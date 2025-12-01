JAMES: What did Trump do specifically that made things better for you and the other super soldiers? APOLLYMI: My understanding is that he was not okay with what the Cabal was doing. And he felt that in order for humanity and Earth to be better and start communicating and be part of the ET community, we needed to start treating people better, especially the people who are different and who actually put our lives down.

At the beginning of 2021, Megan Rose published Welcome to the Future, which explains Q and its ET/higher-dimensional aspects.

James Rink interviewed Apollymi Mandylion on September 15, 2021, and she expressed her gratitude toward Trump for striding into Area 51, firing people, and completely reforming the way SSP assets were treated.

Finally, this year, Arkheim Ra joined James Rink, creator of Super Soldier Talk, and describes an unexpected encounter with Trump in 2024 in an elevator on Planet Belmont.

APOLLYMI MANDYLION