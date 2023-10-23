Nazi Reichs

Third Reich: The first Nazi regime under the control of the Schutzstaffel (SS) and the men surrounding Adolf Hitler, such as Martin Bormann. Their goal of purifying the Aryan race was encouraged by an extraterrestrial group known as the Aryan ETs; however the Nazis —through the bloodline families — were under the control of the Draco reptilians. Fourth Reich: Third Reich Nazis embedded in governments and corporations through Masonic, Illuminati and State Department influence. Most members came from Base 211 in Antarctica and were part of the Project Omega takeover. Fifth Reich: Third Reich Nazis who settled in Antarctica and later established colonies in outer space throughout time. They don’t consider themselves Nazis but compare themselves more to the Teutonic Knight order, which defended Christians during the crusades. They prefer to be known as Germans and have their own breakaway civilization. (The Fifth Reich call themselves the Federation of Free German Worlds, according to Penny Bradley; but they aren’t free of the Draco.) - James Rink

The Bush Connection

“Christmas time group photo” taken in Dolitsch Germany c. 1929. Source: Otto Skorzeny (back right).

The above photo was published by researcher Ken Adachi, who wrote about Prescott Bush’s and George Bush’s Nazi connections in two articles: “The Revelations of Otto Skorzeny” parts 1 and 2. There are two anomalies in this photo that can only be explained in the context of the Montauk Project and the secret space program. One is that George H.W. Bush, who should be five years old in 1929, looks like he’s around 15. Otto Skorzeny told his daughter’s boyfriend, Eric Berman, that Bush was sent to spy on Tesla in 1938 at the age of 14.

The other anomaly is that this and others of Skorzeny’s photos of Martin Bormann, Adolph Hitler’s trusted personal secretary, look nothing like historical photographs of Bormann, strongly suggesting that the Cabal replaced Bormann with another man by traveling back in time.

Historical photos of Martin Bormann published by Adachi

I discussed the Dolitsch photo in my article, “The Omega Project to Bring In the Fourth Reich” which is based on James Rink’s book, Lone Wolf. The conventional theory is that the Nazis took over the United States using the Bushes, Reinhard Gehlen and the Dulles brothers as agents. But after looking at the life of Prescott Bush — expecially his membership in the Masonic Skull and Bones Society — it makes more sense to conclude that the American bloodline families were manipulating the Nazis the entire time. Hitler is rumored to be a Rothschild and therefore qualified to rule, according to the laws of the Luciferian Brotherhood.

Adachi names other prominent Nazis who ended up in the United States after the war. Otto Skorzeny was one: he is the source of all of the information about the Bushes. Most of Skorzeny's photos that included Skorzeny and Martin Bormann also include Reinhard Gehlen, Alois Brunner, Josef Mengele and Walter Rauff. (Skorzeny’s photos are taken from Eric Berman's CD, The Bush Connection.)

Walter Rauff, Josef Mengele, Martin Bormann, Alois Brunner, Skorzeny, Reinhard Gehlen

Incidentally, I don’t think the young girls and women in the Dolitsch photo are anything but Monarch sex slaves, as Bush and Mengele became expert programmers.

The Rat Lines

Joseph P. Farrell’s Nazi International is a thorough history of the escape of the entire Nazi leadership to South America and Antarctica.

Base 211 – Neuschwabenland

During the 1930s, the Nazis began construction of a base in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, which was known as Base 211. In 1938 the first inhabitants settled there, and Germany invaded Poland four months later. By 1940 the Antarctic base had 300,000 inhabitants, called Neuschwabenlanders, who were provisioned by U-boats. They used geothermal energy to power their facilities and, later, free-energy technology. Near the end of the war, the German High Command executed an evacuation plan that allowed thousands of Nazi officials to escape to South America and Antarctica. General Patton and General Eisenhower were allowed to visit Base 211 and were shocked to see how advanced it was. – James Rink

Operation Highjump

Once the Nazis had established themselves in Argentina and Antarctica, Truman’s Masonic controllers — the Majestic Twelve, Prescott Bush, etc. — set up a confrontation between the U.S. Navy and the Nazis by ordering Admiral Byrd to take a fleet to Antarctica to capture Base 211. Here is one published account of that defeat.

On January 17, 1947 at 0700 hours, Szehwach said: I and my shipmates in the pilothouse port side observed for several minutes the bright lights that ascended about 45 degrees into the sky very quickly . . . We couldn’t identify the lights, because our radar was limited to 250 miles in a straight line. Over the next several weeks, according to the Soviet report, the UFOs flew close over the U.S. naval flotilla, which fired on the UFOs, which did retaliate with deadly effects. According to Lieutenant John Sayerson, a flying boat pilot: The thing shot vertically out of the water at tremendous velocity, as though pursued by the devil, and flew between the masts at such a high speed that the radio antenna oscillated back and forth in its turbulence. An aircraft [Martin flying boat] from the Currituck that took off just a few moments later was struck with an unknown type of ray from the object, and almost instantly crashed into the sea near our vessel. . . . About ten miles away, the torpedo boat Maddox burst into flames and began to sink. . . . Having personally witnessed this attack by the object that flew out of the sea, all I can say is, it was frightening.” (https://exopolitics.org/did-us-navy-battle-ufos-protecting-nazi-antarctic-sanctuary-in-1947/)

In the wake of the defeat of the Navy strike force, President Truman signed an unconditional surrender to the Nazis in 1952. As part of this surrender, the United States would provide scientists to work for the Nazis as slaves. They also took a large number of Ukrainian women to mate with their men. The years 1947-1952 marked the real beginning of the human trafficking into outer space, a criminal enterprise that abducted and enslaved millions of people — adults and children — every year.

Project Paperclip

Between 1945 and 1948, the Nazis began infiltrating all world governments. They resolved to bring about a Fourth Reich in the United States, and gave this project the code name of Omega. – James Rink

With the help of George H.W. Bush, “Wild Bill” Donovan, Allen Dulles, and of course, Otto Skorzeny, elements from the Nazi SS joined the CIA. Under Project Paperclip the CIA covertly transferred 50,000 Nazi scientists into the American military industrial complex. These scientists were given new identities and appointed to important research positions. After the war, money from the black budget allowed them to continue their mind-control research at American military bases, hospitals, and universities. – James Rink

Adapted from The Omega Project to bring in the Fourth Reich and the New World Order

