From a 2009 book review published on the web site, Artificial Telepathy:

In 2002, Booz Allen had more than 1000 former intelligence officers on its staff, and its government contracts rose dramatically after 911,

"from $626,000 in 2000 to $1.6 billion in 2006. Most of the latter figure, $932 million, was with the Department of Defense, where Booz Allen's major customers included the NSA, the Army, the Air Force, the Defense Logistics Agency, and the National Guard. In 2006, it was one of seven firms awarded a ten-year contract to bid on up to $20 billion worth of work in command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaisance -- a mouthful of a term usually referred to as C4ISR -- for the Army's Communications and Electronics Command, which is based in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

The term C4ISR is a perfect descriptor for Artificial Telepathy -- a powerful fusion of signal-processing technologies that allows technicians to remotely gather and collect human intelligence (HUMINT) from the brain signals (SIGINT) of other human beings. As with C4ISR, Artificial Telepathy automates "signals collection" (eavesdropping) and "intelligence analysis" (figuring out what people intend to do) by utilizing satellites and computers, and the overall goal is military command and control.

Indeed, one might define Artificial Telepathy as a subset of C4ISR with a special focus on neurology, psychology and mind control. Artificial Telepathy is an exotic form of C4ISR that allows warriors to communicate nonvocally with soldiers in the field, enables spies and intelligence agents to perform reconnaisance and surveillance nonlocally by means of "remote viewing," and allows military officers to command and control the behavior of human minds at a distance, with the artificial aid of carefully networked satellite and computer technology.

Booz Allen Hamilton certainly has close ties to the contractors who worked on the Pentagon's "Stargate" program for psychic spying in the 1990s, and it took a lead role in development of the NSA's "Total Information Awareness" projects, mentioned in earlier posts.

BAH must certainly be on the short list of firms capable of designing and launching a system of space-based, mind-invasive weaponry. It has all the people, pull and know-how needed to put an "electronic concentration camp system" in place.

Read the full 2009 article, “Spies for Hire: Key Officers at Booz Allen Hamilton,” here: http://artificialtelepathy.blogspot.com/2009/06/rogues-gallery-key-officers-at-booz.html