In an effort to understand who our creator, YHWH, is, I’m reading The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings from Deep Space (1993). The web site is http://www.theonlyplanetofchoice.com/, but the book is currently out of stock, so you’ll have to buy it used from Abe Books or read a pdf (link below).

Over the next few weeks I’ll be posting sections from the book with a small amount of editing for clarity. For example, I changed the way YHWH is spelled from “Hoova” to “Huvah.” I also changed the spelling of “Hoovids” — the word that the Nine use for the people of Israel — to “Huvids.” (The suffix, id, is from the Greek ides, and means ‘son of’.)

Here is the part in which Yeshua is discussed. The Council of Nine calls him the Nazarene.

There is this small matter of names: the difference between he whom we call Yehovah and he whom we call Jesus or Yeshua. Tom: They are one and the same. (p. 116)

The Nazarene

(p. 132) GUEST: On Earth, there are many ideals for God. Could you indicate which of these ideals most closely match the ideals of the Nine?

Tom: The ideal given by the man called Christ, as he was the last of us to visit Planet Earth.

GUEST: And of those descriptions of Christ given in the Bible, which is the most accurate?

Tom: There are many misinterpretations in your Bible. It is true that the man you call Christ lived a normal, human existence, but he was a man of discretion and he walked with discretion among the people.

GUEST: Was he one of the Nine?

Tom: No, but he emulated their thoughts and their understanding. He was all of us at once. He came with the perfect goodness that is in each of us. Within us, as within you, there are various elements, but he had from each of us the most perfect of the elements of us. There are many things that are not told about him, for what he did, he did in private and did not allow the world to see him in human frailties.

ANDREW: I want to follow up the statement you once made when you said that 2,000 years ago, you almost succeeded in helping to raise the consciousness of this planet. Was this in the time of Jesus Christ?

Tom: This is correct.

ANDREW: How did you work with Jesus Christ?

Tom: We do not call him Jesus Christ: we call him the Nazarene. His inspirational work and his healings were inspired by us, and his energy was supplied by us. He made the commitment, and when he made the commitment, he knew what he must do. We had great hopes at that time, but what you call your civilization and your societies created the problems. And then you made a god of him, as you have made a god of many.

This will not happen again. There will be not one, but a collection of beings that will raise the level of consciousness of this planet. It is very important that you do not deify us. It is very important that you understand that God is in each and every one of you, and that God is love, and is the love that creates the one God.

(p. 133) ANDREW: The mission of the Nazarene almost succeeded, but as you say, there was failure because of civilization. There are many on Earth today who fully expect the return of the Nazarene, and I gather from what you say that is not possible.

Tom: This is correct: a single individual will not return. There are many on this planet similar to the Nazarene. It will be a collection. Those that come and say they are the Nazarene or the messiah are not the true messiah. As we have explained before, when they call themselves masters, they are not masters.

ANDREW: On the one hand, humankind needs to understand that you exist and that you come in peace; on the other hand they expect some single individual to return. I have talked to people in some of our churches, and they say that only Jesus can return, and anybody else is a representative of the Devil. How does one cope with that kind of attitude amongst people?

Tom: You pray as we pray. This always has been a problem, but when we come, and when they see the good works, then they will know who we are. After all, the Nazarene said: “You shall know them by their works.” When people see that we do not come in war — because there is no war with us as there is on your planet — and when they see that we come with love and with technology to help this planet that is exterminating itself, how can they but know that we come from God?

GUEST: Jesus said that the two most important commandments are that we should love God with all our heart, with all our soul and with all our might, and that we should love each other as we love ourselves. And that's what all the scriptures rested on: those two commandments. The way I regard the first commandment is in the way the Jewish people used to love the Lord, their God, through rituals and prayer. I wonder how in our daily lives we could really do that, love God with all our heart every day?

Tom: As you know, in ritual it becomes redundant. Take time for self alone, in communion with creation. This would set the time for being with the Creator. It is important to find a method of meditation that would suit you. You can make that your ritual.

Also, if you take the second commandment, you know, on Earth there are many who do not love themselves. Through corruption, many do not love themselves. We would extend it [the second commandment] to say: Utilize kindness to all and to yourself. You then fulfill that commandment.

DAVID: The Bible says that Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth, and the life, and no man comes before the Father but by me," and that seems inconsistent. Has that just been misinterpreted?

Tom: Is not man attempting to rule man?

DAVID: Yes, at times they are.

Tom: Then, is it not so that it is man that placed it upon the parchment?

DAVID: Christians [consider that to be] a very important statement.

Tom: Is that not dogma-ness? [sic]

DAVID: Oh, absolutely right.

(p. 134) Tom: Is that not an attempt to control the belief system of religion? We ask you, do you not trust your own divine being?

DAVID: Evidently not! (Laughter)

Tom: Yes.

ANDREW: In Israel there is still the expectation of the arrival of a messiah.

Tom: The messiah would [come] with the landing, should that happen. We speak of the man, the Nazarene.

ANDREW: Would they recognize the Nazarene?

Tom: Yes.

ANDREW: Would the landing of the Nazarene be in Israel?

Tom: Yes, because the Nazarene is the leader of Huvah.

JOHN: How is the danger of him being deified again going to be overcome? Will the Israelis understand this time?

Tom: There would not be but one: there would be many Huvids who arrive. They would explain, and they would bring the understanding that the Christ is within every individual.

HARRIET: We were wondering about the immaculate conception, and whether you would tell us about that, and also if the Nazarene had offspring.

Tom: We understand not why humankind make complications out of simple information. The earth mother of the Nazarene was implanted by the Huvah, in what you term— you do it in your planet without physicalness.

JOHN: Yes, artificial insemination.

Tom: Yes, Jesus was the first-born. He is Huvah, that the nation of Israel calls Yehovah. After his birth, Mary and Joseph had seven other males and three females. The Nazarene's physical brother and sister siblings were not implanted. You asked if the Nazarene experienced the physical glory?

GUEST: We were talking about the genetic influence of the Huvids, and we identified the first two genetic implants of the Huvids, and we wondered whether the Nazarene represented the third.

Tom: He was like that, but that does not mean he offspringed children [sic].

DAVID: So he had no offspring?

(p. 135) Tom: You make your world complicated. He was a representative of Huvah. In the genetic stream of Huvah, there existed beings of Huvah on Planet Earth. What the Nazarene did was to reawaken the coding of memory within. He was a man upon Planet Earth, and as with nearly all men upon Planet Earth, went through a sexual development, as do females, which comes from the Source of soul within. For in the moment of sexual exchange, it is the one moment in your physical life when you attain the oneness of your Creator. It is that time and moment which is sought.

This is part of the difficulty upon Planet Earth, for humankind has misunderstood the purpose of sex, and in searching for the returning to the Creator, he has debased it. And because the founders of religion knew the truth of this returning, and did not wish the masses to attain it also, they forbade it, and thereby made it dominant.

Part of the difficulty of male humankind moving from one woman to another in endlessness stems from the misunderstanding and non development of true exchange, and the purpose of this exchange. It was necessary for the Nazarene to experience that with the Magdalene. In the exchange with the Magdalene he was able to maintain his true identity with the Creator. Is that understood?

When both partners whose motive is pure — we do not wish to preach — who understand who they are, and their oneness with their mate, and have attained the bringing of two together in unison and great glory, this then brings great joy. If you experience this, remember: do not let it pass, for it is catching a star, riding a star. Remember that, for it will always bring you back to the returning of your creation. Know also that you are part of the Creator, and that you also created the Creator.

JOHN: So, what you're saying is that Mary Magdalene did not have a child?

Tom: Not from the Nazarene.

