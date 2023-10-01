Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
9h

“Booz Allen Hamilton certainly has close ties to the contractors who worked on the Pentagon's "Stargate" program for psychic spying in the 1990s, and it took a lead role in development of the NSA's "Total Information Awareness" projects, mentioned in earlier posts.”

And this is probably where the movie “Men Who Stare at Goats” comes from.

https://youtu.be/GC2TzspJn5A?si=BVT3tJdkcY1eu01G

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CosmosTinkerer's avatar
CosmosTinkerer
Oct 1, 2023

Thanks for the incredibly interesting and thought provoking post. I urge others to open the link you provided and do their own critical thinking research using the links at http://artificialtelepathy.blogspot.com/2009/06/rogues-gallery-key-officers-at-booz.html ...especially the patented tech.

On a very human level, to keep oneself grounded amongst the Too Much Information overload about the awful, psychopathic toys created and the way things might/could/ be... I like listening to a fellow native north american poet-musician, the late-great John Prine...(sorry about the YooToob link...wish better music links existed...remember to clear your cookies after )...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmikAhvjq4E

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diana Barahona and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture