Problem, solution: Tesla had a DREAM! I also dream, when I need to create something that would make my life easier, I dream of the way to produce it. I have seen things of the buried past, just as he did. I deem them, a genetic memory, if you will. I realize, my ideas are nothing new, but forgotten ideas, of the past.
Tesla, most probably, had also recollections of the past history.
In the past, our world was powered by all of the beautiful domes, star forts and resonators of our naturally occurring electrical grid, ley lines. Many of which remain of this earth - However, they have been modified , bombed or repurposed to bury the past and to stop the flow of natural occurring electricity!
Electricity, like water, is free. It flows without the need of wires, only water and grounding - Tesla knew the way to the easing of our burdens -
Burning books, changing narratives, robbing and murdering of people, is but a small portion of the tactics these demons utilize, to make a pubic cower, and a "mouse" rich; Unfortunately.
Think: JP Morgan - Robber baron...titanic...banker., murderer, schemer, DEVIL.
This is just a tip, on an ice burg of deceit.
CLICK this link for some interesting information: https://rumble.com/v4tl0gb--the-lost-history-of-earth-natural-electromagnetic-free-energy-the-aether-t.html - This is lengthy, yet you may begin to understand the beauty of our world, which has been buried to keep the masses tamed and under the control of those twits!