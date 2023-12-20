From Radu Cinamar, Forgotten Genesis (Sky Books, 2020)

Part 2:

Part 3

Diversification of DNA in E-N-K beings

More than 100,000 years ago, the planet was divided into several territories, each with its own specific population that was supported, protected and helped to evolve by one or more extraterrestrial civilizations. Accordingly, each such area on Earth had a soul or consciousness specific to the population. (See Chronological History of the Terran Race)

The governing civilization came from time to time and combined their own DNA with that of the population in their territory, because the resonant frequencies in the structure of the DNA macromolecule of E-N-K beings facilitated such combinations. So it was that each population or civilization on Earth had its “gods,” who were the evolved ET beings who supported the development of a distinct branch of human beings.

This [process] enabled certain ET civilizations to fortify their waning DNA, while others used the DNA from people on Earth — especially the E-N-K branch — to seed other planets. I was shown the structure of the DNA of beings on several planets in the galaxy who had been seeded in this way. Genetically speaking, we are the parents of many civilizations in the galaxy.

Since the great ET conflict in the solar system (involving the Draco and Lyran groups c. 100,000 B.C.), the E-N-K branch was somehow neglected, because for a long time there was no clear order of ET territories and influences. When the Galactic Alliance was restored, order returned, but it was only after the Great Planetary Council that the territories of alien influence over the E-N-K populations were re-established and reoriented, and it was according to new rules.

The exceptional characteristics of human DNA from those times caused the Planetary Council to include E-N-K beings in the decision-making at the planetary level, and also to offer them freedom of expression and autonomy, as it was felt that their level of evolution justified the decision. It is true, however, that the spiritual dimension of E-N-K beings was not well developed in comparison to the members of certain ET civilizations or to the E-N-L branch. However, the E-N-K beings who represented the “demigods” were incomparably more intelligent and evolved than contemporary man. As we will see, the invasion occurred when even these evolved E-N-K beings began to withdraw from Earth’s surface, which started with the last period of Atlantis and culminated in its total immersion (11 500 B.C. - See Chronological History).

Maturation of Men

Another very important decision taken during the Great Council of Teotihuacan was the beginning of the sequential withdrawal of the permanent ET presence from life on Earth. The supervision was gradually transferred from direct involvement on Earth’s surface to a careful monitoring by technological means from the physical plane, but also from the etheric plane. In their wisdom, these highly advanced ET civilizations knew that a civilization must evolve on its own in order to be able to join the galactic community. Besides, this is a natural law: the child must separate from his parents to become an adult. This had to be accomplished in stages, however, because the process of creating the human being was based upon high knowledge, patience and wisdom. (pp. 195-196)

Cinamar, Radu (2020). Forgotten Genesis. Westbury, New York: Sky Books

.