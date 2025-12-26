Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mad American Stacker's avatar
Mad American Stacker
10hEdited

Did you know the Andromeda (Messier 31) Galaxy is twice the size of the Milky Way Galaxy (220,000 light years in diameter) and is estimated to have 100 quintillion earth-like planets (atmosphere, oceanic environments, etc.). My point is, there would have to be creatures, whether physical, spiritual (like benevolent or malevolent angelic beings) or para-natural cryptid types of creatures (similar to sasquatches) inhabiting these worlds. The universe is a big place.

Thanks for covering this type of content. Always interesting to engage in this discourse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana Barahona
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture