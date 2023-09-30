Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
13h

I've been going down this rabbit hole for 20 years and A few things:

-this has to be a psyop to try to convince people that things are all right, when they are getting worse by the day

-if they dismantled everything a few years ago, starting in 2021 to the present day, then why does everything continue to get worse?

-if she's communicating with some extra dimensional entity who says its name is valnek, it's probably a demon she's communicating with. The demonic have been fooling people for centuries thinking that their dead loved ones, other dead people, and even extraterrestrial entities. They're just demons and this sounds a lot like a psyop

Just my thoughts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture