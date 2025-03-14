In previous posts I’ve described the Sirian race in as much detail as I could with the information provided by two eye-witnesses. One witness is author Radu Cinamar, who is a civilian member of a Romanian intelligence organization called Project Zero. On a few occasions, Cinamar had the opportunity to view mankind’s history using an interactive holographic device located in a clandestine airplane hangar. This device showed him, step-by-step, how Sirians carefully guided mankind’s evolution from the beginning.

The other witness to the Sirian involvement on Earth is is Stewart Swerdlow, who is a SSP veteran, deprogrammer and author. Swerdlow’s star family are the Sirians, and he is also Russian and Jewish. In his book, Montauk: The Alien Connection (Sky Books, 1998) he provided insight into the special interest the Sirians have in the Hebrew people.

This special relationship between the Sirians and the Hebrews is discussed at length in Phyllis Schlemmer’s The Only Planet of Choice.

I could have titled this post “God’s Helpers, the Sirians - part 3,” but I opted for the more informative title, “The Moon is a Reurposed Space Ship” in the hopes more people would read it. I’m going to give a brief synopsis of Cinamar’s book, The Etheric Crystal (Sky Books 2020), and then go into his description of the moon.

In around 2015, Cinamar and a joint Romanian and U.S. team travel through a series of tunnels from an ancient ET complex in the Bucegi Mountains to a secret chamber in Iraq. When they arrive at the chamber, Cinamar sees that the walls have niches containing 1,000 crystal tablets, which hold information about the multiverse.

In the center of the chamber there is a “consciousness-projection chair,” which is designed for a larger-than-human being. The chair is powered by a 4th-density crystal, which the team removes for study in Romania. No one tries out the chair on this trip, but after returning to Department Zero’s Alpha Base, Cinamar mentally receives detailed instructions on how to build a similar chair.

After Cinamar and his superior officer make good progress building the device as a personal project, Department Zero approves the project and it is transferred to Alpha Base and completed. With practice (and alchemy), Cinamar develops his ability to use the chair to project his consciousness through time and space and view whatever he focuses his mind on.

Now that I’ve told you who Radu Cinamar is and how he was able to explore the moon, allow me to identify the powers to whom the different parties owed their loyalties in the period in which Romania acquired its consciousness-projection chair, 2016.

Department Zero is lead by evolved individuals. It works with an advanced civilization who live in Apellos, an Inner-Earth city beneath Romania. The people from Apellos are very interested in mankind’s spritual evolution, and the interactive holographic device belongs to them. (See Inside the Earth, Sky Books, 2017.)

The U.S. Department of Defense was controlled at the time by the Luciferian Brotherhood through senior officials, who reported to a Signore Massini, a member of a Luciferian family. The Romanians had identified a few honest American officers with whom they could exchange information and technologies when necessary. But although there was collaboration between the countries, Department Zero couldn’t trust the Pentagon.

Now I will let Cinamar describe what it is like to use a “trip chair” or consciousness-projection chair, and what he saw on and in the moon (p. 158).

Uncomfortable Witness

In one jump, in which the destination was a subconscious rather than a conscious decision, Cinamar finds himself in a desert in the U.S., where he inadvertently views a top-secret operation.

I moved between two hills and then saw several buildings, relatively small and low, but also two larger hangars. I knew immediately that it was a secret American military base, and I also had the perception of a multi-story facility beneath the earth’s surface. I could say with certainty, however, that it was not the . . . top-secret S4 military base. As soon as I drew this conclusion, I knew what the base was, what its name was, and where it was. As usual, the information came “in bulk” as a single package of knowledge I told myself then, at least from this point of iew, that such travels in the etheric or astral plane are much more effective than months or even years of effort, expense, struggle or intrigue to find out some relatiely simple but basic things about such a place (p. 158).

TR-3B As I reflected on all this, I felt a force pulling me hard like a magnet to a side area of the base that was about two hundred meters away from the main buildings and where I saw a concrete plateau and a short runway for take-offs and landings, not exceeding 150 meters. The area seemed to be a small airfield; and indeed, in the middle of the plateau I saw a ship that seemed ready to launch. There was a rather intense hustle and bustle around it with many people and a few military trucks carrying technical equipment. The ship was neither a rocket, an airplane, nor any other flying vehicle in the sense promoted by NASA, but had a triangular shape. I was almost certainly looking at an antigravity TR-3B, although it appeared to be a superior model. The angles were more rounded and the jets were missing, a sign that the maneuvers and the direction of travel were ensured by a different type of technology than anything conventional. In one part of the ship, below, certain massive crates were loaded with the help of special devices similar to small robots but with very long articulated arms. “In the case of the [out-of-body] experiences in the etheric plane which I had during my training, I knew as soon as my attention was drawn to that place that the ship was going to carry a load of materials and technical equipment . . . to the moon” (pp. 159-160).

A man near the TR-3B senses Cinamar’s presence. Cinamar reports to his superior officer that he has breached a top-secret location and that the Americans are aware of it. This triggers a series of discussions between Department Zero and the people of Apellos. It is decided the safest course of action is to inform the Americans about the chair.

“We cannot take such risks as that would be senselessly introducing a factor that destabilizes the relations between our departments. We can see in their eyes that they knew we were spying on them, and that would disrupt the smooth running of things. Unfortunately, we also have a little information about them, i.e., that from your experience. We don’t know if they are tied to the Pentagon or affiliated with something higher. Therefore, when there are too many dangerous variables, it is best to be the first to present the truth. Then we adapt.” “I’d say their whole operation is about the Venerables [Luciferians]. It didn’t seem like a government thing at all, but I did see officers, so the Pentagon is involved in some way. I think they’re part of the occult section, especially since it’s the moon. They are not, however the ones [at the Pentagon] we know.” (p. 161)

Following this incident, the Americans invite Cinamar to the United States to test a chair they are working on. Some careful collaboration ensues, and they later invite him back to test the chair again. On this occasion, he succeeds in separating his consciousness from his body. Then he decides to tour the moon (p. 178).

Out-of-body Trip to the Moon: Human and Alien Bases

I went inside their device and sat down in a chair aiming to immediately create a kind of communion with the specific energy field of the device which seemed to “mold” to me and work with my intentions. I [was out of my body] in less than a minute, and it confirmed to me that the research team had largely solved the problems with the AI which was connected to the device. When I came out of the physical body and entered the etheric plane, I saw even more wormholes or portals, some passing through certain sections of Earth and others heading upwards, into outer space but especially to the moon. I thought then that I could make a few jumps through those portals I felt particularly drawn to the moon and dived into one of them. Almost instantly, I saw the illuminated surface of the moon from only a few meters of elevation, but also a military base about half a kilometer away, situated at the edge of the bottom of a small crater. The construction consisted of two cylinders placed horizontally, like tubes, with three symmetrical connecting lanes arranged between them. Next to those tubes, on a kind of platform, was a TR-3B, but smaller than the one I had seen at the secret military base in the desert (p. 179).

Making another jump, Cinamar sees another base with two flying saucers, “relatively small in size and different in construction. In the air, about 50 feet up, [floated] a black triangular ship.” [Kiily Tokurt race]

Cinamar then jumps to a third base, this one on the dark side of the moon.

All three bases were American, but they seemed to be different factions. I simply knew this as soon as I got near such a building. The new base was quite brightly lit. A short distance from it, I saw three astronauts in space suits that were more advanced than is commonly known. They were being transported on a wheeled vehicle to a circular ship on the nearby platform (p. 179).

Cinamar then jumps to another base on the surface, considerably larger than the others. It is an abandoned ET base.

Even if I could say that it was almost completely dark from a physical perspective, I could yet perceive in the subtle dimension the forms and the surroundings in general, almost like an accentuated twilight. I only saw a beacon on one side of the base, probably for monitoring purposes. The base consisted two buildings close to each other, uneven and built verticaly. . . .

After viewing this fourth base, Cinamar jumps back to a wide crater on the bright side of the moon.

Not far from me there were some very tall buildings and also a few domes of different sizes, which were of a different style than the one at the Earth base. They were platinum in color and perfectly smooth. Even without feeling this, you could easily see that this was an ET moon base, but unlike the previous one, it was active. On the etheric plane, and even more so on the astral plane, you feel the energetic state of the object or being that interests you, and I then felt clearly that that ET base was very active, although I did not see any beings nearby. I did notice, however, three stationary ships, two round and one large and cylindrical. (p. 180)

Finally, Cinamar notices an artificial opening at the edge of the crater bottom, and jumps down it.