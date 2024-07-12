https://rumble.com/v1xh2bu-super-soldier-talk-saint-germain-message-disney-magic-kingdom.html

“Furthermore, I’d like to mention that Walt Disney was an occultist, a Satanist and a pedophile. He is a reptilian and consumed adrenochrome. His company, Disney, is known as Pedophilia, Incorporated. There are child-sacrifice killing rooms, child porn studios, and snuff film productions located below-ground in this area, which is attempting to reverse the polarity of the portal to negative. They are trying to harness and pump more negative energy out of this portal.”