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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
Oct 17

I heard about that. I didn’t know if it was true or not, but I guess this answer that for me.

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Watchman's avatar
Watchman
Oct 17

If time travel was possible to change events, Satan would prevent Jesus Christ's crucifixion which defeated him.

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