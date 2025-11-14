#ItalianJob https://www.yaacovapelbaum.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Italian-Job-Events-Timeline-2020-Election.pdf

Nov 29, 2020 - CIA Director Gina Hasple [sic] was arrested after she was injured in the Frankfurt Germany CIA building raid to secure the servers. Hasple was . . . flown to GITMO where she was treated and received a tribunal for treason. She agreed to help [T]rump for a lighter sentence of life, which can be revoked if she chooses to not cooperate. She has now turned over information on the servers, what they were for and what they did and who was involved. . . . She made depositions at Gitmo and a video confession. http://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/archive2.cgi?read=159236

Satellites of Italian Defense Contractor Leonardo Used In U.S. Election Hacking – Ex CIA Bradley Johnson

According to new information revealed by former CIA officer Bradley Johnson, satellites owned by Italian defense contractor Leonardo were used to hack the 2020 elections. According to Johnson, Frankfurt servers only hosted partial tracks of the hacking. The operation to recalibrate the hacking attack took place through Leonardo servers, and after this switching of numbers the new manipulated data was sent back to the Dominion voting machines in the U.S. This data transfer explains the infamous “glitch” in Dominion machines the night of the election, according to the officer. https://greatgameindia.com/italian-leonardo-satellites-us-election/

Constitutional law professor Alfio D’Urso reading affidavit of Arturo D’Elia

https://itnshow.com/2021/01/07/breaking-affidavit-delivered-to-congress-yesterday-from-italian-defense-company-employee-confessing-vote-manipulation-in-u-s-election-on-nov-3/

Affidavit filed in an Italian court:

I, Prof Alfio D’Urso, Advocate/Lawyer, of Via Vittorio Emanuele, Catania, 95131 Italy, do hereby provide the following affidavit of facts as conveyed in several meetings with a high level army security services official:

Arturo D’Elia, former head of the IT Department of Leonardo SpA, has been charged by the public prosecutor of Naples for technology/data manipulation and implantation of viruses in the main computers of Leonardo SpA in December 2020.

D’Elia has been deposed by the presiding judge in Naples and in sworn testimony states on 4 November 2020, under instruction and direction of US persons working from the US Embassy in Rome, undertook the operation to switch data from the US election of 3 November 2020 from significant margin of victory for Donald Trump to Joe Biden in a number of states where Joe Biden was losing the vote totals.

Defendant stated he was working in the Pescara facility of Leonardo SpA and utilized military grade cyber warfare encryption capabilities to transmit switched votes, via military satellite of Fucino Tower, to Frankfurt, Germany.

The defendant swears that the data in some cases may have been switched to represent more than total voters registered. The defendant has stated he willing to testify to all individuals and entities involved in the switching of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden when he shall be in total protection for himself and his family. Defendant states he has secured in an undisclosed location the backup of the original data and data switched upon instruction to provide evidence at court in this matter.

I hereby declare and swear the above stated facts have been stated in my presence.

DATED this 6thday of January 2021 at Rome, Italy.

Election Manipulation Carried Out by State Dept. Employee [Stefano Serafini] From 2nd Floor of U.S. Embassy in Rome – Italian Defense Firm Leonardo Implicated

https://itnshow.com/2021/01/05/election-manipulation-carried-out-by-25-year-state-dept-employee-from-2nd-floor-of-u-s-embassy-rome-italian-defense-company-leonardo-implicated/

Former Head of Leonardo and U.S. Ambassador Lewis Eisenberg Had Close Relationship - Read

L-R: Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambasador Lewis Eisenberg

Maria Zack Explains How She Learned Of Vote-Switching Taking Place in Italy

https://rumble.com/vfhj5b-maria-strollo-zack-on-the-origins-if-italygate.html

Story Published in December in Italian Newspaper Outlines Election Interference Originating in U.S. Embassy

https://itnshow.com/2021/01/04/story-published-in-december-in-italian-media-outlines-election-interference-originating-in-u-s-embassy-in-italy/

Italy Financial Crimes Unit Investigating 1.2 Billion Euro Deal with China – Same Group Investigating Money Laundering Scheme Involving Leonardo, Google

The Guardia di Finanza, Italy’s financial crime unit, has opened an investigation into a bribe scheme involving a 1.2 billion Euro deal with China for the acquisition of face masks at the height of the Covid19 pandemic in that country last year. Italian authorities accuse plotters of pocketing 12 million euros in illicit commissions in exchange for contracts given to the Chinese for the masks. The accusations were so serious in fact, that Italy’s Protezione Civile or Civil Protection Agency’s headquarters were raided last month. (Protezione Civile is similar to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.) Google is accused of facilitating the illicit movement of funds to Italy that were paid as bribes, according to authorities. Maria Zack, founder of anti-Soros group Nations in Action, alleges that attempts to portray Trump as a Kremlin puppet, and 2020 vote-switching by the U.S. ambassador in Rome, were funded with the help of $400 million secretly funneled to Italy in the waning days of the Obama administration. Read story

Google accused of helping launder money used to bribe Leonardo managers - Read

Leonardo SpA’s satellites were being leased by the Vatican on the night of the 2020 U.S. elections: Maria Zack

Obama, State Department, UAE, Deutsch Bank and Iran implicated in 2020 election steal - Read

A money trail involving everyone from Dubai’s Sheikh to the CEO of Deutsche Bank leads from the Iran nuclear deal to the 2020 election stolen from Donald J. Trump. The Vatican Bank — long plagued by scandal and corruption — is under new management.

Pope Francis has moved the bank from under the Vatican branch that oversaw it for hundreds of years and put it under his direct oversight. The number of suspicious-activity reports rose to 64 in 2020, and at least $3 billion has been frozen by the Council of Europe’s Moneyval division. On January 17, 2017, days before Donald Trump took office, an Italian C130 landed in the capital of Iran. President Obama explained that the plane carried $400 million, and that it was a restitution of money frozen by the U.S. since 1979, when the people of Iran—lead by Communists and Muslim clerics — overthrew the CIA’s puppet dictator. But there was more to the story. New sources say the amount of money that left the U.S. was actually $1.7 billion. Italian intelligence officers released photographs of 14 pallets of cash. After the plane took off, minus $400 million that remained in Italy, it flew to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where there was a meeting between Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett and UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid. Also present was the governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the head of security for the Iranian embassy in Rome.



Money was wired to the Vatican Bank immediately, and later, much of the cash was transferred by truck to Geneva for physical storage. There Deutsche Bank took over, channeling payments for U.S. election rigging through its branch in China.

Newt Gingrich and Callista Gingrich, U.S. ambassador to the Vatican on the night of the 2020 election steal, have been identified in an affidavit filed in court as members of Luciferian cult that sacrifices children

https://supersoldiertalk.com/ritual-of-blasphemy/

Luciferian priestess Callista Gingrich

Hague Asked To Investigate Vatican For Sexual Abuse, Crimes Against Humanity (2011) - Read

650 Plane-Loads of Gold and Valuables Removed From Beneath the Vatican

By Judy Byington An international military force reportedly repatriated 650 plane loads of gold and cash from the Vatican to the U.S. Treasury. Pilot Charlie Ward claimed his team secured the gold and valuables and also said that 13 demon-bloodline families, mafia heads, the pope, and 350 personnel in the Vatican were arrested. This action led to the closure of over 6,000 Vatican bank accounts used for illegal activities. Before It’s News

And finally, what does all of this have to do with Israel?

1500-mile undersea tunnel between the Vatican and Jerusalem