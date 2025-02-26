November 12, 2023 - https://cosmicbrilliance.com

(1:50) Welcome back to Cosmic Brilliance, Apollymi, and thank you for sharing your time to teach us.

APOLLYMI: Thank you; it’s really awesome to be back again.

(2:20) MERRILY: I dragged her here by her dragon tail, which is not easy! So, let’s begin with a question from one of our earliest shows. Apollymi you mentioned that heaven was destroyed, . . . and it was my mistake not to pursue it and ask more questions.

You said that Heaven was destroyed. YHWH disintegrated in front of you, leaving a crown and gold in this universe. He’s still in the Source Universe, Hanova (pronounced Anuva); but two weeks after YHWH disappeared, there was an attack on Heaven.

(4:00) APOLLYMI: I have to explain this, first. YHWH’s heaven, for that transition period between the soul resting and being reincarnated, is in a very high dimension in this universe. Nevertheless, there are factions who can enter that dimension. Most people think that this is a place that it is protected, and that nothing harmful can reside in this dimension, but that is not true. Entities who have the ability to enter those dimensions can be good, can be evil, can be neutral. . . .

(7:00) So, these entities came to YHWH’s gates, YHWH’s kingdom, because the land stretches very far and wide: there’s forest, there are streams beyond his kingdom’s walls in the same dimension. There are other places residing in this dimension. And the gates were broken down; a battle took place. There were several different factions involed.

Now, the attack happened two weeks after YHWH disappeared, and there was no warning that I knew of. I was not be a part of this; I was told to stay out of it and stay down here. I could not astral-travel over there; I couldn’t do anything. And I and another angelic were on the phone talking, remotely viewing the entire thing and just crying.

(8:00) MERRILY: So, that tells me that the attack was allowed from high-up somewhere.

APOLLYMI: So, when Heaven was destroyed, Yeshua had to leave. Now, the well of souls was not touched, because nobody can touch that. It can’t be destroyed; it can’t be tampered with. I mean, the punishment [for tampering with it] is nonexistence.

(9:30) MERRILY: Okay, so what was targeted was just YHWH’s kingdom.

APOLLYMI: Right: there are other kingdoms in those dimensions. . . .

MERRILY: So, are there a certain number of layers, like seven kingdoms, in

that dimension, and is each one controlled by an angelic?

APOLLYMI: People can reside in many different afterlife kingdoms, and some of them are more connected to the multiverse than others. When I say connected, I mean that you can go there from any part of the multiverse.

(11:30) MERRILY: So the first thing you clarified is that not all of that dimension was destroyed, just YHWH’s kingdom, which is where most people from Earth go after crossing over, is that right?

APOLLYMI: Yes.

MERRILY: And who guards YHWH’s heaven, and what happened?

(12:30) APOLLYMI: After the kingdom was destroyed, they had to abandon everything. There was really no one there for a a couple of weeks: everyone left. Many things were raided, but many things were were untouched.

So, when the kingdom of heaven was destroyed, Yeshua left. Many of the angels left. We didn’t really view anybody there for several weeks. But the well of souls was untouched for a couple of days, and other creators came in, and all those souls in the well were transferred to a suitable area for them to have their afterlife.

(13:40) The well of souls is a huge area where you can go to rest until you’re ready to come out and experience new things again. You don’t have to be in the well of souls if you don’t want to: it is a choice when you begin your afterlife. But if you choose to have pure rest and reflect on everything internally, that’s what it’s for, and it’s the closest experience that you’re going to have of Source itself.

MERRILY: And what else would you like to add?

APOLLYMI: After a couple weeks, we ended up talking to a few of the angelics like Michael, Raphael, and they wanted to start rebuilding the kingdom again, which they had started. It is still very damaged; there are still many things to be done and rebuilt. No one is going to have an afterlife with a creator of the high stature of YHWH until Yeshua becomes a creator.

MERRILY: So, what are they doing to repair Heaven? Are they trying to duplicate it exactly as YHWH had it? Can they just manifest what they want?

(16:00) APOLLYMI: I only wish it were that easy. It doesn’t matter what dimension you’re on: you must still contend with the physics. You can’t create something out of nothing. So, even though many of the angelics are of multiple variances, not every angel has the same abilities, because it depends on what group they come from. Some have a lot more power than others, and it’s the higher ones that have the ability to rebuild things more easily than the newer generation.

MERRILY: In terms of our time, how long will it take?

(17:00) APOLLYMI: They have made a lot of progress since the event happened in 2012, but there’s still a lot to be done. And they are making it in their own way, improving some things. They don’t have their leaders anymore, really. I mean, yes, they have Michael, they have Gabriel and some of the other seraphim who ruled the seven layers of heaven, but they don’t have the full structure anymore. And this is new to them. So they have to relearn their social structures, everything.

(18:00) APOLLYMI: Many people have an erroneous conception of what hell is. Hell is older than most people realize. It is one of the first planes for the afterlife for the multiverse that was created. There is a lot that goes on down there. And it is for the afterlife; it existed before the creators and sub-creators created their own afterlife kingdoms with their places of rest for souls. So, people who have a good nature, whose karmic debt is neutral, they go to hell and have a wonderful afterlife. They are not being tortured. Now, don’t get me wrong — that is there, too, but it’s not in the same area.

MERRILY: So, basically, there are beautiful spots in hell where they can go and rest, just like they would have in the kingdom of YHWH?

APOLLYMI: You have two options. One option is to go into the realms of hell soul well. Now, in the soul well, you are at a point of rest. So, you can have whatever afterlife you want. You could have millions upon millions of souls in the soul well, and the space is infinite. It makes reality the way that you want it only for you; it does not affect other people. And so, you can have as much time, as much happiness, as much time to reflect in all of your being in that soul well and be protected. Nothing is going to touch you in there.

By the time that you feel like you you are ready to reincarnate all you have to do is tell the creator of that realm and they will let you out. And you can live in the realm for awhile while they wait for a body to be ready for you. But you can just stay awhile. There are places in the realms of hell whereyou just kind of exist. It’s kind of like this plane: if you want to work, you can work; if you want to just relax and do whatever, experience things, go places, that’s fine, too. You don’t even have to be reincarnated: you could just exist as your own entity, and sometimes they’ll allow you to do that, depending on your contracts. Most people would consider this to be like astral traveling. Your soul would go to other places, but you wouldn’t have a physical body as you do on Earth.

(22:00) MERRILY: When they’re there and they’re experiencing what they want to experience in a peaceful way, is that a simulation based on their intent?

APOLLYMI: Yes. So, if you consciously wish to torture yourself of your own volition, that’s what’s going to happen. But it only affects you: it doesn’t affect any other soul in the soul well.

MERRILY: So, you live a reality that you’re projecting — welcome to what we do — until you get so sick and tired of it that you ask for assistance or help.

APOLLYMI: Yes. And you can only live a peaceful life for so long before you get bored of it. It becomes repetitive and tedious, and it’s just stagnant. Even if it’s a glorious life, things just become stagnant. Your soul has to constantly be involved with things and touch and learn and have experiences.

(23:00) MERRILY: Because there is no time; it’s infinte. We’re talking about multiple universes. So the growth continues.

Another question arises: while waiting for a body that would be appropriate for your karma and soul-frequency, what if I decided to create my own kingdom? [laughter]

APOLLYMI: You would just have to find a place to do that. I mean, if you don’t want to be reincarnated into a physical body on a plane, your consciousness can decide, “I’m going to go over here.” But you’re unprotected, which is why most people decide to get reincarnated fairly quickly, or they just wait in the afterlife realm they are in. But if you’re brave enough and decide to go to this galaxy or go over here to this city, and you’re strong enough to interact with other dimensions — to them you would be a ghost — you can do that. If you want to build a kingdom somewhere— But I hope you know your physics, because existence has laws, no matter what dimension you’re on.

MERRILY: So, the realms or kingdoms in that dimension: would they be, for example, Valhalla for the Norse, and the golden field or heavenly field, things like that?

(26:00) APOLLYMI: Those would be what we call afterlife heavens for those deities. Those would be deities who had entered into a contract to abide by the rules of karma for taking souls to a place of rest. And they also have soul wells. You don’t have to be in a soul well. If you’re in Valhalla, you can choose to go to a soul well if you wish, but most of them are trained to stay outside of the soul well, go to that realm, and fight, feast and be merry, and do other things.

MERRILY: So, Odin and Freyja would be in charge of that realm?

APOLLYMI: Freyja has her own realm.

(27:00) MERRILY: But Hades is in charge of the underworld or hell?

APOLLYMI: Hell is a realm, and it is vast. There is a connection between hell and Tartarus, but they are two different kingdoms. Hades and Tartarus are under one supreme ruler; however, Hades is the ruler for that area of Tartarus. And Hades also has a soul well, but again, the souls cannot be mistreated.

In Greek mythology, Tartarus was the lowest point of the universe, a deep abyss below the underworld but separate from it. Tartarus is best known from Hesiod’s Theogony as one of the first beings to come into existence. (World History Encyclopedia)

In the ancient Greek religion and mythology, Hades is the god of the dead and the king of the underworld, with which his name became synonymous.

APOLLYMI: They are not allowed to use the soul as so much currency; they are not allowed to take the soul’s power onto themselves to make themselves more powerful. Souls are there to rest: that’s it. When one becomes a creator of that order, one has made a pact to protect them, to take all of the steps that they require for their karmic afterlife.

(28:30) MERRILY: Are they also what are called reapers?

APOLLYMI: No, the reapers are tied in with Source, and they’re like a delivery system. Say you die, and your soul comes out of your body, and you have no religion, you don’t know where to go. The reaper is there looking at you in its many various forms, because there are more than one, and if you ask the reaper, “Now what?” he can give you information. But they are there to protect you; they are there to make sure that no demon, that no entity comes and tries to bully you, tries to take you away. They are there to take you where you want to go; it doesn’t matter if it’s to an evil god, a good god or a neutral god.

If a person has a religious preference — Christianity, Islam, Shintoism, whatever your preference is — your deity will send someone for you. . . . But reapers are there to make sure that nothing takes advantage of you and you go wherever you wish to be taken.

Now, you can stay in purgatory and find your own way, but it’s very difficult to be reincarnated that way. Because in order to be reincarnated, you have to sign a book of life, and that can only happen through the creators who have taken the responsibility of the karmic laws.

(33:30) MERRILY: So, as in life, ask questions. Because if you don’t know, and you don’t ask questions, and you just allow things to happen, you might have a different experience than if you say, “I follow Yeshua and I’d like to go to his realm.”

APOLLYMI: Yes, that’s right. In order for a creator to offer an afterlife, he has to go through many trials and tribulations. He has to prove himself to Prime-Source Creator of the multiverse, and take an oath that he not only knows the rules, knows the laws, but that he is able to protect the souls that are coming for his afterlife. He is able to uphold the laws and make sure that those souls are protected. So, this is why you always see huge afterlife kingdoms. . . .

(38:00) APOLLYMI: You can be a deity in any dimension. You just have to have the knowledge, the power, the self-control to start working your way up the ranks. Now, when we start getting into creators, that is completely different. Not only do you have to have the science, the knowledge of how to create, to destroy, to balance, but there’s a lot of testing of certain tiers of deities.

Let’s say that you become a god of Earth: you feed on people’s energy and become stronger. That is meaningless to the higher creators, because you still have to prove yourself in a lot of areas. You have to prove that you understand the law and the rules governing the universe. You have to understand what it means to be a creator, whether you choose to be a good creator or an evil creator, a creator of destruction, a creator of life, a creator of balance, a creator of flower paperfolding. It doesn’t matter. So, a creator of Earth would not be like the creators that govern this universe. That requires a lot of merit.

MERRILY: Do they ever deviate from the Law on those higher levels?

(40:30) APOLLYMI: Again, good and evil is a point of view, but when it comes to signed contracts stipulating what you are going to do and what you are not going to do as a creator, that is taken very seriously. When they decide to create a new universe, ten different councils are needed. Each council has perhaps seven or eight members. All of those councils have to come together and agree to specific rules laid down by the Immortal Seven. Those are the rules that cannot be broken.

But that doesn’t mean that they’re not going to be broken, as every person in those councils has his own consciousness. . . . So, yes, they can deviate from the plan, which would be more along the lines of, “I don’t agree with what’s happening here; I am going to change this of my own volition; I feel that this experiment would have a better outcome if I did this.” That’s how deviation begins in the higher ranks.

MERRILY: And if they get caught violating the rules, do they get assimilated back into the One?

APOLLYMI: If an entity violates one of the main tenets that the Immortal Seven have set, then, yes, he could get assimilated back into Source.

MERRILY: And the Immortal Seven are the creators in Hanova who came from Source.

APOLLYMI: Right. Hanova is the first universe that was created. The Immortal Seven are the council that that governs the multiverse.

(44:00) MERRILY: I understant the Immortal Seven had not been in this experimental universe for a very long time. And you went there and tried to get their attention because there was too much chaos and darkness here. What does it take to get the attention of the Immortal Seven and why did they finally come?

APOLLYMI: I was chosen by the Immortal Seven of Light to be their champion back when I was in Atlantis — the first Atlantis, when it was created. Not when it was taken over, but when it was created. Because the Atlantean records that everyone on this planet seems to have are from after the Draconians took it over. Nobody seems to have records from when we first made Atlantis. The Immortal Seven actually had avatars that came down here and created things, created Atlantis and governed the people.

So, during that time period, I became the champion of light, and I have been stationed on this planet for a very long time. And so, I’ve seen a lot of this world change. I’ve seen its ebbs and flows of corruption. I haven’t really been off of the world too much. I mean, I’ve had a couple of incarnations here and there, but mostly I’ve stayed within this quadrant. But I still have the ability to communicate with the Immortal Seven, and when things got really bad several years ago — And I mean really bad. This was before the project to get a the Draco off of this world.

MERRILY: In 2016 and 2017?

(47:00) APOLLYMI: In 2015 to 2016. Before that time period, there were some events in my life that really just— I couldn’t take it anymore, and so I started asking the Immortal Seven for help. And I realized that they hadn’t been here. I realized they hadn’t been to this universe for a really long time. And so, I told them what was happening, and their response was, “You’re very young. You’re just overreacting. You’re just not used to this universe because it’s so different from Hanova.” And my response was, “I’ve been here for the last 34,000 years!” And that’s just on Earth!

So, I had to bother them a lot. And I know I wasn’t the only one, because I started running into other Hanovans. And I’m like, “You need to go and tell them.” Because some of the other Hanovans were here on Earth, too. And they started talking to the Seven, telling them, “Things are really bad down here; you really need to start paying attention.” And so, finally, one of them came over here, and they were baffled.

MERRILY: They were baffled, just like the people on the planet are baffled!

(48:30) APOLLYMI: Upon their first observation of everything that had happened, they’re like, “Well, this is kind of weird, but it’s not really that bad.” And I’m like, “Oh, just just wait a bit; wait awhile.” They ended up observing me for a week, and then they came back to me, and they’re like, “So, I couldn’t help but notice that you’re being treated very unfairly, completely against sanctioned contracts.” And I didn’t realize at the time how bad it was, because the government programs that I was in had brainwashed me into believing they owned me. And the other factions that I was involved with, they were really manipulative. And I had no idea, because I was uneducated about how manipulative they were. But one of the Immortals actually went through my contracts, looked at everything, looked at who had control over me, and many of my contracts were forged, which is against the law.

(50:00) MERRILY: It wasn’t just you: it happened to other powerful beings too.

APOLLYMI: Oh, yes, absolutely. And so, they ended up going back and having a discussion with the other Immortals, and it all fell down through there. So, we ended up having a meeting, and they said that they were going to look into things — and not just for me, but they were really going to look into things. And they started with Earth, and it started in around 2015. It has expanded from Earth to the quadrant, to the galaxy, to multiple galaxies, and now the entire universe is under investigation.

(51:00) MERRILY: It’s about time! One of the reasons I keep encouraging people to focus and work on being more of a co-creator is that if you don’t have a strong sense of self and start knowing that you’re a creator, or at least co-creating, my sense is they don’t really pay attention to you. It takes someone like you, or somebody who is saying, “Enough, already! You have to look at this!” And you mind-melded with them. And I think you told us in another show that their reaction was, “That can’t be right!”

APOLLYMI: I say mind-meld: it’s basically touch osmosis. They wouldn’t listen, and so I had to start showing them what I was going through, how I was feeling, everything that was happening around me, before they got it. And it was not just the Immortal Seven: I had to do this to a couple of the high councillors, high councilmembers of other galaxies, because they didn’t know how bad it was down here on Earth. . . .

MERRILY: And the situation had deteriorated way beyond the point at which they could remain neutral.

APOLLYMI: Oh, way beyond. Ooh, man, it’s bad. And you know, a lot of them were like, “Oh, you’re just young.” That was my favorite excuse: “You’re just young.” I’m like, “I’m older than you are! What are you talking about?” [laughter]

(53:30) APOLLYMI: Several of us a lot of us ended up having a meeting with the people who had investment in this planet — investment in this planet. Not just the dark councils, but the Andromedans, Sirians, you know some of the Pleiadians. And we were like, “You guys need to fix this. This is your problem, too.” And they’re like, “You guys are fine; you’re fine.” And so I actually grabbed someone’s skull and melded with him and showed him how bad it was, and he threw up. I didn’t even show him my SSP stuff; I showed him a lot of just day-to-day stuff — homeless people on the street. You know, I’ve been homeless, so I know what it’s like, you know? I showed him that. I showed him all of the frustration and anger. I showed him everything, you know, everything that was happening — all the division, all of the people in poverty, you know, our governments giving all of our resources to other countries when they can’t even feed their own people, clothe their own people, help their own people with medical needs. And he literally threw up.

And when I started talking about a lot of the projects and everything, you know, I ended up touching him again, and he threw up a second time, because I showed him what they did to us. And I’m like, “I never joined the military in my civilian life. They have no right to be doing this to any of us.”

MERRILY: And this is hundreds of thousands of people, too.

APOLLYMI: Yeah! It affects everybody on the planet!

(55:30) MERRILY: So, when you said these different people, Andromedans, everyone, have an investment in this planet, describe an investment, what investment means. Do you mean in the people, having their genetics? What do you mean by investment?

APOLLYMI: What I mean by the investment is, the factions who invested in this planet to remake it after Tiamat was blown apart. So, they have real stock in this planet because they put in the [resources] to rebuild the whole thing — to create Inner Earth, to create the outer structures and the [surface] we live on.

They invested a lot of resources. We’re talking about man-hours, resources to build it, our rocks and magma and structure. We had to pull a lot of that from the broken parts of the planet, pull them back in to start melting them down.

MERRILY: They were creating a planet.

APOLLYMI: Yeah, and then terraforming it after that. They did more of a natural terraforming. And then you have the the seedlings down here, where they put the arks. You call them arks; I call them something different. But they put the arks down here and put the species down here and everything else. That is a large amount of resources.

So, I know people don’t feel like they are owned. I know a lot of people don’t like that. But if you live in a society with a government, if you have a Social Security number, you are owned. It’s the same principle you know? It’s kind of like being born in a functioning society. So, they have a certain amount of stock in people, and therefore they’re kind of like parents, and they have a responsibility for everyone down here to an extent. We were put down here to survive, to grow and learn about our environment, and do what we will with it; however, some guidance, or at least a teacher, would have been nice, because we have been deprived of that for many, many millennia. I’m not even talking about ET technology: we’re talking about how to communicate with the trees, how to communicate with nature so that we can better understand it and be harmonious with it and use the resources it gives us without stripping, without raping it.

MERRILY: So, you spent a year and a half going back and forth and telling them, “This is wrong; this is what’s happening.” Why was the situation on Earth allowed to deteriorate to this degree?

(1:00:00) APOLLYMI: Time runs so much differently for the Immortal Seven. Time runs much faster here compared to Hanova. . . . But again, it takes voices to tell them that something is not right here. Over the last two thousand years we’ve been conditioned to believe that we have to put up with it. It has only been in the past few years that [the Luciferians have abused their power].

(1:04:00) APOLLYMI: It’s very rare for the Immortal Seven to agree to anything that is extremely negative. They usually leave that for a torture section of hell, because that’s really well monitored — they have full control over them. An experimental universe such as this one, even though it is separated from Source so it can’t contaminate any other universes that have passed, they know that it’s probably not going to pass successfully. The probability that it would pass anything is very small, like 10% or 20%.

(1:06:00) MERRILY: It seems like a lot of manipulation and loopholes are being used that may not be in accordance with the original rules of the Immortal Seven.

APOLLYMI: This is a free-will universe. It’s not a Law-of-One universe. So, torturing is acceptable to an extent because it creates an experience that can help someone to evolve. But there is a point at which torture is excessive and it starts to violate the Immortal Seven’s rules. You are not supposed to destroy a soul; you are not supposed to allow people to be tortured so much that the soul wishes that it didn’t exist anymore. Those are some of the laws that are supposed to be upheld.

Now those rules are for creators in councils. And they are supposed to monitor those universes, so that if something starts to have a negative impact on the experience, they are supposed to stop it, and that has not happened. This is one of the things that’s being investigated, because some of the rules that the Immortal Seven laid down have been broken. And many of the laws for this universe, for original purpose, have been broken. I’m not allowed to say exactly which universal laws, because you had me check into those, and they started to.

MERRILY: Good.

(1:08:00) APOLLYMI: However, they have been broken and there were some very serious offenses — not only on the part of entities in this universe that should have known better, but on the part of some of the creator councils as well, because they did not step in. Some of the creators decided to help, but they have to help in subtle ways, which means asking a group to be champions and do certain things. And some of the the creator councils did step in directly, but when you have so much imbalance, even creator councils can only do so much before they are overwhelmed.

(1:09:00) MERRILY: So, I remember you said that the Immortal Seven came into this universe finally through promptings of you and others over the course of a year and a half. Who’s in charge here? How did this happen? This was not an original agreement. You guys are not abiding by the laws. You have this amount of time to fix it, or we’re going to do something you may not like. Did they actually say that and do that?

APOLLYMI: In around 2005, I believe . . . I posted information that I witnessed a very important meeting with very important creators, and they were talking to the Andromeda Council. And warnings were given that if the malfeasance in this universe didn’t stop, there are going to be serious consequences. So, yes, the Immortal Seven have stepped in and have told the creator councils, “If you don’t correct this, if things don’t start to change, we’re all in trouble.”

(1:11:00) MERRILY: How does Source-Creator fit into this, and what is its responsibility for this experimental creation?

APOLLYMI: First of all, the Immortal Seven lay down the rules. They have the same rules for every experimental universe, and they also make rules for every governing universe that has passed the experimentations. They are the ones who allow the creation of experimental universes. They also pick the councils who are going to govern the universes. So, if several councils come to them and say, “We would like to run an experimental universe; may we do this?” they have to go through each council member, examine him, and if they don’t like a member or they don’t like a council as a whole, they’re like, “No, you can’t be part of this. You’re not ready. You have to continue your studies before you’re allowed to.”

So, after that, they give these councils an energy ball, basically, and that’s all I can say about that without getting into trouble. But, yes, they have to make sure that those councils are doing their job. And again, there are millions upon millions of experimental universes going at once. It’s very difficult to keep an eye on all of them all at once.

MERRILY: So there is a staff shortage!

APOLLYMI: I guess you could say that! [laughter]

MERRILY: Okay. I asked you why Source-Creator is not doing enough, and you told me something surprising about the characteristics of Source-Creator and who’s actually in charge. Share that.

(1:14:00) APOLLYMI: The Immortal Seven are avatars of Source-Creator’s consciousness. Each avatar is independent, and they also represent certain characteristics. So, they have their own viewpoints that differ from one another, and that’s for balance. Each one governs his own area, and they also work as a council.

And you asked me, “Why can’t they work as a team, and why don’t they know everything all at once? They should know everything.” And the answer I gave you was this: “You yourself are consciousness. You have a physical body; you have an avatar. I want you to know everything that’s happening inside of you simultaneously: all of your organs, your cells, your microbes in your gut, everything. Can you do it?”

MERRILY: Not really, no. It has to get our attention, through sickness or something going wrong.

APOLLYMI: Right. . . .

(1:16:30) MERRILY: So, you were telling me that Source-Creator isn’t really overseeing the universes: it’s the councils underneath it that are doing that.

APOLLYMI: With respect to Source-Creator, there’s a part of it that is feeling and observing everything, but the avatars are not exactly connected to that part of itself. And they are not connected for a few reasons, one of them being safety, and the other one being experience.

APOLLYMI: With respect to this universe, the councils that are governing it have no tether to the consciousness of the universe. They can’t necessarily tap into all of it, so they have to communicate with each other.

MERRILY: How do they communicate when there’s no tether?

APOLLYMI: When I say tethers, I mean like the silver cord that attaches your astral body to your physical body. They don’t have that. They don’t have that tether, so the information from the soul to the physical does not happen instantaneously. When you meditate, your soul and your physical body can merge with the consciousness of this universe, which we are all created from, the molecules and everything else. So, there is that form of teather for us. But because they came from outside of it, they have to communicate differently. They have to communicate differently with the consciousness of the universe that they are governing.

MERRILY: And how do they do that?

APOLLYMI: I can’t tell you: it’s classified. [laughter]

