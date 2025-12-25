Kristy Knight

WATCH ON RUMBLE: Super Soldier Talk – Kristy Knight – Monarch Survivor (recorded Oct. 10, 2022)

Born into a large Mormon family (12 children), Kristy Knight was sold by her pedophile father to the U.S. government’s Project Monarch, along with her sisters and brothers. She recalls being sexually abused by high-ranking Mormons and politicians, being experimented upon by Josef Mengele at a military base, and Luciferian rituals that took place beneath the Mormon Tabernacle. (Original recording date: October 10, 2022)

Mormon Monarch – The memories of Mormon Church Project Monarch survivor, J.R. Sweet

https://mormonmonarch.com/