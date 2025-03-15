Continued from part 1

Consciousness-projection chair in a secret chamber in Iraq

After Radu Cinamar takes an astral tour of the moon in the Americans’ “consciousness-projection” chair (see “Trip Chairs” by James Rink), the people of Apellos invite him to their secret hangar with the holographic device. There he learns about Earth 100 million years ago, when Sirians accelerated the evolution of plant and animal life to make the planet suitable for seeding intelligent life. The accelerated evolution of the flora and fauna was made possible by the placement in Earth’s orbit of a planetoid that could project an energy field over the entire planet.

Radu Cinamar, The Etheric Crystal (Sky Books, 2020)

The Moon: Its Origin and Future

100-MILLION YEARS AGO — A PROTO-SIRIAN CIVILIZATION (p. 184)

Alpha Canis Majoris appears as a single star to the unaided eye, but it is really a trinary star system

From the images shown on the holographic screen, I understood that, a long time ago in the planetary system of the star Sirius A, there was an evolved humanoid civilization which had reached a fairly advanced technological level. For example, that civilization was capable of interstellar travel with huge ships, and this meant that it had some control over the laws that govern space and time. The members of that civilization were not the Sirians of today but their very distant forerunners. Strangely, I could not see or understand the name of that ancient civilization. [Anunnaki? - editor]

I was curious to find out more clearly what that period of time was, and I was able to see some images from 95-98 million years ago, perhaps even older. That humanoid race has evolved over time and undergone many transformations. Eventually, it disappeared, but information in its DNA was passed on to many other types of humanoid civilizations—also from the Sirius A system—that followed one another over time until the characteristics of the current Sirian race came into being.

In the images I watched, the typology of beings in that extremely old Sirian civilization was quite similar to humans, even if they were taller—about six-and-a-half feet on average. Their skin was pearly white with a slight bluish tinge, and most of the hair was black with shades of dark blue. Their eyes were larger than those of Terrans, but their mouths were smaller.

It seems that ancient Sirians knew their own constellation quite well (Canis Majoris), but also the Constellation Orion, a region which they had once inhabited, forming colonies. Later, these populations individualized and were “remade” by hybridization with other alien races.

CIVILIZATIONS DERIVED OVER 30 MILLION YEARS

The images with the typology of those races folowed one another for several seconds at such a fast pace that I could hardly distinguish the features. On the screen there was a single image of an approximate prototype which “traversed” hundreds of body transformations, portraying a very fast development to the current state. I immediately understood that I was being shown the passage of an enormous period of time and the succession of civilizations derived from the one I saw at the beginning, each represented by the basic typology of beings.

The “development” stopped after about 30 million years, but I did not notice significant differences in the bodily forms of those civilizations: they all seemed to revolve around the same characteristics. The civilization representing the final images was also technologically advanced and dominated interstellar travel. In a way, it looked like a replica of the one of about 100 million years ago except that the skin was a little bluer. Everything seemed a replay of what I had already seen in the case of the first civilization around Sirius A as well as hybridizations with other races.

THE ART OF TERRAFORMATION

I noticed then that Earth was one of the “soul” planets of the ancient Sirians, “shepherded” by them with patience and perseverance. The experience they had accumulated in the hundreds of thousands of years of cosmic evolution made them understand that, when it came to the transformation of the planetary biosphere, it had to be done gradually and over a long period of time.

WHAT I SAW ON EARTH AT THE END OF THE CRETACEOUS PERIOD (p. 186)

In those days, the soil of our planet was largely covered with evergreen forests. I understood this very quickly because the images showed me a rapid succession of regions around the globe, with “zooms” that always depicted cones of specific trees but never deciduous forests or flowers. Instead, I was shown fairly large areas with cacti. Generally speaking, the plants at that time, but especially the trees, ferns and cacti, were much larger than they are today.

In those extremely distant times, Earth’s atmosphere contained much more carbon dioxide, and the planet’s magnetic field was more intense. In an image that was shown to me from a few tens of kilometers above the ground, I could see that there was a lot of dust in the atmosphere, and the light from the sun was filtered by it so that the sky appeared yellow-orange. In no images did I see the clear blue sky we see today nor the sun shining in the sky. Visibility was low, about the same as during a weaker sandstorm in the Sahara. I was then shown images of Earth as seen from the heavens, from around 800-1,000 kilometers. All I could see in the area around it and even farther away in space was dust.

Next, images of various climatic environments appeared successively on the screen: that is, I was being shown the stage of life on Earth at that time, almost 100 million years ago. The plants were bluish green, sometimes reddish brown. The vegetation was lush, not with deciduous forests, but rather with large fleshy cactus and aloe-like succulents. The aquatic environment, however, was more developed with huge algae and many living things of all kinds. On land, there were only reptiles in various forms and insect of a great variety, but no mammals. Also, I was not shown and did not see in the images of that period any intelligent beings on our planet.

The reptilians chose a large continental landmass to begin their civilization on Earth, which is now referred to as Lemuria or Mu. This was a vast area in what is now the Pacific Basin, extending from Japan to Australia, and from the coast of California to Peru. The Hawaiian Islands are in the middle of this one-time landmass. Here, an androgynous reptilian culture developed. They brought with them the creatures that were their sustenance, the dinosaurs. All beings create beneath them animals and plants that are a reflection of their mind-pattern. Reptilians create dinosaurs; humans create mammals. They are not designed to coexist on the same planet. - Stewart Swerdlow

After that first stage of viewing, I remembered two main ideas. First, there were no deciduous forests or flowers on Earth at that time. On the other hand, there was a lot of dust both in the planet’s atmosphere and in space, and this blocked the sunlight considerably.

The purpose of that presentation was to give me a comparative picture of how Earth had developed up to that time, and what followed through the terraforming initiated by the Sirian ancestors. For them, Earth was well located in the solar system, and its gravity was suitable for their body structure, adapted to the specific radiation of Sirius A but similar in some respects to that emitted by our sun.

There were disadvantages, however. First, the atmosphere was not an optimum composition for the beings of that ancient civilization as the air could not be breathed for long without a protective helmet.

Second, genetic studies had shown that Earth had reached a state of stagnation in its evolution. The ancient Sirians realized that even if they had initiated the process of terraforming, they would have little to change in those conditions due to the modest biological material that existed. Additionally, their scientific teams noted that, at the biological level, the genetic combinations were still quite simple. There was not a great variety of combinations in the vegetable or the animal kingdom. This was all the more astonishing as the flora and fauna, terrestrial and aquatic, were quite abundant.

ADMIRAL’S COUNCIL (p. 187)

The question then arose of making this planet evolve further. The stages of such a process appeared and followed one another very quickly on the screen. First was the purification of the air by removing the fine and abundant dust. Next was oxygen enrichment of the atmosphere, and then making more complex genetic hybridization in order for life on the planet to evolve.

I then saw the flagship of that advanced civilization: huge and spherical, about the size of our moon. The image then slipped inside the ship and was fixed in a room with white arches of huge dimensions. In the middle of it was what we might call a “round table” with several representatives of that civilization who were part of the leadership of the ship. Everyone present wore a silver-white suit with blue stripes along the arms and torso. Telepathically, through the inter-dimensional headset, I understood that they were discussing the possibilities of boosting evolution and terraforming our planet.

Everyone there had some gadgets which we would now associate with computer tablets. They were thin, silvery, and almost-transparent sheets that could be bent but could also be as hard as ordinary tablets. (See Top 5 foldable screen cellphone brands in China in 2023.) I saw, for example, how some of the people at the table rolled their tablet, others folded it, and others kept it rigid in its rectangular shape.

The Sirians appoint a scientist named Orma to study the problem of transforming the planet into a habitat suitable for intelligent life. “Seeing that the ancient Sirians had, in fact, many colonies in various parts of the galaxy, I immediately understood that it was about the process of terraforming — a very complex action with many variables.”

Orma leads a team to take samples from different soil, water and plant environments. Years later, she presents a set of proposals to the Admiral’s Council.

In order to further drive evolution, she said that a permanent [variable] force field was needed to act upon Earth’s biosphere. The possibility of bringing plants and animals from other planets to integrate them on Earth was discussed, but the result would have been uncertain, and, in any case, only local with the length of their duration being relative. (p. 189)

Orma’s idea was for that fluctuating force field to encompass the entire planet and envelop it like a halo of energy. To achieve this, she proposed bringing a cosmic body around Earth with a sufficiently large mass to meet both requirements: to drive the evolution of the plant and animal kingdoms and to help aspirate the cosmic dust around it. (p. 191)

Various ideas were considered, including building a new planet-sized ship, and towing one of Jupiter or Saturn’s satellites to Earth. The latter idea was rejected both because they needed a planetoid of a particular mass, and because they couldn’t foresee the effect this might have on Jupiter and Saturn.

Other ideas were proposed and rejected. Then the team were told that they might use one of their existing space ships. And, in fact, it was decided that they would use the very flagship where this research was taking place, as it was the largest in the fleet, and almost obsolete, having been in service for several thousand years.

The flagship that became the moon, the so-called natural satellite of Earth, was a huge ship. As shown in the pictures, the center of the ship was actually a hollow spherical space with many “rays” flowing inward, resembling icicles. I could see that they played the role of a kind of energy concentrator, because I saw how those huge white lightning-like [flashes] flowed through those rays at certain precise intervals of time, uniting right in the middle of the empty space of the sphere. This created a certain amount of plasma in the the middle, after which the energy from that plasma was extracted through a complicated process which I understood neither in principle nor in terms of technology. It was clear to me, however, that in terms of energy, they had been using nuclear fusion technlogy ever since and not fission technlogy such as is currently used on Earth. In pragmatic terms, the Sirians created a little blue-white sun in the center of the ship, which provided the ship’s energy needs. (pp. 194-195)

In the short time I had spent moving inside the moon, I noticed only the common elements that can be found on space ships. Some of the spaces were truly gigantic, the size of cities. The feeling of immensity I had about those spaces would probably have been even more pronounced if I had seen everything lit up and working as it once was tens of milions of years ago. I also went through small compartmentalized areas, even seeing spaces that were probably used as homes, as well as spaces dedicated to technology.

On my first ad-hoc voyage within the moon, I did not reach the great meeting room of the ship’s steering board which met there in those astonishing distant times. Although I could see this in images on the holographic screen, I was not attracted to that space. But then, in some of the subsequent experiences I had with Eden (the name of the Romanian trip chair that Cinamar and Brad built), I specifically wanted to get there and was glad to be the silent witness of a space still laden with deep emotion, that space in which Orma presented her project of transformation of life on Earth for the first time.

In the enigmatic twilight inside that very large room, as I was perceiving it in the etheric plane, I stood for a long time, moving slowly, passing by the table and those tall and rather narrow armchairs, looking at the huge arches, or the holographic projection slot through which the holograms of the different stages and versions of the project appeared.

Looking at the images of different areas inside, I realized that the flagship had been built more like a conglomerate of cities traveling through space. It was not a strict compartmentalization such as those found in small and medium-sized ships, but there was a real biosphere, a very well generated and controlled living environment. I saw countless elevators that were very sophisticated and astonishingly fast. They were train-like but winding and were a more aerodynamic means of transport. There were also flying vehicles of many types, but they were propelled without combustion. During the period when it was operation, the flagship was a very large and complex habitat. (p. 196)