I often wonder why the world didn’t end on winter solstice of 2012, as it was scheduled to in the Maya calendar. I posted one theory, which I titled Why the final judgment didn’t happen in 2012.

Then I learned that YHWH departed Heaven at the end of 2012, after which Heaven was destroyed by invaders. This is a more significant event than the closing of portals by a few renegade scientists.

I’ve also posted about the judgment planet, Nibiru, which appears to me to be a soul-processing center. Nibiru is here in our solar system, ready to transfer Earth’s roughly eight billion souls to whichever destination each has chosen for himself. (I have no information about the more than 9.6 trillion souls in off-planet colonies, but I imagine the German breakaway empire is a new seeding project.)

I think we can safely assume that the “faction” that attacked YHWH’s kingdom was either Lucifer (a sixth- or seventh-density social memory complex) or Satan (a fallen angel). Maybe Lucifer and Satan are one and the same.

As Jessie Czebotar has explained (Aquarius Rising Africa II on YT), Satan planned to attach his demon-generals to humans in order to “take heaven by storm.” Satan is an angel who was cast out of the prime universe. He was unable to re-enter the higher realms, but our creator, YHWH, has given us the authority to enter these realms. This explains why the Luciferian Brotherhood places such importance on enslaving souls and demon possession. (See Satanic Rituals of America’s Ruling Families)

So, would YHWH’s decision to depart from our realm have anything to do with the fact that the world didn’t end on schedule? Did YHWH depart because Yeshua was doing such a magnificent job overseeing the end times?

For those who are paying attention, Apollymi said on December 16, 2022, that YHWH had “died” and Heaven was attacked in 2010, but on November 12, 2023 (EP33), she said these events took place at the end of 2012, coinciding with the Maya calendar.

Transcript

(1:50) Welcome back to Cosmic Brilliance, Apollymi, and thank you for sharing your time to teach us.

APOLLYMI: Thank you. It’s really awesome to be back again.

(2:20) MERRILY: I dragged her here by her dragon tail, which is not easy! So, let’s begin with a question from one of our earliest shows. Apollymi, you mentioned that Heaven was destroyed, . . . and it was my mistake not to pursue it and ask more questions. …

(1:06:40) APOLLYMI: … because in 2010— Actually, no, I’m not going to get into that, because that would be very devastating for everybody and they wouldn’t like the truth. MERRILY: Got destroyed? APOLLYMI: Yes. In 2010, towards the end of [the year], the place that most people here call Heaven was attacked. And all I could do— I was told to stay out of it, and so was my other friend, because he’s actually one of the angels, and he has reincarnated here on this planet. And he and I— I spent a lot of time there. MERRILY: This is Azazel? [It’s odd that Merrily would think that Apollymi’s friend, who resided in Heaven, is a demon]. APOLLYMI: No, no, this is someone completely different. We were told to stay out of it. We tried to astral-travel there, because it’s a lot easier, and we couldn’t; they locked us down. And all we could do was watch this place get raided and destroyed. And a couple of weeks before that, Yahweh died. So, he was no longer here. And I believe I talked about this in a few interviews about two years ago, so I’m not just making it up on the spot. I actually still have some of my notes in my notebook of the actual event. (December 16, 2022, EP20)

MERRILY: You said that Heaven was destroyed. YHWH disintegrated in front of you, leaving a crown and gold in this universe. He’s still in the Source universe, H’nova (pronounced “Anuva” and rhyming with Huvah); but two weeks after YHWH disappeared, there was an attack on Heaven.

(4:00) APOLLYMI: I have to explain this first. Yahweh’s heaven, for that transition period between the soul resting and being reincarnated, is in a very high dimension in this universe. (4:00) APOLLYMI: Well, my version of destruction is different than other people’s version of destruction. There were a lot of different factions who can transcend into the dimension in which Yahweh had his heaven for people with their afterlife, that transition-period between the soul resting and being reincarnated. It is a very high dimension in this universe (Nebadon).

And these entities ended up coming in— I have to explain this first. Most people think that this is a magical place, that it is protected, and nothing harmful or [malign] can reside on this vibration-frequency dimension.

That is not true at all. Entities who have the ability to transcend into those dimensions can be good, can be evil, can be neutral. A good entity can suddenly change their mind and have ill intent in a heartbeat: it happens every day to to all of us. People [believe that] in order to get into these frequencies you have to be pure, you have to be of this intent, but that’s not true. …

(7:00) So, these entities came to Yahweh’s gates, Yahweh’s kingdom. Because the land stretches very far and wide: there’s forest, there are streams beyond his kingdom’s walls in the same dimension; there are other places residing in this dimension. And they were attacked: the gates were broken down, a [battle took place]; there were several different factions that were going against us.

Now, the attack happened two weeks after Yahweh disappeared, and there was no warning that I knew of. I was not a part of this; I was told to stay out of it and stay down here. I could not astral-travel over there; I couldn’t do anything. And I and another angelic were on the phone talking, remote viewing the entire thing and just crying.

(8:35) APOLLYMI: After Heaven was destroyed—because many things happened there—Yeshua (“Yehoshua”) had to leave, because the entire place was getting destroyed. Now, the well of souls was not touched, because nobody can touch that. It can’t be destroyed, it can’t be tampered with. I mean, you can, but the punishment [for tampering with it] is nonexistence.

(9:30) MERRILY: So, what was targeted was just Yahweh’s kingdom.

APOLLYMI: Right. There are other kingdoms in those dimensions. … Just because Heaven fell doesn’t mean that souls who have died don’t have anywhere to go. It’s just that that version of heaven, Yahweh’s heaven, does not have the capability to have people go to that specific area for their afterlife. People can reside in many different afterlife kingdoms, and some of them are more connected to the multiverse than others. When I say connected, I mean that you can get there from any part of the universes of the multiverse.

(11:30) MERRILY: So the first thing you clarified is that not all of that dimension was destroyed—just Yahweh’s kingdom, which is where most people from Earth go after crossing over. Is that right?

APOLLYMI: Yes.

MERRILY: And who guards Yahweh’s heaven, and what happened?

(12:30) APOLLYMI: After the kingdom was destroyed, they had to abandon everything. There was really no one there for a a couple of weeks: everyone left. Many things were raided, but many things were untouched.

So, when the Kingdom of Heaven was destroyed, Yeshua left. Many of the angels left. We didn’t really view anybody there for several weeks. But the well of souls was untouched for a couple of days, and other creators came in, and all those souls in the well were transferred to a suitable area for them to have their afterlife.

(13:40) The well of souls is a huge area where you can go to rest until you’re ready to come out and experience new things again. You don’t have to be in the well of souls if you don’t want to: it is a choice when you begin your afterlife. But if you choose to have pure rest and reflect on everything internally, that’s what it’s for, and it’s the closest experience that you’re going to have of Source itself.

APOLLYMI: After a couple of weeks, we were able to talk to a few of the angelics such as Michael, Raphael, and they wanted to start rebuilding the kingdom again, which they had already started. It is still very damaged; there are still many things to be done and rebuilt. No one is going to have an afterlife with a creator of the high stature of YHWH until Yeshua becomes a creator.

MERRILY: So, what are they doing to repair Heaven? Are they trying to duplicate it exactly as Yahweh had it? Can they just manifest what they want?

(16:00) APOLLYMI: I only wish it were that easy. It doesn’t matter what dimension you’re on: you must still contend with the physics. You can’t create something out of nothing. So, even though many of the angelics are of multiple variances—not every angel has the same abilities because it depends on what group they come from—some have a lot more power than others, and it’s the higher ones that have the ability to rebuild things more easily than the newer generation.

MERRILY: In terms of our time, how long will it take?

(17:00) APOLLYMI: They have done a lot of improvements since the event happened, since 2012, but there’s still a lot to be done—a lot. And they are making it in their own way, changing some things that they think is better. They don’t have their leaders anymore, really. I mean, yes, they have Michael, they have Gabriel and some of the other seraphim who ruled the seven layers of heaven; but they don’t have the full structure anymore. And this is new to them, absolutely new to them, so they have to relearn their social structures, everything.

(18:00) APOLLYMI: Many people have an erroneous conception of what hell is. Hell is older than most people realize. It is one of the first planes that was created for the afterlife for the multiverse. There is a lot that goes on down there. And it is for the afterlife; it existed before the creators and sub-creators [created their own afterlife kingdoms] with their places of rest for souls. So, people who go there who have a good nature, whose karmic debt is neutral, they go there and they can still have a wonderful afterlife. They are not being tortured, they are not being made to pay a karmic debt. Now, don’t get me wrong — that is there, too, but it’s not in the same area.

MERRILY: So, basically, there are beautiful spots in hell where they can go and rest, just like they would have in the kingdom of Yahweh?

APOLLYMI: You have two options. One option is to go into the Realms of Hell soul well. Now, in the soul well, you are at a point of rest. So, you can have whatever afterlife you want. You could have millions upon millions of souls in the soul well, and the space is infinite. It makes reality the way that you want it only for you; it does not affect other people. And so, you can have as much time, as much happiness, as much time to reflect in all of your being in that soul well and be protected. Nothing is going to touch you in there.

By the time that you feel like you you are ready to reincarnate, all you have to do is tell the creator of that realm, and they will let you out. And you can be in the realm for awhile while they wait for a body to be ready for you, [but you can just stay awhile].

There are places in the Realms of Hell where you just kind of exist. It’s kind of like this plane. If you want to work, you can work; if you want to just relax and do whatever, experience things, go places, that’s fine, too.

You don’t even have to be reincarnated: you could just exist as your own entity, and sometimes they’ll allow you to do that, depending on your contracts. Most people would consider this to be like astral traveling. Your soul would go to other places, but you wouldn’t have a physical body [as you do on Earth].

(22:00) MERRILY: When they’re there and they’re experiencing what they want to experience in a peaceful way, is that an automatic simulation based on their intent?

APOLLYMI: Yes. So, if you consciously wish to torture yourself of your own volition, that’s what’s going to happen. But it only affects you: it doesn’t affect any other soul in the soul well.

MERRILY: So, you live a reality that you’re projecting — welcome to what we do — until you get so sick and tired of it that you ask for assistance.

APOLLYMI: Yes. And you can only live a peaceful life for so long before you get bored of it. It becomes repetitive and tedious, and it’s just stagnant. Even if it’s a glorious life, things just become stagnant. Your soul has to constantly be involved with things, and touch and learn and have experiences.

