We learned in a previous post, God's helpers, who created mankind, that in 432 000 B.C. a race of Sirians began accelerating the evolution of primates, and that in 372 500 B.C. the Sirians arrived in a Moon-sized ship to continue the project north of the Persian Gulf.

I then saw the flagship of that advanced civilization: huge and spherical, about the size of our moon the image then slipped inside the ship and was fixed in a room with white arches of huge dimensions. In the middle of it was what we might call a “round table” with several representatives of that civilization who were part of the leadership of the ship. Everyone present wore a silver-white suit with blue stripes along the arms and torso. Telepathically, through the inter-dimensional headset, I understood that they were discussing the possibilities of boosting evolution and terraforming our planet. https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/the-moon-is-a-repurposed-space-ship-8ba

In my last post, The Cradle of Civilization was in Northwestern China, we learned that in 32,400 B.C., the Twenty-Four civilizations (seeder races) began to dramatically accelerate mankind’s evolution by mixing humans seeded by other civilizations with their own DNA, and by teaching this new species language and rudimentary skills and sciences. This project took place near present-day Aksu, in Xinjiang Province, northwestern China, and lasted 4,200 years (32,400 - 28,180 B.C.).

The first landing of the Sirians—340,000 years earlier—took place near the Persian Gulf, 4,000 km away from Aksu. The Sirians had arrived in order to work with primates, who evolved into what Radu Cinamar calls the E-N-K family.

SCHEMATIC OF PRIMATE DNA WITH ENERGETIC INFLUENCES OF E-I, E-N, AND T

Radu Cinamar writes that after the E-N-K family was created, part of it was separated and hybridized with ET genetics, forming the E-N-L genetic line. More hybridizations followed, mainly involving the E-N-L primates.

Most people will instantly see a similarity between E-N-K and the deity, Enki, and between E-N-L and the deity, Enlil. The more I learn about these two historical figures, the more I suspect that Enki was a race descended from Sirius A (who are all called Anunnaki) that had become hybridized with Draco reptilians. In The Only Planet of Choice, the Draco Reptilians are referred to as The Others, and they have a connection to Lucifer.

General Scheme of the First Stages of Evolution of the Human Being - Forgotten Genesis , by Radu Cinamar

Many complex experiments were subsequently carried out, which included interbreeding between the more evolved E-N-L genetic families and E-N-K families. This was limited, however, because most E-N-K beings weren’t sufficiently evolved. The E-N-L peoples mainly accelerated the evolution of the E-N-K peoples by living in proximity to them.

Eventually, the E-N-L humans were removed from the planet with the destruction of Atlantis, leaving only the evolved E-N-K humans, who by then populated the entire planet.

The Twenty-Four Civilizations not only created specific genetic combinations: they also sent tribes to specific geographic locations. Consider this exchange (The Only Planet of Choice) about the people who migrated from Akesu towards the east:

JOHN: I’m trying to determine which ones went in which direction. The ones that went to China, were they of Huvah? Tom: They were of Ashan in combination with Huvah. Ashan will awaken the creativity in humans upon Planet Earth, and through great music and great art will educate in the ways of the universe. “The Planet Will Be Saved” JOHN: I see, they mixed before they went? Tom: There were those that were mixed, and those that were colonists from other planets. In Akesu, there were those that were of pure strain; those who were a mixture of one civilization with people of Earth; and there were those who were mixed strain, mixed again with those of another civilization. We will use your solar system as an example. Suppose that you had a colonization from Venus to Earth, then it was mixed with that of Ashan. That would be one strain. Then, if that of Ashan that was mixed with Venus then mingled with Huvah, that would be of a second strain, is that not so? JOHN: Yes. So they also travelled overland when they split up from Akesu, is that correct? Tom: Yes.

Aksu delegates in Beijing in 1761

The Destruction of Atlantis Fortunately, the population foresaw the destruction that was coming. Many refugees relocated to what is now Egypt, Peru, the Appalachian Mountains and Western Europe, just before the continent collapsed into the upper crust of the planet. This collapse cause Earth to flip on its axis, creating the legend of the flood written about in the Bible and other world cultures. This catastrophe was seen by the civilizations that donated DNA to the human race as an opportunity to begin reorganizing people into new groups that became the basis for civilizations. * The Sirians helped to create the ancient Egyptian civilization * The Tau Ceti civilization created the Slavic civilization * The Rigelians were busy in China and the Orient - Stewart Swerdlow: Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation

From this we can infer that the Twenty-Four not only knew which combinations of DNA they wanted to create, but also knew where they wanted them to settle. They wanted to populate China—and India and the Near East and the Middle East—with people with a specific DNA.

Akesu was a seeded colony, arranged for the evolution of your planet Earth and for teaching the process of progress, for a leap forward of humankind. There had been a realization that if we waited for humankind to evolve of its own accord, it would still be in its own state of six toes.

Adam

Radu Cinamar writes (p. 139) that the first human being, Adam, was genetically engineered in 368 000 B.C. and lived among a group of E-N-L beings.

I was shown and understood clearly that the soul who incarnated into the body of Adam was a perfectly spiritual Sirian. On the physical level, however, Adam’s DNA contained a certain percentage of primate DNA on Earth as the embryo came from a woman in the upper E-N-L branch. - Forgotten Genesis, p. 179

Adam was tall—2.5 meters—and had silver hair and almond-shaped eyes. According to the Bible, he lived for 930 years.

Adam was androgynous; nevertheless, all of humanity has his DNA.

In a sense, it was his “main mission” to serve as a “DNA matrix” for the beings that would be derived from his DNA, to which various other types of DNA were added in order to gradually deliver the complex but stable formula for the new civilization that they wanted to create. From this perspective, we can understand the Biblical text that says Adam “begot” sons and daughters. The meaning is that his gene has been spread into several females that have engendered bodies with the ability to be “inhabited” by souls of evolved extraterrestrial beings who have assumed that mission. (pp. 181-182)

The Council of Nine says that they decided to create females as companions for males because they saw that they were lonely. This happened when the “second space being,” who arrived in 30,800 B.C., was in Aksu. The passage is confusing because Tom begins speaking about a group of humans, and then speaks about only one man, Adam.

Adam lived in 368,000 B.C. I believe that Tom is talking about the first tribe of men, who had been genetically engineered in Aksu.

JOHN: I’d like to ask about what we know as the Adam and Eve story. We discussed this and came to a consensus, that first a space being called the Hawk came to prepare, then another came with a mandate, not to engage in physical intercourse with the females here, until the time was right The temptation then came, is this correct? Tom: The first being came to give knowledge to the natives that existed upon Earth, about plants and animals. Then the second space being came, and he had great sadness for he saw the mating of the natives and the animals of Planet Earth. His sadness was not for the mating but for [them] not having a companion to communicate with. So then one was given to him [them] to communicate with. At that time it was asked that he not become involved in the ways of the planet Earth, for at the level to which he was evolved, it would have been disastrous for him to become involved in physical mating without adapting, without his body adjusting to a new equilibrium. So he was asked to refrain from this, to adapt him to pressures within his body, and for him to understand the functions that would come within his body—and also, as an example to those that existed, so that mating would be utilized only for the highest purpose. Then the One that Fell came upon him and his woman companion, and placed within him a sense of the true knowledge which gave him the desire to be equal to God. The tragedy of this is that he came originally came from the Creator and forgot this. So there was no need to attempt to be equal to God. But while on Earth he found the need for this. (p. 95)

This is what Cinamar says about Adam and sexual differentiation (p. 188). He doesn’t say here when the differentiation took place.

Adam was the first conscious human being, belonging to the E-N-L branch, which was created on Earth and had most of the characteristics of perfection. From the images I saw, many other beings were born after him with approximately the same DNA structure, highly evolved and following the same “reproductive” pattern. In my estimation, their number was a little over a thousand. Then there was the time of sexual differentiation for these special beings, after the very special energetic event in which the Moon played the most important role.

The Bible says that sexual reproduction (as opposed to differentiation) began when Adam and Eve (who were the people living in Aksu from 32,400 B.C. to 28,180 B.C.) were banished from Paradise.

To the woman He said:

“I will greatly multiply your sorrow and your conception;

In pain you shall bring forth children;

Your desire shall be for your husband,

And he shall rule over you.”

Cinamar, Radu (2020). Forgotten Genesis. Westbury, New York: Sky Books

Schlemmer, Phyllis and Jenkins, Palden (1993). The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings From Deep Space. Gateway Books. https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/the_only_planet_of_choice.pdf