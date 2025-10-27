October 15, 2025

6:40 So what I want to start with, and we covered this in our Mormon series, [is] one of the ancient underground cities where the Luciferian Brotherhood and Sovereign Military Order gather to have rituals and events, particularly with the Order of the Phoenix. And I’ve talked about how there are three upper orders in the Brotherhood system at the very top. You’re going to have the Order of Melchizedek: they consider themselves gods. They believe themselves above every other thing and that they’re in the process of reaching the fullness of their godhood.

Then you have the next two orders: the Order of the Phoenix and the Order of the Golden Dawn. Now some of the differences, your Order of the [Golden Dawn] is going to be more focused in your Solomonic, gnokian magik, as well as your Kabbalah magik, and I would classify them as more your administrative side of the system. They’re going to keep your contracts in order for the entire system. But in that, they’re going to be displayed more with that form of godliness, versus your Order of the Phoenix, which is going to be displayed through your Aztec, Inca and Maya contracts. So, both are going to deal with ancient contracts with entities and demons from different areas, and that’s important to understand. Additionally, they are going to be in charge of altars where those entities are worshipped. So, altars, major places where those altars are located, and they’ll be in charge of being keepers and holders of the sacrifices, the ceremonies, the events that are required by the entities that they worship in those places.

Jessie Czebotar says this is a map of Mictlán, which is an underground ritual ground located off Cuba. This is also the layout of underground ritual grounds accessed through Mormon temples.

So, in our Mormon series, one of those places that we talked about was the secret underground city of Mictlán. And this is, what I would consider more of an ancient imagery, ancient map of what of what Mictlán looks like, how is it laid out. And you see that basically it’s a massive underground city that is like an island: it’s surrounded by water.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

You have residential areas like the main city part is that center square there in the middle, and it’s a massive underground open area. If you watch “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984), they’re in this underground cavern area, and then it opens up into this massive cavern. And they see this altar area that’s kind of built up, this rock formation where there’s a massive stone furnace that’s in the image of a god’s face. That is very similar to what you’ll find at Mictlán. And, then they have the upper altars, which are a massive platform. There are stairs that go up to that. There are big [chasms] between the altar and the area where people are standing. They’ll just gather in this big open area, and then there’s this massive [chasm], and then on the sides of it, you’ve got these pathways that lead to where that altar area is and stairs that go up. And they’ve got this massive furnace that looks like the face of their god; they keep the fire of that going. And they’ll do sacrifices both in front of that and into the fire.

That area is underground under the water located in-between Cuba and Florida. So, it does extend further into some of your other areas connecting to the Gulf, and then the other direction as well connecting to other islands. But it’s massive. And that’s one of their main ritual sites for these ancient entities and deities.

And as we begin to talk about Hillary, it’s important to understand that people at her level in the system are in involved in multiple circle groups. And those circle groups are defined by the types of magic that they want to engage in, as well as the alliances that they want to have with demonic entities. And they can sit in as many circle groups as they want to sit in. And each of those circle groups is going to engage in the different calendar contracts as we talked about in our “kickoff of calendars” episode. The calendars revolve around the contracts and the entities that they worship. So, Hillary sat in the circle with the Order of the Phoenix; she sat in the circle with the Order of the Golden Dawn; she sat in the circle groups with the Order of Melchizedek.

I, too, was a part of all of those orders, and that was part of my training for my position to be the queen mother of darkness, to understand how the entire system operated.

So the first article that we’re going to read on Timothy’s site is connected with this picture, and it’s titled, “Jesse Czebotar reveals secret reason why Hillary Clinton carved the face off child and made a ‘mask’ (frazzledrip) and the gods of ancient Mictlán that demand blood through cannibalism and decapitation.”

So, it’s important to understand that what they call frazzledrip was not a one-time occurrence for Hillary Clinton. That is known as her signature way of killing. Many of your top-level elites are known by their signatures. And that means that when they kill, they’re going to do it a certain way so that everybody in the system knows that they did it. And this was hers. And the evil is not just something that she made up: it goes back to her alliances in the Order of the Phoenix and the gods that she is worshiping. Every time she kills in that way, she was giving homage to the gods connected to Mictlán.

So, you’re going to find the same layout for Mictlán under a lot of your Mormon temples. Your Mormons are going to sit, many of them, under the Order of the Phoenix, and they’re going to worship the deities of the ancient Maya, Aztec and Inca gods, and even some others which we’re going to get into today.

In my series, Architecture and Altars, I talk about the Dorian architecture, which is very distinct. That architecture is based on the Dorian altars, coming from ancient Attica, and many of your Order of the Phoenix ritual sites are going to reflect Dorian architecture. For example, in this picture you see in the middle there, the very top of the square, that altar looks like it has horns at the very top, and that represents the horned deities that they’re worshipping. Many of the Dorian altars were fashioned with the bull horns on top, and that was a homage to gods such as Baal and Molech, to name a few, as well as the god that is over Mictlán, which is Mictlantecuhtli.

Going back to this article that Timothy wrote with that map picture, it was published March 17th, 2024. And he refers to a USA Today article published on May 13th, 2024, titled, “Unsilence of the Lambs: Donald Trump again praises fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter.”

Timothy writes,

There is a reason why Trump wants you to talk about and think about Hannibal the Cannibal. Here it is. Jessie Marie Czebotar, federal RICO witness and cult defector, has released ancient knowledge that has been protected from public view since ancient times. Czebotar, who, as a child, watched Hillary Rodham Clinton torture a little girl before she (Clinton) ate the child’s Pineal gland, has revealed the reason why Clinton would carve the face off a child and then wear it as a mask. Czebotar touched on the horrific acts of Clinton during a recent interview with Chantelle Meyburgh, host, Aquarius Rising Africa II.

There are different ways that they display this in the ancient calendars, the broken face. Sometimes you’ll see Mictlantecuhtli—I just call him Mictlán for short—but you’ll see him with his face turned to the side representing the half-face. So that’s one of the ways that the mask can be worn. They’ll show the broken face by just having part of it covered. You’ll see in their rituals where, when they show up with the Order of the Phoenix, when they all gather underground, they will wear these ancient masks. And some of those masks will cover half their face, paying homage to Mictlán. Sometimes you’ll even see them in the rituals: they’ll keep their head turned the entire time and all you’ll see is the half-mask.

R - Little St. James temple

What we see [with the headdress are] all these waterways and pass[ages] through the waterways in those shapes. Where do we see that? We see that in the pavement in front of the temple at Epstein Island. Well, why is that? It’s because in that area they’re going to ritually bathe, and they’re going to practice some of the rituals that go along with your Order of the Phoenix.

Some of those rituals are the casting into the fire, or the water sacrifice; that’s a form of sacrifice. In some of the Aztec or Mayan rituals they would take people up into the high places or the edge of a cliff and then they would cast them into the water or over the side of the cliff, or even into the fire, the volcanoes. So, those territories where the they do those high rituals, the casting off will be marked by that same layout that we see on this headdress there at Mictlán.

I talked about how there’s a platform where everybody will gather. You’ll have a massive drop into a deep [chasm] that is in-between [the crowd and the altar], and they’ll cast [victims] off into that [chasm] and people don’t survive it.

So these are different ways that we’ll see the god there represented. So, think how much imagery you’ve seen with a half-mask, or with HRC. How did she kill? What did she do? There’s a removing of the face, and the broken face is then laid over somebody else’s face. So they literally wear the face of the child or the person that they’ve massacred. That image of the torn face goes back to Mictlán and these contracts with the Aztec, the Inca, the Maya gods and their calendar seasons.

We showed earlier the map the map of the underground layout. That map instructs them. And the instructions to how to find that map and how to use that are all in the book that we covered in our Mormon series, The Holy Temple. So it reveals the location of the great temple and the secret underground city called Mictlán, which is the Aztec gate to hell. The contract to the city is in the Codex Borgia, which we covered in that episode, currently owned by the Vatican. The calendar contains the contract with Aztec gods that demand blood through cannibalism, decapitation and blood drinking.

The Holy Temple by Boyd Packer; Aztec god

This is another way Mictlán can be seen. And again, we see the face turned to the side, only showing the half-faces or the torn faces. This image also you see different body, what’s being represented. Those aren’t just weird unique flowers: those are arms. And you see some disembodied arms. You see blendings of arms with faces and weird horrific shapes and images coming out of that.

Let’s get into the last one which is related to this picture. Timothy’s article is titled, “Why did Daily Mail use the word ‘frazzled’ in a story about Secret Service?” This is dated July 4th, 2020, by Timothy Charles Holmseth.

According to officials, a laptop that was owned by former U.S. Congressman Anthony Wiener, which was seized by law enforcement, contained a video of Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin skinning the face of a living, screaming girl.

I think that’s important to recognize that it showed them doing this to living victims, which is what I’ve testified about. Often times they’ll give their victims a paralyzer drug so that they cannot protect themselves or fight and, they will commit these horrific acts on them, torturing them until they die, but they’re alive and there are no pain medications given to these people. It is horrific torture.

Timothy goes on.

Daily Mail chose an interesting word when describing the state of affairs with Trump and Pence’s Secret Service where many agents suddenly tested positive for COVID-19. They used the word ‘frazzled’.

“They will take a bullet, but will Secret Service Service agents take a bug for the president? Trump and Pence’s security details are ‘frazzled’ after up to 25 caught COVID 19 at Phoenix event and Tulsa rally.”

The word ‘frazzled’ does not appear to be connected to any quote from any spokesman or official, yet, it was bracketed in a fashion to draw special attention to it. There may be an explanation. On June 27, 2020 Timothy Charles Holmseth reported Did film producer Steve Bing film FRAZZLEDRIP?

41:46 A bigger question is that are many of these rituals or events are filmed for certain purposes. I would not say that every ritual is filmed. Have there been certain rituals or moments that have been? Yes, there have been. Steve Bing is not the only one who’s filmed. I’ve named another major individual who’s filmed projects in which hierarchy children are being trained in connection with Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino, and that producer is Oliver Stone. Aquino also worked with Lucas Films. Jim Henderson, who did the Muppets. Some of their movies in connection with Disney productions, such as The Black Cauldron, the Dark Crystal series, all of those series reflecting real things that were happening to children. The Dark Crystal series and the Black Cauldron movies. Star Wars, the Indiana Jones series.

So, we were talking earlier about Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubric, Oliver Stone. Some of your big authors who are known for graphic things. Stephen King, who wrote Pet Sematary, the famous horror book. You’ve got J.K. Rowling, who wrote the Harry Potter series.

So they were profiting off of these children and the things that happened to these children in the projects, experiments and programs. As they got older, if those children were involved in the military or CIA, you’re bound by non-disclosure contracts. Even before that you’re bound as a child under the Brotherhood system by the code of silence. So, if you try to tell or profit off those things yourself, they’ll come after you. And you’re not allowed to profit off your own testimony. But they sure as hell profited off of kids’ horrific abuse. Torture and rape and all sorts of things that happened, they found a way to profit off it themselves and make national security matters public, and make it humorous in some cases.

CHANTELLE: You’ve spoken about Sasha Stone being at the rituals. Is Sasha Oliver’s son?

JESSIE: There’s there are questions about that. I’ll just leave it there. There’s a direct connection between Oliver Stone and Sasha.

CHANTELLE: Sasha’s Rhodesian. Rhodesia had horrific stuff go down there. And Africa was colonized by the royals, and Prince Philip was instrumental in sending people out from the UK to set up the main child-transportation rings in South Africa.

JESSIE: Working with the UN. You had the special councils involved with that. particularly the Council of Nine, which is also known as the Ninth Circle. The Ninth Circle is known for their cannibalism and their graphic torture and consumption of people. Members of the Ninth Council are connected to that area. And the kuru in areas there in South Africa, we saw the connection with other individuals like the Clintons, and how they’re setting up the underground trails.

CHANTELLE: The broken mask comes from Aztec worship. Is there a spiritual purpose for that?

JESSIE: It’s a mockery of God. The broken face represents [Mictlantecuhtli]. It’s not about the child at all.

The average hierarchy child is going to be introduced to that area at around age five. The closest thing is “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” As a child, all of a sudden you find yourself on this platform with this Aztec high priest. You get all these men, standing on the other side of that cavern. Initially you’re standing over there, too. And they pull you out. Like all of a sudden, you’re being pulled out. You’re being dragged across that cavern and up those stairs and onto that altar and you’ve got this mass group of people watching you. There is nowhere to run. Like, there’s a massive [chasm] there and on the other side of that is a sea of people, and they’re all yelling and shouting and angry. You have a sea of men, all dressed up in their Order of the Phoenix gear, looking all Aztecan, Inca, Maya, making faces, angry, shouting, and you’re getting dragged up there. And up there they’ve got cages with men in it, and then they literally rip the heart out of these living men in front of your face, and then they all turn towards you and everything goes silent. And you’re just terrified. And the priest puts his hand on your heart and you can’t even breathe. You’re like, what in the world? And then you realize you’ve lived through that moment and you’re just like, “Oh my gosh.”

But then you’re brought into that circle group and that fear is always there that at any moment that they deem— your entire group, if they’re not happy with you, they could turn on you, and that could be you. And you give anything for that not to be you. You don’t want it to be anybody. Some children choose to die. Some children literally throw themselves over the side into the [chasm] because they can’t handle the stress of the moment; they’d rather be dead. Some children try to die and they don’t let them. That’s the truth of the matter. Some children run. What they’re looking for are those children that are going to stand up after all that, that are going to stand up and face them. But, some children can’t cope or handle that stress. And it doesn’t end. That’s just your introduction to what they do in those sovereign military groups connected to the Order of the Phoenix.

CHANTELLE: The person wearing the child’s face, do they receive a special contract or covenant with the demon once they’ve done that?

JESSIE: You get individuals that host they host the certain entities in their body. so you have that spirit that’s going to show up for those rituals when his name is summoned. And that would be one of the ways, Hillary would be the one calling on the god of Mictlan to show up, and she’d be doing the sign of his face. And that imagery like you’ll see them even in the hosting ceremonies. Often they’ll stand before a mirror or a window or they’ll stand before water and you’ll have the spirit literally come through that avenue and then into the person into their eyes or their face or their mouth. They’ll hold their mouth open to receive that spirit. So in that, usually if they’re wearing the half mask, it’s going to come in through the one eye. For them it gives them special ability to see certain things. If it’s the half-mask, usually it would come in through the mouth or the eyes in that one. But they’ll receive certain spirits when they do that. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a fake mask or a real mask. but Mictlán himself will only appear if— like he’s not going to be in the person with just a regular mask. Even the high priest will have a face mask that is made from a a person’s face, because that’s what that god requires in order to make a contract with him.

CHANTELLE: Was Hillary a mother of darkness?

JESSIE: No, she’s just a face. She was a front-person. Their goal was for her to be the front’person to gather support. As I put in my affidavit, she was my proctor’s most favorite person in the whole wide world besides Mother Teresa. Those were her two most favorite people in the entire world. And, why did she love Hillary so much? It was because of the extent of Hillary’s wickedness matched her own. The two of them together. there’s just no words to describe what they did together. There was just no bounds on the evil or the wickedness.

Hillary is what you would consider a side position. She was a high priestess, which meant she’d have regional rule, but because of her specialty position, her regional rule was dictated by wherever they had her stationed. So, when she was a senator, her jurisdiction was there. When they were planning to have her as a president, her jurisdiction would have gone international for the end-time things that she was supposed to help prepare for, and world events and end-world-leadership connections.

She would have been the individual I would have been working with, hand-in-hand to usher in those end-time events. But I said, “No, thank you. No, no, ma’am. I shall not work with you.” I’ve spoken to a couple of other survivors who had the misfortune of being in her hands as well. She’s definitely evil.

CHANTELLE: You spoke about your proctor, that Mother Teresa was one of her favorite people.

JESSIE: Yeah, I would put Mother Teresa in the system as being one of the largest human traffickers in the world.

CHANTELLE: How did she fit into the system? Because we often hear she’s connected to Fauci.

JESSIE: I believe that. Yeah, I believe she is Fauci’s mother. And at the end of the day, they’re Nazis.

We’ve been led to believe that the Nazis are the German people. We’re realizing now that in fact, that’s just a cover. The Nazis were around long before Hitler and Mein Kampf. When you’re looking at what is happening now, with the kids in the projects, all the survivors, this is exactly the experimentation that has been happening on the increase since World War II.

You have their pursuit for power through sacred items, and that gets to their contracts. But then you also have their connection with the the trafficking and horrific Nazi experimentation on humans. You get different forms of suppliers. We’ve talked about people like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneris who both are supplying children for the system. And different things that they’re going to do to prepare children in different positions. Or whether that’s a hierarchy or expendable, that varies based on the places they’re involved in, primarily in connection to certain military bases. So if you think about that, India was a massive area. A lot has yet to be revealed about the child trafficking and the military projects and experimentation there. We’ve had Putin putting out some things about that underground trafficking of the hierarchy children through Russia, Ukraine and the communism there. But India, people haven’t brought out a lot about that yet.

Communism? Didn’t you just say they’re Nazis?

1:06:30 So, when we identify areas internationally, we begin to get into the quadrants. You get the underground military bases, the projects, the programs, the experiments. You also get the underground breeding programs. So, I would put Mother Teresa in a classification of being a supplier for those underground markets, particularly the breeder programs and the experiments, which is where you get into the underground labs. And therefore, that brings in the connection and explains a lot about Fauci—the shots, all of that going to the Nazi experimentations on people.

CHANTELLE: We’ve been led to believe that the Nazis are the German people. We’re realizing now that in fact, that’s just a cover. The Nazis were around long before Hitler and Mein Kampf [MK stands for Mein Kampf]. When you’re looking at what is happening now, with the kids in the projects, all the survivors, this is exactly the experimentation that has been happening on the increase since World War II, right? These things really started taking off in the ‘60s. If we’re looking at the CIA, MK-Ultra projects, stuff like that—

Taken in Dolitsch, Germany at Christmas, c 1938

JESSIE: Here in the United States is where it really kicked off in the ‘60s with the projects, programs and experiments. But prior to that, where was it? When you go back prior to that, you have Tavistock. And where was Tavistock based? You’ve got the UK and your nations over there—Ireland, Scotland and Poland, as well as other countries. You’ve got Ukraine being set up during that time, all of that with Michael Karkoc. Where were they prior to that? You get a lot of different areas that were all being set up or worked on, even going back to the 14th, 15th centuries, where Knights Templars were going in, building up those areas.