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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
7h

...saved for later, Diana...as i'm here, u may want to check this out, i just posted it to someone now... https://youtu.be/DqGdfTbPbFQ?is=87wwY7js9ktvSA0Qhttps://youtu.be/DqGdfTbPbFQ?is=87wwY7js9ktvSA0Q ... 🙏➕🙏...

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Patti lou's avatar
Patti lou
4h

Probably dividing at the regions

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