First, the facts as reported by the BBC during the 2016 Republican primary contest:

https://www.bbc.com/news/election-us-2016-36195317

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has suggested that Rafael Cruz, his chief opponent's father, was connected to the man who killed President John F Kennedy. In an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump brought up a story that recently appeared in the National Enquirer. The tabloid published a photo that it says shows Rafael Cruz with Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Ted Cruz's campaign called the article "another garbage story". "His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald's [Kennedy] being—you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous," Mr Trump said on Tuesday. "I mean, what was he doing—what was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the death [of Kennedy]? Before the shooting?" Rafael Cruz, who is now a pastor, has campaigned for his son and is urging evangelical Christians to support the Texas senator's bid. "Vote for the candidate that stands on the word of God and on the Constitution of the United States of America," Rafael Cruz recently said. "And I am convinced that man is my son, Ted Cruz. The alternative could be the destruction of America." Rafael Cruz fled Cuba in 1957 and initially supported Fidel Castro's revolution. He later disavowed communism and Mr Castro. Rafael ‘Ted’ Cruz and his father, Rafael, in Calgary The National Enquirer hired photo experts who say Rafael Cruz appears in images with Oswald taken in August of 1963, a few months before Kennedy's death. In August 1963, Oswald was working on behalf of a pro-Castro group, Fair Play for Cuba Committee in New Orleans.

Fair Play for Cuba was one of many CIA front groups created to discourage people from organizing to oppose the New World Order

The CIA and FBI—which are Luciferian, not American—created most of the socialist groups—including Fair Play for Cuba—to make socialists look bad. Imitation and mockery are their standard methods of operation.

Supposedly, Rafael Cruz “fled” Cuba in 1957. What was he fleeing? If he truly supported the revolution, he would have stayed and fought.

So, we have both Ted Cruz’s father and Oswald in this CIA front group, Fair Play for Cuba. Rafael Cruz, like Oswald, posed as a socialist for a couple of years, then dropped the pretense and revealed what he always was—a traitor to his country.

Rafael Edward 'Ted' Cruz was born in Calgary, Canada on 22 December 1970. His father, Rafael, was born in Cuba and had resided in the U.S. His mother, Eleanor, was born in Wilmington. Delaware, a state tightly controlled by the Satanic Du Pont family.

Rafael Cruz, Ted Cruz, Eleanor Cruz

Donald Trump claimed in 2016 that Ted Cruz was a Canadian citizen “until 15 months ago.” Cruz didn’t deny it, and simply claimed that he “didn’t know” he was a Canadian citizen. Trump fired back, claiming Cruz hadn’t reported a $1 million loan from, wait for it, Goldman Sachs.

The stupid notion that Trudeau’s DNA makes him a communist and that the NWO is a communist plot

(L-R) Mind-controlled sex slave Margaret Trudeau holding Michel; Cuba’s great revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro; Satanist Pierre Trudeau - 1976

According to Cathy O’Brien, Pierre Trudeau was a child-raping Luciferian, and Maggie Trudeau was a Project Monarch presidential model mind-controlled sex slave. The couple visited Cuba in 1976 when Michel Trudeau was a baby. The CIA-controlled media spread the story that Margaret Trudeau was fascinated by Castro. The rumors that Justin Trudeau was conceived on this visit were started by the CIA.

The CIA wanted the world to believe that Justin Trudeau was the natural son of Fidel Castro so that when he became the front man for the NWO, people would believe that the New World Order was a communist plot.

There is no similarity between the NWO and communism. Under the New World Order, the capitalist class would own everything and everyone: human beings would be owned and traded by the same corporations that owned everything else—the big banks, big pharma, big media, big tech, Amazon, ADM, Proctor and Gamble, Pepsico, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Mondelez, Citgo, Blackrock, Raytheon, Vanguard, State Street, etc. There is no owning class in a communist society.

According to Jessie Czebotar, Michel Trudeau was in the 1982 Ritual of Blasphemy at Gloria Vanderbilt’s mansion in Asheville, North Carolina (supersoldiertalk.com/ritual-of-blasphemy). If Michel was subjected to Satanic ritual abuse, so was Justin, meaning that they were raped by their father and tortured by other means as well.

In my opinion, Ted Cruz has a resemblance to Castro. I think Ted looks more like Castro than he does his dad.

Fidel Castro and Ted Cruz

My guess is that Maggie—well trained in seduction—somehow obtained a sample of Castro’s DNA, and that the CIA used it to engender Ted Cruz in Canada. For all anyone knows, Ted and Justin may be genetically related: that’s just the kind of sick, perverted thing the CIA loves to do.

In case people were wondering what Trump meant when he threatened to “spill the beans” about Heidi Cruz, those pearls suggest that she is a high-ranking Luciferian—an initiate of the flame in the Order of Melchizedek.

That would explain how she rose to the top at Goldman Sachs, the bank that funded Ted Cruz’s 2016 candidacy in an election that he and Goldman Sachs were certain HRC would win.

The Brotherhood determines the outcomes of election ahead of time, just as it determines the outcomes of sporting events like football, baseball, soccer and boxing. The losing candidate knows he’s going to lose, but he plays the game in return for power and wealth.

Jessie Czebotar swore in an affidavit that Fidel Castro was involved in the Order of Melchizedek. I follow Czebotar fairly closely. She doesn’t believe that the government and corporations can clone people; however, they can and they did clone a lot of people. This makes old accusations against public figures unreliable. I would expect the CIA, Mossad and MI6 to clone their enemies and record them commiting crimes with children. They could also implant false memories in victims to make them remember being abused by a public figure, when, in fact, the abuse was committed by someone else. I suspect that this is what they did with Daniel Ortega’s step daughter.

Affidavit of Jessie Marie Czebotar (see Ritual of Blasphemy)

Individuals Involved in the Order of Melchizedek Include:

Newt and ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingerich (Not in ritual spoken of)

Clara Odelia Acker Church

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Dick, Lynne and Liz Cheney

James Danforth “Dan” and Marilyn Quayle

Former Vice President Mike and Karen Pence

John and Theresa Heinz Kerry

Cardinal/Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan

Archbishop John L. May

Archbishop Thomas Brady

Muammar Gaddafi

Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor of Free Thought Matters (Not in ritual spoken of)

Amy Coney Barret (not present for this ritual and a child training with Callista Gingrich at (unreadable))

Anderson Cooper

Carter Vanderbilt Cooper

Gloria Vanderbilt

Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney

Mary Lou [sic] Whitney

Oliver Stone

Fidel Castro (Not present at this ritual)