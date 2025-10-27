Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
2d

Pure evil surrounds us at every level of government, all over the world 🗺️. It amazes how many people still think their voice /votes matter. I’ve been telling people on social media, for years now, that if voting matters it would be illegal.

These demons hate all humans because we are made in the image of the Most High God.

He’ll awaits them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture