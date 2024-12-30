We are what is called the Elohim. We are the universe.

Gods bringing gifts to mankind - Dazu Rock Carvings in Chongqing, China

Altima – Aragon – Ashan – Hoova – Myrex

The following conversations are from a series of sessions with The Council of Nine that took place between 1975 and 1994. The spokesman for the Council of Nine calls himself Tom, and he speaks through a medium named Phyllis Schlemmer. Andrew is Andrija Puharich. Gene is Gene Roddenberry, the creator of the Star Trek franchise. The Council of Nine collaborates with the Twenty-Four Civilizations, but the Nine are on a non-physical plane, or formless.

(p. 23) Tom: The Council of Nine has asked that I, the spokesman, Tom, explain a little to you of the structure and relationships in the universe. We are nine that exist independently and exist in wholeness in the universe, in a place that you could identify as the zone of cold. We are not physical, as you are physical or as Altea or Huvah are physical (and this again is not the same manner as yours but it is also physical). If need be, we may manifest, but we are pure energy. Together we oversee, and I, Tom, relate all that we wish to convey to Planet Earth from the Council of the Nine, of which I am one.

In relationship to us there are Twenty-Four physical civilizations in another dimensional realm. Each is a total collective consciousness that oversees, and from these civilizations, physical beings have incarnated upon your Planet Earth, and at times have intervened when necessary.

These physical civilizations, the Twenty-Four, each in its own dimension, are total and complete units of one collective consciousness that have agreed to be in that collective consciousness. They have evolved to that form of action to oversee, to pass through information of great importance, and help other physical civilizations in their evolutionary process.

An example would be the civilization of Altea. As we are in another realm of existence, we depend upon Altea for communicating with you. They guard the body of our being [Phyllis Schlemmer] while you are in communication with us, and they provide the technology for us to communicate. Altea was also the head of what you know as the physical civilization that manifested upon Planet Earth as Atlantis.

There are other civilizations, and there are amongst you incarnate souls from those civilizations who have come to help Planet Earth. One of these civilizations, Huvah, was the civilization that originally seeded Planet Earth, as did some of the others, but Huvah re-seeded Planet Earth on three occasions. Huvah is the civilization from which the Hebrews derive: hence the importance of the Hebrews. Huvah is the civilization that brought forth the Nazarene.

GENE: I understand that the Nine are not physical entities, but do I understand correctly that those of Huvah and Altea and other civilization are physical beings?

Tom: They are physical civilization, but not in the same dimension as Planet Earth. They also have physical limitations, but not to the extent of those on Earth.

ANDREW: Could you amplify that and indicate which dimension, for example, Huvah exists in? . . . When it was explained to me before, dimensions were said to consist of various velocity-envelopes.

Tom: Yes, speed.

ANDREW: Right. And relative to the speed of light, what is the speed of Huvah?

Tom: I am consulting. Altea is giving us his numbers. Yes. Altea has said it is not exactly a dimension, but it would be fifty-six times the speed of light, as you know it on Earth.

GENE: Thank you. What about the rest of our galaxy and the universe? Are any of the visitors we seem to get on Earth coming from there?

Tom: There are those within your galaxy that are not within what you call the dimension of your Earth, but those that come to benefit Planet Earth come from galaxies not within your galaxy. Altea, for example, is what you might call fifty million light-years away.

JOHN: But from our perspective on Earth, these other civilization like Altea or Huvah, could in a sense be existing in or around us, and we would not perceive them?

Tom: They are in a different reality-frequency, because of the speeds.

JOHN: But, is it possible to talk of them as existing close or far from us in our terms?

Tom: If you are asking in the terms of the physical Planet Earth, and you are asking about a length or a space of time, it would be a great distance. They are not of this galaxy.

JOHN: And we would not be able to see them, even if we were there where they are, in our present condition, would we?

Tom: In the dimension in which you are, you would not be able to see them with your eyes—if you were able to transport yourself to that area. But they can come to reach you within your area.

JOHN: But they experience themselves as physical, even though we wouldn't experience them as physical.

Tom: In the dimension in which they have existence they have a similar sense of physicalness that you have within this area in which you exist, but they are not physical in the sense that you know on Planet Earth.

JOHN: And is it true to say that there are several dimensions between us and yourselves, for example?

Tom: That would be an understatement. There are many.

Reclining Buddha Entering Nirvana - Dazu Rock Carvings in Chongqing, China

GENE: Are there any civilizations within our galaxy visiting us at present?

Tom: Yes. There are civilizations of different dimensions, different intelligence, different evolving, that are working with the Twenty-Four civilizations. There are those within your galaxy that are in service to those that are attempting to salvage the Planet Earth, but they are not the primaries (the Twenty-Four).

GENE: If the Alteans, the Huvids and others were to visit Earth, would they be in the same physical body as they are in their own dimension?

Tom: When those of Altea manifest upon Earth, they have a similarity of appearance to those that exist upon the Planet Earth. They have a higher rate of vibration, but they may bring it into the rate of vibration which is correct for the Planet Earth. There are others, such as those of the civilization of Ashan, who do not look like the people of Planet Earth. Should the civilizations land on Earth, those that would appear in the beginning will have similar appearance to those of the Planet Earth, or they will manifest in the manners of Earth people such as Huvah has done. Those of the other civilizations that follow would come in the form which they have. We wish to reassure you that those who exist on Planet Earth will find that those visitors that do not have what you call beauty, will have within them the essence of beauty. There will be many appearances, a diversity of appearances, yes.

Years later, the following exchange brought out another perspective on the physicality of the beings of the universal civilizations:

JOHN: Do civilizations like Altea and others of the Twenty-Four exist on a physical planet that is in our understanding of physical? We know they have form in their own time-space envelope, but do they have a physical planet we could locate in our time and space?

Tom: You mean, does it have density?

JOHN: Does it have the same density as us?

Tom: [It] cannot have the same density as Planet Earth.

JOHN: Right. So it wouldn't be recognisable from Planet Earth in that sense.

Tom: You do not have a telescope large enough. It is not anywhere in the closeness of Planet Earth.

JOHN: But even if it were, it couldn't be seen by our physical means. It would be detected by means perhaps undeveloped yet on Earth, is that correct?

Tom: Not correct. If a device were designed that could see to the furthermost reaches of the universe, then you would see also different levels of densities. Within their civilizations, the Twenty-Four have attained perfection, unity of oneness, complete obedience to the Creator, so therefore they understand their physical world and are not tricked by physicalness. You know that this place you sit upon is made of billions of trillions of molecules, is that not so? You do not see that; therefore, you would think it doesn't exist like that, yes? If you were to see the civilization, Altea, you would see it is physical in movement.

JOHN: So, it has a form, but a kind of form we could not comprehend, because we do not have experience of that form in our lives?

Tom: It is physical. It has evolved to the point where the physical and spiritual are in harmony and balance, and that is what you must achieve, so you can enter with the Twenty-Four.

(p. 19) IRENE: I would like to go back to the creation and the Twenty-Four civilizations. Who created the Twenty-Four?

Tom: That is a large question. It was in this nature: there was one Creator, one energy, one pure light, one pure-being Self that contained all components of all that is. It is extremely complicated, but in simplification, it came into that Being the knowledge, and wisdom to begin to divide the components of which it consisted, not to remove them but to build a structure. For in its aloneness it had only self for companion.

That was not wrong, but it was more valuable to create a situation whereby there was a separate element—to create a situation that would then have the structure to give the cells that would be populating different environmental existences, those portions necessary for its attainment of its choosing.

For it was found, in the creating by that that was created out of nothing, that there would be the necessity to expand this creating. Now what would be the purpose of creating nothing out of nothing? It was important to have created something.

So, the Twenty-Four universal civilizations were created, as guides, elements of direction, elements of purpose, and also to know that there would be some areas of civilization (such as that of Altea) which would govern and rule that element of their existence all over the universe, as Ashan does with color, sound and arts.

It was a way for the Creator to expand and provide and begin those elements necessary for expansion; because once that was created, then the expansion would continue and it would go on and on. Therefore it needed the different elements that would make expansion purposeful. If the expansion continued with only the creating of universes, with no purpose, then it would have served no purpose. Now have we confused you completely?

IRENE: No, not only does it not confuse, this is the most brilliant thing I've ever heard!

This was a communication made in 1975 to a group of three people:

Tom: It is important now for us to pray together, because it is the beginning now of a sequence, in which, if everything goes right, the result will be the saving of the planet Earth, and the understanding and awakening of the souls of Planet Earth. As the twelve of us are together, remember that many times we have spoken to you and explained that with twelve—and today it is Nine of us and the three of you—all things are possible.

If the planet can be saved, and will be saved, the entire universe will be raised to a level that all souls will have gained the nature of what they have searched for from the beginning of time. And remember that when the souls of the universe have calmness and joy and peace within their hearts, and generate this love, it overtakes even those souls that are negative and dark, and brings life and love to them. And can you imagine that what you have come to this planet to do, when you accomplish it the entire universe will be glowing with a light that will be blinding, because it will be a light of pure love. And all will become one, and that is what all have striven for:

ANDREW: I was trying to define your existence, and then our existence, and then the relationship between the two. And I might just prompt you with a question, for example: are the Nine considered the ultimate source of knowledge, wisdom, and power, and so on in the universe?

Tom: You are asking your relationship to us, is this not so? It is what you would call infinite intelligence. It is not of twenty-four. It is of twelve. (Nine of us and three humans in a triangle.)

ANDREW: All right. And, if this is the fountainhead, or 'the unmoved mover' if that be a correct definition, then all your thoughts and actions somehow must be put into effect through other peoples, or groups of beings—

Tom: Universal civilizations.

ANDREW: Ah, right. Do you yourself initiate the intelligence, the thought, but the action is always carried out by others?

Tom: By the civilizations.

ANDREW. And then at one time you hinted there were twenty-four major civilizations through which you acted?

Tom: When you say major, there are many. But there are twenty-four heads of civilizations.

ANDREW: I see. They themselves are part of those many civilizations, or just heads of large groups of civilizations?

Tom: They are heads of civilizations.

ANDREW: And these are what the Bible calls a 'Council of the Twenty-Four' and 'The Elders' and so on?

Tom: It would be the Congress.

JOHN: One question about that: these are all working on the same side, the positive side, or as the twenty-four?

Tom: The positive and the negative must be blended to make it whole. It is as we have explained to you: to be positive with no sense is not as good. They are balanced civilizations. Do you have that in clearness?

ANDREW: I think we do now.

Tom: When you speak of positive, remember: refer to it as a balanced-positive.

ANDREW: Now, under those Twenty-Four, could you give us an example of one civilization? Let us say Huvah. Where does it fit in under the Twenty-Four?

Tom: When you speak of the Twenty-Four, you speak of the heads of the civilizations. There is one you know of as 'Jehovah'.

ANDREW: Jehovah? And then under him is his civilization? So the Jehovah is one of the Twenty-Four.

Tom: Yes. It is known as Huvah. But he would have as a pyramid many under that.

ANDREW: I see, there would be many civilizations. Right. Okay, now that clarifies that part. Now take our existence as ordinary human beings. Where do ordinary people come from, and why do they come here, and where do they go? This is one of the great mysteries to us.

Tom: All beings, all species come from us. There is a question that is asked by all beings and all species, and it is what you have asked: 'Who am I?’, ‘Where did I come from?' and 'Where am I going?' Is that not so?

ANDREW: That is the question, yes.

Tom: All species and all beings are particles of us. There is not a way for you to have this understanding. How may we explain?

ANDREW: Well, I have the understanding that they are part of you but they go through many cycles of existence before they reach Earth. Is that not so?

Tom: Remember that the planet Earth is not that evolved. We are looking for an analogy to give you—

ANDREW: Well, could you say, for example, that those who come to Earth all come from another given civilization or planet or something like that? Or state of existence? That is, is there a regular sequence or place they go through before they come to the planet Earth?

Tom: Not in a particular planet. Depending on the needs of that soul. Some souls need more than some other souls. There are levels of intelligence, there are levels of consciousness: not all are equal.

Remember this: it is not true that all are equal. There is a soul. The soul is a particle of us. If you have a giant electric spark, and you put two together, that would cause a giant electric spot, there would be sparks that would come off it. Those sparks would be part of us, but each of those sparks would either die out or continue to grow. Some may create a fire, and some may grow slowly, but it would depend upon the ambition of the spark.

ANDREW: Yes. Now, when that spark cycles through Earth, and achieves its full growth, does it [then] go through other civilizations?

Tom: It must.

ANDREW: lt doesn't return directly to you?

Tom: It will continue for millions of years. But it cannot continue if it stays upon the planet Earth. If you will recall, in a previous communication we had explained to you that the planet Earth is the only planet within the universe that has the variety of animals and plants. It is the most beautiful of all planets, because of the different varieties. This in a sense, attracts the souls, and they have desires to remain upon it. In other civilizations, the souls feel, and they have all the qualifications which you have, but it is more physical upon the planet Earth.

JOHN: There is a very large question: what is the purpose of a soul, in existing on all its civilizations and so on?

Tom: If a soul becomes what you call perfect, then it is— if we could explain this to you, in your mind you may feel that we are cannibals!

ANDREW: Well, we want the truth, and I think you know us well enough to know that we would not jump to that kind of erroneous conclusion. What we're really asking is: if we had to tell a human being what the purpose of life is, what is the most succinct answer?

Tom: You may tell what has been told to humans many times, but was not given to them in clear understanding: that the purpose of their existence and the purpose of their living is to return to whence they came.

ANDREW: Yes. And how can they, while they are on this Earth with all its problems? What is it that they can best do in order to return to the source?

Tom: If they would treat all as they have desire to be treated. If they would walk in dignity and permit no one to remove their dignity, and if they would have love for all their fellow humans, and for all those that touch them—for this in turn sends love to us. We ask not that they have a total understanding of us.

(p. 49) IAN: Could you tell me how they plan to effect this? To help man arise and grow spiritually? What do they plan to do if they should come?

Tom: There is in each civilization a different manifestation of love. Altea will proceed with technology, to bring forth knowledge of nondestructive technologies—which work in unison with the nature of Planet Earth—to help with production without destruction.

Aragon will come with knowledge and wisdom, and the ability to release disruption and pain within a physical body. For it is Aragon’s concern to relieve humans of bondage arising from the influence of physical pain. Such relief can free the mind. That does not mean there will not be suffering—for there will be those that choose to suffer—but those upon whom suffering and disease have been inflicted by mankind, not by their soul’s choice, can then be helped, to give such souls an opportunity to perform what was their true choosing.

Ashan will awaken the creativity in humans upon Planet Earth, and through great music and great art will educate in the ways of the universe.

With great love, Huvah of the Nazarene comes to bring love to Planet Earth. They will set down a system to begin to teach humans what they must do for themselves to help Planet Earth and the souls that are trapped. They will explain the systems of the universe. But most importantly, they will make humans aware that they alone are not in control of the universe, that they are not alone as beings, and that they must be responsible not only for themselves and for the planet, but also for the universe. For if humanity causes destruction of its planet, it is then responsible for millions of souls. And again, most important, they will instill in humans that life does not cease upon the death of the physical body, so you cannot escape the consequences of what you have done. That is the most important.

Phyllis Schlemmer (1993). The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings from Deep Space.

https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/the_only_planet_of_choice.pdf