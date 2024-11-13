Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge ( https://highestbridges.com/wiki/index.php?title=Huajiang_Grand_Canyon_Bridge )

California’s proposed 463-mile high-speed rail between San Francisco and Los Angeles is a decade behind schedule, and the estimated cost has soared from $35 billion to $135 billion.

Construction on California’s modest project began on January 6, 2015. So far, the only part completed is the Fresno River Viaduct, 1,600 feet long. This structure—measuring less than half a kilometer—took three years and cost $2 billion.

By comparison, construction on the world’s highest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, began in 2021, and it will open next year, in 2025. Its total cost, including viewing features and accomodations for tourists, is estimated to be $280 million.

Watch a wonderful video about this project by Megabuilds:

I think this is the side of the tower that’s away from the canyon; in other words, the cables stabilizing and held up by the tower from the approach to the bridge

Visitor center for tourists ( https://highestbridges.com/wiki/index.php?title=Huajiang_Grand_Canyon_Bridge )

Viewing center with glass floor beneath the highway in the center of Huajiang Grand Canyon

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will have the world’s highest Bungy jump. It will have an elevator taking tourists to the top of one of the two massive support towers, where they can dine at the bar and cafe.