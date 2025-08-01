https://www.kingdomlivingwithjessie.com/unveiling

Part of those dark-side duties that they have are to usher in godlessness or lawlessness, unbelief, unrepentance and pride.

Artwork by Teri Browne

Where the Name, America, Comes From

36:00 The light-side names of the queen mother of darkness are always going to be connected to corporate, to the system as a whole. So, the light-side name for the queen mother of darkness is America. That’s taken from different words, the A representing a type, Mary being connected to the water, ‘meric’ being connected to words which literally mean, ‘I am Mary’. It’s going to be a type of waters fashioned in that form, in the image of Mary. That’s what that name comes from.

Therefore, you also see the mother of darkness, her title being queen of heaven, which, in the Jesuit Catholic Church is a title for Mary, mother of Christ. They want you to believe that they worship Jesus Christ.

Notice how they use that imagery. Scripture says that there is no other name in Heaven or Earth by which a man may be saved but the name of YHSVH, and that his name is above every other name. Yet what do they do in their imagery? They put the image of Christ as an infant; they place him in the arms of Mary and in doing that, they raise her head above his. That’s very significant. It’s not done as a beautiful thing: it’s done as a mockery, putting the divine female above the name of Christ within the system.

America is just another name in that same way: it’s putting a name above something that belongs to God and was created for him.

Another name for the Queen Mother of Darkeness is Fatima, but you’ll see that same imagery used.

For the other four mothers, one is known as Sophia, or Wisdom. In the 1970s, the mother known as Sophia got out of the system. She was released, and they allowed her to live as long as she remained silent about everything, and they inserted somebody else into that position as Sophia, or Wisdom.

Another name for the next mother is associated with Justice. The fourth mother is known as Freedom, and the fifth mother is known as Liberty.

Each of their light-side names is going to be connected to the cover of their light side, which gives this guise that they’re engaged in the humanities, those humanities being connected to that light-side name. And you’ll see a lot of hidden money invested that goes along with their authority over these areas.

Wisdom is going to be connected to the universities: they’ll put that mother’s name over the universities, the educational system, libraries, things like that.

Justice is going to be over law, over the courts, so many times you’ll see that symbol of justice in connection to courthouses and things related to law.

Freedom is going to be put over land and territories. So, you’ll see it connection with the Native American reservations; you’ll see Freedom connected to activist groups, those who go and help when there’s devastation or destruction to areas, like humanitarian or green efforts. You’ll also see Freedon in connection with the Native American things, including the orphanages and the Jesuit Catholic schools.

In 1855, the United States commissioned architect Thomas U. Walter to redesign the expanded U.S. Capitol Building. Walter created the sixteen-foot-tall Statue of Freedom, a female Roman warrior standing on a base of FASCES. E pluribus unum means “Out of many, one.”

Then you’ll see Liberty as a whole over areas, territories, representing that individual’s authority over those areas. So, that would be how you see the light side being used.

You also have the mothers’ dark-side names. The queen mother of darkness is known generally as Babylon. Again, you’ll see that imagery connected to Babylon, the imagery of Jezebel, described in Revelations as the whore of Babylon—all of that end-times symbolism. You’ll see that imagery of a woman with a big chalice receiving the wrath of God.

Then the next one will be seen as Lilith, known in Jewish history as the first wife of Adam. So, each of these mothers of darkness will be connected to various thiings based on this name. It goes along with their contracts, which we’ll talk about in a minute. You have Lilith, Agrat, Isis (Eisheth) and Naamah.

Each of these images, the light side, deal with contracts. Those contracts are connected to a main altar—altars in different locations. Each of those altars is connected to the high places or the high peaks. And the mothers will oversee the contracts of the high places. And each of those is also connected to the four major abysses of Hell, or the lower abysses, as they call them.

Binding the Mothers With Contracts

43:50 So, the queen mother is contracted with all of these locations, and also will also carry all of these names. What does that look like? When they’re taking the contracts, that altar is seen as a throne. The mother will literally sit in it with her bum in the middle and her legs on each side and her hands on these sides, which represent chains, and they will place ribbons representing these contracts up and down the extremities. So, you’ll also have ribbons placed around the middle sections, too, ribbons of different colors, and they’ll declare those names as they’re tying the ribbons around extremities. For example, as they did Lilith, they would have your right arm up on the altar here, and they would tie the ribbons around and declare that contract with Lilith.

There are certain words that they will say, and you can find those words and their imagery in the book, Kabbalah of the Golden Dawn, along with the contracts themselves.

45:00 Then they would go ahead with the contracts connected to your right arm, and then your left leg, and your right leg. And in all of that, there are going to be other overlaying contracts, because as you’re sitting on that altar, they see that main pillar contract there, so, there will also be a contract held there with Abaddon, Ashtoreth and Leviathan.

And they also see other contracts. In that Golden Dawn book, you’ll see two layers to that altar. You have the outer layer, which represents the contracts with the name, but you also have powers and authorities that hold those contracts. So, you’ll have one here and one here, representing those lined contracts: the top line being to Samael, the middle line being to Ashtoreth, and the bottom line being to Ashmedai. The mothers with be contracted to all of the powers of those principalities: that will be the next step in their contracting.

Ashmedia, also known as Asmodeus

And then those other two lines connected to the armies and the militaries will be taken on the outside of the altar—both for the high places as well as for the abyss contracts that they consider the hell contracts.

47:00 Now, each of these names also goes along with their duties in the contracts and their scope of power, or better put, their illusion of power. Again, the light-side names are connected to their humanitarian efforts, which are going to be connected to the promise of wisdom, justice, freedom or liberty, while in guise they’re ushering in devastation and destruction in the form of pestilence, famine, unjust scales, earthquakes, death and devastation.

Everything is an illusion. The mothers’ light-side names represent life. All of those things—wisdom, justice, freedom and liberty—are connected to our right to life, our God-given authority to live, while their dark-side names are connected to death. Part of those dark-side duties that they have are to usher in godlessness or lawlessness, unbelief, unrepentance and pride. That’s part of their job to usher in those things.

All of these contracts are bound under sorcery, divination and forms of witchcraft, so that’s all part of the illusion. The mothers, part of their job is to meet with Lucifer to receive his agenda for the quadrants each day, and then to give their commands to the quadrant leaders under them who are connected to the (Satanic) councilmen in the system.

Hierarchy or Expendable

Included in that, they’re going to be the ones working with their quadrant leaders to fill the positions within the system. They choose children, whether those children are considered hierarchy or expendable. As a child I witnessed this happen at what looked like field trips for school. It could be anywhere. It could be at museums; you could have it happen at carnivals or field trips. But I witnessed it particularly at field trips to the Frank Lloyd Wright houses, where they would have all these groups of students coming in with teachers.

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Phoenix, Guggenheim Museum in New York, Unity Temple in Oak Park, Illinois

The students would be standing in lines behind that teacher, and a mother of darkness would walk past that line. If she nodded her head, it meant that that child had been chosen as a hierarchy child. If she held up a finger, that meant that that child was expendable, and then he would be bought, sold and traded for sex, for sexual ritual, for cannibalism, to be turned into a diamond when he could no longer be used for those things, and then his ashes and remains would be sold cursed to our food and our pharmakeia companies.

The culmination of this period of Wright's life came in 1914, while Wright was working in Chicago on the Midway Gardens beer garden and commuting between there and Spring Green. Wright had hired several servants at Taliesin, where Mamah and her children were staying. On August 15, 1914, their chef, Julian Carleton, served them lunch, then went outside ostensibly to clean some carpets. Instead, he locked all the windows and poured gasoline around the perimeter of the house and lit a match, engulfing Taliesin in flames within seconds. When Mamah and her children tried to escape through the front door, Carleton was waiting for them and hacked them to death with an axe. Wright was devastated when he got the news in Chicago. He buried Mamah in a simple pine box at Taliesin and set about rebuilding the charred wreck of his home. https://www.theartstory.org/artist/wright-frank-lloyd/

51:00 Their other responsibility is to oversee end-times events and rituals, which are going to be part of the ushering-in of the Antichrist and to hand the authority over the Babylon System to the Antichrist.

Spiritual Currencies

The Mothers of Darkness are also in charge of the ritual walls and the quantum currencies that are connected to those. So, that’s part of the financial aspect that is not physical: we begin to get into the spiritual currencies

So, they’re going to oversee, in connection with the walls, the physical currency of the handprints or the fingerprints, which is connected to the works of our hands that God has designed for us to do in advance.

They’re also going to oversee the blood contracts: our Social Security numbers are connect to that. They’ll be connect to the DNA, as well as the foot or the sole prints, which are taken from most children in the hospitals when they’re born.

Descendant Rights

You also have the descendant rights, which are the vaults where they keep eggs and sperm. I’ve talked in some of my shows about some of these quantum currencies, how they work, some of the locations where they set up different vaults to hold these currencies. You know, you have underground banks that are basically quantum currency banks: they don’t operate on money at all.

One of the big vaults for the descendant rights is underneath the Pentagon, and they have vaults where they have the eggs and the sperm.

One of the things that they’ll do, especially with aborted babies, if that baby is a girl, before they destroy that infant, if they want the descendant rights, they will remove the eggs from that infant before they destroy the rest of the body. And they will preserve eggs in these vaults and may use them for different experiments. They may create souls in order to do soul-torture an soul-capture; so they’ll do different things with those descendant rights.

Four Mandatory Rituals Per Year

The Mothers of Darkness are required to attend four rituals a year. The rituals that they are required to attend are Easter, Halloween, Christmas, and one of the two equinoxes. Lucifer will also attend those rituals, based on which quadrant they’re in for those four rituals a year.

It’s important to recognize that the Mothers of Darkness, even though they appear to have great authority and power, that really they are just normal women. There’s nothing special about them. They don’t possess any magical powers. Everything that they can do comes through their contracts with demonic spirits and principalities and authorities. These women are bound or chained to those authorities, and in that binding or chaining, they’re captives to these principalities, and in particular, they’re captives to Lucifer. Their godhood and their authority comes only by pride: they’re too proud to repent; therefore they remain captive under Lucifer.

