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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
Oct 8, 2023Edited

Frustrating because Biden DID become "president." Word is he became president of the completely bankrupted U.S. Corporation and nothing more. Other's say it's not really him, but an actor in a mask, and everything is done from a studio.

All I really know for SURE is that Americans are being slaughtered right now with the jabs, DEWS, and other fun things in hospitals where we go for help. And the "warp speed" slaughter CONTINUES with no end in sight. Our courts fully support the wholesale slaughter of the American people at the hands of the federal government, all the way to SCOTUS. No part of this "plan" includes saving American LIVES, so again, it's very confusing.

If "Patriots are in control" then these purported "white hats" are apparently fully onboard with the depopulation of America right now.

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JB808's avatar
JB808
Oct 8, 2023

Never paid much attention to Alex Jones, but I understand he's been proven right many times, over the years. I just don't like his over the top, pro-wrestler style of journalism. This video is something I would really love to believe. It would be glorious if Alex would be proven right, yet again. I'll bank on the fact that Trump doesn't like to lose and can't wait for the long-awaited and happy day when arrests are made public. Very interesting read!

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