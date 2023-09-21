Phil Schneider

Phil Schneider, a very brave man, lost his life due to what appeared to be a military-style execution in January 1996. He was found dead in his apartment with piano wire still wrapped around his neck. According to some sources, he was brutally tortured before being killed. Phil Schneider was an ex-government engineer who was involved in building underground bases. He had a Rhyolite security clearance - the highest ever to come out and tell it like it is. His work as a geologist for the government took him to over 70 countries and put him direct contact with the alien greys. He was one of three people to survive the 1979 fire fight between the large greys and U.S. intelligence and military forces at Dulce underground base. In May 1995, Phil Schneider did a lecture on what he had discovered. Seven months later he was tortured and killed by those for whom he had previously worked. This man's final acts should not go unnoticed. — Michael Houtzager, publisher of http://www.bielek.com/

From an interview Michael Houtzager did with Al Bielek, veteran of the Philadelphia Experiment and Project Phoenix:

Phil in his own way worked his way up through the ranks as a geologist, and became involved in building underground bases and the tunnel tube system for the underground transportation system, and eventually graduated into a NATO position. He was all over the world, and he knew how many underground bases were built in the U.S. as well as world-wide. He used to tell me: 131 in the U.S. and about 1,400 world-wide. Of the type he described, which was 1-3 miles underground, anywheres from 1/2 to 3 cubic miles of earth were removed by nuclear detonation, and to create this huge cavern. Because earth, the rock, is porous, and if you choose the right earth materials, the right rock material, which he was an expert at. You had to use certain types of rock material to build the underground base or you just forgot it. It had to be certain layered rock, certain structures, which I’m not familiar with, but he was. And you build these underground bases: they were all over the world. They’ve been built by other nations, also.

And part of this led into his NATO operations. The thing where he left was the most interesting. He was on line for—and I said two-and-a-half, three years—retirement for NATO—formal retirement. His salary at that time in NATO had gone up to something like half a million bucks a year—this was the salary. And his retirement was slated to be one million per year—retirement. He was an extremely important person, very high-level; had high-level clearances. But he said what changed his mind and he decided to walk out on everything was the fact that he was invited to attend some UN meetings—the very classified ones, which were not held in New York at the UN Terminal, the UN buildings, but in a deep underground military base. He said there was a facility which had all of the layout exactly like they have the UN headquarters in New York underground in this base—he never told me where it was—but there was an extra row of chairs, or a ring table and a row of chairs, above the rest, which did not exist in the usual settings for the UN for the meetings. Everybody would go in there, including the spectators who were there, himself and some other people, everybody would sit down and be waiting, and then the final group came in, would sit at this upper tier of chairs. They were all tall greys, extraterrestrials, seven-footers.

Like the ones he shot in Dulce?

I don’t know if he ever shot a seven-footer. He didn’t tell me particularly whether it was a seven-footer or not, but he said the ones who came in on the UN meeting were the seven-footers, and they dictated policy to the United Nations. He attended not one, but two meetings of this type, and he says— after the second meeting he says, “I am working for the wrong people.” He had a conference that day with some of his NATO friends in the NATO department of geology, I believe is what he called it. There’s a whole group of about 40 of them. They all decided they wanted no more any part of it, and they walked out on retirement, salaries, everything. All 40 walked out the same day, and wiped out NATO’s department of geology.

Full interview: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/04/17/al-bielek-phil-schneider/

More disclosures Phil Schneider made on aliens, AIDS, black helicopters, black-budget military projects, the Oklahoma City bombing, FEMA prison camps, the Republicans’ Contract With America: https://web.archive.org/web/20230325032547/http://www.illuminati-news.com/ufos-and-aliens/html/memory-of-phil-schneider.htm