would— it makes my body shake, he was so torturous. And there was so much going on with him. And Evelyn Rothschild, who wasn’t quite as torturous, and Miriam Rothschild, who-- I’ve had a lot of memories of being in labs. As I grew older, she would put me in caves to collect stuff. They put me in labs; I was the mind file there. And she even married us to this guy named Roger, I guess so I could go in and out of her life and people would think I was there, but they actually put a clone of me with this guy. I never really lived a married life with him; I was always in labs, deep underground military bases, going all over in UFOs from the time I was little. And being taken on that other level to all these different places, including off-planet bases.

I mean, just having flashbacks here, flashback after flashback of all of these planets and different alien species and all this stuff that I could have never understood.

DAN DUVAL: We’re going to get to that. Now, I want to advance this conversation a little bit further. You both have these experiences with the Rothschild family; they are not good. And you also both have experiences with factions and orders within the Roman Catholic Church, namely Knights of Malta, which is a sovereign military order, and the Jesuit Order, which is also a military arm within the Roman Catholic Church, and, by extension, CERN. So I’m going to open up the conversation on Knights of Malta, Jesuit Order and CERN. Robert, what can you tell us?

25:50 ROBERT: Yeah, My mother’s family are Roman Catholic, Jesuits. That was hidden for me until in the counseling it came about. And it was Esther that mentioned something that triggered one of my memories, and that was with the Knights of Malta. And apparently I was initiated when I was fifteen on March 21, 1980. I was brought to England, to London, and I was brought to the St. James Cathedral, which is a Roman Catholic church. And one of the British side of the family, Basel Harrington—he died now, but he was then in his 50s, he was there with others. Queen Elizabeth was there, Philip and a few others that I didn’t know by name. And they were all in their Jesuit robes and other robes with other insignias. And this Basel started to speak in Latin, and now it turns out I was initiated into the Knights of Malta. And he had also a long sword, what you see in films, that you’re being crowned and things like that. I went through that.

I also found out that I have I found this out with Cody that I have also 50 other parts, apparently, who went through the same thing. And the Knights of Malta, as you already said, are an order within the Catholic Church, and also with CERN. Both the Jesuit Order and the Knights of Malta are deeply entwined in each other. They’re both deeply involved in the Roman Catholic Church and its security, because they are the security forces in the Vatican, to start with. But also in CERN, because the CERN facility, or at least the CERN facility underground, is deeply involved with the Jesuits and the Catholic Church. And that goes way, way back in time to probably the 1970s, if not even further back.

I got involved in CERN in around 1981 when they started to use computers and things like that, and through memories that resurfaced, we wrote down some of the memories of that, what I did with myself and others. They took the most psychic children, hooked them on supercomputers in order to siphon off their abilities and powers in order to find the keys to the abyss. That is what I understand out of it.

People have to remember that when God threw the angels of Satan into hell, or in the abyss, they were the most criminal of the angels that were from--if the Bible-- I’m not sure if the Bible says that-- but the most criminal of the angels were in the abyss, and the fallen ones that work on Satan and his fallen angelic orders. They have been ever since trying to open up the abyss, because if he wants to go to battle with Jesus, beside his chimera army he is creating, he also needs the darkest and the most criminal elements of the fallen angels that are imprisoned.

So, they have been trying to use psychic children with psychic abilities that were used under CERN—at least the CERN facility under Geneva, because CERN has also facilities in Chicago connected with the University of Chicago and other locations, but are smaller in setup but they do similar things. And all those facilities globally are all linked up to the one in Geneva as a network. And that is how they are trying to pierce through the veil of the dimensions and trying to find the keys in order to open up the cage of the abyss.

30:00 So far as I know they haven’t found it yet, nor been able to open it. I hope that stays like this. But I was used in this from ’81 till ’98 in this particular program. But that was only one aspect of, in this case, the Jesuits and the Knights of Malta, because they both connected also deeply with the CERN facility and the projects that are going on underground in particular. In particular, the Knights of Malta are also involved with the security in a radius of 10 to 20 miles of CERN The security guards armed to the teeth, so when there’s break, when someone tries to escape or something happens, they are called to arms. And they operate on both sides of the border of France and Italy, and the Swiss part. And they not only operate with the CERN facility, but other similar facilities connected with CERN in other parts of the world, including in the U.S. Also around Chicago, where they have one of their other main facilities.

DAN DUVAL: Robert, what I’m going to do is I’m going to screen-share the three drawings that you made to me. Now what you wrote there is illegible: the people that are watching this won’t be able to read what you wrote; but I’m just going to let you share a few minutes on each of the pictures that you sent to me.

So here’s the first picture you sent me. What is this?

ROBERT: This is the layout how people as myself and others were laid on those metal tables. And next to us was a table with computer screen and the computer. And the we were cabled through various ways to the computer. The computer in question had other cables that went to the main computer that was in the center of the room. The tables, where there were five tables in a pentagram form. Labels set on the top table north, if you want to say in directional north, and then in a circular form.

But this is the layout. And we had electrodes on us, on our heads. They also put needles with wires under our fingers and other places, and we were hooked on those computers, the computer table that you see next.

And this was for each of the participants: there were always five. The youngest I witnessed was about ten years old. And sometimes I also saw other adults as well. And in my case, the first time that this happened to me was in 1981, so I was 16 years old. But then, of course, that is when the advent came of the computers into the programming, as you may have noticed with other survivors. Notice the layout of the room, in this case with the tables, and the computer in the center point.

And the room was oval-shaped, it was dome-shaped. I think the room itself was about, I would say 40, 50 feet in diameter, and in height it must have been at least 20 feet tall. It was all white in color. The people that were working on us— Yeah, this was the main console computer in the center, and that had the wires on the ground and it came then to the tables.

We had about seven scientists working on us; they wore laboratory robes, but also on top [of the lab jackets] were the reds adjacent— I’m try to think what the color red is. It’s not like this: it’s burgundy red, something like that. And then their suits are white, and [they] had a golden color on the out [UI] [pointing to his left arm]. And each one had a small insignia of the Jesuits on them. And some of them also had the symbol of the Knights of Malta on the right side [pointing to right arm].

And each time, and it happened with me four times a year on average, and each procedure took place for six hours. But we have three that were missing on Wednesday night, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, so maybe [UI] came out and made them disappear, because they don’t want, of course, the world to know, whatever the case.

But above the table, when they started the operation, it was like an electromagnetic field in a dome-shaped form came up. And sometimes it was as if an opening went open at the top, and sometimes you saw what look like a face, a grotesque face, as you sometimes see in movies. Some of the faces that I witnessed look like some of those Alien movies. I’m not sure if any of you have seen a movie like Alien or Phenom then?

For people that know the movie, Alien, and know about that alien type of being, and also Phenom, which is part of the movie theaters, although that is from the modern, but the alien shapes conform to what we saw, but was the other side of the [UI]. So, they were looking in on us, and I also heard at times what sounded like screaming that came from the other participants, because they must have seen similar things as well.

37:00 But yeah, as I said, this canopy of the electromagnetic fields came over us during that period. Also there was a humming sound. And during the procedure also at times, as I said, electrodes were placed all over our body, our minds, also with needles in our body with wires, so we were monitored, but also fed electricity for whatever purpose. But that procedure went on for six hours on average, and with me happened four times a year, from 1981 till 1998. And it was under the CERN facility in Geneva. But there were projects in other places of the world that the Jesuits with their CERN operate, because CERN is a global network.

This is all new information that has come this year, over the last four or five months. I think with the CERN facility, what also triggered it is when I read of Svali, that she mentioned something about CERN, and that triggered my memory.

DAN DUVAL: I do remember, though, that when we were working, CERN kept coming up. And they were definitely summoning, if not your whole physical body with abductions, with craft or whatever, we were absolutely aware that there were parts that kept reporting back to CERN—possibly through the astral.

39:00 ROBERT And also not to mention how far CERN goes back in time, because people seem to think that CERN started around, what was it, 2008, 2009, while the real operation started way back in the 1970s, if not further back.

DAN DUVAL: Esther, I’m going to pitch the same question to you.

ROBERT: Yes, and she is older than me as well; she is, I think, seven or eight years older than, because I remember in 2012, when I came across her testimony, and she mentioned of her experience, I think her ritual under the Vatican that took place I think in 1970 when she was 13 or something, while my experience took place in ’77—my same experience under the Vatican with the Jesuits and all that. So, I know that her experience goes further back in time than mine. I just can’t believe that she is still alive.

ESTHER: Mine goes back even further in time because I’m the oldest. I mean, I’ll be 74 on presidential inauguration day—I wish I could change my birthday. But we also had a lot of memories of Knights of Malta. Sue and I were both knighted. She had memories, I had memories of my own, and that I remember it was through the Jesuits or through the Windsor family. And it was actually Queen Elizabeth who knighted us at a very young age—the mother of the queen that just died. And we were in and out of rituals there with that Windsor family, all of them, for decades. And I’m not sure; I’m trying to figure out if we’re genetically engineered with them, too, but that hasn’t really all come clear. But our grandmother was like best friends with those queens. I mean that’s just not normal. And at Ojai Valley when Sue and I were infants, that’s where we had— I think Sue wrote these memories down in the book, where the queen— where our grandmother took us into a pond and drowned us, and then brought us back up and told Queen Elizabeth II, that just died, sort of— We were at her death; we saw it. So, took us, drowned us, and brought us up, and had the queen name the whole section, all the names she wanted [for] her parts. And so there’s this continual thing with the Windsor family. And then I meet Robert. I mean, the whole thing just keeps getting closer and closer to my understanding.

But I also had a lot of memories of the Jesuit general, and how they would be on islands. And I was an infant when the Holy Spirit brought these flashbacks—oh, they were horrible. An infant made naked, it’s cold, they’re— they were the worst torturers. I thought they were the highest level of everything because they tortured everybody so bad. But they would bury us in the sand on these islands and take us to death, and then bring us back and breathe in our mouth and give us life again and name parts. So, we had tons of Jesuit systems.

44:00 At the same time, we had the Vatican and the pope from the beginning again—from the beginning, from our infancy on. And all of these things interlock together, and they all also interlock with CERN. Which you know, I told Robert when I started having all these CERN memories, I was taking a CERN underground under CERN as an in. I was down there doing all this evil stuff that I didn’t even understand because I was just following program. So I realized CERN is not anything new, but when I’m catching now, it’s like they have the statue of Shiva, and Shiva is a destroyer.

So when people have the eyes to see what’s truly going on, they’re going to understand that this is all just Satan’s plan. And I understand now why the pope, every pope and every Jesuit general, including the one now, Arturo Sosa, sodomized us every year. I don’t think that’s happened in the last couple of years. I hope; I don’t know.

But I understand now that was because we were being used as a really high-level evil tool, and they were making sure we didn’t remember, through not only the horror of being raped and sodomized, but also what they were sticking in. The demons that were coming through the portal is what this whole thing is about.

One thing, all the pieces that the Holy Spirit’s bringing to me are about— a lot of it is about the royal family. And the ones that we were involved in—and they were a lot of them—were like what Robert said. And we were involved with the Windsors. And I mean, she wrote in Thanks for the Memories about attending operas with Charles and, being there with Diana, and taking those boys, her William and Harry, setting them up to go to Disneyland for their programming when they came to visit the United States. So you know, as we’re filling in all this information, the bottom line is, there’s so many programs.

The other thing was, we were connected to the Netherlands hugely and with Prince Bernhard and Princess Beatrix. There were Satanic rituals; there were deep underground things going on with all these families. And one that I’m still putting together—and I can’t seem to get it all—is Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now his son, Albert. Prince Albert is married to a woman named Charlene. I don’t know if she’s a queen or the princess, but we have children that were taken into every single one of these—either they’re Rothschild or they’re— I don’t think we had Jesuit kids, but we had children from Baron Guy, Jacob and Evelyn Rothschild. And I know there were other ones. Reagan’s one, Ronald Reagan. They all have evil bloodlines, whether they know it or not, and that’s why the presidents were selected.

Elizabeth II, Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher

ESTHER: I just began to have memories about pindar and I don’t know there there’s just a lot with these royal families and them having our children. And I think they probably use them as breeders or something. I don’t really know, but I have no idea where they all are except for Samuel, the one that I believe is the rabbi in the Temple Mount.

And the other thing Robert mentioned was Geneva and Switzerland was right there close to Paris, sort of, and was where we called him daddy roel Guy. He would have meetings of all these elite people, rich people that came to invest in his project and one of them it reminded me of seeing Robert’s pictures. They had a box with glass on the front that was all wired that they put us in as an instant to demonstrate how he could kill us bring us back to life. And we were wired up and on show and people actually paid and invested into it for genetic engineering. And so, Baron Guy was often in Switzerland all over, and we have recovered part of our human spirit that were in the ley lines and grids in Switzerland, and God has delivered them and brought them back to our spirit. And so it’s like God’s working overtime right now to bring the pieces all back so that we can all put this together, and we can pray. And I mean, that’s all I do these days. That’s all I’ve done for six years.

DAN DUVAL: And I want to just say this one peace with the children and the secret and hidden children I think it’s a power play: that’s just my opinion. And the reason why I think that is because of the history that you find in the word of God. In Genesis 1 you see a command to be fruitful and multiply, fill the Earth and subdue it. And there’s a connection between being fruitful and subduing that comes right in the first chapter of the book. and when you see the development of civilization, including the Jewish tribes, we meet Gideon in Judges. And his problem is he’s from the weakest clan of the weakest tribe, and some of that is numerical. It’s just like literally the size. Manasseh was smaller than Ephraim, its half-tribe counterpart. And so the more children I think there’s— it’s a power play. So when you have a lot of children that have been basically woven through genetic alignment, they are then gridded up and linked to the face-forward or the power players at the top of the pyramid. And they draw power from the family, the grid of the family and the offspring. Whether they’re above or below ground, there’s a way that they’re moving resources and power, I think.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

ESTHER: That makes sense; that makes sense. And I can’t stop looking for Charlene of Monaco and one day her hair is blonde and the next day it’s brown and then the next day I mean she keeps dying her hair blonde and I know Sue did the same thing, too, when she was waking up and so you know this is all my thing I’m trying to figure out how to help these people. But I know I can’t do anything, but God can, so whatever His plan is, give it me.

(52:30) ROBERT: We saw that we dying of the hair when Britney Spears tried to break out in— was it 2007? Initially she tried to dye her hair from blonde to darker, and then she tried to shave her head, and then they picked her up and put her in this so-called rehab in Malibu. Well, in reality, that so-called rehab is a reprogramming center where the Hollywood elites down. So this happens on the level in this case in Malibu and with the local celebrities in California. But you also have the rehabs throughout Europe and elsewhere, where the global elites as the royal families and all the others starting to break down, and they will be brought to those locations.

And concerning the royals, the Dutch royal family is, by the way, much darker and higher up in the totem pole of the Illuminati, connected to the fallen angels, than the Windsors. The Windsors are maybe more known to to the world, but on an occult level, the Dutch royals, as I witnessed myself, are much darker and much deeper and higher up.

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (reign 1980 - 2013)

ROBERT: And the same to an extent with the Royal House of Monaco, as I witnessed as well. The Windsors are much lower on the Illuminati totem pole, if it comes to royal houses, than that of the the Dutch royals, and even than the house of Monaco.

I was brought to the Netherlands by my [UI] handler four times a year. That was from early 1971, yeah around ’71, I was brought to the the Dutch royal child-hunting parties in which were about 40 participants, give or take, and then children from the age of six to 16. The kids were completely naked, undressed naked. The only thing that they wore was like canvas shoes. And they would let loose in various states in southern Germany and Belgium where the Dutch royals had their estates outside of the Netherlands. And then they had the hunting parties in the way that the British elite has their fox-hunting parties. And then they went out with the high-caliber rifles and also dogs. They used the rottweilers and dobermans. Every time when I see one of those dogs, I’m triggered. And I was brought four times year to the Dutch royal hunting parties, child-hunting parties, and the former Queen Beatrix was one of the worst. Yes, other than Prince Bernhard, and also his wife, the former Queen—I’m trying to think of her name, the mother of Beatrix.

King Willem-Alexander

ROBERT: But Beatrix was much worse and more demonic, as I remember, than all the other members. And the Dutch Royals now have her son, King Willem in Dutch, because in reality it is still Beatrix that holds the real power. And the Dutch and the hunting parties are still continuing as we speak today. and the guests are members of other royal families is members of the blue the European bluebloods the higher levels, the Venetian families that are present.

And I was brought four times a year to those to those events till I— 1971, yeah, around 1971 till mid-’80s I was brought four times a year and I had to witness that. And then a few times I wanted to intervene to help one of those kids, but I also knew if I would try, I would be punished to the end of the world, so I didn’t do that. But initially when I saw that in in the first period I wanted to help those kids because they were of my own age. and I wonder the reason I was brought that it was reminded to me if I wouldn’t do in the programming what they wanted me I could and ending up in those places because they used children from six till 16 or 18 that didn’t have family anymore and kids also that got in involved with the justice system. So, kids that could be easily disregarded because nobody missed them and that type of thing.

But those things are still going on as we speak today even that the Netherlands is being regarded as a high developed country but it has a very dark and deep underbelly what most people don’t even know and a lot of the estates happened in the black and they have a lot of properties and and areas over there the same in Belgium in the ardan and they have populated areas that owned by the Dutch Royals. so there are a lot of locations that they use where they do the child-hunting parties and the kids are also fully dragged up so that they hardly can even do anything against it. They are programmed. They give a signal and minutes later there’s a like a shot fired, and that is then the starting point for the hunt to start.

And also letting the dogs loose. But I was heard from another insider later is that the dogs are not fed for three days before the event so that dogs will let themselves loose on those children. I literally saw children being torn apart and they couldn’t scream because they were so drugged up. so didn’t so that means that they even didn’t felt the pain and that is of course one of the reason why they could this because of the K but because of the drugs that they were under. They couldn’t feel the pain so they couldn’t scream but I literally saw children being torn apart by those dogs.

And one time I was watching James Bond movie that triggered me and that was the movie Moonraker in James on in which also I think Doberman was let loose on on a woman that gave J V in the movie information but she wasn’t supposed to and that triggered my memory to the royal families in Europe, certainly the Dutch family are one of the highest within the European families and the darkest as you probably can attest to this as well. And the same with the Monaco family on top of the pyramid, at least within Europe. And of course we still got royal families in Southeast Asia and and Africa as well, because Africa had of course a lot of royal families and they also attending the global network that we see because I’m not sure with you but I also saw it rituals not only people coming from the Western world but white people but I also saw a lot of high level members from African countries that came from their own roal lineage and and from Asia. so yeah if we talk about Illuminati we talk about from a lot of different offing which is not only of the Caucasian they are globally what I remember.

(1:01:00) DAN DUVAL: So, we’ve covered some intense ground. But both of you have made reference to the next level, which is off-planet operations, groups, interactions with entities, and this part of the conversation is what I think gets everyone confused, because we lack context, and we don’t have all the puzzle pieces when we have the conversation. And so there’s just a lot of gaping holes in any kind of path to conclusion on well where did these reptilian entities come from that seem to have a place within the Rothschild family or the Windsor or who who originally built these anti-gravity craft that people are flying around with their minds?

And interestingly enough just recently our very own Congress is starting to have hearings uh and I was watching some of these hearings on the nature of craft. And and and not just the ones that fly above the surface of the Earth, but the ones that are submerged, unidentified submerging objects. And in addition to that questions were being asked in Congress about non-human entities and the military’s awareness of their existence of course in those hearings the information is contained, whitewashed. but uh it’s incredible that this is even happening at all. And at this point in history there’s a reason why, years ago, Mexico released photographs, actual actual footage, of non-human bodies that their government was aware of. and I think a lot of people in America just kind of shrug their shoulders and didn’t take it very seriously I tried to share that story with several people and I had mixed reviews uh but it was an actual world government that was saying no there are nonhuman bodies we have them in our possession this is a real thing um however both of you have experiences with these beings and and really when it comes to the missing pieces of the puzzle it seems that those puzzle pieces exist in the pre-Adamic age and so I am just going to open this up and let you guys share a few a few thoughts here on on this conversation um with the understanding friends that no no one on this call like no one in this interview knows everything including myself like I I I am a student at this point. God seems to be opening things up more and more as we are faithful to take steps and have the conversation uh we’re finding keys we’re finding truth and and also we’re finding things that we are understanding in part and that’s okay so let’s have the conversation uh which one of you wants to talk about this line item first?

ESTHER: I don’t know I I don’t know as much as Robert and so I’m just gonna put a little bit of what I know because these memories are kind of like, since I started working with you they just flooded out, and they don’t stop flooding but my experience is that um we were trained at NASA our body was trained to to be able to do what the astronauts did. So they they have all kinds of equipment that prepares your body for all of that which you experience. And ours went beyond that to underwater everything and then we had all the different shape-shifter bodies that would take us we could just jump into a dolphin body and shape-shift into— whatever we needed, we had.

it um so what I’m where I’m going with this is we did a lot of underground interplanetary meeting of many different levels of counsel. And we were bringing mind-file information in with what our factions wanted known to them or done or what we— We carried the the plan and the directives for each person that was involved very often we you know I I I don’t have all them I can’t get the mind file information but I get a lot about what it was about and the Holy Spirit helps me

But there were um there are so many planets involved and pre-Adamic. Recently um I haven’t processed this yet but there were the Holy Spirit showed me that pre Adamic our human Spirit was involved in the Red Planet and it was the evil uh was I think Rahab was the principality. And that we had got stuck on Mars, Red Planet, and a part of our human Spirit even like broken off tortured and then put in the grid um to hold Satan’s original plan for the for him to dominate and take over the world. And my friend was also on the other side, my really good friend Robert. And we haven’t had a chance to really process this with you or really anyone else uh but I believe that you know God is showing us the pre-Adamic things that our spirits, our human spirits, needed to know to ask God for deliverance from, and to repent for things that we don’t even remember all of what it was that we were even in those days. I think we were programmed and—or not—whatever it was it we were split like people with multiple personalities and so that that has been partially um our our human spirit has been brought back the Holy Spirit delivered it and I know there’s a bunch of prayers that are on the back side of this for you uh and I can’t wait to see what you do with it because I know when we get that stuff, it’s the roots, right? This is the root and there we were you know on Satan’s grid with his plan and here we are now in human form. working and

DAN DUVAL: For those of you that have not yet caught up to this part of the conversation the reference to the human spirit is simply 1 Thessalonians 5:23 May the God of Peace sanctify you completely I pray your whole Spirit soul and body be preserved blameless until the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. And the reality is that we’re three-part being but those three parts don’t always exist the way they do in this age. And the body is a newer addition physically, but the human Spirit seems to exist long, long before uh we are born into this world, and it’s it and it’s not existing as a human spirit soul body being it’s just a spirit being that pre-exists uh from Jesus. And so there’s a long history of experiences that we are uncovering and and that is what Esther is referring to when she says my human spirit’s interaction with Mars. Now was there more Esther?

ESTHER: well about that he he showed me that that before all this evil happened there was a blue Mars and that’s was pristine nature. And that the Red Mars came about with all of Satan’s demonic plans. So this New World Order is nothing new. It’s ancient and that’s how long Satan’s been working on it and uh the thing that concerns me is how many programmed people there are. I mean it’s just five generations that I know of our family and it’s actually even six now with the kids having the grandkids having kids so it’s um it’s passed down people don’t know it they they have no conscious awareness um and you know I know when Sue came out you know in the 80s the early ‘80s with her book, it people just it God showed her that it would it was like she would had just done a whole downhill snow-skiing thing and won the race and got to the bottom and no one was there. And that’s exactly what it was like for her when she put out Thanks For The Memories. there were very very few people who understood chick from uh Jack chick from Chick Publications helped her wow um he encouraged her he you know, “keep going.” and um there were a lot of people like that on the front end that came along with she was totally alone she left her husband and family. like again what Robert said that you know to get free initially you got to leave everything you’ve ever done, and that is true you know I remain totally alone um and now God’s bringing a new family for me um and I love my new family. I love you guys. And it it’s like a breath of fresh air to be around people who understand what you’re talking about when every everything you open your mouth to say sounds absolutely crazy. So, I’ll just say Robert uh Robert has probably way more on this than I do but that’s kind of it I have a lot more but I don’t understand it yet.

DAN DUVAL: Fair all right Robert you’re up

ROBERT: and concerning what she said about Mars and our parts were on those grits also part part of this evil grit so we kind of deal with this in the next couple of weeks with Cody further because we only received this information from you as this week I think it was this week so but concerning with what you showed also in the email the blue uh the blue Mars, that was the original Mars. That was before one of the last rebellions took place not the bi not the not the rebellion not the Bible talk about but there was a few rebellions collectively before this before the Biblical rebellion that the Bible talks with Lucifer and the one that to play over a million years ago and that was connected with a conflict with a planet called Maldek that became the asteroid belt during that event. And that blew part of the atmosphere away from Mars, and that became the new Mars that you and I are completely connected to with the grid that was laid down over there.

But people have to remember that the pre-Adamic world or age goes way back; there’s not a few thousand years: it goes in the millions, if not in the tens of even hundreds of millions years back in time if you take it in a linear way. I know some Christians seem to believe that we live on a flat Earth and all that: that is a load of hogwash. Because God’s creation what is also known as the Omniverse is is teaming with life. unfortunate when Lucifer was one of his archangels and he started already get his jealous the seat of jealousy eons ago in in tens of millions of years, ago he started already to anass others races and tell them that he T what he did with fallen angels with what became the fallen angels he did the same with other races.

So when we talk about aliens coming here the reptilians or at least the Draco or reptilians and greys and Nordics, not all the races are siding with Satan. There are also Ras that either are neutral or they still siding with God but because God placed Earth in a quarantine, the positive aliens don’t interact with us for one a the quarantine that we still in but secondly there’s another rule at play, and that is the rule that we see and being taught in our that you don’t interact and don’t intervene with local cultures that not on the level as we on Earth in the Western world as we saw over decades over the last hundreds years or so. And it applies also on an a larger cosmic way. And we are still Earth is still a developing planet in the scheme of the universe, as such. So the positive aliens don’t interact with us we are not on on par on their level on an emotional and spiritual level so the aliens that we are dealing with on Earth are either the neutral ones or the negative ones. And of course the negative ones also try to pretend they are the good ones. And I dealt so well with I think what were the ne certainly the negative ones, but I also dealt with the more neutral ones. And what I noticed with the neutral ones is that they did their whatever they they did to check the bodies and things. An example is when we go to the doctor and the doctors do testing with us and sometimes the testing can be uncomfortable for us because of the effect of what they do with a hammer on our knee or whatever and it has a certain effect but bring uncomfort. Same me aliens do they doing their probing and other things on us to check how we are ticking, so to speak, they will not react on our reaction and they will continue to do do their harm on us and their pain. Well if you got a neutral one their reaction is slightly different, as I noticed, because when I was when they did their checking up on me, they tried to elevate the pain they had an device what they do over the place what was hurting and it took the pain out of out of the energy fields in my body while if it was a negative one they would continue uh with whatever they were doing on us humans. So, that is one one difference.

Another difference is that the negative ones majority of them they are operative now of Satan and that is part of the reason why they come here because they also try to train us to be part of Satan’s Army and they will depict either the good ones and the Lord angels as the evil ones so they try to use in the future a lot of the abues that have been abducted by aliens to defend Satan’s army are the so-called good ones of God well those objective are trained to be used in the future when Jesus Christ with his angels comes back and their armies of of the good one good aliens if they come along so those this is not a part of the agenda what we see with the alen abductions and the alien abductions also happened in my family my mother before she died told me that she was abducted and had her ex abductions with the gray aliens when she was about four years old so that was she was born in 36 so that was in 1940 so even before the Rell uh first Quest that took place in modern day my own experience took place when I was one year old and then my nanny found me missing out of my crib and also the door was locked from the inside as my mother told me so and what I remember is I saw a ball floating above my trip and out of the ball was an opening developed as a portal and gray and a light being in a gray form came out and they took me as an in food portal and I ended up in underground or some or in some other subdimension but that was my own that was my first experience and I had many experience after that through my whole childhood I don’t recall any further experience as an adult other than when I was living in the Netherlands as a student and it was around I was in my first couple of years in Netherlands in the early mid 80s as student and that is the only experience I remember as an adult things that also took me when I was one and in other stages in my early childhood but it was also the group same group that another famous abduct talked about Betty andreon if people would Google the Betty Andre an affair they can find her books on on YouTube on uh Amazon and other locations and they were more of the neutral gray species but they also operate with either subdimensions they’re using on Earth and other basis including on the sea bases but they are one of the few of the neutral ones and what they did I tried to heal in some cases some of the damage that was done to me by the reptilians and and by other Aryan ones. I also had abductions by tall greys together with the pre menance type that also are heavily involved and they are they also quite nasty and the tall greys are also coming again from the Orion system and the Draco reptilians and Satan operates with a lot of beings that come from the Orion system and they are quite nasty and our military are fully in sync with them they working hand in hand in the underground DUMBs with the grey, with the tall grey aliens and reptilians.

I must say because we got creation not everything what is reptilian is per se negative because you also have some neutral reptilian species as well. But again not all beings in the universe has been deceived by by Lucifer Lucifer have the or all Nordics or all reptilians are either all evil or neutral or positive they are all also in-between. It’s the same with humans not all humans are evil not all humans are either neutral or positive: you have humans in all in-between as well. So, if that applies to the human race why doesn’t also apply to different alien species?

The neutral ones, when I said I was in pain they had this kind of a hand device. they went out local what was painful and they took— they seemed even more in pleasure if they see you in pain, as I as I had noticed myself. so uh but again yeah the good one don’t come here because it is in quarantine and the good and good aliens are also on the side of of God. So, they they will not interact interact with that for one. We are on the spiritual level not yet ready we have not been matured enough on the spiritual level now. We only have to see how we interact with our planet and with all this land, to name one thing.

so but yeah because of the quarantine and that we not spiritually matured enough as a species, that is one of the reasons by the positive ones don’t come here. But the neutral ones they do come here, but they try to less intervene with our development and also with— They do check up us they check us uh medically and things like that, and they are also concerned uh now yeah what is happening with the human body and how we are being polluted and all. But, yeah, the negative ones they come here they harvesting our DNA using it for all kinds of things and and the negative ones are fully on board with Satan they work for him so they are part of the hybrid program the chimera program and all those type of things.

What we also had uncovered connected with uh my experience again with the JS in operation uh in above the Netherlands you got a group of islands that is connected with naval scientists from Britain and the Netherlands—naval scientists and Jesuits. And they did experiments on me and other children, and we found out that they had split my core in 256 parts. And those cores were shipped for the on Ganymede in our solar system, the moon, Ganymede and Europa, and from there those parts were further placed over over the universe to other species. So my core parts are being harvested as such, maybe even split up even further, and we found out that my parts have been placed in amphibian types of beings, including octopus type of beings over a size of 20-plus feet in length, and insectoids. And those are parts of a chimera army that Satan is building for the end times. A lot of Satan armies will arise in the future, not from the skies: they will come from the undersea portals that are all over our major oceans. Most UFOs from aliens don’t come from space, from the skies: they come from the undersea interdimensional Baal systems that operate in the middle of our oceans.

ESTHER: I want to cry; I just want to cry. And I guess that I try to just stay focused on what the Holy Spirit is showing me as his priority, because the truth is there are so many kids that are being tortured, bred to be fed to all these evil beings, and in my experience so far, I don’t believe I’ve met an alien or been taken anywhere where I experienced them as good. Even if they were experimenting taking you and experimenting on you I wouldn’t have experienced that as good. And well uh honestly uh it hasn’t been that long since I actually was abducted and taken through the wall oh my good I mean we’re talking a few months maybe not even that long ago. And when I woke up in my bed I had no memory of it but you should have seen the look on my dog’s face. She was like just staring at me like if she could talk she want I I knew I knew from looking at her face that something really bad had happened; she was trying to tell me. And now she doesn’t sleep at night because she’s watching me. And and I’m praying extra blood of Jesus over the ceiling the walls and everything. Because this is reality I mean for people it probably a year ago had I met Robert I would have thought I wouldn’t have even listened to it. Sue was programmed to just turn away from UFO; just ignore it. And she would but she noticed there always was a Satanic ritual of youth conference and right next door was a UFO UFO abduction conference. And she kept— she would observe things and she couldn’t understand well I think they were trying to keep control over it and they had insiders like us program to report the bottom line and um uh wow that just came in my mind. Wait a minute okay.

so there also are so many program people that are involved in all of what seems to be the solution, and they have to be there to monitor and report and to put in misinformation. And I think that’s why the Holy Spirit has me really reined in. I mean I am you know I’ve never watched TV uh I don’t I don’t I watch very little of everything so I don’t really keep up with what’s going on in the world uh but I know that the military has secrets, and they are using them, and it’s— this is not okay They use even like EEG brain wave formats, and they’ve been trying them on me. And I’ll wake up and I felt like I’ve just had EEG work done on me. And I felt weird and I felt exhausted like I was trying to go through my day only in a sleep state and they were trying REM sleep programming on me trying to stop me from everything that I’m doing. So I was like dragging through every day. I was literally stuck in the brain waves until we were to undo all that. But all this stuff is ongoing. I mean I’m going to be 74 and I’m still being abducted by aliens; and I’m not even childbearing anymore for a long time.

I mean they they this is just and and so I haven’t figured all this out yet but I am so grateful for you guys and everything that you’re doing that allows me to uh to share to you know just had no one to talk to and now I do um but you know I want answers and I know for me the demonic part of this has led me when I go, “Okay, God this happened why what’s going on?” I get lead back to pre-Adamic times and and we do the human spirit or I get lead back to you know something one of my ancestors did you know 50 years ago or 40 generations ago, or what I mean this is just wild you know. it’s like I was telling Robert that my mind at this age you know of course I’ve been kept under kidden and you know I don’t even know how to dress myself. you know I had a lady help me to pick up clothes and she sent them to me to wear to the advance I had no idea social anything. And so you know when it comes to all of this, I had I have no earthly social normal anything, but I am witnessing what God is bringing forward every single day for six years. We’re going on seven. of it

and so what he’s showing me is all this and so I just say for the people who think this is all craziness it is reality that has been hidden from everyone. and it’s like listening if I had listened to Robert talk about this even a year ago, I would have thought, you know, this guy is just nuts but there I am having the same memory and they weren’t just memories they were flashbacks I mean I was like I was there. And then having in abductions still ongoing and uh it’s just all real. it’s just all I can tell you, that Robert’s telling the truth. And that I am so grateful for the work that you guys did for years before I got here and I plan to do everything I know to do to help the victims that are still being in bondage, the captives, as Jesus says. I want to be part of helping to set them free, and I know that everything in in the Devil’s corner wanted me not to be here today.

The battle I had to get here yesterday was just insurmountable. I didn’t think I could make it, but I just pray God, “Fix me up tonight when I go to sleep,” and he did. So our God is more powerful, but victims and survivors don’t know that yet. So I just want to tell you, having come through this, that God is powerful. He is so powerful, and all you have to do is raise your hand if you can’t even talk, and he knows your heart. Just call out, cry out to him, even if you don’t have words yet. And he’s listening, because he’s putting together an army. And all I can tell you is, a year ago I never would have imagined that I would be doing what I’m doing here with you guys to serve God at the highest level. I mean, this is God’s plan.

ROBERT: and yeah as she will be the new trailblazer seeing what I had done so far for the last 10 years and some of the information that I talked about now has only been recent information for me what has been uncovered over the last year or so. So, yeah especially with the grds on Mars and my connection to the JS and all that that has been only recent information so I think there is still a lot more to talk than what we have shared so far so I certainly hope there will be a follow up at one point with this uh seen also our own journey with our own coaches. and Daniel thanks for letting me speak again after all those years and of course we had now more information to share done up till 2018 and a lot of new information and hopefully this will be helpful for other survivors out there and see my own journey and the suffering I did what I have seen so far with the fruits that brought for survivors to bring that that’s help them I am glad that God has used me for this despite my hard journey that I went through, what I by the way on a spirit level chose to undergo that is a whole new subject that we may also again talk in in the next thing, because my on the spirit level as being angelic I chose to be born in the dark family I did in order as scribe not only to to write things down on spiritual level but also that my testimony will be used in the future against Satan in the courts of Heaven against the crime of humanity and against the crime of life in general on this planet.

So, I chose to be to go through this dark tunnel, what I did, and not only come out of it alive, victorious—and also to help other survivors, as I as we see with Esther and all the others out there.

ESTHER: I also give God all the honor to this as well, because without God, I also would never have made it in the way I did. And the the other thing I want to say real quick is that you know we had the memory with the Holy Spirit of our choice to jump into this lifetime and go through this most evil knowing our— We had an easier choice and a harder choice, and we chose the harder choice, and the harder choice was impossible without God. It’s like, we just have to lean in on God, because he’s the one that’s doing the heavy lifting. And I believe that because I’m willing to just lie down and be obedient to everything that God tells me, that that this is the way we win. And we are going to bring glory to Jesus Christ. And all I can say is that people look at me crazy when I say this, like I’m nuts, but if this is what it took to know Jesus the way I do—being tortured as an infant, when he came in all those times, all my kid parts knew him—well, it was worth it. It was worth being tortured to know Jesus. And so I would just encourage everyone to take your time with Jesus. Take your special time away from everything to be with Jesus, because he is a treasure above everything. He is like a mate and without Him, I wouldn’t have met Robert or Dan Duval, and it’s amazing.

END