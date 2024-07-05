Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

https://rumble.com/v55gela-worldwide-class-action-lawsuit-conversation-with-todd-callender-esq-ep-27.html

In this episode, I speak with attorney Todd Callender, Esq. He explains the polymerization from self-assembly nanotechnology in the Covid 19 bioweapons, the upcoming worldwide Class Action Lawsuit for which I will be an expert witness. Todd and his research team have come independently to the same conclusions as I and we explain our views of this technological AI takeover of humanity and our fight for freedom from it.

We discuss the transhumanist technology that is transforming humanity into a new species – homo borgensis – the modified human that is owned by the patent holder. However, despite all the darkness, there is hope. We discuss the goodness of humanity, the hope of divine intervention and the grace of God.

Todd Callender, Esq – Lawyer (Disabled Rights Advocates) worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context.

He was the first lawyer in the US to sue the US Department of Defense, HHS and FDA in relation to the mandates and as such, he acquired 400,000 military clients (plaintiffs) with scores of them and others that have provided ample whistleblower evidence.

Todd knows from the DMED Database that in 10 months of 2021 all cause morbidity and mortality has increased by 11.000% between 18-40 years of age only for military personal. Callender: “This is Genocide”

24:00 ANA MARIA: What about the launching of 30,000 satellites, nano-satellites, that are all about the inter-body area network and uploading humans up into the cloud? You know, one of the things that I truly believe is that the graphene in the shots changed the synaptic connection in people’s brains so that they are unable to comprehend information. And that really goes into the targeting program, because mind control is part of that. And so, you know, when many people are already behaving as automatons and no longer are able to process information. Even doctors, very learned people, they can not take in new information. They no longer have any reasoning faculties. That means that their neurology has been taken over. And you understand through the targeting program that you’re also now defending and helping with that whole aspect.

TODD CALLENDER: It starts with the 1P36 gene-deletion syndrome. So it’s one of the things that we discovered out of that military study that we talked about. The six-month post-[UI] study revealed that the number-one serious adverse event of special concern—in other words, the number-one new disease that these service members and their families went home with was the 1P36 gene deletion. That is the gene that regulates our frontal-cortex health. It’s a congental disease: you’re born with it! And yet, this was a symptom of having the shots.

What we saw in the military was that pilots, after getting their shots, couldn’t get through the training programs. They lost the ability to reason. It was the executive function in their frontal cortex that they lost.

And I think was all by design. The movie, The Matrix, was effectively a documentary. If you built humanity to be batteries and power sources and cloud-computing nodes—don’t believe me: that’s live right now, by the way; that’s real technology and it’s live: look at inpersona.com (https://www.vyvo.com/dapp)—then would you want people thinking? Wouldn’t you rather that you had stupid beings?