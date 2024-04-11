Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Apr 12, 2024

These people making so much trouble for humanity. They must be bored with their lives. Why don't they just take up a hobby or two?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SpringTimeFun8's avatar
SpringTimeFun8
Apr 11, 2024

So interesting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture