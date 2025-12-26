Messier 45 , also known as the Pleiades, is an open cluster consisting of approximately 3,000 hot, blue, highly luminous stars located approximately 400 light-years from Earth in Taurus Constellation.

This post is about a race that lives in the Pleiades: it is not about Pleiadians. I don’t use terms such as “the Pleiadians” or “the Anunnaki,” much less “the Andromedans,” as there are 3,000 stars in the Pleiades, and Andromeda is a galaxy.

The first part of this post is a chapter from Preston Nichols’s book, Encounter in the Pleiades. It is about his sojourn on a planet named Alderon.

The second part of the post is an interview of a man who was in the German military, “Axel Stoll,” who wrote a book about the flying saucers Germany developed during the war with the help of Maria Orsitsch, an extraterrestrial from Aldebaran.

The Aldebarani are known colloquially as the Aryan ETs. I distrust anyone in the disclosure community—eg, Jean Charles Moyen and David Rousseau—who portrays these beings as benevolent.

He’s bringing up the royal family again, and he’s talking about the elites in England. … He’s bringing me back to this person, or this, like, I don’t know. It’s like this person was almost like a clone, like they weren’t born. He’s saying, “Yes, this is correct.” He’s saying, “They have many of these facilities underground,” and he’s also bringing up in Canada. He says, “Yes, this is correct. There are many still there.” He keeps bringing my mind back to this person, though, this man. He’s talking about a network of control. So, that person can be controlled remotely from another country. So, you basically have all of these countries, [and they are] controlling things through technology underground. He keeps bringing my mind back to this person. I’m gonna bring up the word, [Nazi]. He’s saying, “Yes this is correct.” He’s saying, “It is all connected. He’s bringing up three-letter agencies. He’s saying, “They are responsible for much of the disinformation on your planet.” He’s rolling his eyes. He’s saying, “A big mess.” The Infiltration of Terran Governments by Extraterrestrials

Chapter 12

The Pleiades

by Preston Nichols (1946-2018)

At about the age of fifteen (1961), I was transported on a space ship to a small base located on one of the moons of Jupiter. I believe it was Europa. There, I was examined and put through a lot of testing. There were no bad memories from the experience. In fact, they were quite good. I even remember eating like a king. I was also shown their forms of entertainment, which were very similar to ours. They included movies, video games and the like. It was apparent that these beings were essentially human and enjoyed the same things humans do.

I was then put on the ship again for a ride that lasted what I thought to be about an Earth day. I soon stepped into a very lush green and beautiful world they called Alderon. I was then taken through cities which had tall spires and buildings made of what appeared to be glass. The sky was blue and the visual scapes were breathtakingly beautiful. The air was quite crisp with no pollution. I was told the water was very pure. Long ago, there had been problems with pollution that had found its way into the food chain. This was corrected.

The fauna and animal life on Alderon is very similar to that of Earth. The atomosphere is richer in oxygen than Earth’s, with a 28- to 30-percent content. The sunlight appears similar and the distance of their sun is more or less 93 million miles away.

The primary difference between Earth and Alderon is the construction and landscaping. Where we have cities full of roads, macadam and homes, their planet is dominated by fauna and gardens. There are wide plains of grass and forests as well as large areas of primitive jungle. What I saw was an absolutely beautiful garden environment where the buildings were positioned in such a way as to accent the garden. The idea of this environment was that the ecosphere had priority. Oxygen replenishment was at the top of the list and human civilization was put in as an adjunct to the garden. It wasn’t supposed to stand out but rather blend in with the garden environment.

I was given a tour of the city. The people looked just like humans and appeared very healthy. They did not appear to be controlled, nor were they on drugs. From what I was told, the various individuals of the planet did what they were best suited for in accordance with what they wanted to do. There was no money system such as we know.

The buildings were a rectilinear-type construction similar to our world, except that the corners were rounded. There were no shingles or anything similar. The outside walls were a uniformed surface with the windows blended into the walls so that the smooth surface was maintained. Some of the buildings looked like they were of metallic construction, while others appeared to be made of stone. There were different color schemes, but they were all designed to complement the landscape. Although none of the buildings was dome-shaped or round, some of the structures had dome-shaped windows which stood out like hemispheric bubbles.

The inside of the structures confused me and I couldn’t figure out how the buildings were constructed. There were no panels or joints to reveal how things fit together. It looked like one amorphous wall. I could not see any welds on the walls, and I had to wonder if the whole configuration was molded in a big cast and put into place.

The interiors were very plain and usually consisted of a single color. Everything was very conservative, with no stripes or cluttered patterns. The furniture was modern but also plain, and appeared to be cast out of plastic. The furniture was similar to the buildings in that you couldn’t see how it was constructed. They had reclining chairs with levers (but no screws). I tipped one over to look at it but couldn’t understand the mechanisms.

The homes of the natives were typically single-family units. Most of them were tastefully placed throughout the landscape. Aside from the rounded corners and plain surface, they were somewhat similar to suburban houses on Earth, except that they blended in with the environment. The insides of the houses were again plainly furnished with solid colors. There was also artwork, which was absolutely beautiful. It consisted primarily of renditions of the planet’s natural settings. One piece of art depicted a farm setting. They had some farms, although much of their food was synthesized. There were also view screens that possessed a sound system, but I couldn’t find any speakers. The audio might have been transmitted directly to the senses—I don’t know.

There were no streets as we know them. Transport was by foot, save for a public transporting device which would send you to any location. A port for this transportation service could be found in each home. There were no vehicles of any kind.

From the tour of the city, I was taken to what was called an education center. There, I was put through a process which they said gave me the equivalent of four different doctorate degrees on Earth. These were in the subjects of physics, electronics, psychology and divinity. They said this knowledge would eventually surface during my life on Earth.

While I was being educated, I was also taken to their medical center and put through a testing procedure. They got rid of the neurological problems I suffered from, which would explain why the awkwardness in my own life disappeared practically overnight. They also got rid of the heart murmur. My family doctor proclaimed this cure to be a miracle. He had checked my heart and heard a murmur loud and clear. One month later it was gone, but he didn’t know why. Further neurological tests were done, but they found I had no more control problems. Obviously, I was very pleased with my new-found friends in the Pleiades.

The Pleiadians are just people like you or me, only they are more developed. They have been around much longer and they live longer. They live to about 1,000 of their years, which equates to about 700 Earth years. Most of them looked almost as if they were carbon copies of each other. They all had blue eyes and blond hair, but their personalities were different. Their dress was plain and usually consisted of a single color. Health problems are virtually nonexistent.

While I received my education, I would go home in the evening with the chief scientist. The Pleiadians had hobby rooms and his was a lab in the back of his house. It ran along the entire length of the house and was probably 100 by 30 feet. It was very well equipped and incredibly neat. It consisted of super-advanced electronics, with only a few of the items having any recognizable controls. This was also the case with the electronic devices I saw in the government and science centers.

This man collected old technology in the same manner that I collect old radio equipment. It was his hobby and he enjoyed it. He told me that some of his collection went back thousands and thousands of years. Some of it even looked like equipment you could find on Earth today. Apparently, their research facilities had instruments like ours beause this equipment is probably the most versatile for R&D (research and development). There is nothing that will replace a man working at a bench and trying out a circuit. I don’t think there is any question that our civilization is based upon theirs. I even saw chairs that were very similar in operation to the Montauk chair.

The chief scientist was my primary guide, although there were others as well. They taught me about their star system and cultural inclinations.

There are six planets within the star cluster known as the Pleiades, and they make up the society I will refer to as the Pleiades. [Only six planets orbiting seven stars? - The Editor] Three of these worlds are very much like us in the physical world of development. Arian is the philosopical and religious center. Alderon is the technical center where science projects and manufacturing take place. Aldebaran is the name of the planet that contains the center of defense. This is the group that fights their wars and is somewhat of a splinter group from the rest of the Pleiadian culture. They are very protective of their fellow Pleiadians, sometimes too much so.

Aldebaran is the name of the planet that contains the center of defense. This is the group that fights their wars and is somewhat of a splinter group from the rest of the Pleiadian culture. They are very protective of their fellow Pleiadians, sometimes too much so.

The other three planets that make up Pleiadian society are not populated at all with human-type beings. The beings on these planets are pure energy. On one of these three planets is the (non-physical) high council. These are the twelve super-beings that rule the Pleiadian culture. Each of the twelve has an equal say. They literally have the good of everybody at heart and might be identified in our culture as angels. None of the Pleiadian beings questions the council or fights with them. It is unheard-of.

You can understand this more easily if you realize that I have yet to hear of a decision made by the council that was not a proper decision. I am talking about a harmonious free society that we would consider to be a utopia. The main reason they have achieved this evolved state is that they developed a collective consciousness which links them all together. This link manifests in the individual minds of the Pleiadians as a voice that can be conversed with. It is not a cacophony of voices, nor does it give orders or seek to control a person. It is more like a companion or adviser. In this manner each Pleiadian has a piece of the collective consciousness while retaining his own individuality. If mankind were linked in such a manner, I do not believe that there would be any war or crime on Earth.

The main reason they have achieved this evolved state is that they developed a collective consciousness which links them all together.

We actually have this faculty, but it is a subconscious link which we are not aware of on a conscious level. I know it is there because I have personally developed a link to the human Earth-consciousness, but I do not hear a voice as I do in the case of the Pleiadian consciousness. If we fully develop this faculty, it would probably appear as a voice. The Pleiadian voice usually just gives me advice or tells me where to find answers to different questions. At times, I can become very exasperated with the voice because it won’t answer direct questions, but only tells me where to find answers.

According to what I learned, the history of the Pleiadian civilization goes back into antiquity. It is over 100,000 Earth years old and originates from what they refer to as the Old Universe [possibly the prime universe, Hanova or Anuva]. They came through a barrier and entered this part of our galaxy. They settled amongst the seven-sister stars which we call the Pleiades on our star maps. They are quite positive that they were a settlement that did not originate in this galaxy.

Their definition of the Old Universe is somewhat vague (see Dragons Do Exist). It is something like the universe that the Creator originally created. The Old Universe was very much like this one. There were problems with it, so we created our own unverse (this physical universe) and came through barriers as we entered. None of this is clear, and recollections of it are like a genetic memory.

The Pleiadians said they believed in a Creator. Any being with a piece of the Creator (what we call the soul) is a son of the Creator. They said that Christ was a projection from the collective subconscious of our planet. This is the aspect of us that connects us to the Creator. Christ appeared on Earth in the spirit of “kicking us in the butt” to get us going with the Creator again.

I do not know the entire agenda of the Pleiadians. From what I can figure out, it seems to be twofold. First, they want to help us here on Earth, because they believe a very key step in the evolution of this galaxy starts on this planet. (They also like to see things take a natural couse, because they are super naturalists.) Their other agenda is anthropological in that their interest is motivated by their belief that we are experiencing today what they went through hundreds of thousands of years ago. Their civilization started out much like ours, and they are gaining insights by studying us and other similar groups in the galaxy.

The Pleiadian philosophy is very simple. They act with a “noninterference directive” with everybody and anybody, including themselves. They are designed to be a totally free society. What I mean here is that each individual is encouraged to pick up a mission or job. As long as that job fits in and is productive for the society, the individual is provided for.

The Wingmakers: Al Bielek spent two years in the 28th century Diana Barahona · Nov 25 Now, one day, wandering around that hospital, I disappeared from that era—from 2137—and I wound up in a still further future date. It was obviously a form of time travel, and the interesting thing about it was that Duncan was not with me. He remained behind at 2137, as I found out later. I wound up in the 28th century, and this was in the time period of… Read full story

In the Pleiades, there is no crime as we know it. Being part of a collective consciousness, any crime perpetrated would be against themselves. As long as they are part of the collective and subscribe to the philosophies of the collective, they don’t have any crime per se. The only real crime a Pleiadian can commit, and certainly the biggest one, is to interfere with another person or civilization. I cannot stress how much they believe in this principle. If there is an interference, the penalty is death. The Pleiadians believe this to be not only a physical death but a spiritual one too. They are very strict on this point.

The above reasoning is why the Pleiadians stock planets with representatives by utilizing the natives on the planet concerned. They make contacts and communicate with the various beings. If these beings agree with the Pleiadian philosophy, they will act as ambassadors.

I believe that I am one of these ambassadors, and I am quick to add that there are thousands of us. We are virtually unknown but are injecting the planet with an unknown but very peaceful influence. This is why we don’t condone any sort of violence or terrorist acts. We don’t even condone any civil disobedience. Of course, it must be remembered that we are humans as well as Pleiadians and therefore can’t be held one hundred percent accountable to this ideal.

[W]e don’t condone any sort of violence or terrorist acts. We don’t even condone any civil disobedience.

I must point out that while I believe I am an ambassador for the Pleiadians and their agenda seems to be peace and love, I do not have a complete knowledge of the entire circumstances. My Pleiadian contacts have not given me any cause to disbelieve them, but it is not necessarily my prerogative to give them a full endorsement without critical analysis.

For example, they believe they were the ones who originally colonized this planet, but others will debate that it was done first by Marduk or Orion. I think these various groups all established colonies here at about the same general time period. (See Twenty-Four Civilizations – the editor)

Others will also be suspicious of the Pleiadians because of their supposed involvement with Hitler and the Third Reich. This is a [common belief] and should be commented on. According to my contacts, Hitler was told to preserve the Aryan (same as Pleiadian) seed here on earth. He was not supposed to kill off the seed of the Pleiadians’ arch-enemies, the Draco, who colonized Earth in the form of the Semitic race. [Preston seems to be confusing the Hebrew race with the Ashkenazi. Nor is he aware that the Aldebarani are not enemies of the Draco. – The Editor]

His [Hitler’s] mission was to protect the Aryans from the Semites and make an Aryan country for those who wanted to come and live in an exclusive Aryan environment. Of course, a lot of concepts and signals got crossed. Hitler did not pursue his mission and went off the rails, to say the least. [Everyone who has encountered the Aldebarani says they are extremely racist and engage in torture and human trafficking, so I don’t think Hitler misconstrued the mission they gave him. – The Editor]

As I said earlier, the agenda of the Pleiadians seems to be peace and love. [Wasn’t their ethos noninterference? – The Editor] I believe this also includes the process of education. We have to retain our own discernment and not fall into the belief systems that mind-control organizations try to foster upon civilization. I must therefore embrace my own Pleiadian contacts as bizarre but positive phenomena which cannot be denied or ignored.

Nichols, Preston (1996). Encounter in the Pleiades: An Inside Look At UFOs. Westbury, New York: Sky Books. (pp. 67-74) (ISBN 0-9631889-3-3)

Click on the above image to watch the film, Die Arier, with English subtitles on YouTube (The subtitles control doesn’t function with the embedded video). At 30 minutes there is an interview with Stolz das Steuer, the author of Hochtechnologie im Dritten Reich: reichsdeutsche Entwicklungen und die vermutlich wahre Herkunft der “UFOs” (Advanced Technology in the Third Reich: Developments in Nazi Germany and the probable true origin of the “UFOs”).

Available on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/axel_stoll-hochtechnologie/page/14/mode/2up

Here are illustrations from the the book of flying saucers and Antarctica:

My name is Stolz das Steuer. I am a doctor of science, at home in all natural sciences with a holistic, interconnected. Are you Aryan? Yes. I am Germanic-German ancestry. My father in particular was a high-ranking military officer and also served in World War II. He had to provide proof of Aryan ancestry. It's interesting, almost all military personnel and their families had to provide this proof of Aryan ancestry. My father has provided me with everything from the military, and that's also the reason why I know so much about military technology. That was my first book with an ISBN number, and it became a bestseller. Focused only in the CT fall from victim, also offered me myself. Nothing can fail anymore. I love the truth, even the thrill of it. Also here the German Reich flying disc developments. You always see this here; these are the initial forms. There was already flight recorder 123, model 123, and Lars NV, the bus flying discs. There were various ones. Haunebu. Yes, the name, Hamburg, as if it were of Nordic origin. He is very surprised by the original, not the moon, but it was settled back then, and some more planets. Presumably also some six other star systems, but that's just a guess. Well, that would mean the moon and Mars were settled by Nazis. Have you ever seen a UFO? Yes, several, here in the Berlin area; more than one. These are energetic flight maneuvers. The movement, so energetic—changes, ‘zach’, ‘zach’, ‘zach’. And the Aryans are sitting there; they are inside. Where did the Aryans come from? Presumably—but that's a guess, I can't prove it—from Aldebaran, from this star, from this star in the main table, which is 68 light-years away from us. With superluminal effects, that's a jump. So, the Aryans were not born here on this world, on this earth. Well, in the German Reich, there was the so-called Vril Society and Tapas Transmediale and went off to Aldebaran with the peace [treaty], not the long hair of a woman, which very few people know, functions as a transmitter and receiver. Through the hair? Through the... hair through— But only through the women? Not through the men. … The magnetic field is also more pronounced in women. And does that work for them, too? No. You can forget it. Why? Because the magnetic field of humans is weaker than human hair, that's why. They know it now with the knowledge of the Aryans. Are they smarter? What kind of intelligence do they have? High, very high. And other people are also able to maintain such flying saucers? Only if they are properly taught. I assume that if people have enough grasp, understanding of physics, understanding, I think in any case. And their so-called Aryans will also teach me as well, for example? Certainly; no problem. But do they look at it from a racist perspective? No, no. And among the Aryans on Aldebaran were there also black people? No, that is beyond my knowledge. Possibly they had waged war with neighboring planets. They were all in black and white, and the Asian restaurant of extraterrestrial nature, the fence around this planet. This planet is a penal planet on which all those who did not adhere to the universal laws of the universe landed; hence, the many races. 34:30

It should be self-evident, but I’ll say it anyway: some groups will describe history to humans in a way that justifies their claim to territory, or their claim to the right to interfere with, exploit and kill.