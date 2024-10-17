There are two bases that were the last of our concerns: the Dulce Base and Area 51. As Commander Thor Han Eredyon previously reported, Orion greys were captured and we were able to identify their energy frequency, their genetic encoding that connected their consciousness. I can confirm that this code was indeed hacked, and soon all communications systems on Terra will be secure. There are no more extraterrestrial threats to Terra in that respect at this time. The Alliance has the job of recovering the servers, changing the frequency of the servers, and replacing the satellite communications. They have everything they need, they have the technology. I would like to add that the Dulce base and Area 51 were the last to be cleared due to high-ranking grey residents from the Orion Group. These beings carried a master frequency that we needed in order to hack their consciousness and the Internet systems of Terra. – GFW Commander Val Nek, Oct. 24, 2021

Greys are species of intelligent life characterized by large round heads, large upward-slanting all-black eyes, slender bodies, and four digits. There are many species and sub-species of greys, as well as races of grey-human hybrids, grey-reptilian hybrids, and grey cyborgs.

After the mammalians and reptilians, the most common form of alien life are the insectoids. The most often-encountered insectoids are the grays, which are actually a cross betwen insectoids and reptiloids. The grays have the traits of reptilians in their eyes, but they have an exoskeleton. Reptilians and mammalians have an internal skeleton. There is a famous video that shows what appears to be a gray-like being dying. The creature is literally thrashing around in an extremely fast manner. Isolating the frames, one can see that the thing is turning within 1/30th of a second. Neither reptilians nor mammals move that fast, but most insectoids can. The grays also have the hypnotic owers of the reptilians, but often serve in subjugation to them. – Nichols, Encounter in the Pleiades, pp. 79-80

Since the 1940s, predatory greys working in conjunction with the United States Armed Forces, the CIA and the NSA have abducted millions of humans. Humans have been used extensively for hybridization, labor and sexual exploitation, blood and organs, food, and have even been turned into cyborgs and sold. (See Matrix II)

The “Nebu” Orion Empire

Orion constellation

Greys live in many different star systems; however, the alliance of greys and reptilians who have been meddling with humanity’s evolution are based in the M42 open cluster of the Orion constellation. They are sometimes called the Orion Greys, or the Nebu.

Maitre, Maytra (Maitrei)

Kiily-Tokurit (Killy Tokurt) (reptilian)

Ebani

Grail (grey-reptilian)

Draco reptilians

Indugutk

One of their goals: A grey-human slave-race

Shamtbhali

Constellation: Reticulum

Star system: Zeta Reticulum (binary)

Distance from Earth: 39 light years

Race: Zeta Reticulans (Shamtbhali)

Characteristics: Small stature. Reticulans have a bonier face and larger eyes than the small greys known as the Solipsi Rai. The genetic material of the Shamtbhali was preferred for hybridization with humans because it “represented the genetic best of [the] species” (Danaan, p. 258). (See The Great Replacement)

Do-Hu, Zeta Reticuli, “Tall Greys”

Constellation: Reticulum

Star system: Zeta Reticulum (binary)

Distance from Earth: 39 light years

Race: Do-Hu

Characteristics: The Do-Hu are the so-called tall greys that met with The Majestic Twelve in the 1950s and promised technology in return for permission to abduct humans. They may be what are sometimes referred to as “big-nosed greys” or “long-nosed greys.” They are responsible for overseeing most of the abductions.

The Do-Hu were probably attempting to create a hybrid species on Earth, through which they could claim chattel property rights. They worked with the covert agencies on genetic experiments, creating gray-human hybrids and mass mind-control technologies.

As of 2020 there were 2,000 Do-Hu on Earth and the moon working with the secret military programs. They supervised a large army of Solipsi Rai and grey clones, who performed the physical labor. (Danaan, p. 254)

Small Greys

Matrix II

Characteristics: Standing 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 feet tall, small greys were the work force of the Draco and the Orion Group. They worked inside of the Dulce base and other bases, and carried out abductions and biological procedures on humans. These workers have been extensively engineered and cloned. (Danaan p. 134)

Small greys working on Earth lacked a digestive system and absorbed nutrients through their skin, on which they would smear a nutritional paste. Alternatively, they would bathe in vats containing a soup of livestock and human remains. Elimination was through the skin, so they had a noxious odor. They do not reproduce. (Matrix II)

Kiily-Tokurt (Killy Tokurt)

Constellation: Vela

Distance from Earth: 336 light years

Star system: Suhail (Gamma Velorum)

Race: Kiily Tokurit (plural)

Characteristics: 6 feet tall, 200-year life span. Shapeshifters. Reptilian. White skin and all-black eyes. The Kiily Tokurit were abducting humans for food and to be sold as sex slaves. They also had a hybridization program which involved abducting women and implanting hybrid embryos in their uteruses, later removing the babies before they came to term. These babies have black eyes. (Danaan, p. 282)

Kiily Tokurt (artistic rendition)

“I would like to add that the Dulce base and Area 51 were the last to be cleared due to high-ranking grey residents from the Orion group. These beings carried a master frequency that we needed in order to hack their consciousness and the internet systems of Terra. Area 51, for a long time, has been used as a base by the Killy Tokurt specifically, and officials of the corrupt Terran government. I can report that a small number of them were also captured for a similar purpose. The Killy Tokurt have connections to the Terran government. The Killy Tokurt, for a very long time, have offered certain services to Terran governments, which I will not disclose, but is part of the extraterrestrial infiltration. I can report that this information is recovered and we are working diligently alongside the Alliance.” – GFW Commander Val Nek, October 24, 2021 (https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/07/05/dulce-and-area-51-cleared-october-2021/)

Eban

Constellation: Orion

Distance from Earth: 700 light years

Star System: Betelgeuse (Alpha Orionis)

Race: Ebani (plural)

Characteristics: Grey-reptilian, between 6 and 9 feet tall. Heavily involved with the secret military programs in underground bases, carrying out hybridization and soul-scalping. (Danaan p. 218)

On April 25, 1964, individuals acting on behalf of the United States Corporation met with Ebani at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. They agreed to exchange human beings for technologies (see Humans For Hardware Part 4). The United States Corporation is an un-Constitutional entity, and contrary to what Elena Danaan says, agreements made by these traitors are not treaties.

Maitre, Maytra

Galaxy: Milky Way

Constellation: Orion – M42 nebula

Race: Maytra, Maitrei

Characteristics:

The Maitrei have the same average height as Terrans, they are hermaphrodites, and their life span is 120 years.

The Maitrei are a predatory race that have conquered several worlds. When they abduct humans, they usually abduct all present. Their goal is to colonize Terra and make it a slave farm. (Gene Decode)

“When I was five years old, I was abducted by these guys. These are part of the invasion on Planet Earth. They’re the Maytra, and some people would know them as the tall grey aliens. They’re skinny, and they have long faces, and they’re from the Orion Nebula and they came and they invaded Planet Earth. And they’re interested in Earth mainly because of our genetics. The human race is like a melting pot of all these alien races, so our genetics are really valuable to them. And using children for expriments and hybridization is an interest of theirs. “So, they abducted me. They have little worker bees; the tall greys have little worker bees from Zeta Reticuli, who are small grey aliens. And those ones, they’re all connected to a hive; they’re artificial intelligence and they all get instructions from a mother-hive, or, like, a super-computer. “But they abducted me when I was five years old. They wanted to take genetic samples from me. So, that was scary. They took me up to a triangular-shaped ship, and were going to do a procedure to get my genetics.” – Megan Rose (https://www.bitchute.com/video/OmzjDD2Brc7D/)

Maytra – Megan Rose

What Maitrei young might look like

Reportedly this interview was carried out by George H.W. Bush in 1991. I don’t know if this alien is Maitre.

* * *

Indugutk

Indugutk (artistic rendition)

Grail

Grail (artistic rendition)

