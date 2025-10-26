October 22, 2025

Under that stables you have her underground taxidermy room. How it was set up like it it’s like two rooms under there. the one is she’s got this massive table behind it lining the walls. It’s almost like a old library catalog where you’ve got, all these little drawer things that we’ll pull out. And that was where she kept a lot of different supplies. It included some of what I’d call the apocthery type supplies, potions, tinctures, different things that she would use in all of that. Then you’d go, and it looked, let me describe this too, cuz it almost was like an old seller, like almost like your old Israeli type where, it’s like kind of like just you got these rounded cellar rooms. And I think, my belief is that it used to be connected under there. You have some old cisterns that used to hold water. So I think that that area actually used to be part of their their cistern system under there that would hold the water. Cuz then when you go into the next area, it looks more like that. You’ve got a part of a broken cistern. Then like in the floor, it’s almost like you’ve got like three, cut out rectangular like graves in the ground, but they’re filled with different solutions for tanning. And then she’d have like a rack on the side where she would hang stuff. And again, we’re talking human stuff. but she would do it right there. like that was, one of the first steps.

And her specialties were connected to water magic as well. You had Gloria overseeing certain priestesses for the Eastern Quadrant. It was her job to train them up. And some of those included Marina Abramovic; Madonna had fallen under her for a time. I think there were sections with training she did with Lady Gaga, but you kind of had those type of priestesses. Beyonce was under her. I think Meghan Markle did some sections under Gloria Vanderbilt, and I say that because both her and Kate, with the royals, Kate as well, because they were in the running for, when Gloria died, Kate and Beyonce went at it for that position. So I think they both were under Gloria in some of their steps, some of their training. Yeah, I think it was Meghan.

So it was Meghan. Was it Meghan, Kate, and— ?

Yeah, Meghan, Kate, and Beyonce.

CHANTELLE: It’s interesting because when we saw pictures not too long ago of them at whose funeral must have been Philip’s funeral you could see there’s a lot of hostility between the two of them.

I want to talk about the pool there too at Biltmore. But like Kate had got— there was news that Chantelle had sent about Kate getting a special award. We’ve talked about how they put their symbols, the different orders, the different Sovereign Military groups that they’ll be connected to. They’ll have badges, emblems, and symbols that they’ll they’ll wear, and you can decode those to know kind of what they’re all connected to. So, it looked like King Charles gave to Kate a medal that is called the Order of the Royal Heart. And it said, “For the first time since Queen Elizabeth II herself received it in 1961, the king has awarded Princess Catherine the Order of the Royal Heart, one of the rarest, most personal honors in royal history.”

Now, how this works and operates in the system is they call it an honor, but really it’s not an honor. You have to go through hell to get those things, but when you look at it, there was some pictures up about it. You’ll see kind of in the metal, like you’ve got a middle part of the metal and then you’ve got the gold around it. And you’ll see that gold kind of goes up like it’s got wings here and wings down here. That’s common with your some of your perceptor models and it’s meant to represent the seraphim wings. we also see, on the left hand side of the box that she got the metal in that you’ve got kind of like an oval type eye of Horus. It’s got a straight line through and then that goes up into a cross and you’ve got, two things that come across there also being representative of your perceptors. So I think that Kate has elevated her stance. we know she’s a high priestess in the their region. What does it mean if she becomes a preceptor? It means that she’ll be training others now up. I think for her case that’s going to specifically be priestesses because with your with your higher-level knights, and as well as what those they’ll call kings, some of your regional leaders, they will directly work with the priestesses. So, I think she’s going to be overseeing priestess training.

That leads us to back to Biltmore, then, because one of the other things circulating in the news recently is that Donald J. Trump is what would be the words repurposing. He is rebuilding, doing some reconstruction at the White House. He’s going to be building a ballroom and stuff, but it includes the restructuring of the east wing, which that just got torn down yesterday. it’s my belief that as that’s torn down, there’s going to be some things that are found there and that directly connects to Biltmore.

So, one of the curious things was that yesterday he he spoke about Jackie Kennedy and said that, there were times that Jackie Kennedy would talk about the pool behind the wall and she would say that she would hear women’s voices in the pool behind the wall. And he he stated the media uses the pool behind the wall. What is he speaking about? Well, that’s included, in my testimony that there is a direct connection in underground submarine lines from Biltmore to the White House. In that I spoke about that Biltmore has like there’s the pool that’s made public where I talk about the ritual that I witnessed Elon Musk and other boys go through there at Biltmore. But there was a second pool and that second pool is under where they have the bowling alley there.

But that pool connects also to the Nazi submarine lines, and you’d get a lot of things that would happen in that pool. the priestesses would play, water polo games, water sports that would be part of the different obstacles that they would do in competitions, but not good stuff. there there was a lot of bad stuff they did in those pools, too, which included, drowning drowning children. So, I’m curious if that’s, what was being alluded to and I’m, I’m curious what’s going to be revealed in the process of this reconstruction. I hope it I hope it’s all revealed. That’s a matter of national security. think about as we get into this today, the Helen Bridge area. Look at all of the national security matters that are there. And we have a family, a group, a circle group of people all operating out of that Nazi hub. which now is a tourist site and them having direct access direct access to our White House to our the base of our government and in that our near our president’s office, which, who who has control over some of the military? So that’s that’s a very concerning matter, something that we should be very aware of. And they were putting out news today that many presidents have wished that they could build a ballroom in that spot but they just couldn’t. Was it really because they weren’t able to or was there more to that story? Was it because they were hiding something and they kept a very small space there so that they had access to that pool and the underground submarine lines and they could have their parties and bring people down there but they hid it from we the people? And I think that’s the truth of it. I think that they had wishes about they stated their wishes for it, as a guise to make you think they wanted to do good things for the people, but they never did.

Exactly. Yeah. I mean, what I’m thinking here as you’re speaking is going back to our previous show when we’re looking at where all this money that that has been the billions of dollars And that’s just in one or two states in America, right? Let’s not even talk about worldwide. that is being stolen from us to funnel their illegal, despicable activities and holidays and military programs and stuff. I mean, it must be funding stuff like this too, right?

Well, if we put it into other words, what was built more was it, I talk about training, I talk about the different experiences, things that I experienced there. But if we put another word to that, it falls into the category of education, magical and Kabbalistic education. And really what we have is our taxes are are paying for magic school, I mean that’s what we’re, that’s what we’re paying for. We’re paying for their magic competitions and water polo sports and other things.

Harry Potter in third dimension. Correct. Yeah. I mean, it really is. That’s a, it’s like the books are not just made up. They’re not fantastical stories. she’s really writing about things that are happening underground or behind our, behind the scenes that are not made public every day, but this is what kids are experiencing.

I would love for us to do a Harry Potter decode. How do you feel about that? No, I think we should do it. Yeah. Yeah, we should do it. Talk about the real What do you all say, your viewers? Yeah, because it’s so true. what you’re saying? If we’re looking at Baltimore and not just Bilmore, what’s the other terrible place for the Rothschilds? Are you for the Rothschilds?

Yes, you’ve got the Rothschild mansions or the Black Forest Hunting Lodge, but that was different. that wasn’t one of their magical schools for the high priestesses or high priests, but you get a lot of the mansions or castles that are used as magic schools. But that’s what I’m saying. It’s like Biltmore and I’m sure a lot of the other I mean the castles and stuff Neuschwanstein and places like that. I mean, that is like in the Harry Potter books, we we we get led to believe it’s the secret tunnel you go through and you’re on the train and you get to Hogwarts. I mean, that’s like this is like Hogwarts in third dimension, the way I would see it, but Slytherin lives there, right? So yeah, I think it would be really good if we could if we could do a decode actually on Harry Potter and look at the training for example in the books, that or the movies that they were doing there. How does that compare to real life training with the kids in weaponization? Like do they really pit the kids like that against each other like Harry and Voldemort or whatever?

Yeah, you do get the the wars, the games, the competitions. you’ve got your bigger circle groups, your bigger group. I mean, they’ll combine within your regions and your areas. We’ve talked about how their base core training group is eight kids and they’ll pair each of those into, you’ll have four groups of two. One always, they’ll they’ll do the opposite magic where, usually it’s earth and air and fire and water are what they’re pairing. And you can see the pairings on those colored jewels in the dascese hats, or some of the major churches, they’ll have the hats. And you’ll see the different pairings. If they’re green and yellow, it’s air and earth that they’re training in. If it’s the red and blue, which is the most common, you’ll get the fire and the water training. And then they’ll tell you what their special training specs are. And there’s different, access to different territories based on what the training is.

Gloria Vanderbilt, was specific with priestesses usually or priests. you’d get, she’s got the apocary there. You get training with, all sorts of stuff there. But that also is one of the major Nazi submarine lines underground that’s up there. so they did a lot of the t tinctures and home procuring of the different organ glands that then they would make special elixirs and tinctures out of. that’s one of the areas where they did the procuring for the adreno and the pineal gland was the big one. They’ll mix those two to make a special hybrid tincture that they give the hierarchy kids for spiritual acuity. Yeah. It’s interesting because I’m sitting here thinking and it might be like quite I don’t know graphic but you you’ve explained to us in the past how the adrenochrome is harvested for one of a better word. Yeah. Right. Obviously through through the pineal gland etc. What is the process that they use to take it from that call it raw form into this tincture that they mix? I mean there isn’t a obviously it’s a alchemyal process that they would use I would imagine. not not for that. I mean, it’s pure, it’s pure. So, they can if they, if they want to, they they can just mix it straight. If they want to dilute it, then that’s where it’ll go through the alchemy process, where like you’ll see like the little decanter and they’re going to kind of apply a not not, they can’t boil it. They but they want to make it steam and they’ll collect that. But that’s not the usual like they don’t most of the time they use that raw but they could dilute it if they wanted to mix it with other stuff and then do that type of process.

Do they if they taking it raw do they literally drink it or is it injected? I mean, I know with a tincture, you obviously take it on.

Yeah, it was it was drink or put into food or they would some of it they would powder and then they would add to different types of food as powder or tinctures as powder or things like that. And that’s just like they would dry that dry it then take the powder for it. But most of the like the pineal gland stuff was mostly raw and they like I’ve talked they literally did it just like a tap up through the nose and would tap it and it would drain out into a little vial that they would collect. Yeah. And I mean it’s it’s and I’m thinking about the people working in the laboratories or in the alchemyical process if you want to call it anything knowing what this is. I mean it’s a mindboggle to me that this is what they’re creating and they know what it is.

There’s actually one question here that’s popped up while we’re talking about that from Bethany. So, asking if when they do that, do the kids lose their spiritual acuity? I’ll say the kids that they tap are usually not the hierarchy children. So, they are going to be the expendable children. And I would say no. But I would also propose that they are never taught how to use any of their spiritual gifts or some of them may have been taught about God, but the majority, if they’re underground or being brought in through the underground breeder programs, they probably have never even heard the gospel or heard about God. And really the system, the way that they view those children, they see them without souls. And, when in the breeder programs, they’ll impregnate the girls in the fall or the spring equinox and then the following equinox, they’ll deliver those babies early. They literally, I’d see them in the Chicago area, other areas, they would have, almost like your old orphanages. They’d have all these beds lined up with these pregnant girls, and the doctor would go from one bed to another, delivering early. and some they’re going to abort right away. They’re going to just dispose of these infants. They put them in a little five gallallon bucket. others, they’re going to save for ritual. but, they’d usually have a mother or or some of the grand high priestesses could do it, too. some of the programmers would do it, but, they’ve got those that they consider or, having gifts. They’re separate from the oracles we talk about, but you’ve got some that are have oracle type gifts and they, all your mothers are like that. Mothers of darkness. They literally would look at the child and they would decide that child’s fate is this hierarchy, with a nod or a finger. They would decide like that. And then again, it would happen at age five, they decide as well.

So you got, kind of two different processes there on how they’re going to start weeding out the children in their quadrants. And they really consider those born that they choose as expendable, they don’t consider them having souls. which is not truth. The truth is these children do have souls. and they’re they have been even at before birth they’ve been horrifically tortured and traumatized.

Okay. Should we start with the first one? Yes. So this is about Helen’s Bridge which is in Asheville, North Carolina. So, as we get into this, this is directly connected to Biltmore where Gloria Vanderbilt is. And there’s been a lot of, we’ll say ghost stories, speculations about hauntings here at this bridge where people claim that they’ve seen this woman, Helen who appears as a ghost here. And uh there’s some other interesting things that are right there in that spot. so there’s the question I in right here in this spot right under this bridge. Is there a spiritual gate interface? So we’re going to get into that a little bit. The history of the area. let’s go ahead and go to the next one. So, the history of Helen’s Bridge. And I want to point out first this map that’s the top the top map there. You see all the way up on the left hand hill up at the top there you see a house and then it kind of comes down and you see a a a fork there in the road. So, the bridge goes up like is kind of right in that spot in that fork. and you view you’ll have the view of the house there. Helen’s Bridge was constructed in 1909 of quaried stone. Now, if you go down to the bottom of that top map on the left hand side and if you kept going, that’s where the quarry is. But it was constructed of quaried stone on the Biltmore land in Asheville, North Carolina. Its purpose is to provide access to the nearby Zealandia mansion, which that’s that mansion up on that left hill. That’s known as the Zealandia mansion. All right. Now the bottom left picture we see from the bridge you can see the house there or the mansion and then I kind of have a map on the the right there showing North Carolina and you kind of see where Asheville is in connection to that state. So this is the area we’re talking about. All right, go ahead to the next one. So, Castle Zandia was built in 1884 and I’ve got some different views there of the castle so you can see it. It was built on Batcher Mountain in Asheville, North Carolina. It was owned by John Evans Brown. Owned by the Vanderbilts is a 8,000 acre property. So Castle Zealandia sits on five acres on that 8,000 acre property there in of Biltmore. So you kind of have an idea. Go ahead to the next one.

Oh, wait. I want to say too that bottom left picture, when you go to the Asheville area, you’ll see a lot of that German-style architecture there. That’s a common look with the white background and the brown highlighted images going out. So that goes, German, Austria areas are high with that kind of style, we’ll say. go ahead to the next one there.

Who’s who? So on the left we have pictures of Biltmore there and their property and you can kind of on the right upper area that’s like you see the property there built more in connection to the area that they have zoned off which is the conservatory where all the apothecary stuff happens in the gardens. And so from that area of Biltmore, it’s like that apothecary is off to like when you see the castle or the mansion face front, the apothecary grounds and all that is to the left. in between Biltmore and that apocthery like that apothecary is the above ground looks big but if you imagine where you see those white tops of the buildings there underground you have two massive rooms and apothecary that are multi-storied under there and Then the space that we see between Biltmore and that apothecary there is massive underground submarine hub. the pool like where you see like that interconnecting area that extra underground pool is to the left and it’s kind of sits in that back left side there of Biltmore underground there. So, on the bottom right, you see some pictures of the construction of Biltmore. And then going back to the left, that bottom picture, we see three layers of mansion. Why I like to show like that is because really you have a massive underground infrastructure under the Biltmore itself and it goes deep like that. So if you if you go in that mansion you can experience how big it is but imagine that that goes layers deep. You have that that many layers deep. It’s a massive facility.

So, the Vanderbilts, Biltmore and Gloria Vanderbilt, the Biltmore was constructed in 1889, so just a few years after Zealandia Castle was built from 1989 to 1895 by George Vanderbilt. The grand mansion took six years to build. It was designed by Richard Morris Hunt. Now, why I get into the the designers and the architects of these two places is in my architecture and altar series, I explain what architects are in the system. how you have individuals that are specifically trained not only to just build a building, but they’re trained in the symbolism. They understand the the spiritual world contracts, and they literally are building places that are designed to sit in between the physical and the spiritual realms. thus enabling that spiritual component on the land and in these buildings where then you they’re going to have contracts with spiritual entities. and some of the buildings themselves are actual altars. Other times, the buildings are built specifically to tell people in the system where the altars are in relation to that building. So architecture is very important to understand that also gets into them to communicating with each other where the spiritual gates are where’s the energy flow in that area and how to access those spiritual gates and that energy flow or anything else that they want to access such as underground submarine lines. They tell you how to access it and where the access points are. So, that’s why we begin to get into the architects and the designers of these buildings. go ahead on the next one.

Michelle’s asking, can you do a decode on Newport, Rhode Island? Richard Morris Hunt was the architect for many of the mansions there as well. And as well as a famous church such as St. Mary’s where the Kennedys were married. That was Newport Rhode Island.

So, the Vanderbilts, the nice way to put it is to tell you that these this family line are Nazis. That’s really the nice way to put it. When we begin to get into the Luciferian Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military Order, we know that there are those that are stationed in certain areas as quadrant leaders. they, will display their power usually in connection to a castle or a mansion. Their job in the system, part of their job is to oversee ceremonies, rituals, events as well as the training of hierarchy children, whether those children are being trained up in the brotherhood or in the sovereign military order. So, George Vanderbilt, it’s my full belief that he was a grand high priest of the Eastern Quadrant. in connection to that, he was building a that Biltmore as a place that would be used as a training ground, but also, as an above ground structure to hide the massive Nazi underground submarine line and training base that they have underneath there. Some of their dirty laundry which is going to come into play. whenever you’re hearing a lot of ghost stories or there’s a lot of spiritual paranormal activity usually there’s some open door that’s been built. There’s some altar in the area where spirits are connected to and access has been given for those apparitions and that paranormal activity. Many times the paranormal activity occurs because they’re trying to dissuade people from the area. They’ll use it as a way to control who’s where when certain things are happening. but they will also use it to torment as a means of fear to keep control of the children that they’re training. if a child runs in training or tries to get away they can use the fear of those stories to try to control which direction that child will run in. then they’ll hunt and track that child down and bring him back. so that’s how a lot of things are used.

But here we see some of the pictures the picture all the way to the right with the they’ve got tables set up. Now this this will just if you have sensitive ears you might want to tune out for a moment but it’ll make you sick. this is the fountain that sits in their atrium there at the front of the mansion. And it’s really not a fountain. but in that atrium is, it’s a spiritual gate. It connects up the hill where they’ve got a a gazebo with the statue of Artemis or Ashtoreth whatever you name you want to give her today but so this directly connects to it but this fountain is an altar and on that altar I witnessed them horrifically kill infants and here you’ve got It used to be a place where they would hold dinner parties. people come in to think they’re getting an exclusive event, but they’re all eating around an area where they sacrifice children. that’s not the only place inside the mansion where they sacrifice children, but that’s one of the areas. so let’s go ahead to the next one.

So let’s look at George Vanderbilt. He received a lot of the they kind of coined the word recognition. But who was he recognized by? It’s all brotherhood order groups. And in fact, he was involved in establishing some of those orders and sovereign military groups and their operations there in the North Carolina area. some of those that he was recognized or a part of were the pioneering American forestry. his work was recognized by Gford Pineet for Biltmore forestry and he founded the first forestry school. So you see that sign there where it says forestry school above it you have a brotherhood sigil signifying that that is a regional territory and which brotherhood groups are over it. Your forestry groups are going to directly be connected to your order of the foresters. they’re more ancient name, the order of the tall trees of or the tall cedars of Lebanon. so your foresters, your tall trees or your cedars of Lebanon, all the same group. so we see that then we see to the right there we see the independent order of the foresters their symbology there and that one happens to be connected to a Reynolds and notice like it we’ll get we’ll show a closeup of that but notice that that looks like a a cross of Malta. You’ve got the equal vertical and horizontal crossarss. But what else do we see kind of when we see that cross like that in connection to your foresters? We see our fire departments, right? Well, we’ll look at that symbol in a minute closer to show you what’s in there. But, on the left, we see some of their other badges. you see the deer’s head which also is a symbol that will be used for your foresters. Why the stag or the deer’s head? Well, because at the end of the day, you get a lot of Druids are going to be connected to that. What do your Druids need access to? The woods. your higher level druids, are particularly going to be interested where oak trees are because they use the oaks to tincture the white oak or liquid gold as they call it which is an elixir that they believe will give them longer life.

So we just show some of their other imagery there. at the in that where we see the stag ones the bottom we also see the shield with the flag representing your sovereign military group the foresters or I’m sorry the Sons of Liberty is what I meant to say. so in that you do indirectly get some of your connections with the order of the red men but they weren’t the prominent group connected to your sons of liberty here. so they tell you who their jur jurisdiction and authorities under. when you see the single eye, the eye of Horus, that’s going to tell you, that they’re sitting in multiple circle groups. So, you will get the Illuminati with that. when you see the sun rays, that tells you the Golden Dawn.

When you see the laurels on the side that look, like you do there all the way on the right with the foresters, that tells you that they that there’s a connection with priestesses. Whether that’s, that their family line breeds strong priestesses or that they train, priestesses up. I think, I believe, it’s my full belief Biltmore was built to be a training ground for priestesses in the system, particularly in that Eastern Quadrant. And they even have the girls school. They’re connected to Greenbrier in that area that we’ve talked about. So, it’s one of their purposeful training grounds. Go ahead to the next one.

So the next one we’re going to see a closeup of that independent order of the forester symbol. And here you can see more clearly. You see the Illuminati eye up there at top. then you’ll see the two priestesses on the side there. you see what almost looks like those little badges where they show it in smaller form is is meant purposely to look like little bees and their other badges look like flowers. Why do they do it that way? It’s because you’ve got a couple different priestess groups. The main one being your priestesses of Delphi, which are going to get into your older contracts that are going to get into the study of Egyptian things, Egyptian scrolls particularly the book of the dead and their studies in that and then you have your priestesses of Melissa which are known by the symbology with the bees the flowers, different things like that. So, it’s purposely made to kind of look this way for reason because they’re communicating things.

In that cross-like symbol like your Knights of Malta would have, we notice a few distinct things. One, we notice like it, let let’s just look at the top where the eye is. Notice the structure of of that. How you’ve got it go out and you’ve got the like the evil the Kabbalah evil shells or swirls at the capstone place. Then you’ve got what looks like these Aztec Incan temples going up. All of it is purposeful. What it would tell someone is that, they teach Cabala, they teach the different layers of the evil shell, which is part of their belief structure. And then that, that temple look going up is meant to look like altars, your ancient Inca, Aztec, Mayan altars. So this is it’s it’s representing different things that they’re building temples in the high places too. What else do those Kabbalah shells on the sides represent in my course architecture and altars I get into showing how the architecture is meant to represent the horns of the entities that they worship.

So, it’s telling you who they’re building these altars for to worship and what, who’s going to build the altars and who’s going to tend the altars and tend the worship in those places. And we see the above-below, all of it representing— you’re going to have altars in the high places, altars below, under the ground, and they’re also going to do altars in the territories, which could be in the water or in the woods, is kind of what all that’s signifying.

So think about this. You get foresters with access to a forestry school and access to forest. what are they gonna do there as Druids? It’s a no-brainer.

So, George Vanderbilt had further connections. Some of his other connections and this is not all-inclusive. So, he had more. I just chose a few, but you have the New York Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. He joined this historical and patriotic society in 1891 there we see all the way to the left up at the top you see their sigil for the sons of the American revolution also known as empire state society. A lot of their brotherhood orders at the upper level they identify themselves as societies, associations and that is a way to identify that you’ve got a brotherhood group in the area. he also had connections with that Empire State society of the full name is society of association executives an association for leaders in the New York area. you have him connected to the he was a patreon of the arts. Patreon is and this is separate from Patreon which is a platform where we have our shows but in the system you have patrons and matrons. Patrons are the males. Matrons are the females. All right? And they’re they kind of sit in these seats where they’re going to sponsor. They’re going to give their money for opportunities for upcoming members or members who are being trained up in the system. So he gifted his private art gallery to the New York City to the American Fine Arts Society, another Brotherhood Society he’s connected to.

You also have the American Fine Arts Society. The American Fine Arts Society was created in 1889 by several societies joining together. So that’s made up of three other Brotherhood circle groups. You got the Art Students League, which we see their symbology at the bottom right. In the upper right. the Society of American artists and stuff. Then you’ve got the architectural league bottom left. So, you see all of them identified by their symbols. And the Architectural League was founded in 1881 by Cass Gilbert. And notice with that one you see the night of Malta cross. you see George Washington’s head in the middle, which often is a symbol of Masonry. Then you see the eagle up top, which tells you, as they begin to work on their degrees, what degree-level are they going to be if they’re connected to this Architectural League? They’re going to be degree-level 32 or 33 degrees of illumination.

Let’s go ahead to the next one. So let’s begin to look at the architects. We have Richard Morris Hunt. in my series architecture and altars one, I explain the special position and training of architects in the system. Those who are trained to build between the spiritual and the physical worlds and create interfaces with spiritual gates and realms.

Richard Morris Hunt designed Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina. He also was the designer of the pedestal or the altar that the Statue of Liberty stands on. And then someone brought out his connection to the Newport, Rhode Island area. So there’s other areas he’s built up. well, John Evans was the architect and builder of the castle Zealandia that we saw in Asheville, North Carolina there. Richard helped found the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He also founded the American Institute of Architecture in 1857. He had the Queen’s Gold Medal of English Royal Institute of Architects in 1893. Now, why do I bring those things out? I bring it out because that’s that’s his circle groups. those were the circle groups he was interconnected to. being connected to the queen. Now, there’s an important thing that we need to bring out because Queen Elizabeth you have the queens there sitting in a special counsel and having oversight over one of the special councils, that special counsel being the ninth council, also known as the ninth circle. And there’s a lot of stuff we see about the ninth circle. Some of the things that we know about the ninth circle is that they engage in Satanic ritual and they engage in cannibalism. So, those are things that we know to be true of the Biltmore area that those people engage, they’re connected to the councils in the system as well as they engage in Satanic ritual and cannibalism. Go ahead to the next one.

So John Evans Brown was the one who built Castle Ceandia and owned that. It sits on five acres on Biltmore land there on the Boot Catcher Mountain in North Carolina. John was a 19th-century American who became a prominent politician and minister of education in New Zealand before returning to Asheville, North Carolina. So, how can you be a prominent American serving in the government of another country? This is kind of how they would do things. They would have that dual connection and that really gave way to a lot of the trafficking or the the underground markets would be another thing that they’re gaining access to by having those alliances.

Below we have a picture of his grand granddaughter. on that picture family picture all the way to the right that’s Katherine Elizabeth Brown. So she was the granddaughter of John Evans Brown. She married Samuel Blood. That’s the gentleman on the left there in that bottom picture. And their child was William Blood who was the great grandson of John Evans Brown. all the way up on the right there, that’s a older picture of Catherine Brown blood, whatever you want to call her. What I will bring in here, it’s not just because of the last name, it’s an interesting last name that they have there, but I will bring in the fact that those at Biltmore, as well as the Browns here, it’s not going to be public knowledge, but that area is huge in . So, I’m going to just put that in the forefront. The majority of these individuals there are vampires. Let’s go ahead to the next one.

So, Castle Zealandia. You see where it’s built there, sitting in the mountains, that old German-looking architecture. Now, as we get into the architecture, that architecture became a way that they would identify places where vampires or those engaging in the cannibalism could come like when they go into areas and they’re wanting to look, where can I get my blood, my adrenochrome, where can I get, human meat? What were Germans and those in Austria known for? They were, you get people that were sausage makers. So this type of structure became a way that they could easily identify just by the look of the building like, Oh, hey, that’s a place I can go get my sausages. That’s a place I can go get blood sausage, or whatever type of sausage they want to have. That can be a place I can, get my underground blood supply from. So, that’s important to take note of that this Castle Zealandia on that property has that structure.

That’s just disgusting. Yeah. I mean is it is it only like when you’re looking at a structure like that now I’ve been to Germany and Austria and yes absolutely there are every house pretty much is a similar type right structure which tells you what they’re all cannibals but are they knowing I mean if I go to Austria and I want to go and buy a house and I buy a house that looks similar to that. Does that not just you may have vampires and cannibals show up then, but they’ll figure out quick that you’re not part of the system because you don’t speak the dual language. So, they would know if you had just bought it.

And usually there’ll be other symbols that they would put up like you’d get like in the as they came into our country they would begin to build certain religious practices like prayer into their communications. One of the common things and you’ll still see it in some of like the Lutheran monur Lutheran homes or some of your Moravian Christians, they’ll use the candles at night in the windows where you’ll just see a candle lit. So, some of those ways became ways that they would identify which of those homes would be hosting that night or having the special things like you’d, which home doesn’t have the candle up, shame on them. They all went to bed early, right? so there would be different ways, is there one candle or two candles or do they have a whole row of candles in the window? that would be different ways that they would identify that easily, or in the window was another way they would communicate. I’ve I’ve definitely heard that. I’ve definitely the lace curtains. Yeah, there’s there’s I mean there’s lace curtains again in every person’s window like I mean that is that stuff is called Dutch lace, it’s got a specific name called Dutch lace and and the design communicates things to them. how intricate are all the petals and flowers only four pedal or are they more intricate? remember that tells you the type of sexual magic that they’re engaging in. Actually, they’re going to say it’s representing their prayers and the prayer, the keeping their oil lamp going all night long.

but what really is is even more disturbing. Well, I don’t know what’s more disturbing, but obviously Germany and Austria are very well known for their different types of sausages and meats: cold meats, meatloafs, stuff like that, right? And it’s known to be particularly good. So, when you’re talking about obviously the symbolism amongst the vampires, right? Is that also given to the average person in the street who’s not a vampire?

Yeah, it can be. You can get average people that are going to buy that, particularly you get issues healthwise for those individuals like why those meats were especially, used was because of the longer w winters. people would get a lot of issues with low iron. So that’s why they claim that they there’s a need for the blood sausages and that then became a tradition or an art form for them on procuring different forms of meat and utilizing every part of—supposedly the animal. But it’s just ways they found to profit off of, I mean, really they they profit a lot, it’s that multi-tiered profiting. They excel at that. It’s so disturbing because I would hope that at least if they eating human meat, they they keep it to their own vampire circles and then they not infiltrating the average person on the streets market with human meat. And I and it’s so true what you say because

yeah they branch out. It’s not just it’s not just the meat Chantelle. I mean they tainted the milk too. It’s everything they they’ve tainted the milk. You’ve got a huge milk producting factory coming out of the built more I mean they they taint everything. with their wickedness it just becomes one more way they can get access into homes and people think oh we need milk for our kids think about what they push even in schools all the schools have to have milk milk is they begin to push as a developmental thing for your children get every child on milk it gives them strong bones it, makes them healthy. So, people openly open their doors to receive this milk, which, they’ve tainted and it is an access point for them. That same milk then, I mean, think about that. Then you got milk going into every home. What did they do next in the 80s, the 1980s? They create things like with John Walsh putting the missing kids on the milk cartons. I mean, think how sick this is when you really pause for a moment, knowing what they’re doing behind the scenes and they’re putting the faces of the children they tortured and killed right on the milk that you have bought. Thus, they’re indirectly telling you you have played a part in the sacrifice.

CHANTELLE I actually posted something on Facebook a day ago.

“Who remembers the milk mustache? How about Got Milk? An era that has been hiding something darker. It started as an innocent campaign. A smiling kid, a glass of milk, a white mustache on the lip. Got milk? It was everywhere in the 1990s. Celebrities, athletes, kids, and fl all flashing that trademark grin. On the surface, it was about nutrition, calcium bones, breakfast tables. But when you really start to look closer, the symbolism, the timing, and what came before it, something feels off. Something doesn’t add up. Oopsie. Before the glossy ad campaign came another strange chapter, the milk-carton kids. Back in the 1980s, before the internet, before Amber alerts, millions of Americans woke up every morning to pour milk over their cereal and staring back at them were the faces of missing children. It was haunting. Their eyes became part of breakfast. their faces, the faces of little boys and girls, sometimes grainy, sometimes smiling, printed right there on the carton. At first, it seemed like a noble cause. The story goes that a dairy company in Iowa started it all after two local boys, Johnny Gosh and Eugene Martin, disappeared. The idea was to spread awareness, but there but here’s where the line starts to blur. Because if you look deeper into it, many of those children’s cases were never verified, never solved, and sometimes the data didn’t even match. There were whispers that some of those kids weren’t officially reported missing at all. That raised eyebrows. So, what if, just what if, those cartons weren’t simply a public awareness effort? What if they required system of communication like child trafficking rings of today? Think about it. Photo circulated nationally, organized by dairy networks, distributed by distributed to nearly every household in North America. If there were ever a way to for certain eyes to find a child or identify who was available, what better system than the one that literally sat in their fridge in the country, right? That’s where the theory takes root. The idea of those milk cartons were never just about finding kids. They were about advertising them hidden in plain sight. a coded catalog disguised as compassion. And when that system started raising too many questions, poof, it quietly disappeared. By the by early 1993, the milk carton faces faded away, replaced instead by something new. The got milk campaign. And what did they show? Smiling faces again, children again, milk on their lips. But this time it wasn’t sadness or concern. It was celebration. It flipped the energy completely from missing kids on milk to kids modeling milk on the upper lip. Coincidence? Maybe. But when you connect the dots, it’s eerie how quickly the imagery shifted from missing and endanger and endangered to glamorous and global. The faces that once cried for help were replaced with those of celebrities and perfect children under studio lights. The same product, the same imagery, a totally different message. If you were in that elite circle, the one that thrives on symbolism, coded language and control, maybe this was your signal. The milk mustache, the clean, innocent face, the smile, the idea that innocence could be branded, sold, and consumed. Sick, right? It’s a dark thought. But then again, so is the reality of what we now know about trafficking rings, government coverups, and how institutions hide exploitation behind polished marketing. It’s all sickening to think about. So maybe the got milk slogan wasn’t about healthy bones and breakfast. Maybe it was a slow cover up rebranding the carton to hide the truth after being exposed. The smile to make us forget. After all, the best secrets aren’t hidden underground. hidden in plain sight. Right on the breakfast table back then and now.”

Yeah. So, let’s let’s quickly get into that. you have the order of the mustache club and who you’re going to find in that club is going to be military, certain military men, including some of your national guard. Now, as I say some of this stuff, it’s going to get into your policemen, your fire departments, your support services like EMTs can all be part of that mustache club. Now, we are not saying that every man who has a mustache is part of the mustache club. I want to be very clear about that. But this became one of the ways that they would signify certain rights or things that they have done. knowing that that you they’re all part of a mustache club, what are they going to be engaged in? It’s going to be the child pornography or the child porn. And in that, got milk is going to represent something sexual. And if you’ve got sensitive ears, I encourage you just tune out for just a second here. But what is it representing? it’s it’s you have military men, you have police officers, you have fire department men, you have support service people who are all going to be gathering together for this child, porn, and and basically they will rape the children orally and until they’re, the ejaculation comes out their nose and makes that mustache. That’s what that is representing. That’s what milk is. And that’s when they’d say got milk, yeah, that’s how bad it is. And these are little kids, all the way up to a, older kids, but mostly little kids. And that’s where they’re pushing it. your k your elementary your toddler elementary years is when they’re pushing that. And this is happening right within these kids’ communities, there it’s a threat to the children that are part of those porn rings. it’s a constant reminder every morning that they’re going to keep their mouth shut. They’re bound by the code of silence. They’re going to eat their breakfast. They’re going to go to school and they’re going to do their job without saying a word. at the same time with that, as the kids in that, they make it funny. It’s, it’ll be something that, they’ll all laugh, they’ll all tease, and, it’s like after they abuse the kid, then they’ll celebrate. Oh, look at you. Good job. Look, you got milked. and they make it kind of a funny thing. And that’s part of how they cover and hide the abuse, make it so that when the kid sees it, they laugh and smile even though, it was a horrific time. Wow. That is on another level depraved. I have no idea what to say to that. I mean yeah so this is this area I mean it’s huge with this let’s go ahead to the next one here I think how many more slides do we have here on this one let me just check sorry I got completely way laid there I think did we did we do this one yet yep we did and then I think we did that one, right?

We ended on the sad note of what those things really mean and represent. It’s so important to understand the symbols, the language that they use. I mean, how easily they use just even, facial hair as a way to communicate what they do. And there’s much worse things than what we talked about just now that they do to the children. part of the milk thing goes back also. You get different areas where the child porn is going to happen and you’ll get different scenarios that I don’t know another way to describe it other than then they create simulations or simulation environments and a lot of their massive porn production is based off of these simulation environments. where you don’t just have a kid in a room I mean we’re talking entire mansions we’re talking entire areas the whole their production can include a massive area multiple players in the production and each time they go to that place and do a production it’s going to vary based on the child, based on the reactions, based on the choices. It’s kind of like a pick your choice, pick your end of the story novel. You get something different every time. so, the milk also goes, one of their main production areas. You’ve got the Milky Way galaxy and you have Andromeda connected to that. both of those areas are going to be connected to Montauk. So when they would the Milky Way productions is one of the biggest ones that would happen there at Montauk. So and the other one did you say was Andromeda? Yep. Andromeda is another area there. That’s more your sigh. If I could put a few words to it. You’re going to have more of like your Star Trek intergalactic. They’ll bring in the aliens. You’ll have the spaceships. You’ll have the, the travel through the spiritual gates. You might have the Jedi, the Sith type wars. you’ll get the Borgs coming in there, the halfh human, half, engineered type creature things. Andromeda is much more graphic than the Milky Way galaxy. Milky Way galaxy is mostly sexual. Andromeda is going to get into dark, that’s what I’ll just say, dark evil things. Dungeon and Dragons would be another good way to put it. they’ve basically combined their live roleplaying action games with their with their creation of their pornography.

We’re not quite ready yet. wow. That is so disturbing though. That is like seriously disturbing. Who who do who in your opinion owns Montauk or that whole base because the same people that own CERN? I’m hearing. So, who are the owners? Montauk is here just across you’ve got another island with good old Martha Stewart, You got good old Martha Stewart’s vineyard and then who else bought into that territory? You got Barack and Michelle Obama. Yep. I think that’s current. I wouldn’t say it’s all exclusive. You’ve got other individuals who have bought into that piece of the pie, but those are two of the people who own that piece of that pie. And we know Barack being, the sitting in the top seat in the general council as the Phoenix. So think of that. Now you’ve got a connection directly with the United Nations and so it goes worldwide it’s international trafficking and pornography production. What do you think? I’ve heard a couple of Montauk survivors say that a lot of the Montauk stuff goes back to the mothers of darkness. I’m not sure in what context that is though. What would you say would the context be on why they would say that? Well, you get you get layers different things that they’re going to be trained for. that area they some of the kids made it to the being trained with infernals which we’ve talked we did an episode where we talked about what the infernals are what that means. You’ve got different elemental entities that they’re going to be people in the system are going to be connecting to to use in their battles or to do certain things that they want to do. And you’ve got entities that are fire. you’ve got realms or spiritual gates that are infernal gates, fire gates. So who even your massive ones under the water who is overseeing those things. you’ve got to have people who are trained to know how to how to control contain harvest those entities or the energy that’s connected to them. that’s where your mothers of darkness come in as people that are holders of those secrets. knowing where certain areas are, what are the accesses to those and how do you keep it either contained or how do you use it, and I encourage all you talk boys, don’t mess with the infernals. Keep them where they’re at. They like to get into more shenanigans than I do. But wow. Create disaster. So basically they would put it that way. Yeah. Right. So So they would basically be overseeing everything that occurs. Well, you use your military to you use your military to secure up to secure up your your assets, your your treasures, your connections, they’re going to secure things up, but sometimes you get those that just don’t listen and that’s when you’re you you have your mother’s and trust people. They train people to do that. But then, if if those people are training someone and something goes wrong, then they’re going to have the mother step in there. that’s kind of the long and short, but overall your all your programs, overseeing all those, you had Colonel Michael Aquino over all the ones in the west, Montauk was a eastern program, who’s over all the programs in the East, John O Brennan. He’s lied about a lot more than just stuff with Hillary Clinton. I can guarantee you that. But John O Brennan would have been overall would have been directly over that program and oversight. their training in that being from, the Nazi Michael Karkoc who, initially was over all of those things and getting them structured and instituted in our country and the different things that they would do through those programs. Which should make you mad because we’re told that Knights Templars are supposed to be holy men, knights and yet what are they doing? They’re overseeing all the different simulations and live role- playinging action games that are the, chography both for light side, which is, here’s how they define it. Your light side is going to be the good clean porn, legal porn, right? and they consider pedophilia a form of legal porn. They consider bestiality a form of legal porn. So, if it’s just that natural as it is, that’s the their light side. Their dark side is, where you’re going to get the much worse, the graphic, beyond just the regular sex or rape. You were talking earlier on about facial hair and what that means. I wouldn’t mind at some point even doing a quick quick I mean sort of a decode on that, but interesting. I mean, I can’t help but think about Aquino’s eyebrows. I mean, was there any symbolism in that? I think that was just because he was quirky. Yeah. I think he had cowlicks. He had cowlicks that he couldn’t control. And you’ll see a lot of the grand high priests will identify themselves with their quirky facial hair. Whether it’s like, spike hair sticking up in one direction or you’ll see like the curls. You’d get these like elaborate beards. they also could just use like a bow tie if they were clean cut and clean shaven. they have different ways that based on which councils or which special groups they’re sitting in that they’ll identify themselves. Like the Audobon Society, usually you see all of them with that fedora hat and you’ll see a feather in the hat. The same with the priestess groups, the red hats club, where all the women have the red hats. So they’d find different ways to identify. So they would, know which circle groups they were sitting in.