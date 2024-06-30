https://www.jornada.com.mx/noticia/2024/06/29/estados/arriban-elementos-de-la-fuerza-aerea-de-eu-a-tapachula-chiapas-4032

Edgar H. Clemente for La Jornada - 29 June, 2024

Tapachula, Chiapas. Elements of the United States Air Force arrived this Saturday in Tapachula, Chiapas, to carry out training tasks for elements of the Mexican Navy (SEMAR) and the Mexican Air Force, security sources reported.

The U.S. team landed at the Tapachula International Airport, on the border with Guatemala, aboard a Super Hercules registration 11-5745 of the USAF. The U.S. Army will implement the Joint Combined Exercise Training (JCET) program to strengthen the exchange of military strategies between the two countries, official sources explained.

According to information from the United States embassy, ​​this program has been implemented in other Latin American countries, and includes training in defensive operations, medical response and civil protection, as well as mission planning, decision-making training, response to crisis or emergency situations and specialized training for tactical teams and special operations units, among other aspects.

The entry of North American troops into Mexico was endorsed by the Senate of the Republic last April, whose decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation in the middle of this month. The approval also contemplates the arrival in Puerto Chiapas of eight military elements of the U.S. Army, to attend the training called Strengthening the Capacity of the Special Operations Forces of the Mexican Navy.

