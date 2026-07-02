WATCH New World Order conspiracy laid bare in 1993 discussion with Jordan Maxwell, Terry Cook and Anthony Hilder
Jordan Maxwell (1940-2022)
https://jordanmaxwell.com/bio.html
Jordan Maxwell was a preeminent researcher and independent scholar in the field of occult / religious philosophy. His interest in these subjects began as far back as 1959. He served for three and a half years as the religion editor of Truth Seeker Magazine, America’s oldest free-thought journal (since 1873). His work explores the hidden foundations of Western religions and secret societies.
Jordan has conducted dozens of intensive seminars, hosted his own radio talk shows, guested on more than 600 radio shows, and written, produced and appeared in numerous television shows and documentaries (including three 2-hour specials for the CBS TV network, as well as the internationally acclaimed 5-part Ancient Mysteries series—all devoted to understanding ancient religions and their pervasive influence on world affairs today.
His work on the subject of secret societies, both ancient and modern, and their symbols, has fascinated audiences around the world for decades.
Considering the rapidly moving events of today, and the very real part that hidden religious agendas play in our modern war-torn world, he feels these controversial subjects are too important to ignore! His extraordinary presentations includes documents and photographs seldom seen elsewhere.
Jordan’s areas of expertise include:
* Astro-Theology
* Sexual Symbolism in World Religions
* Foundations for Modern-Day Religion
* Secret Societies and Toxic Religion
* World Mysteries: Ancient and Modern
* Ancient Symbols and Occult Emblems
* Ancient Sciences and Technology
* Hidden Bible Teachings and Mysteries
* The Sun in the History of Politics and Religion
* The Story Your Church Doesn’t Want You to Know
* Secret Societies and their Influence on World Events
Transcript of discussion in paperbook, available on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/MILLENIUM-2000-EXPOS%C3%89-AMERICAS-ILLUMINATI/dp/B0D31YTN3V
Jordan Maxwell, who is featured with Hilder on Ancient Mysteries of the World (CBS), strips away together with Bill Cooper and a plethora of guests, the "Masonic Mask" that hides the Satanic Symbols that cryptically cover America capital -- from the Washington Monument to the fasci that border the American flag in the House of Representatives. Together they pinpoint the political pimps and prostitutes along the Potomac who have raped, robbed and ravaged this republic since its inception. Considering this book was written in 1993 , it seems they foretold the future and got everything right about the Orwellian state!
«... The "demonic design" of the US capitol, set in stone was laid out by Master Masons in the shape of the ILLUMINATI (Luciferian) PYRAMID. The same Evilarchy placed their Satanic "SYMBOL OF SLAVERY" upon the privately owned Federal Reserve Notes -- which is a debt bearing currency. These fiat "funny money" notes have replaced the US dollar and placed all Americans under a ruthless economic tyranny, which uses the IRS as its collection agency. Early on these WARLOCKS OF WASHINGTON plotted to place their Satanic Symbols into the foundations of our society and gain control over America's banking system. General Albert Pike, who wrote the Masonic Bible "Morals and Dogma," was instrumental in forming the Ku Klux Klan. The American public knows next to nothing about "those" shadowy Faustian figures that run and have ruined this Nazified nation from corporate board- rooms of the major Banking Institutions. The public watches C-Span nightly by the millions and doesn't notice the six-foot-fasci staring them in the face on each side of the American flag behind the speaker's podium of the House of Representatives. One need only research the financing of the Communist, Nazi and Fascist parties to quickly conclude that the same Cashist Cartel that controls us financed them. America today has essentially a ONE PARTY SYSTEM run by and for the benefit and pleasure of the International Banksters, who are sucking away the very substance of this once great nation. Their goal is a ONE WORLD-GOVERNMENT upon the ashes of American sovereignty.
Adolf Hitler wrote "THE NEW WORLD ORDER." What's more frightening is that the political pimps and parasites along the Potomac who are doing the banker's bidding are attempting to install it upon the wreckage of America. The goals of these globalists are openly discussed by Jordan Maxwell, Terry Cook and Ray Yunger in this hammer hitting volume. This talented troika take on the "truth twisters" who "massage and manipulate" the minds of millions nightly on the nation's network news. Together they put the pieces of this giant jigsaw puzzle together so that all who watch MILLENNIUM 2000 can see THE BIG PICTURE. Hillary Clinton proposed "MANDATORY" vaccination program for all children--before they could enter government-controlled-schools -- could well be the "covert" vehicle used to "justify the injection of the 666 MARK. Far more sophisticated than Adolf Hitler's "tattooing" of all Gypsies and Jews, Hillary's proposal, if passed, could nail all citizens with a permanent ID number. And any "disease" or "drug" they deem necessary to pacify the public to accept a NEW WORLD ORDER. Hitler wrote the book, THE NEW WORLD ORDER, and Hillary and Bill are pushing his program. The Illuminati plan is to have the Social Security number (9 digits) incorporated with the new 9-digit zip code, giving a 6-6-6 eighteen digit Personal Identification Number to all people so that they could be traced, tracked and controlled. Their goal is to identify and mind control everyone from the cradle to the grave.»
CONTENTS
CH. 1 BACK AT THE PLANTATION
CH. 2 THE EVILARCHY
CH. 3 THE OLD WORLD ORDER!
CH. 4 THE NEW WORLD ORDER!
CH. 5 THE NEW AGE
CH. 6 THE MASONIC HOLLYWOOD
CH. 7 ILLUMINATI SYMBOLS
CH. 8 MICROCHIPS TO CONTROL YOU
CH. 9 THE HOUR OF THE TIME
CH. 10 THE NEW DAWN
...saved for later, Diana...as i'm here, u may want to check this out, i just posted it to someone now... https://youtu.be/DqGdfTbPbFQ?is=87wwY7js9ktvSA0Qhttps://youtu.be/DqGdfTbPbFQ?is=87wwY7js9ktvSA0Q ... 🙏➕🙏...
Probably dividing at the regions