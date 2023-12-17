From Forgotten Genesis, by Radu Cinamar (Sky Books, 2020)

After more than 300,000 years since the beginning of the project to create a new intellient human being on Earth — by combining extraterrestrial DNA with the DNA of the great primates that existed at that time — the DNA of the E-N-K branch became complex, thanks to the multiple combinations that took place over time with DNA from other extraterrestrial civilizations and with E-N-L human beings.

The remarkable evolution of the E-N-K branch

The evolution of the E-N-K branch of humanity was achieved by mutual understanding between the representatives of ET civilizations who were interested in hybridizing the new race of beings that had spread all over the globe. But, while the E-N-L beings were carefully cultivated and their evolution was assisted by the beneficent ET civilizations, the E-N-K beings were [intentionally] left to develop on their own. The experiment showed that although the E-N-K branch developed much more slowly, being left to natural laws, it was because of this that it acquired a special vital force, being strongly linked to Earth and to nature.

. . . ET civilizations who were interested in hybridizing the new race of beings (E-N-K) that had spread all over the globe.

The qualitative hierarchy of the beings that existed at that time was based upon the small group of E-N beings with mostly Sirian DNA. They represented the elite in the sense that their genetic structure was so evolved that they could only [host evolved ET souls]. From the group of E-N beings came, through specialization, the refined E-N-L and E-N-K beings.

In the beginning, the E-N-K branch evolved according to their natural rhythm because the difference in vibrational frequency between E-N-L and E-N-K was too great to allow for natural and efficient combinations between the individuals of these two branches. However, some combinations between the L and K branches did occur over time. The result of these combinations was a branch of E-N-K beings with a more refined consciousness, fortified by a good vital root on the planet. These were powerful beings, capable of great accomplishments, who also had a higher level of consciousness than most of the E-N-K beings. Those higher and stronger E-N-K beings were the so-called “demigods” mentioned in ancient literature.

At the great meetings of the representatives of the ET civilizations who visited Earth, it was established that the higher branch which had derived from the K branch would not be sustained any further. I did not find out why such a decision was made because, at that time, I became very interested in learning about those councils of ET beings. Perhaps the ET civilizations wanted the E-N-K branch to be closer to Earth’s specificity without too much ET influence in its DNA, as was the case with the E-N-L beings. (pp. 189-190)

Teotihuacan — The Model Sirian City

The first high-level recognition of the evolution of E-N-K beings took place about 28,000 years ago. At that time, the demigods were admitted to the higher decision-making council on the planet that met at that time in the place we now call Teotihuacan, in Mexico. Known as the Great Planetary Council, it consisted of members of the advanced alien civilizations that were on Earth as well as representatives of the E-N-L branch.

The city of Teotihuacan was bult by the original Sirians, known as the Lords of the Galaxy in the Sirius A system. Considered to be the true parents of mankind, they represent the main civilization that assumed the role of overseeing and guiding the long process of formation of the new race of humanoid beings. The construction of the city was done before the meeting of the Planetary Council, during which time the Sirians, together with the Pleiadians, established a certain line of action for that part of the world.

Teotihuacan is a faithful replica of a Sirian city, but other ET civilizations from the Alliance, especially the Pleiadians, participated in its building. What has been discovered today, with the main pyramids and the wide road that is exposed to visitors, is only part of the huge city that was built about 30,000 years ago. It was gigantic, with many branches that made it look like a real metropolis. I was even shown the initial project as a three-dimensional holographic scheme, and after that, I saw the city already build and populated, especially by Sirians and Pleiadians. For quite some time, the city was home to their representatives, and to a lesser extent, to other extraterrestrial civilizations.

The city was conceived and realized as a city with a circular symmetry from which several branches were also arranged circularly. These, as I could see, were reached by means of teleportation devices. The basis for the design and construction of the city was the Sirian one, but its design respected the affinities of cosmic energies in direct and precise correspondence with the stars and planetary systems of many extraterrestrial civilizations in the Alliance. The Sirians wanted to do just that so that the Alliance would become more united and more motivated to act in unison in developing the human race on Earth.

In designing the city — which I saw in a combination of holographic images, both in the three-dimensional and the etheric plane, through the headset that was offered to me — a certain complicated star structure was considered which was to preside and energetically support the longevity of the settlement and its subtle radiation. I was even shown how the ET beings who designed the city were [looking at] that specific star structure in the future, looking for new configurations and thus establishing a longer period of existence for the city. I will return to this when I describe how the pyramids in Egypt were designed and built.

In the case of such megalithic plans, the advanced ET beings knew very well that the shapes and dimensions of the construction of the future city were in direct connection and resonance with the movement of certain stars, already in a precise arrangement. Emphasis is naturally placed on the durability of those constructions. For example, they look for specific and important star positions, arrangements or configurations, all of which are going to last for a long time. They are then certain that over that period the respective construction will be supported by the specific subtle energy emitted by that star configuration. The appearance remains [viable] only if the other resonant elements are respected, such as the structure of the buildings and the pyramids, their dimensions and other characteristics of the materials, every detail of which must be in consonance with that star configuration or with others that present affinities with it. For example, I saw that the Sirians were attentive even to which stone slab they placed at a certain intersection. It had to be of a certain type of stone, different from the other stones, and cut at a precise angle in order to resonate according to a certain detail of the complex stellar structure.

I was amazed by certain features of this ancient city because I had not encountered them before. The first one I mention is the feeling of greatness, of the gigantic distance over which it spread. Then there was communion with nature. The vegetation was practically an integral part of the city’s construction, “living” with it. I did not however, even see a strand of grass that encroached on the edges imposed by the space of the stone slabs, very well polished and joined together. The leaves, the lilies, the shrubs and everything else came exactly to the edges of the stone areas, never beyond them, as if the vegetation had “known” how to perfectly respect those boundaries.

The cleanliness in the city was incredible and I could not even begin to figure out how this was possible. I saw no dust, no mud, no marks or other debris. When I looked, everything was so well done that I felt like I was looking at a diagram on the computer, and yet, I saw extraterrestrial beings walking through that city and performing various activities. I have also seen aerial vehicles, and even small and medium-sized vessels, landing or taking off from the central [square] and also from a region some distance away from it. (pp. 190-192)

Cinamar, Radu (2020). Forgotten Genesis. Westbury, New York: Sky Books.

Part 2: