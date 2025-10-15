Joe Kennedy, William Randolph Hearst, J.P. Morgan and others were part of a powerful underground group. They created their own revenue and their own justice, and they knew how to play by the rules to stay alive and in the game, but the rules suddenly changed with the power created by the [Satanic] Council as they utilized the Mob's success and made it their own. People like Jack (JFK) didn't play by the new rules, so they got snuffed. - Sue Ford, Thanks for the Memories

Michael Houtzager (zager@webhoster.com) recorded this interview with engineer Larry James in the year, 2000. Michael’s web site is http://www.bielek.com/.

1:10:30 MICHAEL: You know, I’ll bet you there's somebody out there listening saying, did you ever go back and, say, create a reality where Kennedy had lived?

LARRY: Yeah, I believe so. And what it was is, he was eliminated in the first place because he wanted to end the Vietnam War. And what it was is, that was too much of a profit factor for big business and certain people in the government.

And one of the big things about the Vietnam War was, it was not about helping the people: it was all about opium and the opium fields. We've all heard the stories about soldiers who got court-martialed because they torched a poppy field. Well, they needed to clear the area; that was what they were told to do was clear the area, you know, the foliage. But why a poppy field? Well, because that was the sole harvest for opium. And you'd be surprised how many products that we have today that actually contain it: [cough syrup] has traces of opium; if you want to go into alcoholic beverages, Jagermeister has opium in it. It's a type of medicine, but it's a drug that has been abused. And so, it's in a more controlled fashion, but also it was all a way for government to control society and also make money at the same time.

MICHAEL: Is it a mind-control drug as well?

LARRY: I'm sure it's been used as that in the past. I don't know all the effects of it because I'm not a drug user, but it was a way to make money, a way to make black cash.

MICHAEL: So, it was obviously operational for perhaps many years, these opium fields—the ’30s and the ‘40s, and all the rest of that stuff. Weren't there trade routes into China where they sold a lot of it.?

LARRY: Sure. I'm sure that a lot of people have seen or heard about the movie, Air America. Air America actually did exist and was run by the CIA.

MICHAEL: Right, right. Okay, so, what you're saying is that there was a big reason for Kennedy being killed, and it had to do with this machinery.

LARRY: Well, it had to do with [that] he wanted to end the Vietnam War.

MICHAEL: He wanted to end it. Okay. So, did you ever experiment and say, what if Kennedy wasn't killed? And what was that reality like, assuming he was not killed?

LARRY: The war ended. That was pretty much it.

MICHAEL: That was it?

LARRY: That was it.

MICHAEL: Was he re-elected?

1:14:00 LARRY: No, he wasn't re-eected, but it did create quite a different alternate universe, alternate reality, because what it is, you know, people still didn’t question. His being in office—also coupled with years and years of other presidents being in office—the people never really questioned very much of what the president was doing, what his job was and that sort of thing. The era of the Kennedys brought out a lot of things, like people having affairs in the White House. It was all kept very hush-hush, you know, covered up. The press knew about it, but there was a certain respect that, unlike with Clinton, they said, “Oh, well, as long as it's not affecting his work, it doesn't have anything to do with the presidency and so therefore it doesn't have any effect. And so we'll just ignore it, because that is actually bringing down the country, and it's actually a type of treason, almost. And it'd be almost considered a treasonous act to accuse the president of such a thing.

Just as the whole Monica Lewinsky thing. I mean, that was a group of people who conspired to bring this out. There was no reason to bring it out. Just about every president has done that, you know, had an affair, so why is it such a big deal all of a sudden? That's the whole point: it’s not a big deal. But it was a conspiracy to bring down the Clinton government.

Over time, I had to have sex with all of the Kennedy men, including little John. He wasn't very old when they first brought him to me. Probably about twelve. They believe in training their males at an early age by expert women so that they will continue the Kennedy power that they felt was derived from sex. In their eyes, to have sex was to be powerful. - Sue Ford

MICHAEL: Okay. So, let’s— That's something else, but let's go back to this original question. That was, if Kennedy did survive, what would reality be like today?

LARRY: People wouldn't be questioning.

MICHAEL: There'd be more faith in government.

LARRY: There would be more faith in government.

MICHAEL: Would our economy be better off or worse off?

LARRY: See, that's one of the things is, everything just kind of fell by the wayside. Remember, that was the height of the Cold War, and the Cold War was very much out of control. And basically, they spent so much money fighting the Cold War, that when they found out things like, “Oh, the Russians didn't have as many nukes as we thought they had,” well, you got other people saying, “Well, we've got this huge machine that's employing people. We can't just get rid of it.” So what we did, we make it bigger.

MICHAEL: And that's why they had the Vietnam War, right? Keep the machine going.

LARRY: Well, yeah, basically, keeping the machine going.

MICHAEL: Right. So, again, is it really just hard to answer whether we were better off or worse off?

LARRY: It actually drove us into the ground financially as a country.

MICHAEL: Oh, it did? Why, because we built the machine bigger?

LARRY: We built and built and built, and we actually ran ourselves—from the recession in the ‘80s—ran ourselves into another depression, and eventually, you know, crushed ourselves under our own weight.

MICHAEL: Like the Soviets went through.

LARRY: Exactly.

MICHAEL: So, we went through what the Soviets went through.

LARRY: Right.

1:18:00 MICHAEL: So, that's why, I guess, the decision to let Kennedy die was left alone.

LARRY: Right.

MICHAEL: You know, that's really fascinating.

LARRY: It's really deep, too.

MICHAEL: Were there any wars, though?

LARRY: So, that's the whole thing is, we built all these toys and they weren't being used.

1:18:25 MICHAEL: Did Bobby Kennedy get elected president, do you recall?

LARRY: Yeah, I believe so. He was of a very similar mindset to his brother.

MICHAEL: Right. Okay. Was that sort of a minor project for you?

LARRY: Yeah, that was very minor.

MICHAEL: Very minor. All right. Well, listen, it's been good. We’ve spent about an hour and a half talking. Why don’t we take a break, and we'll take this conversation up a little later.

