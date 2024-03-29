NASA artist Kurt Wenner - “Emergence Day 2006”

Dec 28, 2023

Get prepared for another epic interview as Esther, the hidden twin sister of Sue Ford, shares details about her experiences at underground military bases, Antarctica, and other locations.

Esther, a survivor of trauma and mind-control experiments, was genetically engineered and used from a young age in underground bases and for “star seeding” on other planets. She describes horrific experiments involving cages of humans and creatures. The goal may be to unleash the creatures during an end-times scenario. She names locations such as California, North Carolina, and Antarctica as locations of underground bases where she was imprisoned, tortured by Mengele, and used to interface with hybrids and aliens.

She also discloses experiences with Nazi/Fourth Reich influences and connections to leaders like Henry Kissinger who were deeply involved in ritual abuse and the global Satanic agenda.

“Hidden ones” like Esther may still be imprisoned underground, and survivors need to pray for their rescue and freedom. Memories are crucial for complete healing and freedom from programming.

Esther hopes more survivors will come forward to collectively pray to dethrone Satan and bring justice by exposing the truth. Covered in this episode:

• Underground bases and extraterrestrial life.

• Alien technology

• Hidden twins

• Fourth Reich

• Spiritual warfare and obedience to God

• Genetic engineering.

• Demonic creatures and hybrids

• Mind control

• The New World Order

• Healing from trauma and spiritual warfare

Thanks For The Memories - Brice Taylor (Author)

Friends, we are back on discovering truth and I am sitting here for the second time with Esther. Esther is a former hidden one. She is Sue Ford's sister. And Sue Ford is the one who wrote Thanks for the Memories under the pseudonym Brice Taylor. And in our last podcast together, Esther explained to us what hidden ones are, and aspects of her journey and her journey relative to her sister — how they had one-mind programming, among other things, and how she spent quite a bit of time not on the surface world. And if you're wondering what that meant, it meant a lot of time in underground bases all over.

And in this second round, she is joining me again to go deeper into that world. Exactly what is going on in the underground bases, in the military bases, in Antarctica? She has first-hand eyewitness testimony of egregious, extraordinary, and things that are are difficult to put words to, but she's going to try. Esther, welcome back to Discovering Truth with Dan Duval.

ESTHER: Thank you, Pastor Dan.

DAN: You know, when it comes to these underground bases, I started running into the conversation on DUMBs probably in 2008, 2009. A lot of that was associated with super-soldier testimonies, people that have been part of military operations as programed super soldiers, saying that not only did they dig underground bases, but that they were vast. People have come out with certain testimonies about how they have technology that is far beyond what they allow on the surface world. They have gotten a lot of that from other entity groups that they have contracts with. There are a lot of other entity groups working with humans underground, or things that have their own areas. There are so many things that have come out over the years, things that have crossed my desk things that I've heard.

I guess I just want to open up the conversation here: how old do you think you were when you started having encounters in underground bases or being used in them?

ESTHER: I think I was very young. I think I was actually — I mean, this may be hard for people to understand — but I think I actually was having those experiences when I was in an egg after conception. And I've been having a lot of those memories that these advanced high-tech parts of me [alters] were genetically engineered in, and some of them were away from the body, even when we were as an egg. And I think last time I talked about how, at five or six years old, I already knew how to drive the starships, the UFOs, with my mind. I already knew it was just secondhand nature. I was driving people around who didn’t teleport, and that was a big part of my job.

I have to say that these memories are all quite new. The Holy Spirit Jesus has been so amazing. From the beginning, he started teaching me how to hear Him, how to know Him, as He knew that I had never lived on Earth on this side before. And so He had the wisdom to get me with my feet on the ground and have some of the trauma memories — which were already bad enough, of Mengele, you know, years with Joseph Mengele and Hitler — and then He has shown me this year that as He's opened this up — the starships and all the underground bases — that this was His timing. This was His will. That He waited until I was strong in Him, that I was stronger, to take me into this area.

And the truth is, the battle is fierce, because they still don't want to let me go. And I don't want to frighten people, because Jesus is the power, but when you have parts [alters] who are aligned with a dark side and program, you don't know about it; you don't have any control.

So, I'm not saying this is [the case] for the general population, but what I started realizing was, I was having child parts [alters] tell me that knew when the ships were here when we were in our bed. Because they would wake up and see the light. Their light is different, different frequency; it would come into the room. And so, we were being taken regularly and I didn't know it. And I didn't even know UFOs were real. I didn't know anything about it. My neighbor saw them; they were here for me, is what I've learned since our last interview.

DAN: So, you were trafficked to underground military bases, or just deep underground bases, as an egg. There was splitting that happened even before—

ESTHER: It's like an essence, a consciousness that goes that is completely aware as— It's like, if you have a body and they're ageless— I don't even how to explain it except it wasn't me. A lot of it was genetically engineered parts of royal bloodlines — lots of them, tons of them all put together. And yesterday He showed me that — this was last night — that my egg, the ovum, was actually preconceived, that it was already genetically engineered, preconceived, and the sperm had already mixed with it. And they implanted it into what He called our womb mother, the one that carried us. And she didn't know anything about it; she didn't know she had twins. And this whole thing is so hidden.

And since then, I've discovered that we have so many twins in our family. Our father was a twin, we have our brother, we have other people siblings in our family that were twins. And then we had the descendants who are all having twins in the real world and don't know they have a twin — including some of Sue’s children don't know they have twins that are hidden.

And so, this whole reality is just mindblowing. At least it's mind-blowing for me, and I can't even imagine what it would be for people that don't really understand this. But the hidden people have kept the Satanic slaves on Earth under control, like I did with Sue. Not intentionally, but because of all the triple cross-programming, and all that with the triplet, and all that evil stuff that they did, the twin that's on Earth, the public twin like Sue, is kept in the dark — even when they tried. I mean, my sister gave it everything. She was fasting, she was praying, she was— she left her home, she shut her business down. She did everything obediently that Jesus said to do, and she was getting the truth. And they didn't like that, so they kept reprogramming.

And what I would like to say, I made a note of this because this is really important: I think right now, Jesus wants a huge end-time harvest of souls. He wants to save millions and millions of people. And so, the call out is from Him that He showed me this morning while I was in the Word, and it's that if you who are listening are a survivor, or if someone you know is a survivor of Satanic rituals and abuse, I pray and Jesus is praying, Holy Spirit's praying for you that you would ask yourself and pray, “True Jesus, please show me if I have a hidden twin connected to me or if there is anything I need to know to be truly free.”

And I believe the time is now like never before, where this opening is happening, where He's going to make it available for the hidden ones to come. And I think I told you I was just at a church where they didn't know anything about this. They didn't really believe me or anything, didn't want to hear about it. And a traveling evangelist came and had a vision when I went up for ministry, and he said, “Whoa, I see a family reunion of all these people that have been hidden coming back.” And I just went, “Whoa. He's seeing it.”

So, I have hope that my hidden ones, my kids and other people who have been hidden, will come from these underground bases or wherever they're locked up, wherever they're working, that they will be able to come free.

DAN: Now, one of the things that has been a continuing theme is the connection between Nazi Germany, Fourth Reich, Third Reich, post-World War II Nazi influences on underground base activity, particularly in Antarctica. Now, do you perceive that you had any post-War II interactions, like with Hitler, Mengele? And I know that you've brought those names up, so if so, what were they?

ESTHER: Oh, yes with both. With Hitler, these memories are kind of recent, where I was drawing, and the memories started coming of being that essence in the ovum, and Hitler actually had a globe. It was a glass globe that our essence — not the egg, but the essence — was put into, and he carried it around in his pocket. And he took that essence to different places and seeded it, and what the Holy Spirit's calling it now is [that] it's Satan star-seeding areas and claiming the territory, and it has been done not just on Earth with a lot of us survivors and our DNA and RNA, but also on other planets, stars, constellations — all of it.

So, just makes me sick, actually, so we need a lot of prayer on this, and we need a lot of survivors who are at this level to work to redeem, recover, call back their DNA, and do all your advanced prayers. Because I believe those prayers — as we all do them, it's not just one person — but as we all do them, it starts loosening up the controls that Satan has.

And I believe there's a lot of hope for more survivors coming forward. That's why I'm so grateful for people like Robert and those that have gone before. And I didn't know about his work, and the Holy Spirit won't let me watch his stuff so that my information isn't contaminated or messed with, but I believe it's all of us working together. Which is very exciting at this point, to be able to have something to do that actually will work. Because I'm watching it work in my own life. I'm watching these prayers just unlock this, unlock that, and the Holy Spirit has not stopped. I mean, it's been probably ten months of this year I've done your prayers every single day, and He leads me into the Word, and then into your prayers.

And He's bringing parts [alters] forward he's showing me stuff and that personal experience with Jesus is absolutely the most awesome and I I just want to brag about him again I mean it it's like for all of us who've been so tortured by Satan and part of this especially me being this old and being in this for 73 years, Jesus is is powerful.

And when I read the Bible the first time — because he has me reading it from front to back; I'm on the eighth time of reading it from the front to the back — you really get a flavor of who He is, what He does. I mean, it's redundant, almost, so you can't miss it. But I saw His power and control. He’s totally in control of everything. He wants something done, and there's just a little teeny army, and they can't do it on their own. He just brings a spirit in and they win anyway, so I understand His power. He is almighty God; he created this Earth, and He is powerful.

And I'm experiencing that power now a lot — especially since I've been reading your books and learning from you and going to your church. It's awesome. So, on top of that, I think it was the third time reading the Bible through that I realized the fear of God. And what that actually meant was respecting him and fearing what He would do. I mean, He even had me post little scriptures and notes on the mirror to remind myself not to be afraid of man, but to fear Him, becauses He's the one who's in control.

So, for the people who have commented on the last interview I thank you all, and I just wanted to explain that, for many said that we were brave — both of us, you and me — and I just wanted to very clearly explain that I'm not brave. My legs are shaking; I feel sick before I talk about this. And it's terrifying, frankly, for some of my child parts [alters] who are still not all the way free. But I'm not brave, but I have learned to be obedient to whatever God says, so when he tells me to do something and I'm obedient, even when I don't understand what on Earth he's talking about, that's when His miracles happen.

So, I mean, it's just the way it all is, just the way He is. So, I'm not brave, but I have the fear of the Lord, and I have learned to be totally obedient because I don't know anything. I really haven't lived on this side of Earth for very long, and everything is still so new to me

DAN: Well, I think there are some people that will disagree, and they're just going to be like, “Nope, you're brave.” But that's okay; that's okay.

ESTHER: Well I don't know how to say this, but it’s simply being obedient for me. I'll tell you one thing: I am brave in that I am not afraid to be killed telling the truth, because if that should happen, I'm just right there with Jesus. I mean, there can't be a bad outcome here, and I know that if it's my time to go, he'll take me and, if it's not my time to go, he won't let me be killed. So, I think I got all of this. I think I've got my Foundation laid that's pretty strong in Him.

And now I'm on the path of fasting for more truth, because I'm still being accessed, but I still got taken on that UFO thing. I mean, that's terrifying. But I'm working with a perfect person to get free.

(22:00) DAN: So, when it comes to underground bases, one of the things that has been a recurring theme from other testimonies that I've heard is the cages. There are cages, and there are a lot of inhumane things that go on. And I'm going to put that over to you.

ESTHER: Okay. So, the cages. I mean, tears just burst forward. And I just had a little part [alter]; her name is Shayna. She's 16. And she was Mengele-trained. And from the beginning as infants, we were trained around people being— infants and children in cages, and us in cages, and we were watching people get killed. And horror— I think I said last time I have 80 typed pages of my Mengele torture memories, and they're just so bad, I have a hard time myself going back to read them. But it's what my training, my foundation was and I had a lot of parts [alters] created by Mengele around the cages.

Now, the deep underground bases. My 16-year-old part, Shayna, made a cry to the Lord: Please rescue them. Rescue all the people in the deep underground bases. Not just— So, okay. What all these other people have said about what's in the deep underground bases is true: there's cities, there's levels, there’s— It's military. It's just tons of stuff. It's more stuff than on the earth now, and they're all over the world. They're all over.

So, what we experienced as a child and as an adult was that in these deep underground bases there's places where there are genetically engineered hybrid animal-people; animal-birds; and people, bird and animal. All of it — fish and people, genetically engineered. All these crazy creatures; dinosaurs, and huge giant creatures that are look like monsters. And this is actually the reason why I agreed to be brave again today, which is the bravest I've ever been, if you want to call it that, because they're doing this today. Those creatures have places in all the underground bases.

And there are people, children, people in cages that are bred to be fed to all these creatures, monsters and animals. And my part, Shayna, is just beside herself, and so am I now with her. And I ask all of you to join with me in being so upset about this that you pray, and we seek Jesus, all of us together worldwide, to save the hidden people underground — whether they are mind-controlled slaves or just bread to be eaten.

I mean, can you imagine? I mean, and they have to sit in those cages and wait their turn. I mean, this is like— talk about Nazi-Germany kind of evil. It’s the same flavor; it's evil. It's just sickening evil, dark. And you know, this is how Mengele, he loved it. It was like, I watched him switch, so— I mean, through all of this, he would he could be different, nice, but then he would switch into this evil guy.

Anyway I don't know what else to say about that except that this is the

reason why I'm speaking out again. And I know that even six months ago, I would have told whoever you were interviewing sitting here in my my place, if they were saying what I was saying, I'd say they're crazy. But I'm going tell you that I am inundated with memories from different parts [alters] who have been in these underground bases, that have been taken aboard the ships, and I would say without their permission, but I was programmed from birth, have parts who are in submission to this. So, my job now is to get to know them all and to hear their stories, and for Jesus to rescue them, which He is doing. And when that's done, then I will no longer be accessible.

DAN: So, I mean that's it's absolutely awful what they're doing down there.

ESTHER: It's beyond awful; it makes Nazi Germany look like child’s play.

(28:00) DAN: What is the objective for them of feeding these creatures humans? Why not feed them dogs or cows or other sources of food, meat?

ESTHER: They believe that humans are advanced, the higher vibration. I don't really know the answer. They're just doing that. And I thought you were going to ask me what their objective in having all these animals is. Can I answer that?

DAN: Yes.

ESTHER: Okay, okay. We're kind of jumping to the big stuff. We're jumping into the deep end. This is going to be scary. So, for everybody else, please buckle up, because their plan and goal is to unleash, bring all these huge monsters, dinosaurs — I mean, they're everything you can imagine, and some of them are half-human and half-animal, whatever — to unleash them on the surface of the earth to eat the people that are left.

So, perhaps the reason why they're feeding a people now is so they're being conditioned what to eat — I don't know. It's just sick. It's hard to even wrap your mind around this level of an evil plan. I mean, you know there's mornings when I wake up and I go, “Jesus, I really would prefer that you would tell me I'm crazy, because this is sickening. This is just— but if we know, and we're armed with the information that there are deep underground military bases, that there are people hidden in them, and that there is danger in that, we can pray. We can ask Jesus to bring help for the victims, rescue missions, rescue rescue missions to deep underground bases. And I would like my life to be about that, what years I have left, to be about that: helping Jesus, whatever he wants me to do.

(30:30) DAN: You know, when I was in Bible school, there was a person that I had kind of befriended, and I thought he was a just like a cool guy. And as time went on, he deteriorated psychologically, spiritually, emotionally. And it was interesting, because the Bible school that I was going to — which for me was where I was called and they had a great foundation biblically and all that — one thing they did not understand, they did not understand Nephilim, they did not understand New World Order; they they certainly did not understand deep underground military bases.

And he came to me one day, and this was in in a season where I was trying to get away from that. Like, I had been pulled into this vortex of 9/11 conspiracy, Jesuit order, New World Order, super-soldier projects — all of this began to kind of cross my interest and desk and I was doing a lot of research online.

ESTHER: And what year was this?

DAN: It started in 2006, went through 2007, 2008. And as I was in Bible school, I said, “I really want to get away from all of this. I just want to focus on God and what God is doing.”

Now, this is the interesting thing because in my mind I thought that what God was doing was separate from the world of this conspiracy stuff, because somehow you know God doesn't care about that. But he does. And so, I tried to get away from it and I said, “I’m not going to read this stuff anymore; I'm not going to research this stuff anymore. Certainly the people at my Bible school will probably be grateful because I'm just like, you know, tracking.”

And so within a short period of time, this guy, he had kind of dropped out of the Bible school. But he came and we had a conversation, and he was just like, “I need to tell you something, but no one else is going to believe me.” And I was like, “Tell me what?” He's like, “The greys that come in my room at night, they're like three-foot tall, and they wear dark clothes, and they pull me out of my bed, and they take me places. Then there's this guy I don't know. I'm telling you, underground there are dinosaurs down there.”

And it was like so it was like you said that yes and and I'm like — and you have to understand this is Tulsa, Oklahoma, Buckle of the Bible Belt. And I'm like, “I want to help you.”

Now, if I had known back then what I know today, maybe I would have actually been able to help him, and I probably would have. But back then, all I knew was that I had heard other people say something like that. I was like, “What do you mean, dinosaurs?” He’s like, “Dinosaurs!”

Now we're talking, right? And you spent a significant amount of time in these. Now, today I know that, look, he was probably programmed himself, part of this world, military background—

ESTHER: Church program.

DAN: —church program, wasn’t aware of half of what he knew, couldn’t connect all the dots, a lot of dissociation. But you know, for me that was a real prod from the Lord. I tried to pray for him. It didn't help very much at the time because I didn't yet know how to help individuals with this background. But God was very clear: “This is important to me. This world is important to me.”

(34:30) ESTHER: It’s very important to Him. He is with me every single day, and he was [with me] my whole life. And he shared that he would have never left those kids inside of me alone for a minute, because of the trauma they were going through. And he was with all of them all the time, all the time, no matter what they went through.

And I'm starting to understand that because of the work with a human spirit that you have helped me to understand what I was already sort of understanding but not not able to really put it all together, is that it is my calling. I went through all of this on purpose as a plan. And when I realized that, I was like, “Oh my gosh: who would have ever thought that you could do this but God?” And He was there all the time because this was the plan. And now I'm coming out of the other side of this with Him. And Jesus has a major plan here. He has a major plan going forward. And here you are with this mega online ministry and being able to reach so many people.

In your books I mean every morning when I read those prayers especially the ones with all the high-tech in there I know it's all real because I heard it all, and some of it I don't even understand but the prayers still work. They still work! And I'm working about figuring out the heart key and all that, but even then, Holy Spirit just like, “Use mine; use my heart key.”

So, Jesus is awesome. he's he's not he this is like probably his whole end time plan this is probably a major priority with EV of everything in the whole world is to set his kingdom upright as Satan culminates this. I mean, He knows what's happened: it's all being done against him!

And so you know I find it kind of really weird that people think that it's that Jesus wouldn't be involved in this. I mean, it's it's everything about Him. It's the New World Order. It's in the Revelation. It's all in there. It's in the Bible.

DAN: so can you tell me a little bit about this all right so they have these creatures they' engineered them there's a point in time where they want to bring them on the surface of the Earth they want them I mean is and these are their plans right not that their plans will ultimately work we believe God's making interventions but there's it's certainly their plan but you said it interesting you made it interesting phrasing around it it didn't sound like they were wanting to bring them on the surface of the world to start something but more to—

ESTHER: Finish it.

DAN: —finish. Okay. So, can you talk a little bit more about what you're aware of?

ESTHER: I just know that they are part of the cleanup, and they are demon. They have so many demons in them. And I realized that because all of my memories of being taken down in Antarctica, Area 51 — even CERN; all these places — that I had handcuffs and leg irons on. And what I believe was that they had to fill me with so many demons [in order] to be around it, to be around these creatures and to be be able to interface with them where they don't kill me. Does that make sense?

And so, I know you didn't ask me this but I think that that's why I've had so many demons. I couldn't imagine why I still was going into such recovery and having so many demons, but I think I had to in order to be working in those areas where it was just demonic, everything.

And I mean they're loosing more demons every day. Every day everything is working together for Satan's good, to bring more demons in, and Christians really need to— we all need to get on our knees and fast and ask God to show us what he wants us to do. Because we all have a job. If we're a part of the body of Christ, this is what we do for our lord and savior, who's here, who gave His life for us.

And we know he's coming powerfully to take Satan, but still, we have a job to do with Him, and only He can show each of us what those jobs are. And so I ask everybody to please fast and pray. He's actually asked me to fast on Christmas Day and intercede. And usually when it's that kind of fasting that he calls me to, absolutely amazing things come from it — revelation, or word from him, or whatever.

(40:30) DAN: So, when we talk about like flying craft and the underground bases, how were you involved in both sides of that? So, there were times where you were in cages, there were times where you were flying people around in these craft with your mind, even from a young age. Can you talk a little bit about the different types of operations and things that would happen, things you'd be used for?

ESTHER: I know I have yet to have all my memories, or I'm just scratching the surface, but I was used heavily as a a data-head, where I could telepath with the powers that be, the evil powers that be, to get their technology, to get the schematics, to get maps, drawings, diagrams — you know, how to make things, how to build things — and was able to translate what I channeled into my mind files and then translate it into words to people.

And there were some times where there were military leaders that were brought into the military parts of these deep underground bases, and I would just stand before them, and my mind files, the data banks, would open up to what they needed to hear. And then the all the information would just come from my mouth, bypass my brain or any of my will or knowledge — I had know anything about it — and to be able to give them the directions from the higher-up evil people. And most of those are the true higher-ups, are not of this Earth — the top of this thing. So, yeah.

DAN: Can we talk about Henry Kissinger?

ESTHER: Oh, God, Henry K. When he died, I was probably five days I was not functional. That one man, and he lived a hundred, probably drinking blood — human blood. God, he was—

Okay. Henry Kissinger was very involved with Sue and me when we were little kids, and he was very, very involved with Sue until she wrote Thanks for the Memories. And after she wrote Thanks for the Memories, Henry Kissinger fired her, and he said “I’ve had it with you.” And very terrible things happened to her daughter because of Thanks for the Memories.

And he fired her, and he hooked her up with some very famous religious person, who— she began to be taken to the global Satanic rituals with this high-level religious figure, and was there with him bringing in a new world order and all the world leaders would show up and there would be huge Satanic rituals. And I just pray that people in the body of Christ open their eyes and ask God to show them, “Oh, God, please show me what is real and what is not, who is good and who isn’t.”

And actually, I would say I’ve grown through having my own memories of the evil that I was programmed to do and participated in. I believe that most of these people are themselves victims. I don't think for a moment that all of these high-level religious people or people in the the medical field or people in the military are all just evil. I think they have had this happen to them as children. I think it's just tons of people that are programmed and don't know it. And so, I pray that you get a lot more people to sign up for your classes, to help as coaches or help with people because we're going to need it. And I believe God is going to bring that opportunity.

So, did that answer the question, or did I get off-topic? I don't even know.

(46:00) Dan: No, no you did. I asked about Henry Kissinger.

ESTHER: Oh, Kissinger is— Kissinger still— I don't know why, and I actually had— The Holy Spirit when he died took me through your book, and took me to very specific high-level, like Abaddon. And I can't remember the exact demons, but they were the ones that were connecting me still to Henry Kissinger. And so I had major deliverance and major revelation that your book helped me —books: I have to use all three of them — helped me to help God to lead me through to what I needed to do to get free of Henry Kissinger. It was huge, and that guy is a kingpin.

And you know, people would text or emailed Sue, because they don't know I'm not her, and said, you know, “Gosh, did you know Henry Kissinger died?” or whatever they said. And every time someone died — a president, or like when Reagan died, and when Bush died, when all the presidents died or anybody, that's when Sue would become dysfunctional. And I got to experience what that felt like. You just— you can't function.

But a lot of people were saying that to Sue on his emails: “Aren't you relieved that he's gone?” Well, he's probably left an army. I mean, he's written about the New World Order; he wrote openly about all this stuff a long time ago. And people just I don't know. People just can't even seem to fathom the fact that the New World Order is real, and it's right there in Revelations, and that it's going to happen, because it has to. That's what Jesus said: “Just be okay with it, because it means I'm coming.”

And we all want that. You know, we're all looking for that. But I think that we are all given an opportunity to serve Jesus at some incredible levels if we just pray, fast, seek Him like never before. And it's so awesome, because you never know what He's goingon to say or do. I mean, it's so amazing.

(49:00) And there's one thing I want to say that's off-topic — it's going back to the other video we did. And somebody said in the comments, “She wore her clothes??” You know, as I had explained that I was wearing my sister's clothes now. I am; this is her shirt. And I wanted to explain to that person — and maybe other people don't understand, either — that when you are a hidden twin and you're swapped into the life of the public twin on Earth, that it's always been her job to have a life, and to have things and buy things. And we're programmed to swap perfectly. It’s just the way it is that everything she had became what I used, because I was swapped into her life by our handlers, controllers. So, I hope that explains everything.

DAN: So, can we talk now a little bit more about locations? In other words what specific areas of the world house underground bases where you were used or kept to your knowledge?

ESTHER: Everywhere. Everywhere. Just some states are more. California has— it was shocking, and confirming to me at the same time, when I saw the list of all the deep underground bases in California, because they're everywhere that Sue wrote about and Thanks for the Memories. Edward's Air Force Base, and Nevada, they stopped over in Denver. I mean it's all of it. And all the bases and all the places, like Twenty-Nine Palms. The family actually had a cabin there, where they went on vacation and and there were Satanic rituals that Sue had memories of being done in all these places.

But what I'm realizing is that all the places that Sue— she wrote them all in Thanks for the Memories — they're they're all over. Catalina Island, where she went to Girl Scout camp, and then as a as a family, an adult being married — they went to Catalina every summer and there's underground bases there, too. And L.A. Marzulli has talked about those and so Tom Horn all those people so when I saw that those were the bases she remembered — and she didn't know they were under there; she didn't have that level of memory — but she knew there were Satanic rituals going on Earth and that there were a lot of things going on in the back of Catalina Island there and all those places. They're all remote areas that people didn't know of and—

So, California is huge. North Carolina has a lot of deep underground bases and it's on the East Coast. And there's a woman named Mary Joyce, who wrote a book called Deep Underground Bases of North Carolina. And I read that, and none of the people that she interviewed had ever witnessed being inside under in they or if they had they were military programmed instead they didn't have the authorization to say what they saw. So, anyway, I had emailed her and asked her, “Has anyone told you since then what they witnessed under there?” and she said “No.”

And so here I am and I didn't offer my opinion yet because I haven't gotten authorization from my commander-in-chief, Jesus, to do so, but it seems that there are a lot of us who actually have memories now of being there. And I wish you had that guy's name, from the Bible study, because he could join in with us, too. And it's going to take, I think, a group of us a lot of us, probably, that if we join together, maybe people will believe. Because we're from all walks of life, all ages. What do we have to gain? We have nothing to gain by going public with this except to expose it. I mean, there's not a personal gain.

DAN: So, what is your interaction experience that is known at this point in your healing journey with Antarctica?

ESTHER: Again, my memories are all in notebooks, and when you ask me that, I would say that I was kept in prison cells a lot. I had leg irons and handcuffs, and I don't remember a lot right now, but it's in my terms. So, I've had memories, but there's so many of them that I can't remember them all. And I'm praying for help, you know. But I believe that when these current memories and the bigger thing, and the bigger awareness involves, which, it is just now unfolding. I mean the Holy Spirit's just opening this up bigger than I could have ever imagined, and He's bringing these parts forward. He's the one orchestrating, exposing this to me.

And so, when I think that when I get those high-tech programs that I don't even understand what they all mean that your prayers cover, when those are all torn down — which I think we're getting there — I think then that I'm going to be able to have more of this reality. But right now, He's just been rescuing part after part after part after part and getting rid of demons. And you know, I sit in my Bible chair with my Bible and your books and Jesus, and He's taken me into deliverance. And you know, I'm in there yawning, coughing up demons every day, and that seems to be getting actually a little less, which is probably really a good sign that I'm getting getting there.

But I still lack the ability to hold everybody else's reality in my mind.

DAN: Well, that's completely normal, you know, and anybody that's been on a healing journey it is it is robust even even for me like you know I have over ten years of working with survivors right of all kinds of backgrounds and the amount of information that's been told to me is exhaustive. I mean, it's encyclopedic almost. And you know I can't keep all of that information right at hand ready at front of mind; it's just it is what it is.

But I do want to come back on star seating and and let you kind of tell us a little bit more about that what you're figuring out about that.

ESTHER: Okay. First of all, I'm not figuring it out the Holy Spirit's showing me, and he shows me through it's like he can trigger up a vision a memory fragment, and he brings the parts forward, and I see. Usually I see as they're talking. I'm having their memories. And the Holy Spirit's involved in the whole thing; He's orchestrating it. He's setting limits. He takes them when it's time and delivers them.

And so wait what was the question star seeding oh star seating okay so this one was huge this this was very recent like within a week that he he sometimes wakes me up the Holy Spirit wake me up in the middle of the night and I have my pen and paper next to the bed and I get my flashlight so I don't wake up to a little dog, and I write what I'm seeing or what he's showing me or what he's telling me and I was shown all of these planets and stars and constellations, and that we had parts in us who actually had been taken to Mars, Venus, all these different planets and stars and everything and we had taken our essence or we had left parts parts were left of us on all of these places to star-seed them. And it set up a a vibration, a connection worldwide, where— I mean this is just us; you can imagine there's probably many more slaves like this where we had our parts [alters] had star seated all of these places and it was Satan's plan to have Earth, the planets, everything star-seeded, because he thinks he's going to have power. Well, we all know that he's going to lose him end it it doesn't matter what he does it doesn't matter what he do he's gone through a whole lot of trouble and messed up a lot of people's lives for something that Jesus is just gonna— So, anyway, all those parts had to be— it was advanced recovery for them. And your prayers and Jesus worked through all of that to rescue them to bring them back.

And the other thing I want to say is, do you want me to say more about that? yes, you do.

DAN: This is Discovering Truth With Dan Duval you know this podcast has been described as the bottom of the rabbit hole, and I graciously accept the so you know might as well just say it this is a truth but now I can't remember what it's gonna say you're gonna say something it wasn't about that it was something else

DAN: not about star seeding no I just pray I'm praying for all of us survivors to get our memories in get ourselves in gear with the Holy Spirit all of us worldwide that we can have these memories and join together in the spirit of truth.

DAN: here's the thing I have heard other survivors make mention of plans that the enemy has has stated, such as “We want to populate other worlds with human stuff. We want to have lots of hybrid and spirit children that come from the DNA of people on this planet but we want to seed worlds with them to get power to bloodlines we want to move people off planet for agendas that we have dealing with the Earth.” Does do do you see them depositing your DNA and RNA in different planets and constellations and stars Sy sys having anything to do with these kinds of agendas?

ESTHER: Yes. But I don't have all my memories but I know that we have had spirit children Nephilim children they used us for everything and this is where the higher levels of the Jesuit and the Roman Catholic Church come in with the Nephilim children and all of that they're all part of this so they're all they all they all must believe this or be programmed to believe it as well so, yes and that's what I mean Satan's gone through a lot of trouble to create all kinds of stuff with other people's lives because he doesn't have his own power, that Jesus is just going to wipe away or rescue or take when he comes back so it's all it's all it was all all of this was for nothing I mean that's I mean it it was for nothing because it's not there's no way for it to him to win and I learned all of that from reading the word I mean I get it it's all in there and it doesn't ever change I mean it's amazing God's amazing and and I I think he's been very patient and I think that he's doing that because he has a plan to to rescue billions of souls. and I think that time is opening and I'm raising both hands to be part of whatever it is he he wants to do I want to be part of that too

And you know I look back now on therapists and other pastors who said, “You don't need to remember all this you don't need to have any memories just love Jesus and you don't have to know about this.” That's a lie right I believe that so without having known my memories, I wouldn't know what this whole thing is. I wouldn't known about the hidden ones. I wouldn't have been able to say, “Everybody, there are people under the earth that need to be rescued, and there's hidden twins, and we need help.”

And I think I said in the last podcast that when Sue was— I think she was concerned about being accessed. This was way after Thanks for the Memories. And she had this Christian lady come and stay with her, and every morning they got up and prayed together after they read the Word. And this lady was prophetic, and she said the Holy Spirit wants us to pray for the hidden ones, and that was probably 12, 15 years ago.

So, it's real. I mean, it's real and it's on God's mind and it's so real that for me now that he had me have all these memories so that I could begin to help the hidden ones, and help people understand that they're real, that there really are people connected to survivors who don't know that they have a twin. And I believe that it's rampant. And if people that are survivors don't dig deeper and ask Jesus to show them the truth, it will be the cause for them not actually getting free when they think they are.

So, that makes sense. So, it's it's profoundly important, and it's not my idea — it's Jesus. This is his priority. And like I said, He gave me the go-ahead to talk about this and to even do this podcast, because we need to shine a light, the light of truth, God's light for these poor people who are hidden. I mean, I wish someone would. They did pray my sister and this woman prayed, and here I am, so God answered their prayer. It just took awhil, but I believe He's going to answer everybody's prayers. They just have to ask the right question, and they have to want to know know the truth.

(1:08:00) DAN: So, let me ask this next question, and in the future I think you'll obviously be having a lot more memories about the whole dynamics of the world underground. Were there are people or entities that were notable and memorable to you in your experience underground that you think bears mentioning here?

ESTHER: My legs are shaking. I don't think I've had the memories of the notable people, except being shown bits and pieces of, you know, hybrids, aliens, giants, whatever you want to call them receiving high tech from them. My legs are shaking and I don't know if you're asking the right person. I'm the presenter, so I think my body is telling me the answer is absolutely, there are, yes. And some of them are humans and some of them are not humans.

And I think they're all ready to go. I think that's why the Holy Spirit keeps telling me this is urgent. you know I don't get a day off for five coming on five years. I mean, this is urgent and it's about saving lives it's it's like more urgent than when people finally realized people were being killed and tortured in Nazi Germany. They stalled and waited to go. It's urgent; it's urgent. It's human lives at stake here.

And some of them are my relatives. And I want to see the fulfillment of that guy's prophecy, when the when they come back, the hidden ones come back. We're going to have a party. I haven't had any reason for a party, ever. I don't think I've ever been to a party. There's so many normal things I’ve never done. I've never celebrated Christmas. I sat in a house next door to my sister watching when she had Christmas. And she got new bikes, and from the window in the other house I watched her riding her bikes. But I never— I was always hidden and never allowed to be involved with anything good.

But it is my fervent prayer that people will seek the Lord for the truth on this for themselves and find out if they have a twin. Or if the coaches start asking, “Do you have a hidden one?” They're going to have them; they're going to have them. And the the thing of it is, they don't get free without it. But if you don't know it's a possibility you wouldn't think to ask.

DAN: I appreciate you.

(1:11:30) ESTHER: I appreciate you. And I encourage everybody to get all of your books and to start learning about your human spirit, which will give you more power and perspective in your recovery. And I'm still trying to figure out my arche, so I can do this to help other people and myself. And there's a lot to learn, and I'm not sixteen anymore, but I'm learning it. And I'm excited that there is a solution.

DAN: Let me just say this. One one of the things that I learned a long time ago I figured this out was every survivor that I've worked with has essentially a claim to a class-action lawsuit against the Kingdom of Darkness. And so, the way that the Devil has abused people and set things up every time someone is brave enough to stand up and say, “I’m going to choose Jesus and get my deliverance,” that is a massive liability for the Kingdom of Darkness. I mean, they're going to have to cough up; they're going to have to pay big in the spirit world for what they did. And the reality is every survivor can call for a class-action lawsuit, not only for what they were abused with, but everything that was entangled with their abuse. But if that is true for every survivor — and there are so many all over the world — and they all begin to call for their class-action lawsuit of justice and judgment, well God is going to move in justice and judgment, I think.

I think that part of Daniel Chapter 7 is, the Bible says the court was set the books were opened and you see the little horn being judged. And I think survivors all around the world have a massive role to play in bringing justice to Earth and a judgment from the Kingdom of God on the powers of darkness now in this generation that is just unprecedented, unparalleled, absolutely off the charts. I think God is building a core strength for that to be achieved. He has to raise the level of awareness and understanding in the body of Christ, which is where? People who have put their hand up and say, “You know what? I'm going to talk about it.” come in like there have to be people that raise the awareness of the rest of the body of Christ by by simply speaking to the truth of what they have seen and witnessed. Which is why anybody that comes to someone like yourself and says, “Oh, you don't need your memories,” well in whose best interest is it that you don't have your memories? Because I tell people all the time, I said there not anything that you're going to learn or remember about yourself that God doesn't already know and love you in spite of anyway. So in whose best interest is it that these memories are not recovered, nor is there any kind of claim for justice made on behalf of those memories? The answer is the Devil.

ESTHER: The Devil!

DAN: The devil he wants his easy day. He wants his get-out-of-jail-free ticket, and he wants you, the person that has been most abused and hurt by him, to give it to him because he's a narcissist. I say the Devil deserves everything he gets, and so and I want to pummel him with you. I want to pummel the Devil with you. Let me preach for a minute so anyway well look Esther it is a pleasure having you on thank you for everything that you have shared today and as you know more and as you recover more we'll look forward to more revelations from you more downloads more insights and I I just very much appreciate you and appreciate you taking the time to talk to our audience.