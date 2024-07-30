https://rumble.com/v58wpxd-australiaone-party-the-green-room-with-john-wilson-30-july-2024.html

Former CFMEU* state secretary and former president of the Trades Hall Council John Wilson says the unions are completely corrupted by the secret societies, which are, in fact, criminal syndicates.

*Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union

In this webcast with Riccardo Bosi, national leader of Australia One Party, John Wilson exposes the corruption and criminality in the unions, the secret societies running Australia, and the enormous amounts of public monies siphoned from government projects by politicians and union officials.

The M and the E in CFMEU used to stand for Mining and Energy. However, the Mining and Energy unions have left the CFMEU, so the confederation substituted the word, Maritime, and didn’t change their acronym.

This shakeup in the structure of the union sector is no surprise to people who followed the reform of Venezuelan unions that took place after union leaders joined with the CIA in the 2002 military coup against Hugo Chavez—who was kidnapped and flown to an island, and only survived because the soldiers ordered to shoot him disobeyed that order.

I flew to Venezuela a couple of years later to investigate the upheaval in the unions and spoke with two or three pro-Chavez leaders. Effectively, the nation’s unions went from being led by the Luciferian CIA, to being led by class-conscious workers. And Hugo Chavez’s choice of a trades unionist, Nicolas Maduro, turned out to be the best decision. A man with a working-class consciousness can learn the skills he needs to lead a country, but a man without working-class consciousness, even if he has administrative skills, can’t be trusted.

(19:00) “The police unions are all rotton—all of them. And they’re not going to say to me, ‘We’re going to clean John Sitka up and clean these unions up.’ Bullshit! Bullshit! It never going to happen. It’s never going to happen. The CFMEU, mate, are joined at the hip with the government. They’re joined at the hip with the Australian Labor Party. They fund— they are the biggest money-laundering operation, that launder hundreds of millions of dollars in election funding and other funding for the Australian Labor Party. Which is why a lot of union officials end up taking Senate positions and Federal members of Parliament positions, because they have bought them out. The Australian trade union movement own the Australian Labor Party. They fund it, they have all the black-budget monies, and they own it. There is no difference to the Australian Labor Party and the Australian trade unions. So, those gangsters, those gangsters, those organized crime criminals aren’t just inside the unions: they’re inside of the Australian Labor Party, who govern all of us.”

(24:00) “Let me tell you this, Ric. The old-school communists, mate, we despised, we despised the Australian Labor Party. We hated them. We hated them. We always knew they were rotton and corrupt and we had nothing to do with them."

(45:00) “George Soros owns the Health Services Union of Australia. . . . So, the health services, mate, that’s why they ran riot in all these public hospitals and murdered people with Remdesivir and all this other shit that they got up to.”

Jul. 17, 2024 Long-time secretary of the CFMEU's Victorian branch, John Setka, resigned from the union on Friday after 12 years in the job and four decades as a union official.

September 20, 2021 - Former CFMEU state secretary and former president of the Trades Hall Council John Wilson slams the unions for selling out the working class.