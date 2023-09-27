https://rumble.com/v2wv2zt-ep-252-john-whitberg-nothing-to-see-here-a-detailed-glimpse-into-the-ssp.html

Off-planet corporations

TYLER: Okay, so you were on Vega Prime. Now, I know you have more than one alter. You have incredible recall. I’m amazed with your memory and recall about all the other alters and everything, but it gets confusing if we don’t— if we go out of chronological order. But something I want to ask you before we jump into all that is, how many corporations that we would know, big names that we would recognize, have you seen in the programs?

(23:15) JOHN: Roughly about 15. Yeah, 10 to 15. Let me list off the main ones. The most important ones are defense contractors: Raytheon, Blackwater, people like that. There’s conglomerates, finance conglomerates, such as BlackRock and—oh what’s the other one?

AARON: Vanguard?

JOHN: Yes, thank you.

TYLER: Yeah, so after Vanguard, what did you say?

JOHN: Yes. Natural gas companies, like Citgo; car companies; food companies, even, such as a PepsiCo. And Americans probably wouldn’t know this, but your audience in Latin America will definitely have heard of Mondelez Company, which, out there they manufacture— they’re who manufactures the replicators that people talk about, actually. PepsiCo [here] manufactures the same drinks they do out there, but some of them have enhancements, let’s say.

TYLER: You’re talking about Pepsi?

JOHN: Yes. Well, their company, the company is called PepsiCo.

TYLER: Okay. And what what do you mean by enhancements in the drinks?

JOHN: They make special ones. They make the regular ones, like you could get here, too, but they also make special ones that have nanites, which can give abilities to people. So, there’s ones that can give you added strengths; there’s ones that can make you telekinetic; there’s ones that can give you— I’m trying to remember—pyrokinesis, which is controlling fire.

TYLER: And what about learning a foreign language, or—

JOHN: Yes, yes, you can do that. There was one of my alters who had to learn Russian, and because he could afford it— because not everyone can afford these things; they’re very expensive—but my alter could afford to buy one of those drinks that had the Russian language in nanites that went straight to your brain. So, soon as you finish drinking that, you knew conversational Russian, or whatever language you needed to know.

TYLER: Wow. So, what other companies— You weren’t finished listing them. I’m just curious; we see these names every day.

JOHN: Yeah. There was Kodak Company; they’re out there. There’s a lot of natural resource companies out there. I mentioned Citgo, but also Valero has a presence out there. There’s a company I can literally never remember the name of, but it’s the main Chinese natural gas company: they have a presence out there. Samsung Corporation is out there. Lots and lots of people are out there.

TYLER: Right. That’s pretty incredible, and not surprising at all. We’ve heard that from other testimonies, but to get a list like that is really interesting. It makes perfect sense: if they’re running the show here, they would have real estate on other planets as well.

Cloning

As far as the cloning aspect of all this, we just finished our webinar, so we’re kind of fresh on the clone topic. What percentage of people are cloned, and what percentage of people are actually it’s their real body, it’s them? I think there’s a difference between the German space program and the American space program; maybe you can help us understand that.

(28:00) JOHN: Yes, the Germans use your real body. Because their technology that they have for regeneration, people always think of the med-beds. The Germans don’t have med-beds: they have regeneration tanks, which they also—to put it very simply—they also will regenerate any damage which was done to your soul, and the med-beds can’t really do that. And because clones have two souls, it’s impossible to keep an alter in a clone

TYLER: All right, I’m gonna stop you for a second, because I have some questions.

JOHN: Yeah, I’m not wording it very well. I’m trying to think how to word this.

TYLER: So, you’re saying that the Germans use your original body and take you into programs, and then age-regress that body through whatever method they use—possibly a regen tank or something of that nature—and the American space program, they use clones.

JOHN: Yes.

TYLER: And they’ll take your consciousness and put it in a clone. Now, what do you mean when you say clones have two souls?

JOHN: They have— Okay, whenever you print out a biological body, it will have a [unintended] soul attach itself to it: it can’t be stopped. But it also has a piece of the soul of whoever they were cloned from [the intended soul]. And the [unintended] soul that attaches itself inevitably is constantly trying to push out that piece, and eventually it will succeed. And if the clone dies and gets regenerated, then it always succeeds: they cannot put the [intended soul] back. So, a clone has a piece of the soul of whoever it was cloned from, and then it has the— a soul that attaches itself, because whenever you make a physical form, a soul will automatically find its way there.

And so, this— I won’t go on a tangent, but just a quick aside here—this whole rhetoric I’m hearing in a lot of the SSP community about clones not having souls is really concerning, because, like, they very much do. They’re people: they just came from a test tube rather than a womb, but that doesn’t make them less human.

And so, that’s why the Germans would rather not have the bother of having to make you a new clone every time you die [that would take the intended soul], so they will just take your original body and age-regress it and regenerate it as necessary. The Americans, they mostly use clones. There are other factions from other nationalities and from corporations that—it varies on what they do.

TYLER: Yeah, I figured there’s a few different modalities, maybe a bunch by now: different organizations using different technologies, and I’m sure it’s always advancing and changing.

Cheyenne Mountain

So, I want to go backwards a little bit, and I apologize to the audience if it seems like we’re jumping around, but I had some questions I wanted to ask you uh earlier that I didn’t get to. So, two things about the Cheyenne Complex. One, you mentioned the MK-Ultra being done there and you mentioned “Wizard of Oz” and “Sleeping Beauty,” those two movies in a previous interview. How were those being used to mind-control you?

JOHN: Wizard of Oz had a lot of code words in it, or code phrases, that would be used to bring out alters. Whenever they were creating an alter, they would have a line from that movie playing in the background on a loop, so that eventually, with the way your mind works, your mind will automatically associate that line with that alter, and it can trigger an alter to surface. So, I won’t repeat any lines here, because I don’t want anyone to be triggered listening to this.

And “Sleeping Beauty,” “Sleeping Beauty” has actually a lot more programming in it, at least by my generation. I know a lot of older people were programmed a lot more with “Wizard of Oz.” In my generation, “Sleeping Beauty” was kind of the main thing. And, you know that scene at the end where the fairies are arguing over the color of the dress, where they’re constantly flicking their wand and her dress changes color?

AARON: Yeah.

(34:00) JOHN: That scene, that scene is used for some beta-level programming, to bring that to the surface. There’s some, like, occult ritual programming that I’m still fuzzy on, but I think there’s a lot of symbology of it in that movie. And basically everything is subliminal association, to make your mind go certain places and do certain things that can be caused—if done correctly—that can be caused by a movie, or something of that effect.

TYLER: Right, and there’s a number of movies people have mentioned in other testimonies—shows like Looney Tunes is one that doesn’t get talked about that much, but I’ve heard people talk about Looney Tunes. Another thing you mentioned, if I’m not mistaken, Josef Mengele was at the Cheyenne Complex.

(35:00) JOHN: He was, or a clone of him, at any rate. I don’t know if it was the original or a clone, just to be clear. But, yeah, he was there, and he did most of the programming of the kids. I don’t know if he still calls himself Dr. Green, as many people have testified, because I names are very difficult for me; but the thing I remember about him is, when he wasn’t torturing you, he was actually a very sweet, nice person, which makes him even more disturbing of a figure.

Taken at a country home in Germany, Christmas, 1929

TYLER: Well, it’s typical narcissist behavior as well.

JOHN: Yeah, true, true.

AARON: A lot of sociopaths can be like that.

TYLER: And it makes— it’s actually part of the trickster energy, you know? that’s what kind of gets you hooked, in a way, in a weird way. Because they rely on your ability to see the good in them, so they show you that side, and it confuses you.

JOHN: Exactly. Yeah.

TYLER: I think that’s all I wanted to ask about that facility. Okay, so we were talking about the programs, and I’ve heard you mention before—I mean the organizations in the programs—I’ve heard you mention before a black market, contraband items that are, I guess, used in the programs, are traded, bartered or whatever, sold. Can you explain a little bit about that?

(36:45) JOHN: Yeah. So, in most places uh they ban—or at least very heavily restrict—most devices. They don’t have— they don’t really restrict alcohol, but they restrict—if not outright ban—drugs, pornography, things like that, so— But, of course, people still kind of need those things, so they will— A black market flourishes inevitably whenever you ban those things. And uh a lot of it is contraband from Earth that they actually don’t even know is from Earth. Like, for example, they love Cuban cigars out there. There’s not many places in this galaxy where you can grow weed, so a lot of their weed comes from us—things like that. And they don’t know where it comes from.

(38:00) TYLER: What about music and movies?

JOHN: Yeah, yeah. They have our music and movies. But also, this is a thing I’m actually planning to do a show with someone else about in the near future, hopefully. A lot of our music and movies actually come from there, and we don’t know it,

AARON: Really.

JOHN: Yeah. And a lot of songs, especially; a lot of songs were written by assets like us, and they were then stolen and sold to the music industry here. and

AARON: Yeah, I know uh Arkheim Ra, if you know who he is; he really claims he’s written a whole bunch of songs that were used and stolen from him and given to these different bands and artists that are big hit songs that are out there. He’s like, “Yep, I wrote that one; I wrote that one.”

(39:00) JOHN: Yeah. There’s a few I wrote, too. So, yeah, that’s quite common. And a lot of them were written here sometimes . . . but people remember them as being from different artists out there. Like, I don’t know if you know the song “Wicked Game”, by Chris Isaac. Okay, it’s a great song. Listen to it, seriously. But, he— that was actually originally a Willie Nelson song . . . written on Mars, according to a friend of mine. And there’s the song, “Hallelujah,” supposedly written by Leonard Cohen in ’75. It was actually written by Janice Joplin and first recorded by her, I believe, in ’69, on a planet called New Atlantis, which, I’ve touched on that planet in one or two shows.

AARON: So, you’re saying Janice was . . . in the programs, and then wrote it in the programs.

JOHN: Oh, yeah.

AARON: Okay.

JOHN: Yes, she was. And I think I think she may still be alive, actually, and still writing songs out there.

TYLER: Well, that would align with, like, Johann Fritz would talk about, or Daryl James—other people talk about celebrities who have clones in the programs as well. And a lot of the roles they play in movies are actually very similar to what their position is in the programs as well.

AARON: Kevin Spacey.

TYLER: Kevin Spacy, Tom Cruise—

AARON: Tom Cruise.

JOHN: Angelina Jolie.

TYLER: Um—oh, my gosh; what’s the—Scarlett Johansson. There’s a whole list of them that apparently have clones in the programs that people have seen up there. There’s one that I’ve seen, that I can’t even remember his name for the life of me every time, but he plays the same role in every movie. He’s like this military sergeant; if I can think of his name, I’ll share it. But either way, that’s just a side note. I find that very interesting.

Like, what we see, you know, Hollywood, like you said, some of the movies are actually from other places or even funded by certain groups out there, and the scripts are handed to whoever the directors on Earth. Whatever it looks like, it’s not really what we think it is.

JOHN: Yeah, exactly.

