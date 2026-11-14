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Marie's avatar
Marie
10h

And I thought the song 'You Came To Me From Out Of Nowhere' was a love song ! Crank it up anyway. It's got a slow beat and it's easy to sway to. The first iteration of the infestation was dealt with by a flood. The imminent cleanse will be Fuego. They think they've got it all figured out this time. Just like last time. Get fire retardant underwear and helmet plus 40 days of food and water de minimus. And popcorn because corn will pop when it's hot.

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
11h

This is scary that this has been going on for so long and most ppl have no clue yet.

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