The demon said, “Those who receive this inoculation will be unable to repent.” The priest monk then asked, “Why won't they be able to repent? The demon responded, “Because I will be inside of them.”

Father Savvas Agioritis: What is to come for those who are inoculated

I would like to present to you a personal testimony of a priest monk who made the mistake of getting inoculated. This is his confession. If anyone wants to know his name, I can tell you privately. He is a priest under Archbishop Euronimos of Greece. I will be reading directly from the publication, which fortunately is still on the internet.

“With few words, I will relate my experience after taking my first dosage of the Pfizer inoculation. God obstructed me with many signs before receiving the inoculation; due to the shortness of time, I will not mention all of them. As I was heading toward the inoculation center, right before I was getting into the queue, I felt something was obstructing my approach. As I approached, I smelled a stench that surprised me,” said the monk.

You see, God cautioned him and he still went ahead.

"While I was receiving the inoculation, others were waiting outside. As I was leaving, I was unable to wear my priest hat. I felt a great shame within myself and left holding the priest's hat in my hands.”

As you can see, he began to feel the demonic influence right away, as he was ashamed to wear his priest hat, even though he is a priest.

“Arriving home, I went to the bathroom to wash my face. Upon looking at the mirror I was frightened at my face due to the expression I had. The next day, I went shopping at the supermarket, and since it was still the period after Pascha, I would normally greet the shopkeepers with ‘Christ is risen’ or respond, ‘Indeed, He has risen.’”

So, as you know, for 40 days after the resurrection we refrain from saying “Hello,” “Good day,” and replace the phrase with “Christ is risen,” and the other Christian should respond, “Indeed, He is risen,” and not say, “Likewise.”

“As a priest monk I was surprised to discover that I was very ashamed to say, ‘Christ has risen’ to the shopkeepers. This greatly overwhelmed me.”

He began to realize more intensely that something was not going well in his soul.

“A day later, I went and attended a divine service at a local church, but not to conduct the liturgy as a priest. Upon entering the altar, I felt as if I was dead.”

You see, a living spiritual person notices the difference straight away.

“The joy I used to feel at the divine service was lost. It was as if I was not entering the holy altar of the church, but as if I had entered a room in a house. All these things surprised me, but at the time I did not believe they stemmed from the inoculation. I saw familiar parishioners turn their faces away from me. “The next day I found out that my conscience was causing me terrible pain. It is as if I had been pierced in my heart with such pain that I had never felt before in my life. I told a fellow archimandrite what I was feeling, and he consoled me. He told me something along the lines of ‘It is nothing; don't worry about it.’ “Upon leaving I found that this pain in my conscience was relentless and was deepening further within me. From that day forward I was in a deeply troubled state which lasted 13 days. I could not sleep or settle down. “Now, allow me to explain the most terrible part: day and night I constantly saw Satan in front of me, his face 20 millimeters away from mine. I went to sleep at night and felt him hugging me, and I would get cold all over. I would read the salutations to the Virgin Mary and I would feel as if my blood was burning in my veins. I felt a foreign presence within me and it was judging me. I felt a horror, as if someone was saying, ‘You belong to me now.’

Do you understand how terrible these things are? And very true, because we personally know this person. In turn, this proves another experience of another priest monk who was doing exorcism, and the demon, being pressed, told the truth while having a monologue.

“Why am I telling you this?” said the demon. “I don't want to tell you this, but I am being pressed.”

The priest monk replied, “I am not pressing you.”

The demon replied, “I am being forced to tell you.” So, the demon told him thus: “We did a ceremony at a lodge in America for the inoculations.”

The Satanists performed a ceremony for the inoculations.

Furthermore, the demon said, “Those who receive this inoculation will be unable to repent.” The priest monk then asked, “Why won't they be able to repent?” The demon responded, “Because I will be inside of them.”

You can see a correlation with the initial priest monk, who was saying the same thing, that he felt Satan inside of him and saw him 20 millimeters away from his face telling him, “You belong to me.”

The priest monk performing the exorcism was having a dialogue with the demon. The demon was speaking through the demon-possessed person. The demon told him, “Those who received the inoculation cannot repent because I am inside of them.”

The priest monk asked, “How are you inside of them?” The demon answered, “With the blood of the aborted fetuses.”

“How are you inside of them?” The demon answered, “With the blood of the aborted fetuses.”

We have mentioned previously that fetuses were used in the inoculation and were purposely murdered for their cells. These cells were extracted from living fetuses by these atheist scientists and doctors who don't hold anything sacred and holy. They removed organs from a living fetus. If the fetus is dead, the organs and cells are useless; therefore they were not taking the fetuses from the waste bin, which, even if they were, does not make it morally right, as an abortion has taken place. However, in this case, these fetuses were specifically prepared for an abortion. So, the devil confesses, “I am already inside those who took it via the blood of the fetuses.”

So, the confession of this demon correlates with the priest monk who was seduced into receiving the inoculation.

So, as we previously read, he was saying that he was ashamed to wear his priest hat, to say “Christ has risen,” how he felt dead while being in the holy altar, how everyone turned their faces away from him because his face was altered, how for 13 days he could not sleep or settle down, and, most terrifying of all, day and night the face of Satan at a 20-millimeter distance from his face continually, and how he felt Satan hugging him. And though he was trying to read the salutations, his blood was burning in his veins, and he felt someone saying to him, “You belong to me now.”

Thus, the priest monk continues:

“I had stayed at my family home in case of an adverse reaction. After a few days, I left. At the monastery where I currently reside, at the divine liturgy, I found that I could not understand a thing. It felt as if I was dead. I was constantly rushing through the service, felt great anxiety—not a speck of joy. I felt as if I was not a priest or even a baptized Christian. I reached a point at which I was unable to speak, as if i had lost my voice. I felt my life was dark and [was in] a constant state of despair.”

You see this person made this mistake and is being humbled. This means he has an priest’s conscience. This is very important, as there are others who made this mistake, and after seeing this mistake do not confess it so that they may warn others. Let's continue reading.

“While I was in a hopeless state, a familiar family came to visit the monastery. I spoke to the mother. She said to me, ‘Father, why are you being like this? Many people after taking the first dose do not end up taking the second dose. So you, too, do not take the second dose.’”

She gave him some courage.

“As she was telling me these words, I felt a certain refreshing dew entering my soul: this was from God. I was consoled by God's grace.”

Because he had begun to repent, God sends people to console us to inform us. This is how God works during such situations; just a word though many times irrelevant shows us the way. So, she said, “Okay, you made a mistake: don't make the next mistake”—i.e., don't take the second dose. Let's continue.

“I find it unnecessary to mention the despair I went through and the tears I shed. I don't know whether it's a coincidence or not, but exactly 40 days after the inoculation, I started to feel the grace of God again.”

After 40 days, he began to feel that he was baptized again. He came back with repentance. So, he confessed his sin, received the right of forgiveness, and shed many tears. As it is written here, he cried continuously for forty days, and only then did he begin to feel the grace of the Holy Spirit.

“I began to feel peace and consolation, that God had forgiven me for what I had done, even though I had no knowledge of what this inoculation actually was.”

Sadly, there are many people like this. Not everyone is indifferent. There are others who are directed by tyranny and fear, or by pressure by their children or doctors, etc. However, when you have the correct information, you don't submit to all of this. This poor fellow was seduced, but now he has corrected his action. So, after 40 days, he began to feel the forgiveness of God.

“I do not dare or want to know what would have happened to me if I had taken the second dose of the inoculation. The only thing I can say is that God felt sorry for me. Even though now I feel better, I have not recovered to the state I was in prior to receiving the inoculation. In my humble opinion, this inoculation by Pfizer that I took is a mark, but not the final mark. Most likely a forerunner for the final mark of the beast.”

This last statement correlates with another remark made by a demon during another exorcism.

A close friend of mine, a respectable priest monk, had told me he had a dialogue with a demon during an exorcism. The demon told him, “Yes, this inoculation is not the final mark, but it is still a mark, a forerunner, and those who are like you when they receive the inoculation will lose their light.”

The demon continued: “A short man had burned us with these exorcisms.”

This short priest is well known and performs exorcisms.”

The demon continued: “Now that he received the inoculation, he has lost his strength. Now I am able to approach him and kiss his hand.”

Previously the demon would tremble at the presence of this elder, but now that the elder has received the inoculation, the demon is able to get his blessing. This correlates with the priest monk we have been reading about. “Even though now I feel better, I have not yet recovered to the state I was in prior to receiving the shot.” As you can see, these shots not only cause physical harm, but spiritual harm also.

We have read this testimony as an example, and it is from a person living a proper ecclesiastical life, because as we have previously said, when someone makes a mistake that is impacting many others, it's most beneficial to correct this mistake publicly. This is in order to protect other members of our holy church from making the same mistake.

As Saint Chrysostomos says, “The lukewarm Christians are living in comfort.” The lukewarm are those who want to combine everything: the world, Christ, hedonism, avarice, external appearances, to not be disenfranchised, go to church, take holy communion, holy confession, etc. These lukewarm Christians cause the most damage to the church, and they don't admit their mistakes, as they think they do everything correctly. If they made a mistake, they don't correct it; they do not publicly repent of their sin so that they may protect those around them.

As it is written in the Book of Revelation, these are people that God will spit out. It is best to be hot or cold—never lukewarm. The one who is spiritually cold may at one point understand their spiritual blindness and become hot. God wants us to be hot. However the lukewarm are comfortable. Sadly, most people nowadays are lukewarm, as mentioned by Father Athanacios Mitileneos. Most Christians are lukewarm. We, too, are lukewarm and have to stop being lukewarm.

To a faithful person of God, death does not exist. This is the reality. We have forgotten this, and we presently fear death. Not only do we fear death, we also fear being fined, possible imprisonment and prosecution. In no case can a person call himself a Christian if he fears death. When a person fears dying, he becomes an idolater or an atheist. Instead, a Christian should long to die. The saints wanted to die. The reasons why Christians truly want to pass away is so they can be fully united to the lord they worship and love above all else. They want to go and are joyful when they are passing away. However they never cause death to themselves they do not commit suicide. But when the opportunity arises to become a martyr and confessor for Christ, they do this without fear of death. Unfortunately, these things are not being heard from the preachers, bishops, priests, but as you know, are heard from the demons.

A well-respected priest monk who performs exorcism once told me what a demon said to him. The demon said to him, “How are you Christians fearful of death? I have seduced and deceived you into receiving inoculations with the fear of death.” A demon again confesses that the shots are his doing. In fact, he says, “We did a ceremony at a lodge in America for inoculations.” See what the demon confesses?

The demon continues: “What did you fear? For you, death does not exist.” For Christians, death does not exist. Do you understand, fellow brothers and sisters, what we've come to?

In the gospels, Christ said something correlating with our present situation. When he entered Jerusalem and the children were calling out, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” The children were proclaiming Jesus as the awaited messiah. And others who were indignant were saying to Jesus, “Are you hearing what they are saying to you?” Christ responds, “I tell you that if these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.”

So, correlating with today's situation, now that the priests and arch priests are not proclaiming that death has been conquered, the demons are proclaiming it instead. “How are you Christians fearful of death and are all running to take this shot?”—which isn't really inoculation, but rather a gene therapy technology with the aim of oppressing humans.

This is the aim, which is why there will be more doses. In fact there are many people who say there will be seven doses. The demons also state that there will be seven doses. Those who were deceived into taking the first or second dose hopefully will not take the remaining doses. May they repent, weep, and go to confession because their salvation is in danger. We all ought to be vigilant of this.

I’ll read another priest monk's testimony to you all, which was published on the internet. This priest monk said, “I considered taking the shot was nothing, so I went and got it. But after I got it, I lost my prayer. I felt Satan coming and hugging me. For forty days, I could not even say, ‘Lord, have mercy.’”

The priest monk has testified this publicly. I personally know him. He is from a monastery and Peloponnese. He also urges everyone not to make his mistake, and whoever has already taken it to not take any further doses, which will cause more harm for both body and soul.

In conclusion, these are the things I wanted to say to you, brothers and sisters in Christ. As you can see, there are many testimonies from many individuals. God even caused the demons to give a testimony. Remember what the demon was saying to the priest monk during the exorcism: “Why am I telling you all this? I do not want to tell you, but I am being pressed.” We must also remember that the devil lies, too; however there are many times when the devil says the truth, especially when forced with the prayers that are read during an exorcism.

Likewise, we read in the gospels the demons saying the truth to Jesus. “You are the son of God.” The demons confess that Christ is God. Let us take these things into account so that we don't fall into this trap of Satan, which, as you can see, Satan is using much force to direct all of humanity into this trap so he can kill as many as possible. This is the murderer that Satan is. This is now all coming into fruition with what is happening globally. The devil wants to take as many souls as possible.

Therefore we do not need to be idiots. Under no circumstances are we to accept these things that the evil one is selling us. May God bless us all. May John the Baptist guide us to not only cease committing evil, but to call out evil when we see it. Whoever cowers and is silent before sin becomes an accessory and an accomplice to sin. So, what I tell you, you need to tell others. Inform all our siblings so that they may not fall into this trap by Satan and lose the kingdom of God.

Amen.

Australian Orthodox Enlightenment

