And I look at him, and I’m like, “You’ve actually met that bitch?” And he’s like, “Oh, yeah.” And his brother Chico is sitting there next to him, and he’s looking at him, shaking his head, giving him a hard “No, no, no, no, no.” Like, he shut it down real quick, like he’s smart enough to know, “Don’t you dare tell him about the Pelosis.”

#50 Kevin Pt 2 Rated R: First hand account of Adrenochrome effects, timelines, ritual abuse, redemption, save the children

In which Trump, General Flynn and JFK Jr. kill everyone; there is an emergency broadcast with a shocking video; a new currency with JFK’s image; Australia and New Zealand become U.S. territories; and Hawaii secedes.

SCOTT: I believe we left off in 2012 in August.

KEVIN G: After I had the experience in June down in Cincinnati, where they drugged, tortured and raped me—and I somehow managed to forget that they had drugged, tortured and raped me—I went back down there in August. And that’s when this guy walks in, and it was the cop who had drugged, tortured and raped me, but I didn’t know that.

And he starts saying bad things about my kid, and I’m ready to fight him, and he pulls his gun and badge out. And I’m sitting there, and he starts telling about all this stuff that they did to me.

He starts telling me his life’s story, and how he met his wife and her kid, who is the woman, the kid that I turned my back on, and how he made it his life’s mission to destroy my life.

Maybe he did in certain ways, but at the same time, it’s funny how God works, because he saved my soul in the process. I went from being an atheist heathen to being a Christian; I try to follow Jesus and do right.

The policeman tells Kevin that he used his hair to do a DNA test, which he says proved that Kevin was the father of the girl that he was raising. Although his pretext for destroying Kevin’s life is the fact that Kevin, at 21, didn’t take responsibility for his baby, the cop has been sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

He tells Kevin that he was raised by Jesuits.

4:00 I think that he was corrupted from a young age, by the sound of it. He was probably already involved with the Freemasons before he even went to Cornell. Because I remember thinking, “Well, if I have to, I’ll just go to California to my hippie friends up in the mountains, and you can kiss my ass.” And he was like, “We all work for the same person,” that person being Lucifer.

I remember him telling me the results of sporting events. I remember him talking to me about certain things—the George Floyd riots and different things. It didn’t mean anything to me at the time. A lot of stuff that he told me about, I totally forgot about until after it happened. And then after it happened, I was like, “Oh, he said it would happen. That’s weird.” A lot of the stuff that he told me would happen did happen.

6:30 So, it’s August of 2012, and he’s telling me who he is and where he’s from and what he’s all about and what he did to me, and I don’t believe him. I don’t believe any of it, but I do know something’s not right with Craig; I felt like he was setting me up. I separated myself from him. I was working exclusively for the old guy out in California at this point. It wasn’t the last year I was out there; it was like the second or third year I was out there.

Disappearing Mexican children; baby farms

10:30 And it’s like I told you, when they first got there, there was ten of these kids. And after a couple days, there’s nine kids. And then after a couple more days, there’s eight kids. And then seven.

I remember saying something to the guy that I worked for; I’m like, “Some of these kids are gone; what happened?” “Oh, they went to be with their family.”

You see? “They went to be with their family.” They killed them.

At the time, I was thinking, “Oh, their dad or mom. They went to be with their family.” No, they were killing these kids. I didn’t know it at the time, but looking back, I am positive that they were killing these kids. . . .

14:30 But eventally, there was no kids.

15:30 But they have properties with people who are from different countries, and I think that they have actual baby farms up there, on top of the kids that they’re obviously bringing across the border.

I mean, there was the time that I found the rusty little chain with a little tiny pair of pants in one of the shipping containers. Because these guys all have shipping containers that they keep stuff in on their properties. And I called the old man, like, “Why is there a rusty little chain chained to the wall that couldn’t even hold a dog, and why is there a little tiny pair of pants and a little tiny sweater in here? Does this belong to someone’s kid?”

And he start’s freaking out. “God damn it, I told Coz to get rid of that! Get a hold of Coz and tell him to get rid of that shit! I told him to get rid of it!”

18:00 And I told you about the Patron bottles. They’d make huge batches of hash oil, and we’d fill up the Patron bottles with hash oil. And that’s what they would pass up the hash oil in, was these Patron bottles. Well, after these kids came through, I remember, that hash oil almost looked a little red. And it’s because when you put the adrenochrome, the adrenalized blood, into a Patron bottle, it almost looks like hash oil. So it kind of blended in with the bottles of hash oil.

A bunch of Satanists

20:00 At the time, I had no clue. It wasn’t until I figured out that they were a bunch of Satanists. And that was after I got out of jail.

When I got out of jail in California, I went back up on the hill, and the whole [police] van was out of jail by then. And I’m having it out with him—this was after we got raided—and he basically told me that they are what the cops said that they are. And I was feeling betrayed. And I’m like, “I don’t even feel bad for taking that 50-pack from you, now that I know what you are. You owed me half of that anyway. And what’s the AB [Aryan Brotherhood] going to do when they find out what Hippie is?”

Because that’s his son, who was in jail down in Reno at the time. And I don’t know if you know about the Aryan Brotherhood, but they’re not fond of Jewish people. And I’m talking to him about the AB and about how they [Jessie and Hippie] are Jewish.

“But we’re not really Jewish: we’re Satanists.” And I’m like, “Well, what do you think the AB’s going to do to Hippie?” And [Jessie] was like, “Who do you think runs the AB? We do.”

So that means that the AB is a white supremacist organization, but the guys at the top are all Satanic Jews, and they don’t even realize it, according to him.

The second time Kevin G. took adrenochrome

22:00 There’s also the second time that I took adrenochrome. This was the last year I was out there, this is year number-five, end of harvest. I’m getting tired, it’s the end of the day. I can hear people yelling my name. I go downstairs to see what’s outside. I see these two girls. They look young, like too young to be here. I was like, “Whose kids is that?” And they’re like, “Those are yours.”

I’m like, “Seriously, whose kids are those?” And the girls are looking at me, and the one girl keeps calling me, “Dad”—“Dad, Dad.” And I’m trying to figure out, are they whacked out on drugs? What’s going on with them?

And the other girl was like, “Kevin, you were right about everything! You were right about everything! Oh, my God, you were right!”

And there were a couple of Mexican guys with them. There was this little weird blonde guy with Army fatigues, and Hippie and Zack were there. And they’re trying to tell me that these girls are my daughters.

And I’m like, “I’ve only got one kid that I know of, and she’s two years old. And she’s at home with her mom in Ohio. What are you talking about?” Because this kid looks like she’s at least thirteen. And the other one, who was supposed to be her half-sister, was only twelve at the time.

So, in 2013, I have a two-year-old daughter at home in Ohio with her twelve-year-old half-sister, and these two girls, who are 13 and 21, approximately, are telling me, “We are your daughter and her half-sister.”

And Hippie and Zack are like, “No, these are your daughters.”

“Okay, there’s nothing you’re going to say that’s going to convince me of that.”

And then they’re like, “Okay, well, we’re going to go rape these bitches.” And I’m like, “Dude, don’t joke about that: that isn’t even funny. Come on.”

And they’re like, “Come on, let’s go upstairs.” And we went upstairs, and that’s when they pulled out the bottle. And I asked them, “What’s in the bottle?” And they were like, “It’s blood. Here, take some.” And I see him drink a little bit, and I’m like, “Obviously that’s not blood. Here, give it to me.”

And I take it and I smell it, and it doesn’t smell like alcohol. I’m like, “Okay, how bad can it be if he just took a drink.” So, I take a drink, and I honestly don’t remember what it tasted like. I know it didn’t taste like alcohol, which is what I was expecting. It didn’t taste like blood, but I don’t know what blood would taste like, anyway.

I’m not sure what it tasted like, but I do know that immediately after I drank it, I felt like I was high as a kite.

And that’s when Zack looks at me, and he’s like, “I raped your daughter to death.” “What did you jast say?!” “I raped your daughter.” And he has this evil look on his face, like he’s possessed. And he’s like, “I raped her.”

And I was like, “That’s it,” and I went after him. Hippie’s grabbing my shoulder, trying to hold me back, and he’s like, “Kevin, no.” And there’s no way he’s stopping me: I’m going to get you.

And Hippie looks up over his shoulder, like up into the empty air over his shoulder, and says, “Stop him”—to what, I don’t know.

I take off across the room, and as I do, it felt like someone came up behind me with two big curved swords and stuck them under my legs from behind and picked me up off the ground like I was a rag doll, like I was nothing. And I remember thinking, “How are my legs not being cut off?”

And it carries me across the room and drops me down into my little chair that I sit in to do work, and then I can feel the tip of its fingernail, sword, whatever, poked against my chest so that I can’t move. I can’t budge.

So, It wasn’t two swords: it was two claws, I guess, from this thing that— I still couldn’t see it, even when it picked me up and touched me and I could feel it; but it couldn’t touch me until I drank the adrenochrome. And I think it’s because these demons exist on a different dimension. There are different dimensions; they’re around us. And we can’t see them, but when you drink the adrenochrome, don’t know if it takes part of you to a different dimension. Like I said, it’s almost like you have a dream more than get high, only this time I got high. This time, it felt like a drug.

And he starts saying this stuff about my daughter, and that thing picked me up, and it carried me across the room, and it’s holding me in the chair. And they’re both dragging things upstairs. They have a sleeping bag with a dead body in it that was supposed to be me.

That’s when they’re like, “The girls downstairs are your daughters, and we’re going to do whatever to them, and you’re okay with that.” And I’m like, “Dude, I don’t know who those girls are downstairs. I don’t know who their dad is. I don’t know what you’re talking about, man. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m really confused. I don’t know what’s going on.

And they’re like, “Hold up your finger.” So I held up my finger, and the tip of my finger gets split down to the bone like a banana. And they pull out this piece of parchment, and it’s got a bunch of gibberish on it that I can’t read, and he’s like, “Sign your name. You have to sign your name so that we can take those girls.”

Look: I’m not proud of a lot of stuff that I’ve done in life, and this is another one of those moments. . . .

And they’re like, “You have to sign your name.” And I’m like, “I can’t. I’m in too much pain.” They’re like, “Just make an X.” I make an X on the parchment, and that was like me signing away the rights to my daughter, or something, so they could do whatever to those girls down there.

NASA artist Kurt Wenner, “EMERGENCE DAY 2006” chalk mural

32:00 And [the worst part] is, those two girls at the time I had never seen before, but those two girls now are my daughter and her half-sister to a ’T’. That’s who it was. How they [my daughters] went back there to 2013, and— Like I said, again, time travel. I don’t know how they— Did they use the demons to do it? Did they use the adrenochrome to do it? I don’t know.

But these girls, it was my daughter, because I remember what she looked like. And I remember, she just wanted to come over. She was like, “Can I please just go over and hug him? And she came over, and she was like, “I thought you were dead. I heard you were dead.” And she was hugging me. And I’m, like, feeling so much love. Like, it feels— I’m like, “Are you okay?”

I remember, I could tell. I just wanted to help her. And I’m like, “I’m taking her with me.” And the guy that was wearing Army fatigues, he had an AR15. And he’s like, “I’ll f***ing kill you! I’ll shoot!” And I’m like, “What the hell?” And Hippie and Zack are like, “No, no, no! Calm down! Calm down! This is Kevin! This is Kevin!” And he looks confused. And they’re like, “I know it’s confusing, but this is Kevin, so don’t shoot. Whatever you do, don’t shoot.”

And I don’t know how the time travel and the adrenochrome and the demons are all connected, but that’s how they look into the future.

34:00 We went back downstairs. I wanted to go look in to see if they did anything. I wanted to go check on those girls, and they wouldn’t let me go in and check on those girls. And there’s a Crown Victoria sitting there. They’re like, “Get in the back of that car!” And I go and I get in the back seat of this Crown Victoria; they jump in the front seat. And when we’re sitting the car, something huge, that I can only explain as a dragon, picked up the Crown Victoria that I was sitting in with its clawed feet and jumped up into the air and flew away across dope mountain with a Crown Victoria in its claws, and carried us down the dirt road to the ranch where I had been staying, and plops the Crown Victoria down next to it.

And those guys look at me, and they’re like, “Aren’t you really tired?” And I was like, “Yeah, I can barely keep my eyes open.” And they’re like, “Why don’t you go lie down and get some sleep.”

And I get out, and I crawl up the steps into my camper, and I plop down on the couch, and I’m exhausted, and I fall asleep.

Next thing I know, I’m opening my eyes. I can see the morning sunlight coming through the broken miniblinds of the camper. And I’m looking around the camper, and all of my stuff is gone. The camper is empty except for furniture and stuff, and it’s super-dirty. There’s tons of dirt and dust and cobwebs, and it’s a mess. And I’m like, “What the hell is going on? This doesn’t make sense.”

I sit up on the couch, and I stumble down the steps and I walk outside, and my truck’s not out there. And as I’m starting to walk down the drive, I see one of the neighbors in his truck as he’s driving by.

He stops and he looks at me, and he’s like, “Kevin, is that you?”

“Yeah, Giovanni, it’s me. What’s up?”

“Uh, I heard you were dead.”

And I’m like, “What do you mean, you heard I was dead? Obviously I’m not; here I am.”

“Well, cool, man. What are you doing up here?”

“Uh, the same thing I’ve been doing up here for the last five years: I’m working for Jessie. What’s up?”

“That’s weird, man. I heard that you stole a bunch of weed and that they killed you. Wow, that’s weird.”

37:00 So, I walk down the street, and I’m going up to the main ranch. And the gate’s locked, and it normally isn’t. And I walk around the gate, and I’m going up the drive, and I see Coz, the Japanese guy that I’ve been working with up there for the last five years. And Coz comes out, and he looks pissed. And the thing that stands out right away is that Coz, whose black hair normally sits above his jaw line now has hair hanging down almost to his waist. And I’m like, “Dude, what’s up with your hair? That’s weird.”

I see a couple of the trimmers; they look shocked to see me. And I’m like, “What’s up?” And they’re like, “Dude, I thought you were dead.”

I go on. I walk into the cabin: “Where is all the coffee? Where is all the groceries? Why is there nothing in here? Where is all my stuff?

I’m freaking out, and there’s someone up in the loft.

Hippie looks down at me: “Kevin, is that you?”

“Yeah.”

“Oh, my God, is that really you?”

“Yeah, it’s me. Where’s my coffee at?”

“Do you have a gun with you?”

“I don’t have one on me. Why, Hippie?”

“I’ll be down in a minute.”

And I saw some blonde girl peeking over the edge of the loft.

So, I go over to the hash bar, and I see other people. At one point a Dodge van pulls up, and these three people jump out, and this girl is staring at me like she knows me. And I’m like, “Can I help you?”

“You’re not going to say, hi? Don’t you remember me?”

“No, I don’t remember you.”

“But you lived with us for like a year.”

And I see other people who I’d worked with in the past; this girl, Crystal from Kansas who went out there, fell in love with Coz. But she’s like, “You know, I didn’t agree with what they did to your daughter. That wasn’t right; I didn’t think they should have done that.”

“What are you talking about, Crystal?”

She’s like, “You don’t know?”

And there was another girl there from Virginia who had been stealing weed in the past, and she was like, “Yeah, that was messed up what they did to your daughter.”

“What are you talking about? My daughter is two years old at home with her mom.”

“Your daughter’s not a teenager?”

And here’s the thing: at the time, my daughter was two years old and at home, but they were talking about my daughter from now. Because when I woke up in that dusty camper, somehow the adrenochrome sent me into the future. And it’s not obvious because I’m up in the wilderness in the middle of nowhere.

The Emergency Broadcast System

42:00 I was freaking out because all the food was gone. There’s no food. These people looked like they haven’t eaten in awhile. They look rough, like they’ve been roughin’ it for awhile.

And I’m like, “Dude, turn on the TV.” Like, even though we were out in the middle of nowhere, we had it pretty good. We had a satellite dish, a 70-inch TV. And I told ‘em, let me at least watch TV while I sit here.

And they’re like, “Where have you been, dude? The TV doesn’t work.”

And they’re sitting there talking, and they’re like, “Well, there might the one; there’s just the one channel.”

“But Jessie said not to watch that; he doesn’t want any of us watching that.”

“See if it will even come on.”

And they turn on the TV, and there’s no sound. And the picture is just like pixillated: it doesn’t really make sense. And it’s like they’re zooming out, and the more they zoom out, the more the picture starts to come together and kind of make sense.

Have you guys ever seen still shots from Frazzledrip? Where they cut the little girl’s face off? I stumbled across those on accident, and it’s gross, dude. And it was the still shot. I didn’t know what the hell it was. But there’s a still shot, and as they zoom out, you can see, “Okay,” with these pixels, or, “What is that? Oh, my God . . . OH, MY GOD, WHAT IS THAT??”

And he’s seen it before, and it’s the Frazzledrip still shot. And back then, I didn’t know what it was, and I’m like, “Dude, what the hell is this?”

Frazzledrip is a rumored dark web snuff film showing Hillary Clinton and longtime aide Huma Abedin sexually assaulting and murdering a young girl, drinking her blood, and taking turns wearing the skin from her face as a mask. ADL

They’re like, “Dude, where have you been?”

I’m like, “Dude, I passed out at Second Chance right down the road. I was there last night; I told you guys where I was. What do you mean, where have I been?”

And they were talking about how a bunch of people took off and went up to Seattle during the George Floyd riots. “Who is George Floyd?” Because I’d never heard of him yet; it was 2013.

And they’re telling me about all this stuff, and none of it makes sense. And then that’s when they start going on about Trump. And at the time, Donald Trump was the “You’re fired” guy. I’d never thought about Trump as president, or anything like that. And they’re going off about Trump, and about how Trump killed Obama.

And there was only one TV channel that worked, [and] Jessie didn’t want them watching it. I mean, you’re in the emerald triangle: everyone up here is a hippie and a liberal and a numbskull. But even a couple of the guys were like, “Well, it really sounded like some of the stuff that they were talking about was going to be good.” Because whatever it is that the EBS is about is obviously going to be good.

By the sound of it, the EBS is going to happen. They said that there was kind of like a civil war going on. They said, “You’re behind enemy lines at this point,” because I was in California.

They said, “Australia and New Zealand are part of the United States now.”

And I’m like, “What do you mean? Those are countries—they can’t be states. I mean, Australia’s a continent. I think China might have something to say about Australia joining the United States.”

And they were like, “No, China and Russia helped Trump take over America. He’s an emperor now. Australia and New Zealand are like states.”

And the flag changes. And they pulled out money that was not green: they had rainbow money with JFK on it. And they were talking about how there had been currency wars. Like, there had been people that were using the new currency and the old currency, and some places would only accept the old, and then they started to accept the new. And none of it made sense to me at the time, because you gotta remember, this is the end of 2013.

I found my vehicle, and I went and got in it and I started it up, and I’m like, “Damn, dude, there’s barely any gas in this thing. How am I going to make it down to town?” And I’m sitting there thinking that, and I look out the driver’s side window, and Hippie’s standing there pointing a .45 at my face.

“Dude, what the hell?”

“Kevin, turn off the engine.”

“What?”

“Turn it off, Kev. If you don’t turn it off, I swear to God, I’m going to have to kill you. You have to turn it off.”

So, I turn it off. He calls the old man. Eventually the old man shows up, and when he does, he stumbles over and he’s swinging at me, trying to hit me.

43:40 I got sidetracked, I’m sorry. After the thing with the EBS, they were like, “Does your phone work?” Because nobody’s phone worked. And I pulled out my little burner phone that I had been using at the time, and they were like, “What does the date say?” And when I said the date, even though the year was actually the end of 2013, the one on my phone was 2019. And when I told them the date—I was like, “Oh, you’re right; the date’s not right: it says 2019”—they looked confused. Because that wasn’t the right date for them. And I think that might have to do with— that phone might have been destroyed in 2019.

Because I tried calling my girlfriend, and the lines were down, and I’m like, “Oh, yeah, you guys are right: the cell tower’s aren’t working.” And I called my mom’s land line that she had had since the 1970s, and that phone rang, and she answered. And when my mom picked up the phone, I’m sitting there talking to her, and she keeps calling me Michael. That’s my younger brother.

And I’m like, “Mom, it’s Kevin.”

“Michael, it’s not funny.”

And I’m asking about Dad, and she’s starting to get upset. I’m like, “Mom!” And she’s like, “Oh, my God, you said this was going to happen. I didn’t believe you, but you said this was going to happen. It’s really you.”

And she got really quiet. And she was like, “Kevin, I should have let you kill those bastards when you said you were going to. Kevin, they raped Caitlin to death.”

And I’m like, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, Mom.”

She’s like, “Kevin, I’m not lying. That girl over in the cabin? You told me about this; you said this was going to happen. That girl over in the cabin is Autumn.”

Autumn is my daughter’s half-sister, who at the time should have been a 12-year-old kid at home with her mom, but now she’s this blonde chick that’s like 20 that’s over in the cabin with Hippie.

And my mom’s like, “You told me that this would happen, and you told me to tell you that that’s her. You need to go talk to her.”

And I’m like, “Mom, I don’t know what’s going on; I’m confused. I’ll call you back. She’s like, “Kevin . . .” she stopped and paused, “I love you.” And that was the last time she ever talked to me.

55:00 So, this girl, who I’m not believing anything she says, starts freaking out, saying, “They raped Caitlin to death! They raped her to death!” And I’m getting pissed, because if I hear one more person say that my two-year-old daughter got raped to death, I’m going to kill you. And I’m like, “Coz, get this b**** away from me!”

Eventually the old man shows up, he’s trying to hit me, and I’m like, “What’s your problem? And we’re having it out, and I’m starting to feel really tired. And Coz is standing next to me, and he’s like, “Whoa.” And he is waving his hand behind my back, and the two people that are standing in front of me get a look on their face like they’re looking at a ghost, like they can see his arm waving behind my back, like I’m starting to fade out. You know, I’m here, I’m flesh and bone, but now I’m starting to fade out.

And they’re like, “Are you getting tired?” And I was like, “Yeah, I’m getting really tired.” And the old man’s like, “Get this f***ing thing out of here.”

And they load me up in my truck, and we drive back down to Second Chance where I woke up at, and I go up into the camper and I’m exhausted—I can barely make it up into the camper. And I plop back down onto the couch, and I’m so tired, I can’t even move.

And the next thing, I hear drills, screw guns, from where they’re screwing the door shut. And I hear them putting screws around the windows and the doors. And then I can hear shit being splashed all around the outside of the camper. And they lit it up. And I’m lying there, and I can barely hold my eyes open. I’m lying on that couch and the camper starts burning. And out of nowhere, there’s a flash, like an explosion, but not like an explosion from a bomb.

Have you ever seen what a worm hole looks like in a movie, how it’s always blue or purple, and just kind of a flashy, tubey? It was exactly that. That’s what I went flying into. And you’re going so fast, at the speed of light through this thing. And when there was the initial explosion, when that worm hole hit me on the couch and I go shooting straight up into the air, I don’t know what happened, but those guys that set the place on fire all sounded like they were shocked.

And I go flying through this worm hole so fast that I feel like I’m being pulled apart. And then it stops, and everything is black. And I open my eyes, and I’m on the couch, and I’m sitting in my camper, and all my stuff is there, and everything’s back to normal, like nothing’s dusty. It’s 2013 again.

And I stumble outside. My truck’s not there, because I’ve been partying down at the Eagle the night before. “Oh, that’s right, those guys brought me down here; I forgot.” And I walk down the street. And my truck was there, and I’m making coffee. And I look over towards the garden, and I see a guy, and then another, and then another. Before you know it, there’s like a dozen guys dressed in black with AR-15s. Our ranch is being raided by the feds.