December 25, 2025

Chapter 1: Introduction to Stewart

MICHAEL SALLA: Stewart Swerdlow spent 13 years as part of the Montauk project where he encountered time travel and other portal experiments and also encountered extraterrestrials. He has a great uncle who was the first president of the Soviet Union and his grandfather helped establish the Communist Party in the United Kingdom and the USA. He is currently working with or collaborating getting information from high-level NASA insiders about some profound changes that are coming to the earth and is has also been given some high-level access to talks to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. Welcome to the show, Stewart.

STEWART: Thank you, Dr. Michael. I appreciate seeing you again.

Chapter 2: Montauk project experiments

MICHAEL: Yes. Yes. Well, well, you’re a doctor as well. I mean, you want to maybe tell us a little bit about uh your your your background for people that maybe don’t know too much about you?

STEWART: Sure. It’s a long— it’s a long history. But as you mentioned, my great uncle Yakov was the first president of the Soviet Union. His son, Andre, actually began what became the KGB. And my grandmother, Mayaslova, uh be was a Russian or a Soviet spy during World War II and uh was on espionage missions against the Germans at that time. And we must remember that in those days Soviet Union and uh the United States and and Britain were on the same side. And and actually technically they still are, but it’s not uh reported in the news that way.

And so, uh, my grandfather came to the United States from the UK, and wound up eventually in Los Angeles, where I— I still have my some of my family there. And because of that background, I was taken in for service in Montauk Project, as you mentioned, from 1970 to 1983. It wasn’t something that I volunteered to do: it just happened. And they brought me in, and I was involved in time-travel experiments, genetic manipulations, weather changes, esoteric weaponry—many, many different topics.

People always refer to Montauk as a time-travel experiment, but, in effect, it had many many projects under its umbrella, including learning how to communicate with extraterrestrials and aliens, which I mentioned on a previous show—there’s two different categories, legally—and also with animals—dolphin frequencies were very important back in those days—and learning the language of hyperspace which was a triad of color, tone and archetype which they translated as language of hyperspace and god mind communication how god mind communicates.

And actually we learned back then even back then we didn’t know the term that we have now as AI and quantum; but we knew that the these extraterrestrial beings could communicate in any language with any civilization at any time. And the reason is they use this language of hyperspace, which is interuniversal and communicates with all creatures and intelligences everywhere.

And so uh my very first book, Hyperspace Helper, has the most extensive dictionary—that I could remember when I wrote it—of the symbols for the hyperspace language so that you can create your sentences and colors and so on uh for healing, communication, and so on.

Chapter 3: Project trauma and survivors

MICHAEL: Now, is it accurate that up to 300,000 children went through the Montauk project, but only a handful survived, and you’re one of the survivors?

STEWART: Yes, it’s a very bad story, unfortunately. Yes, it was about 300,000. Um, less than 1% survived. And in the beginning, in the beginning, they would take what they called expendable people, uh, orphans, uh, children of drug addicts or alcoholics, uh, foster children, uh, street people, uh, people that they said would not be missed. And then as things progressed and they realized that it would be helpful to have certain type of genetics, then they went into the children of military people, authorities, uh elite, people that had a u a history of a certain ancestry and genetic combinations that were conducive to working in the mind-control projects. And unfortunately I came into that category uh because of my of my ancestry. And besides being Russian one of my ancestors were also from the Mongol Empire uh we must remember that um Eastern Europe especially uh was part of the hordes of the Mongol uh army that went across uh Asia and into Eastern Europe even almost all the way to Vienna and they mixed with the local people and one of my ancestors was one of them. So I actually do have Mongol genetics in me as well.

MICHAEL: Now I mean as you just pointed out uh you have the desirable ancestry. I mean, look at your great uncle and grandfather, genetic qualities. I know you’re a gifted psychic. Uh and so these were things that they were looking to or looking for for the Monttop project and you had those in spades. Now after that was done and I I remember coming across your work you know 20 years ago and you wrote Blue Blood, True Blood. And you talked about the incredible work you had to put yourself through to be able to achieve some kind of balance; that, you know, the the abuse was so extensive and— and you had to kind of reconcile a lot of things and process a lot of trauma. So, do you want to share that with my audience?

Chapter 4: Nazi experiments and trauma

STEWART: Yes, it was very traumatic. Remember, they they got a lot of their foundational work at Montauk from the Nazis that were brought to the United States during Project Paperclip after World War II. And the Nazis learned through experimentation in the concentration camps that if you traumatize a person to the nth degree, it can fracture the mind into a a structure that they called a cube of 13 by 13 by 13, which gives them 2,197 compartments in the mind that they can actually program into subpersonalities, constructs—a computer of the mind, and so on. Of course, they have front alters and back alters. The back alters are there for, let’s say, holding a position in the cube so it doesn’t disintegrate, and there are front alters that then take control of the body and interact with others.

And so, this was part of the experiments at Montauk, as a a continuation of the Nazi experiments and the concentration camps. I remember I once visited a concentration camp in Austria near the city of Lintz, and there was Mauthausen; it was called Mauthausen concentration camp. And there was a a statue of a Soviet soldier that they had erected as a memorial, because the the Nazis had captured Soviet army people and subjected them to brutal conditions of extremes. So, for example, they would put them outside naked in the subfreezing temperatures for days at a time with no food. Then they would bring them into a very hot, humid environment for days at a time. And they noticed that when you bring extremes in one after another it intensifies the fracturing of the mind. And, of course, there were beatings, near-drownings and so on. And the same thing happened in the Montauk Project. And that’s why many of the the the younger people, especially, did not survive.

Now here I am in— in the end of 2025, and the project ended in 1983, 42 years ago: ended on August 12th, 1983, abruptly. And— and during the course of my experimentation, if we can say, they disconnected the way that my optic nerves can perceive reality, so that I could only perceive mentally, physical reality. Technically, I was I was considered legally blind. And so, this was a difficulty for me, because I could see energy fields, but not physical reality. I could see inside your body as if I were a living MRI machine. I could see your mind pattern. I could see your your genetic history. And, of course, the difficulty was, for example, if I attempted to drive, if it was raining or snowing, the energy of the precipitation distorted my— my visual field and so it was difficult for me to to get around. My sleep cycles were greatly disturbed, so that I if I slept for one or two hours a night, that was a lot for me. Um I had a lot of emotional trauma. Um and it was a very difficult decade of time.

Chapter 5: Physical and mental recovery

It was in around this time of in 1999 that I had surgery uh to reconnect my optic nerves to to my brain so that I could physically see. And that was also very traumatic, because I had to be awake during that surgery. But it did work and um many year and now many years later um I was told by when I go for eye exam uh opthalmologists they don’t understand what happened to me and they think I have glaucoma, and they think I have cataracts, and they they tell me I— Seven years ago, Michael, they told me I’d be blind in two years. That was seven years ago. Well, here I am because I as a medical professional as well, I knew what I had to do, what supplements I had to take, uh what exercises I had to do, what color therapy I would need for the eyes. And I had no doctors, opthalmologists, in the United States that would understand. And when I tried to explain to them, they thought, of course, I was lunatic.

And so I had to go to a doctor in Ecuador who was part of my I belong to sacred medical order of the Knights of Hope which I’ve mentioned before. It’s a religious medical order based on the ancient techniques of healing. And so, I went to the opthalmologist there; she’s a wonderful woman. And she said to me, “If I didn’t know who you were and what happened to you, I would tell you to have surgery as well, and I would give you all kinds of of medications. But,” she says, “because I know who you are, I can see different things than another opthalmologist.”

And I was there, Michael, for seven hours in opthromology office. They had um equipment in Ecuador that they don’t have in United States. People think South America is a third world area. Let me tell you, they’re much more modern than here. And she did such extensive tests. And, you know, she gave me the documentation, which the doctors in the United States would never give me—results of my test on paper—never give me. She gave me documentation that proved everything that I had been through uh during that time in Montauk.

So, I was very grateful to her and my vision has improved significantly because of the supplements and techniques that I’ve been using. And so, uh the same thing with my hearing uh because my hearing was distorted from the electromagnetic disturbances I had to go through. I actually was working in the Philadelphia Naval Yard—I think that would have been early ‘90s, yes, early ‘90s—and they uh made me go through physical tests as well. And it was there that they told me I was legally blind and deaf so you know but I can hear and it is true that sometimes the hearing can be distorted that’s why I prefer to wear use the headphones because I can hear better uh in this way without external noises but I Um, I think that I’m doing pretty well given the circumstances.

Um, my health, um, I I’ll just admit to to the audience, I just, uh, in November became 69 years old. And, uh, in Ecuador, they said to me that my my biological age is about 54. So that I’m 15 years younger biologically than my chronological age. And so I said, “Well, couldn’t you reverse and make it 45 instead of 54?” So they said, “Well, next time you come, we’ll see how you’ve improved.”

So, um, so we’re doing that. So I it’s a long-winded story that I’m telling you about my my health issues and what happened to me.

SALLA: Well, but it’s it’s very appropriate because there’s a lot of people in my audience that have been through maybe not as extensive, but al but have been through traumatic experiences and have had certain kind of like trauma imposed on them, and they’re trying to work through it all. And I’m sure many of them would be very interested to hear how you got through it. And I know you did get through it so that you eventually became very productive; and today I think you’re doing a lot of work to promote world peace, to promote healing and you’re you’re putting out a lot of books with your wife, Janet. So yeah, you’re you’re you’re very active which is great.

Chapter 6: Resolving Ukrainian conflict

STEWART: Yes. Um and I it’s basically almost 24/7. And to and to and to answer some questions that people have about why was I asked to do these things. I never wanted I never had in my mind to do such things. I wanted to work in the medical industry. I wanted to help people. I was very well known for mind-pattern analysis, personality profiles. I did such things even for police departments.

And so when I was approached after February of 2022, when the Ukraine-Russian war began, I didn’t 17:01 expect to be asked uh to help the American government, because they said all the official channels were closed; they had shut down the consulates in both countries. Only thing left was the embassies. The airlines were no longer flying between.

And so they said, “Do you you we know that you have a context in the Russian government because of your family?” And I said, “Well, yes, I— I— especially with the media because almost every month I would be on Russian television doing a show with for them and with them, very much like I’m doing here with you. Um I’m I’m well known in in Russia and former Soviet territory.” And so they said the first thing they asked is if I would help them to re gain the release of Britney Grimes, as you know, who was a female basketball player who was arrested in Russia for having some 18:03 narcotic uh that here would be legal, but there was not. And so I said, “Well, what are you offering?” And they said, “Well, ask them what they want.” And so I went to the Russians and I said, “The Americans would like Britney released. They’ll give you whomever you want back and you give her back to us.” And it took a couple of months, but as you know, she came back around this time of year towards Christmas time it was. And after that, they asked me to help the following year or two with that Paul Whelan who was also held—he was there for several years actually. And so that also we began and I said uh the Russians are asking for prisoners who are being kept outside United States there. I believe one was in Brazil, one was in Norway, Germany. I said it’s not they’re not being kept in American prisons. And the State Department said, “It’s not a problem. We’ll take care of it.” And they did.

And so, Michael, the thing is that I learned is that what you see or hear 19:06 on the media, 90-plus percent not true. Made up stories twisted around. A lot goes on behind the scenes that people don’t know. For example, people don’t realize that despite the embargo, despite the tariffs, all of these things, America is still importing Russian uh oil, minerals, they’re still doing it quietly. Same in Europe. So, all the propaganda that you hear is basically for public consumption, to basically also mind control people to believe certain things.

Chapter 7: Ending the war by January

But I was told about a month ago that by January 15th, the war in Ukraine will be over, for several reasons. In the beginning Russia was very proud to announce in 20:00 their news that they had all the food they needed that the economy was great everything was booming. But after three and a half years, more almost four years now, not it’s not so good. They’re increasing taxes. People don’t have money. The Russians have used up almost all their American dollar reserve that they need for international trade. Uh, their oil is being um blocked for trade. And so I’ve been working with certain groups in the U.S. Treasury and so on, and Mar-a-Lago, to arrange for funds to be released for both sides. The Americans are calling it a repatriation, and the Russians are calling it a release of stolen property. I guess it’s a matter of perspective on on how how you look at it. So, I’m still working on that.

21:07 But they have to stop the war because they can’t sustain it. In fact uh the Russians have now be you know that they’ve been using North Korean soldiers. They’ve even asked Vietnam to supply soldiers. But what people don’t know is that both Russia and China have gone into Africa and enticed young African people to join the military in Russia and China under false guise. For example, they say because Africa is poor, there’s not much opportunity. And so they say to these young young people, you come to Russia, we’ll give you a place to live, we’ll give you money, you’ll have food, all of these things. And then the people go and they’re put in the army. And what are they going to do? They can’t leave. So this is another issue that that’s going on unfortunately. Well, today’s and uh the stated go. Yes. I

MICHAEL: Well, I was just going to say today’s December 22nd and January 15 is just over 3 weeks ago. So, something dramatic must be happening behind the scenes for the piece to be resolved by then, and I think you’ve already described a little bit of that process. But things must be much further along than than what we’re hearing from the mainstream media.

STEWART: Yes. In fact, uh John President Trump’s uh um what they’re calling um emissary Witkov was just with Rubio was just in uh Moscow. Um and then he left and there were uh uh Russian delegates that were in Miami recently and they went back and of course here’s here’s the issue. 23:02 People say, “Well, you can’t make these deals without Ukraine. Ukraine is not participating in this. What people have to understand is that Zelenskyy is not really the president of Ukraine anymore. His term of office ended earlier this year. There have not been any more elections. So technically, he’s not the president, and they don’t want to negotiate with him because he has no status. The only status he has is the EU and NATO propping him up for their own purposes, quite frankly.

And so Russia stated I think two or three days ago because I I get Russian news and I— I— I translated and sent to certain people in government. And Putin stated if Ukraine whoever is running Ukraine does not agree to our terms immediately, we will take Ukraine by force, and that’s 24:02 the end of that.”

So one way or the other it will be over in the next three-to-four weeks. So uh we will keep a close eye on that and uh I keep asking and they said absolutely they’re adamant on the January 15th day. So that’s all I— I can only tell you, what they— what they told me.

Chapter 8: Global peace committee

MICHAEL: So I I know you have um connections within the administration uh for having helped with the release of these American prisoners and um that you I think was you attended one of the talks in Turkey with Laura Eisenhower?

STEWART: Yes. I was asked by the Russians uh to create an American delegation that was in November of 2023 to come to Istanbul to have a meeting of what they call people-to-people the Russians with the Americans privately um and they asked me to lead the delegation and so I did and I asked Laura to to 25:06 come and she she’s wonderful. She always is willing to help. Um and I also as a space director and he came as well and a few other people. Uh at the meeting was also uh Putin’s right-hand person Victor Kamarin. Um who is actually he went to school with Putin and is married to Putin’s cousin and um I he was very kind to me because it the the week we went it was my birthday week in the first week of November. And so Kamadan brought uh snacks and vodka from Moscow and he made birthday party for me. So that was very thoughtful of them.

26:00 And so, that meeting in Istanbu ultimately led to President Putin and President Trump meeting in Alaska, and also the other delegations that met in Oman, Dubai, Istanbul and Miami. And so that what we did in Istanbul in 2023 led to the subsequent meetings. And it was actually my meeting that we led, was in Russian newspapers, Mexican, Latin American newspapers; Americans media refused to run the story. They absolutely refused. Anything that had to do with Russia and peace, they wanted no part of it, but many other countries, all the BRICS countries, all the former Soviet countries, they all ran that story. So, it’s interesting to me to see the different perspectives of the two sides, where Russia is always made out to be the enemy, and yet they were more willing to be conciliatory than the American side, and that’s still ongoing.

27:00 And I have also been asked to create the Committee for Global Peace in a neutral country. And the Russians told me that when I accomplished this, which I’m hoping to do, Michael, in the next three months in a in a Persian Gulf country, which I’m not going to mention at the moment, who’s friends with everybody. The Russians said that they will bring in 150 other countries to be part of it and ultimately replace the United Nations, which they consider to be evil; and even the Americans tell me United Nations are evil. So, it’s going to be a very interesting 2026 for sure.

Chapter 9: Middle East peace plan

MICHAEL: Now, on that Committee for Global Peace that you’re involved in setting up, that reminds me of this Board of Peace that Donald Trump proposed to settle the Israel-Hamas conflict and that was approved by the United Nations Security Council. But in a speech talking about it, he said that this Board of Peace will start off focusing on the Hamas-Israel conflict, but eventually it will encompass many other parts of the world. So, is there a connection between the Board of Peace that Donald Trump—and and he was approved as the chairman of the board—and this Committee for Global Peace that you’re involved in?

29:00 STEWART: Well, interesting that you said that, because, and maybe this is just me, but because my work was discussed in Mar-a-Lago and I think he got the idea for it. Not that I’m taking responsibility, no, but I think he got the idea that, yeah, this is a good way to do it.

But this is what I was told, Michael, in the debriefing, that this issue is for public consumption. Hamas will never give up their weapons nor the position that they have. So, the initial stage one and beginning of stage two that we’re seeing is really—how shall I say?—a diversion. Because, look: Gaza is still being bombed; they’re still shooting between Hamas and the IDF. And the the Islamic countries are actually— fhere was just a temporary disconnection there. So, you were just saying about Hamas and the fighting. Yes. And so, I was told it will not stop. The Hamas will not actually acquiesce to the peace plan that was signed.

30:08 However, the other Muslim countries around the area, even as far away as Indonesia and Pakistan, are supporting this idea in order to create something. And I want to show you a map if I may. I’m going to hold it up and you can see. On the top you will see a patch from the IDF shoulder of the Israeli flag and a map underneath of greater Israel. And when we look at Greater Israel, I don’t know if you can see that on the map, you can see that it encompasses quite a large area.

And so um what this means, it’s a plan called Pax Judea, which has been around for a bit of time, but not enforced. And it goes back to the biblical concept in the in the Torah where God told the Hebrew people he’s giving them the land from the Nile to the Euphrates for eternity. And so as as crazy as it may seem, the Muslim nations are accepting this. Um and even Saudi Arabia uh who is creating a 70-nation group for the development of AI quantum is including Israel in that 70 nations 32:02 because they know that Israel has the technology to do so.

And so they also know that in this process there will be the creation of an Islamic caliphate from Morocco all the way to Iran and central Asia. So they’re willing to to exchange the land for the greater Israel for this huge Islamic superstate basically creation. And I had asked my German intelligence counterpart uh about this because he knew about this. And I said, “Well, how is that going to happen? how are they going to uh create this situation? And he said to me, there will be two aircraft uh that will bomb the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. It will create a huge conflict that will be resolved with Israel taking over all of this area. And I said, “When will this happen?” And he said, “Within one-to-two years.” So, when I ask, I’d say by the end of 2027 we should see this development, as insane as it sounds. But then again, look at the last few years, the insanity that that has manifested, and here we are.

Chapter 10: Rise of global superstates

So as I mentioned on a previous show of yours there’s going to be three main superstates the American, Russian and Chinese. And we’re seeing that happen. We’re seeing that happen now with Venezuela, Colombia, uh all these countries that are being now removed, the governments removed, so they become pro-American.

[Editor’s note: the government of Venezuela has not been removed and has not changed ideologically under Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.]

We have seen in recent uh in the last year or two change of government in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and Gana all pro-American. even uh the United States bailing out their economic uh issues and even Ecuador which uses the American dollar. Colombia uh is is not using the dollar but will soon. Panama, Costa Rica, all the American currency is being now used in these Latin American countries and even um in the Caribbean which will be part of the superstate as well. One issue is Brazil because as people may know um the Brazilian government uh changed more towards the left side a couple of years ago and as part of BRICS.

and so we’re seeing uh President Trump uh little by little um let’s say weakening that government so that sometime in 2026 uh we will see uh Brazil also join forces with the rest of Latin America under the umbrella of a of the American super state.

MICHAEL SALLA: Yeah. I I was going to ask about the formation of the Russian superstate presumably taking over Western Europe or taking over Europe.

Yeah.

And and how will that unfold with the development of this uh greater Israel and Islamic caliphate?

STEWART: Interestingly, uh about six years ago, I think it was, President Putin went to Jerusalem and when he left the uh the site of the of the third temp of the temple, he said that he wants the third temple to be built. He actually is very supportive of Israel and Netanyahu and Putin, despite what the media says, speak on a daily basis. Remember the the leaders of countries say one thing and they do something else. They want the public to think one thing and then the governments do something quite different than you think. So, uh, Putin is going to take Ukraine, like he said, one way or the other, but not to be fooled by the peace by January 15th, because that will give Russia um a break of from war for several months to rebuild their supplies and their finances and so on, and then they will start to go across. As Putin said 3 years ago, he said Russia will extend to Lisbon. 37:01 Came from his own mouth. Now, here’s the thing. There’s a reason why President Trump wants Greenland and Canada. It’s because in order to have the Golden Dome or what he was now calling Golden Vault protection, they need the entire continental area under this umbrella which includes the Greenland. and you will see will also include Iceland. And then Prince Charles had invited President Trump uh to London last September for the second time which is quite never happened before to join the Commonwealth, the British Commonwealth, which then allows the United States to defend any Commonwealth nation that comes under attack. But behind the scenes, the Russians know that Britain and Ireland would not fit well under their administration.

38:01 And so you will see sometime 26 maybe early 27 that Britain and Ireland as well as Iceland will come under the umbrella of the American superstate. There’s a possibility also for Australia and New Zealand because they don’t want to be under Chinese rule, but the Chinese want Australia. Uh they need the room and they need the minerals. Um and same with New Zealand. So this is a a topic that’s still, how shall we say, under development uh to see how that resolves. But you may recall earlier this year the Chinese Navy surrounded Australia that was a warning. So this remains to be seen with that part of with that southern hemisphere part of the world. We will see what happens.

Chapter 11: Anomalous space object

And and who’s giving you that information about the formation of these superstates? Yes, my contacts at Mar-a-Lago and State Department. They confirmed it just a couple weeks ago. Okay. Yeah. Now, I know you also have a high-level NASA insider and administrator. Yeah. So, so what’s he saying about space that we need to be concerned about? Well, as you know, just a couple of days ago, three Atlas passed the Earth at its closest point. And technically, or let’s say on the surface, nothing happened. I will tell you that the United States sent two probes into space to monitor the this object and both of those probes were turned off by somebody else and there’s still no contact with them.

And I mentioned on a previous show with you that there were warning messages given uh for quite a while now. And that is 40:06 why this object was releasing what they’re calling anomalies that are not present in comets like a heartbeat signal. Uh energy that would represent life force. um reverse thrusters around the sun, objects that were in um uh tandem with it. And of course, NASA sticks by its its statements that it’s a natural object.

But look what happened on Friday, this past Friday the 19th. You know, the uh the physicist Avi Lobo for months have been saying this is not a natural object and he had proof of it. Well, they told me Avi Lobo had asked when the objects came close closer, he asked for information and NASA remains silent. NASA always gives information to astrophysicists unless there are anomalous bits of information that they don’t want anyone to know. And then, Michael, suddenly Avi Lobo went on the internet and said, “Oh, well, it’s most likely a comet. It’s a natural object.” A complete reversal within 24 hours of what he’s been stating. So he he was threatened. He was threatened that you don’t toe the the line, that’s going to be the end of your career forever. And because you’re not a citizen, you will be deported.

So he he he changed his tune uh abruptly uh which to me is a big uh not a red flag so much as a an obvious statement that it was not a natural object but I mentioned March 16th 2026 it will be closest to Jupiter it’s on its way there now and at that moment on March 16th the gravit gravitational pole of the sun will become weaker than

the gravitational pole of Jupiter for that object. So then it remains to be seen why is the object going at that particular moment in time when it can get closest to Jupiter. What is it going to do in that vicinity?

And as you may know, Jupiter and Saturn are like many solar systems. They have many, many moons around them, some of them larger than the Earth and many of them capable of supporting life. So March 16th is another day to put on your calendar to see what’s going to happen on that day.

Chapter 12: Starlink and truth release

Now I know you have spoken about um 200 Starlink satellites that are being used to block radio signals from three Atlas and that this suggests Alon Musk and Starlink is aware that three Atlas is a craft. So, I mean, yeah, you want to talk about that? And I assume that this is part of uh the um Pentagon’s Star Shield uh project with um Starlink. Correct. That is correct. So the 200 satellites that Elon has that were monitoring the transmissions from uh the uh this object in space, he blocked them under order of NASA and the government of United States so that amateur uh astronomers and governments on the earth that were not privy to the information would not receive the transmissions. 44:03 They were only blocked and and they were actually uh re-calibrated to a coded transmission that only the United States was able to receive. So that’s what does this kind of tell us about Elon Musk then? I mean he’s done interviews where he says he doesn’t know about UFOs and extraterrestrial life. I mean is he lying through his teeth? He’s lying through all parts of his body.

You know, it was the same thing with J. D. Vance and Marco Rubio. Well, we’re trying to figure out what it is and go through the— Listen, the second that they were elected, they were debriefed on all of this, and President Trump knows all of these things. And we’re going to see during the first six or seven months of 2026 a slow methodical release of information, 45:02 so that by the end of the of next of this coming year people will have in their minds that oh there is something out there and we’re going to find out what it is.

It’s it’s called creeping. They slowly release information kind of like giving you a spoon at a time, spoon at a time until you eat the whole bowl. And that’s what they’re they’re doing. Um because they know that these objects which are coming from the Kyper belt and the Oort cloud mean business and they could basically they could annihilate the planet in a half a second. But the reason they haven’t is because they need the resources here as well. And um I might have mentioned on a previous show about a group that they call the network that the American government uh communicated with in late 1968 and 1969 uh in the Florida panhandle. I think it was Elgen Elgen Air Force Base that’s up there and they had a meeting. Yes, Eglund. And um and they were told that the Earth is part of a network of 17 or 18,000 worlds from here to the Andromeda galaxy that were in the territory of this group that was called The Network. And so the general who was uh sent to speak with them said, “Well, then you’ll protect the Earth, won’t you?” And the answer was, “Yes, we’ll protect the Earth, but not you. You are the invaders, not us. You’re the invaders.

That’s interesting.

Chapter 13: Alien agendas and Earth

Well, you know, that kind of raises the question of these different uh galactic organizations that are supposedly helping humanity deal with changes. I mean, you mentioned the name the network, others talk about the Galactic Federation, others talk about the Galactic Alliance. Um, I mean, what is the agenda of these organizations as far as you know? I can tell you what I was told, Michael. And I know that some of the audience will not like what I say. But I I’m not here to to convince. I’m just here to say what I know. And they I was told point blank there are no nice aliens. They all have an agenda. And there’s many galactic organizations. Look, we have basically hundreds of billions of stars in the Milky Way alone and maybe a trillion galaxies that we can discern in this universe and there’s probably more and there are infinite universes. So, it’s vast out there. And the two groups that they mentioned to me is one called Silver Fleet and Dark Fleet.

The Silver Fleet uh is maybe a little more friendly, but the Dark Fleet is not friendly. Um and both are in the Kyper Belt region. And as I may have mentioned in other shows, there is a a controversy amongst them on what to do with the Earth because as I mentioned, the Earth is considered to be like the Iran of the galaxy. They consider humans to be dangerous, violent, aggressive and unnatural. And that’s an important point because um life on this world was either manufactured here or brought from elsewhere. It did not evolved naturally. So all life forms on this planet, human, all the way down to animal and plant life, was brought or manufactured here over eons of time. And I was told by my my NASA contacts and actually intelligence contacts more than once that um the earth is an experiment.

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It’s an experiment by different groups. Uh it’s kind of like if you have uh many acres of land and you want to grow different crops and you want to see which crop is going to be the best crop for the land. And so different groups develop different species, different uh types of humanity so so to speak. And uh they’ve come to the conclusion and I don’t like saying this that there was a failure. Humans have not progressed the way they were supposed to. And I was told even in Mont talk time they said the reason we mind control and program people is for their own good because if you leave human beings alone they’ll kill each other. They’ll destroy what’s around them just like if you put um lizards in a pit. They’ll kill each other trying to get out rather than help each other get out. And they told me there’s more violence and war in space than on this planet. And that’s quite incredible. That’s a a big statement. So unfortunately to those outside of our world, this planet is a very bad neighborhood and they don’t know what to do exactly about it, but they’re going to do something and it may not be pleasant.

Chapter 14: Secret space programs

Now your sources are telling you that okay there’s this dark fleet out there and this silver fleet out there which is slightly more positive that there are these galactic organizations like the the network out there. Uh what have they told you about secret space programs? I mean does the Navy for example have a secret space program called Solar Warden or Radiant Glory? To answer your question, yes, but now I must qualify it because now they’re trying to put well they’re not trying 51:00 they are putting everything under one umbrella so that there’s no separate groups because we cannot u we cannot use that as a safety mechanism. One of the reasons President Trump is trying to create this golden vault. It’s not so much to protect against China, which is a danger, but to protect about what’s coming. There is what I was told are an armada in the Kyper belt and they’re heavily armed with weapons you can’t imagine. They could, if they wanted to, destroy the earth in a second. So the reason they’re keeping it is because they need what’s here. And there are those who use human beings for food, for exchange with other races, uh to use as servants, to use as a in a in a zoo, if you will. Very very nefarious reasons. Did you know that hundreds of thousands of people a year vanish without a trace? Hundreds of thousands of people every year. And that’s because they’re being sold out there and traded out there like a commodity. It’s a very dangerous situation. And that’s why and and here’s the thing. I tell people when they tell me about the love line in peace. I said, “Look, watch that movie Independence Day.” When all the new age people are in there, they’re holding up this line and the spaceship is there. Welcome space brothers. Let us in. We love. And then the the ship opens up and the light comes out and they’re cheering. What happens? They are all blasted into oblivion. They are the first ones killed. And that was a statement that the government was trying to tell you. These are not nice people. They have an agenda. They might make you think they’re nice people, but they’re not. And I can tell you from my own experience that there are some that may not stab you in the back, but they lie about a lot of things. And in Montar Project, when we were doing uh inter inter uh creating wormholes uh going from point A to point B, you needed the coordinates. And so some of these beings gave us coordinates from point A to point B and they were fake. People wound up in rocks under the ocean in deep space. They gave us false coordinates. Just because you have high-tech doesn’t make you spiritual. I’ve always said spirituality must exceed technology otherwise that society is doomed. And so unfortunately these beings have high technology but they’re not so spiritual. But would it be in the interest of the government to share the truth about just say there are very highly evolved spiritual uh races that have advanced technology but they’re not part of the system of agreements reached on earth. Now, would would the government share the truth about them or would they lie and just make out that there is there are no positive ETSs out there? Up until now, up until President Trump’s second office, second term, they lied about everything. Now there is a program of dissemination of information very slowly because imagine what would happen and this is these are the exact words that they said to me they said Stuart what would happen if people knew what was out there and what they were going to do people would freak they’d commit suicide there would be rioting

55:02 there would be the end of religion be the end of the economy we can’t just tell them we have the little little little little little little bit until there’s a a semblance of understanding and then they can release more information. But you cannot shock 8 billion people with such information. What would happen? It would not be a good situation.

Chapter 15: NASA, technology, and AI

What do you know of this new NASA administrator Jared Jared Isaacman? Is he going to uh kind of like um take us in a new path, new direction, or will it be more of the same? And that’s an interesting question because they don’t discuss him very much, but I can tell you and I may have said this on another show that in Antarctica is the fourth Reich. And they even said to me point blank many times, Stuart, what would people think when they when they find out there’s a fourth Reich? Did you know there’s a fourth Reich in Antarctica? This man is associated with that. And the reason he is there is because of the technology that he has access to. And I can’t say too much more about it. But here again, we’re going to see a unification of all the space agencies, Space Force, NASA, uh, military intelligence, they’re now going to come under one umbrella. So there’s only one commander of all. We cannot have the different branches doing different things anymore. It’s too dangerous. We have to have it under unification. And so I’m also going to tell you, and I may have said this, that southeast Florida from Miami to Cape Canaveral Jupiter area is going to basically be the economic and political center of the American superstate. Interesting. Interesting. So is is this why the Artemus Accords have become so popular that now you have like a total of 60 countries from around the world the their national space programs have signed on to work with the US where the US is really the top dog in space. Correct. And in addition to that, the United States is adamant that the United States must be number one in quantum AI because whoever has that will control the whole earth and the solar system. And so that’s why there’s this big race for the data centers, for the uh quantum uh software engineers um and so on. And they told me by 2028 they expect to have a good handle on all 58:00 of that. So that by 2031 we will actually have a real singularity of a human with a a technology intertwined like a Borg. Now, now you mentioned JD Vance as as really being someone that’s well-versed in this quantum AI and what’s what’s coming and that uh Donald Trump is going to resign as president at the end of 2026, I think. So, so what’s going to happen to Vance and what’s going to happen to Trump?

Chapter 16: Conclusion and call to action

Well, this is why they’re letting you know little by little about President Trump’s physical issues. Um, and so that is also why this past weekend Erica Kirk said that she supports JD Vance for the next president. She’s telling you the the situation. And so, uh, once he is 59:01 assured of success on the midterm elections next year, then he will resign. But you’re going to see, Michael, the end of the Democratic Party and the end of the Republican party and new political party come forward and that is already in process.

Fantastic. Well, I know you only have an hour, so we’ve uh just about uh at the end of that hour. So, I just want to give you the opportunity to share any final words uh to my audience about what uh what they should keep in mind as uh as we kind of like enter 2026. Yes. I I want everyone to not be afraid despite what I’m telling you. It’s not to give fear. It’s to give information uh so that you know what to expect. You know, if I’m driving on a road and there’s a cliff up ahead, I want to know. so I could slow down or go around it. So that’s my purpose. Um, and I was also told, Michael, that they wanted me 1:00:04 to say things that they would not say publicly, that I would be their unofficial spokesperson for topics that they cannot say. So that’s why I’m doing this. Not that I want to, but this is this is where I am. And they they basically said, “Well, you know, we could make people disappear or you could get deported.” But okay, you don’t have to tell me twice. I understand. So, so and so remember everybody listening and everybody in the world, all 8 plus billion people. Why are there so many people now? Because these souls came here to witness something that will never repeat again on the earth. This is an amazing one-time show and you all came here to not only witness it but to participate in it. You can’t just sit back in your chair and watch it happen. You have to do something. Whatever you see in front of you, make it better. Help a person. Help an animal. Plant something. If if something is broken, fix it. Make the world a better place. Even if it’s one little thing, do something positive to make the world a better place. And know that God always wins. And in the end, ultimately, not only my opinion, but but spiritually, things will ultimately get better. And I was told it might take a couple of generations, but it will get better. And we are the foundation. Those who are alive now are the foundation of the new world that will come and be a better place. Well, thank you, Stuart. I wish you all the best uh for the new year and the Christmas celebrations and I look forward to talking to you again in 2026. Thank you, Michael. And thank you all everybody again. Happy Hanukkah, happy Merry Christmas, happy new year. Anything you celebrate, enjoy it. uh and uh and be well and happy. Um and uh you know um I have my webinar every week. You go to expansions.com and one-stop shop. You’ll get everything you need to know right there. Thank you, Stuart.

Thank you, Michael.