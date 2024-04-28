I often wonder why the world didn’t end in 2012, and posted one theory (Why the final judgment didn’t happen in 2012). But today I learned that YHWH’s afterlife kingdom was attacked in 2012, which is a more significant event than the closing of portals by a few renegade scientists.

I’ve also posted about the judgment planet, Nibiru, which appears to me to be a soul-processing center. Nibiru is here in our solar system, ready to transfer Earth’s roughly eight billion souls to whichever destination each has chosen for himself. (I have no information about the 9.6 trillion souls in off-planet colonies, but I imagine the German breakaway empire is a new seeding project.)

I think we can safely assume that the “faction” that attacked YHWH’s kingdom was either Lucifer (a sixth- or seventh-density social memory complex) or Satan (a fallen angel). Maybe both were involved for their own reasons.

As Jessie Czebotar has explained (Aquarius Rising Africa on YT), Satan planned to attach his demon generals to humans in order to “take heaven by storm.” Satan is an angel who was cast out of the prime universe. He was unable to enter the higher realms, but humans have the capability and the authority to enter these realms. This explains why the Brotherhood places such importance on both bloodlines and demon possession.

Damning evidence the Bushes and House speaker Nancy Pelosi were Luciferians

So, would driving YHWH out of this universe postpone the end of the world? Did YHWH depart willingly in order to give benevolent entities more time to awaken humanity?

As for the rebuilding of Heaven, and the fact that Yeshua or Yehoshua is in training to replace YHVH, if all of this were a 12-year project, then that is a possible explanation for the delay.

Diana Barahona

Transcript

(1:50) Welcome back to Cosmic Brilliance, Apollymi, and thank you for sharing your time to teach us.

APOLLYMI: Thank you; it’s really awesome to be back again.

(2:20) MERRILY: I dragged her here by her dragon tail, which is not easy! So, let’s begin with a question from one of our earliest shows. Apollymi you mentioned that heaven was destroyed, . . . and it was my mistake not to pursue it and ask more questions.

You said that Heaven was destroyed. YHWH disintegrated in front of you, leaving a crown and gold in this universe. He’s still in the Source Universe, Hanova (pronounced “Anuva”); but two weeks after YHWH disappeared, there was an attack on Heaven.

(4:00) APOLLYMI: I have to explain this, first. YHWH’s heaven, for that transition period between the soul resting and being reincarnated, is in a very high dimension in this universe (Nebadon). Nevertheless, there are factions who can enter that dimension. Most people think that this is a place that it is protected, and that nothing harmful can reside in this dimension, but that is not true. Entities who have the ability to enter those dimensions can be good, can be evil, can be neutral. . . .

(7:00) So, these entities came to YHWH’s gates, YHWH’s kingdom, because the land stretches very far and wide: there’s forest, there are streams beyond his kingdom’s walls in the same dimension. There are other places residing in this dimension. And the gates were broken down; a battle took place. There were several different factions involed.

Now, the attack happened two weeks after YHWH disappeared, and there was no warning that I knew of. I was not be a part of this; I was told to stay out of it and stay down here. I could not astral-travel over there; I couldn’t do anything. And I and another angelic were on the phone talking, remotely viewing the entire thing and just crying.

(8:00) MERRILY: So, that tells me that the attack was allowed from high-up somewhere.

APOLLYMI: So, when Heaven was destroyed, Yeshua had to leave. Now, the well of souls was not touched, because nobody can touch that. It can’t be destroyed; it can’t be tampered with. I mean, the punishment [for tampering with it] is nonexistence.

(9:30) MERRILY: Okay, so what was targeted was just YHWH’s kingdom.

APOLLYMI: Right: there are other kingdoms in those dimensions. . . .

MERRILY: So, are there a certain number of layers, like seven kingdoms, in

that dimension, and is each one controlled by an angelic?

APOLLYMI: People can reside in many different afterlife kingdoms, and some of them are more connected to the multiverse than others. When I say connected, I mean that you can go there from any part of the multiverse.

(11:30) MERRILY: So the first thing you clarified is that not all of that dimension was destroyed, just YHWH’s kingdom, which is where most people from Earth go after crossing over, is that right?

APOLLYMI: Yes.

MERRILY: And who guards YHWH’s heaven, and what happened?

(12:30) APOLLYMI: After the kingdom was destroyed, they had to abandon everything. There was really no one there for a a couple of weeks: everyone left. Many things were raided, but many things were were untouched.

So, when the kingdom of heaven was destroyed, Yeshua left. Many of the angels left. We didn’t really view anybody there for several weeks. But the well of souls was untouched for a couple of days, and other creators came in, and all those souls in the well were transferred to a suitable area for them to have their afterlife.

(13:40) The well of souls is a huge area where you can go to rest until you’re ready to come out and experience new things again. You don’t have to be in the well of souls if you don’t want to: it is a choice when you begin your afterlife. But if you choose to have pure rest and reflect on everything internally, that’s what it’s for, and it’s the closest experience that you’re going to have of Source itself.

MERRILY: And what else would you like to add?

APOLLYMI: After a couple weeks, we ended up talking to a few of the angelics like Michael, Raphael, and they wanted to start rebuilding the kingdom again, which they had started. It is still very damaged; there are still many things to be done and rebuilt. No one is going to have an afterlife with a creator of the high stature of YHWH until Yeshua becomes a creator.

MERRILY: So, what are they doing to repair Heaven? Are they trying to duplicate it exactly as YHWH had it? Can they just manifest what they want?

(16:00) APOLLYMI: I only wish it were that easy. It doesn’t matter what dimension you’re on: you must still contend with the physics. You can’t create something out of nothing. So, even though many of the angelics are of multiple variances, not every angel has the same abilities, because it depends on what group they come from. Some have a lot more power than others, and it’s the higher ones that have the ability to rebuild things more easily than the newer generation.

MERRILY: In terms of our time, how long will it take?

(17:00) APOLLYMI: They have made a lot of progress since the event happened in 2012, but there’s still a lot to be done. And they are making it in their own way, improving some things. They don’t have their leaders anymore, really. I mean, yes, they have Michael, they have Gabriel and some of the other seraphim who ruled the seven layers of heaven, but they don’t have the full structure anymore. And this is new to them. So they have to relearn their social structures, everything.

(18:00) APOLLYMI: Many people have an erroneous conception of what hell is. Hell is older than most people realize. It is one of the first planes that was created for the afterlife for the multiverse. There is a lot that goes on down there. And it is for the afterlife; it existed before the creators and sub-creators created their own afterlife kingdoms with their places of rest for souls. So, people who have a good nature, whose karmic debt is neutral, they go to hell and have a wonderful afterlife. They are not being tortured. Now, don’t get me wrong — that is there, too, but it’s not in the same area.

MERRILY: So, basically, there are beautiful spots in hell where they can go and rest, just like they would have in the kingdom of YHWH?

APOLLYMI: You have two options. One option is to go into the Realms of Hell soul well. Now, in the soul well, you are at a point of rest. So, you can have whatever afterlife you want. You could have millions upon millions of souls in the soul well, and the space is infinite. It makes reality the way that you want it only for you; it does not affect other people. And so, you can have as much time, as much happiness, as much time to reflect in all of your being in that soul well and be protected. Nothing is going to touch you in there.

By the time that you feel like you you are ready to reincarnate all you have to do is tell the creator of that realm and they will let you out. And you can live in the realm for awhile while they wait for a body to be ready for you, but you can just stay awhile.

There are places in the realms of hell where you just kind of exist. It’s kind of like this plane: if you want to work, you can work; if you want to just relax and do whatever, experience things, go places, that’s fine, too.

You don’t even have to be reincarnated: you could just exist as your own entity and sometimes they’ll allow you to do that, depending on your contracts. Most people would consider this to be like astral traveling. Your soul would go to other places, but you wouldn’t have a physical body as you do on Earth.

(22:00) MERRILY: When they’re there and they’re experiencing what they want to experience in a peaceful way, is that a simulation based on their intent?

APOLLYMI: Yes. So, if you consciously wish to torture yourself of your own volition, that’s what’s going to happen. But it only affects you: it doesn’t affect any other soul in the soul well.

MERRILY: So, you live a reality that you’re projecting — welcome to what we do — until you get so sick and tired of it that you ask for assistance.

APOLLYMI: Yes. And you can only live a peaceful life for so long before you get bored of it. It becomes repetitive and tedious, and it’s just stagnant. Even if it’s a glorious life, things just become stagnant. Your soul has to constantly be involved with things and touch and learn and have experiences.

