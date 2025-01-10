Megan Rose and Ruffin

Prefatory notes

The Law of One material is a series of 106 conversations, called sessions, between Don Elkins, a physics professor and UFO investigator, and Ra, speaking through channel Carla Rueckert.

Ra says that they are a sixth-density social memory complex that formed on Venus 2.6 billion years ago. Ra says that they are “humble messengers of the Law of One,” and that they previously tried to spread this message in Egypt.

Ra belongs to the Confederation of Planets, which may be the same as the Galactic Federation of Worlds, which uses medium Megan Rose as its spokeswoman. Megan Rose is a 5th-density Taygetan ambassador from a planet named Erra. She lives in Virginia and has published two books: Welcome to the Future and Welcome to the Future II: The Heart of the Galaxy.

There are eight densities, and these have sub-levels. Terrans on Earth are currently in transition between the 3rd and the 4th.

If there is free will, the third density is when higher-level beings compete to convert a race to the positive polarization (e.g. YHSVH and YHVH, who are one and the same) or the negative polarization (e.g. Lucifer).

Positive and negative polarization increases through the 5th density but disappears in the 6th density, which unites both polarities in love and wisdom (the Law of One).

The eighth density is also the first density of the next higher octave of densities. The eighth is called acala in Sanskrit, which means unshakable, immovable. Sanskrit and the European languages are derivations of the language of Romania, which is actually Dacian, not Roman.

Like most planets, Terra is hollow at the core, and there is a black hole in the center, from which light and water issue. There are multiple civilizations inside Terra, and as one goes deeper, the vibrational frequency is higher. Therefore, access to the civilizations of Inner Earth is limited by one’s level of consciousness. (See Radu Cinamar, Inside the Earth: The Second Tunnel, 2017.)

Fourth Density

16.50 Questioner: Is it possible for you to give a . . . description of the conditions [in] fourth density?

Ra: I am Ra. We ask you to consider as we speak that there are no words for [affirmatively] describing fourth density. We can only explain what is not and approximate what is. Beyond fourth density our ability grows more limited still until we are without words.



That which fourth density is not: it is not of words, unless chosen. . . . It is not of disharmony within self. It is not of disharmony within peoples. It is not within limits of possibility to cause disharmony in any way.



Approximations of positive statements: it is a plane of a type of [body] which is much [lighter] and more full of life; it is a plane wherein one is aware of the thoughts of [others]; it is a plane where one is aware of the vibrations of [others]; it is a plane of compassion and understanding of the sorrows of third density; it is a plane striving towards wisdom or light [fifth density]; it is a plane wherein individual differences are [expressed] although automatically harmonized by group consensus.

20.36 Questioner: You use the same nomenclature for fourth-density negative as for fourth-density positive. Both are called the dimension of love or understanding.

Ra: I am Ra. This is correct. Love and understanding, whether it be [love] of self, or [love] towards [others], is one.

38.14 Questioner: Could you give me some idea of what conditions are like on a fourth-density-negative or service-to-self planet?

Ra: I am Ra. The graduation into fourth-density negative is achieved by those beings who have consciously contacted intelligent infinity through the use of red, orange, and yellow rays of energy.* Therefore, the planetary conditions of fourth-density negative include the constant alignment and realignment of entities in efforts to form the dominant patterns of combined energy.

*Red is the spectrum of the first; orange is the spectrum of the second; yellow is the spectrum of the third; green is the spectrum of the fourth.



The early fourth density [negative] is one of the most intensive struggle. When the order of authority has been established and all have fought until convinced that each is in the proper [hierarchical order], the social memory complex begins. Always the fourth-density effects of telepathy and the transparency of thought are attempted to be used for the sake of those at the apex of the power structure.



This, as you may see, is often quite damaging to the further polarization of fourth-density-negative entities [polarization is desirable], for the further negative polarization can only come about through group effort. As the fourth-density entities manage to combine, they then polarize through such services to self as those offered by the crusaders of Orion.*

*The Orion Group 7.15 Questioner: What is the density of the Orion group? Ra: I am Ra. Like the Confederation, the densities of the mass consciousnesses which comprise that group are varied. There are a very few third density, a larger number of fourth density, a similarly large number of fifth density, and very few sixth-density entities comprising this organization. Their numbers are perhaps one-tenth ours at any point in the space/time continuum as the problem of spiritual entropy causes them to experience constant disintegration of their social memory complexes.

Artistic rendition, possibly of a “long-nosed grey”

43.9 Questioner: In the fourth density, is the catalyst of physical pain used as a mechanism for experiential balancing?

Ra: I am Ra. The use of physical pain is minimal, having only to do with the end of the fourth-density incarnation. This physical pain would not be considered severe enough to treat, shall we say, in third density. The catalysts of mental and spiritual pain are used in fourth density.

43.10 Questioner: Why is physical pain a part of the end of one’s life?

Ra: I am Ra. You would call this variety of pain ‘weariness’.

43.11 Questioner: What is the average lifespan in the fourth density?

Ra: I am Ra. The space/time incarnation typical of harmonious fourth density is approximately 90,000 of your years, as you measure time.

43.12 Questioner: Are there multiple incarnations in fourth density?

Ra: I am Ra. This is correct.

43.13 Questioner: How long is a cycle of experience in fourth density in our years?

Ra: The cycle of experience is approximately 30 million of your years if the entities are not capable of being harvested sooner. There is in this density a harvest which is completely the function of the readiness of the social memory complex. It is not structured as is your own, for it deals with a more transparent distortion of the One Infinite Creator.

43.16 Questioner: Is the physical [body] in fourth density similar to the one that we now use in third density?

Ra: I am Ra. The chemical elements used are not the same; however, the appearance is similar.

43.17 Questioner: Is it necessary to eat food in fourth density?

Ra: I am Ra. This is correct. The fourth-density being desires to serve and the preparation of foodstuffs is extremely simple due to increased communion between entity and living foodstuff. . . .

47.2 Questioner: Of what value to evolution are the positive and negative social memory complexes that form starting in fourth density, and why was this planned by the Logos?

Ra: I am Ra. There are inherent incorrectnesses in your query. However, we may answer the main point of it.



The incorrectness lies in the [idea] that social memory complexes were planned by the Logos or sub-Logos. This is incorrect, as the unity of the Creator exists within the smallest portion of any material created by love, much [moreso] in a self-aware being.



However, the distortion of free will causes the social memory complex to appear as a possibility at a certain stage of evolution of mind. The consideration which causes entities to form social memory complexes is a very simple extension of the basic distortion towards the Creator’s knowing of itself. For, when a group of mind/body/spirits becomes able to form a social memory complex, all experience of each entity is available to the whole of the complex. Thus the Creator knows more of its creation in each entity partaking of this communion of entities.

47.5 Questioner: At fourth-density graduation into fifth, is there anything like the percentages you gave for third-density graduation into fourth [with respect to] polarization [positive vs. negative]?

Ra: I am Ra. There are, in your modes of thinking, responses we can make, which we shall make. However, the important point is that the graduations from density to density do occur. The positive/negative polarity is a thing which will, at the sixth level, simply become history. Therefore, we speak in an illusory time continuum when we discuss statistics of positive versus negative harvest into fifth. A large percentage of fourth-density negative entities continue the negative path from fourth- to fifth-density experience, for without wisdom the compassion and desire to aid other-self is not extremely well-informed. Thus though one loses approximately two percent moving from negative to positive during the fourth-density experience, we find approximately [ninety-eight] percent of graduations into fifth density [to be] those of the negative.

47.6 Questioner: What I was actually asking was if 50% [service to others] is required for graduation from third to fourth positive, and 95% [service to self] is required for graduation in the negative sense, does [polarity] have to approach 100% for graduation from fourth to fifth?

Ra: I am Ra. We perceive the query now.



To give this in your terms is misleading, for there are visual aids or training aids available in fourth density which automatically aid the entity in polarization, while cutting down extremely upon the quick effect of catalyst [pain]. Thus, [evolution in] the density above yours must take more time.



The percentage of service to others of positively oriented entities will harmoniously approach 98% in intention. The qualifications for fifth density, however, involve understanding.* This then, becomes the primary qualification for graduation from fourth to fifth density. To achieve this graduation the entity must be able to understand the actions, the movements, and the dance. There is no percentage describable which measures this understanding. It is a measure of efficiency of perception. It may be measured by light. The ability to love, accept, and use a certain intensity of light thus creates the requirement for both positive and negative fourth to fifth harvesting.

*Understanding. The fourth density is the Law of Love, and the fifth is the Law of Light, or Wisdom.

48.6 Questioner: Can you tell me how positive and negative polarizations in fourth and fifth density are used to cause work in consciousness?

Ra: I am Ra. There is very little work in consciousness in fourth and in fifth densities compared to the work done in third density. The work that is accomplished in positive fourth is that work whereby the positive social memory complex, having, through slow stages, harmoniously integrated itself, goes forth to aid those of less positive orientation which seek their aid. Thus, their service is their work, and through this dynamic between the societal self and [others], which is the object of love, greater and greater intensities of understanding or compassion are attained. This intensity continues until the appropriate intensity of the light may be welcomed. This is fourth-density harvest.



Within fourth-density positive there are minor amounts of catalyst of a spiritual-and-mental-complex distortion. This occurs during the process of harmonizing to the extent of forming the social memory complex. This causes some small catalyst and work to occur, but the great work of fourth density lies in the contact betwixt the societal self and less-polarized [others].



In fourth-density negative, much work is accomplished during the fighting for position which precedes the period of the social memory complex. There are opportunities to polarize negatively by control [over others]. During the social-memory-complex period of fourth-density negative, the situation is the same. The work takes place through the societal reaching-out to less-polarized [others] in order to aid in negative polarization.



In fifth-density positive and negative, the concept of work done [evolution] through potential differences [conflict] is not particularly helpful, as fifth-density entities are, again, intensifying rather than potentiating. (See Welcome to the Future Volume II: The Heart of the Galaxy. Megan Rose had to incarnate on Earth to continue her evolution.)



In positive, the fifth-density complex uses sixth-density [teachers] to study the more illuminated understandings of unity, thus becoming more and more wise. Fifth-density-positive social memory complexes often will choose to divide their service to others in two ways: first, the beaming of light to creation [See The Heart of the Galaxy]; second, the sending of groups to be of aid as instruments of light, such as those whom you’re familiar with through channels [e.g. Megan Rose].



In fifth-density negative, service to self has become extremely intense, and the self has shrunk or compacted so that the dialogues with the [teachers] are used exclusively in order to intensify wisdom. There are very, very few fifth-density-negative Wanderers, for they fear the forgetting. There are very, very few fifth-density Orion members, for they do not any longer perceive any virtue in [others].

7.15 Questioner: What is the density of the Orion group? Ra: I am Ra. Like the Confederation, the densities of the mass consciousnesses which comprise that group are varied. There are a very few third density, a larger number of fourth density, a similarly large number of fifth density, and very few sixth-density entities comprising this organization. Their numbers are perhaps one-tenth ours [the Confederation] at any point in the space/time continuum as the problem of spiritual entropy causes them to experience constant disintegration of their social memory complexes.

52.3 Questioner: Do fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-density positive social memory complexes use the slingshot [technology] or the personality discipline [thought] for travel?

Ra: I am Ra. The positively oriented social memory complex will be attempting to learn the disciplines of mind, body, and spirit. However, there are some which, having the technology available to use intelligent energy forces to accomplish travel, do so while learning the more appropriate disciplines.

52.5 Questioner: Could you give me the same information on the negatively oriented social memory complexes?

Ra: I am Ra. The fourth-density negative uses the slingshot gravitic light effect, perhaps 80% of its membership being unable to master the disciplines necessary for alternate methods of travel. In fifth-density negative, approximately 50% at some point gain the necessary discipline to use thought to accomplish travel. As the sixth density approaches, the negative orientation is thrown into confusion and little travel is attempted. What travel that is done is perhaps 73% of light/thought.

As the sixth density approaches, the negative orientation is thrown into confusion and little travel is attempted.

53.18 Questioner: What do most Confederation entities look like?

Ra: I am Ra. The fourth-density Confederation entity looks variously depending upon the derivation of its physical vehicle.

62.28 Questioner: Then, as the fourth-density vibrations come in this means that the planet can support entities of fourth-density core vibration. Will the planet then still be first-density core vibration and will there be second-density entities on it with second-density vibrations, and will there be third-density entities with third-density vibrations?

Ra: I am Ra. You must see the Earth . . . as being seven Earths. There is red, orange, yellow, and there will soon be a completed green color vibratory locus for fourth-density entities which they will call Earth. During the fourth-density experience, due to the lack of development of fourth-density entities, the third-density planetary sphere is not useful for habitation since the early fourth-density entity will not know precisely how to maintain the illusion that fourth density cannot be seen or determined from any instrumentation available to any third density.

There will soon be a completed green-color vibratory locus for fourth-density entities, which they will call Earth.

Thus, in fourth density the red, orange, and green energy nexi of your planet will be activated while the yellow is in potentiation, along with the blue and the indigo.

66.7 Questioner: What about the harvested and dual-activated third- and fourth-density entities? Are they able to heal using the techniques that we have discussed?

Ra: I am Ra. In many cases this is so, but as beginners of fourth density, the desire may not be present.

78.25 Questioner: Are positive and negative social memory complexes independent of each other?

Ra: I am Ra. We would agree. The fourth and fifth densities are quite independent, the positive polarity functioning with no need of negative and vice-versa. It is to be noted that in attempting to sway third-density mind/body/spirit complexes in choosing polarity, there evolves a good bit of interaction between the two polarities.

In sixth density, the density of unity, the positive and negative paths must needs take in each other, for [everything] now must be seen as love/light and light/love. This is not difficult for the positive polarity, which sends love and light to all [others]. It is difficult enough for service-to-self polarized entities that at some point the negative polarity is abandoned.

90.5 Questioner: You stated previously that fifth-density entities bear a resemblance to those of us in third density on Planet Earth, but fourth density does not. Could you describe the fourth-density entities and tell me why they do not resemble us?

Ra: I am Ra. The description must be bated under the Law of Confusion. The cause for a variety of physical [bodies] is the remaining variety of heritages from second-density physical [bodies]. The process of . . . physical evolution continues to hold sway into fourth density. Only when the ways of wisdom have begun to refine the power of . . . thought is the form of the [body] more nearly under the direction of the consciousness.