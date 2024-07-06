https://rumble.com/v2417fi-first-hand-account-of-adrenochrome-timelines-ritual-abuse-redemption-save-t.html

#50 Kevin Pt 1 Rated R: First hand account of Adrenochrome effects, timelines, ritual abuse, redemption, save the children

KEVIN: Let’s start from the beginning for me, and that would be when I was four years old. Up to that point, I had had a pretty normal life. I lived in a lower-middle-class neighborhood on the east side of Columbus, Ohio. And my parents got married when they were young; they were really poor. They moved into the three- bedroom ranch neighborhoods where you could get a house in the 1970s for like twenty grand.

An old couple, Bonnie and Glen, lived next door. Bonnie was Eastern Star and Glen was a Shriner, and he sexually molested Kevin. Later, Glen and another Shriner tried to rape him in the garage. When they couldn’t convince Kevin to allow the Shriners to rape him, they conceived of a plan to murder Kevin when his mother went to the hospital to give birth to his baby brother.

Demon attachment

13:00 KEVIN G: I went back over there with Bonnie and this woman. And they didn’t hurt me, but sat there and they were talking to me, and they were discussing whether something would work or not. And I remember them talking to me about demons, and about how they could attach a demon. And they could stay with you, and they could help you or hurt you. And I think this one was going to make sure that I didn’t say anything.

Somehow they knew one day I would tell. And I remember the woman saying, “He’ll be in his forties by then and we’ll all be dead, so it doesn’t matter.” And that’s when they started with the, “We’re going to hypnotize you.” . . .

16:30 I was always a good kid . . . but I always had a little bit of a mean streak. I was attracted to bad stuff. Anything that had a demon or a devil on it, I was attracted to it.

I remember the first time I saw the Star of David, I begged by parents and my grandma to buy me the Star of David necklace because I thought it was the most badass thing I’d ever seen. Knowing what I know about that star now, I’m not surprised.

17:00 By the time I’m a freshman in high school, I’m dropping LSD on the weekends and drinking beer and stuff like that. That’s when I got introduced. These girls just kind of popped up out of nowhere. And they started showing up. They were about a year behind, but they liked to party. And I started hanging out with them.

The tubby girl, Jessica, they talked about how Jessica’s mom was a witch. They would always be like, “Jessica’s mom is a witch.” And they’d be like, “No, for real: she’s a witch. She’s wicked. She can do spells.” And I’m like, “Okay. I don’t believe you guys.”

Love potion

I’d never had a thing for Brandy, or for Jessica for sure, and Brandy even dated one of my friends for awhile. And then, what’s wierd is, it was New Year’s eve, and we used to always get hotel rooms in high school. And we were partying on New Year’s eve. And she [Brandy] had broken up with my friend. And they were getting ready to have drinks at the table, and Jessica and Josh and some other people, they had— they were like, “Hey, Kevin, come here: we have something for you.” And they were getting ready; everyone was going to do a shot.

And someone almost took the drink that was intended for me and they freaked out, like, “No, that has to be Kevin’s. That has to be Kevin’s.” And they had to make sure that I had this certain drink, and they gave me this drink.

And this is one of those hotels that had an upstairs. After I did the drink, I was like, “I’m need to go lie down.” I went upstairs and I lay down in the room upstairs. And not long after that, Brandy came upstairs, and after that night we were dating. And supposedly that was a love potion that Jessica had concocted.

Kabbalah

20:00 I do know that these people were all connected. I don’t know if you guys talk about the Khazarian mafia. I mean, they’re Jewish, but not technically. Because Jessica and her mom, they weren’t Jewish, they didn’t pretend to be Jewish, there was nothing Jewish at all about them, the mom was the witch, but they were Khazarian.

Where they had friends who were Jewish, and they would sit around with their Jewish friends and say Yiddish things, and stuff like that, and they would jump around. And it’s like, even though they [the friends] were Jewish, and they [Barb and Jessica] were not, these other f***ers over here [Kevin] are just a bunch of Goy to us [Barb and Jessica]. Do you see what I’m saying?

Satanic school superintendent

I mean, I was friends with the class president, who was Jewish. His dad was the superintendent. I got expelled from high school my first senor year. He came over and he said, “My dad said he’ll let you come back next year, but you have to promise to be a complete and total degenerate. You have to do as many drugs, you have to push as many drugs on as many people as possible, you have to try and have sex with as many people, you have to be the complete, total maniac you can possibly be.” Because you’re going to come back for senior year number two: do you see what I’m saying?

And I’m like, “Is this a joke? Are you kidding me?”

And he was like, “No, I’m serious, and you have to promise to do it. And you have to shake on it.”

25:30 Have you ever heard of Denison University? A little liberal arts school that runs just east of Columbus. I don’t know why billionaires’ kids from the east coast would go to a field in Ohio to go to school, but they did that for some reason. And they would go to Denison. And that’s where she hooked up with a lot of these wealthy east-coast people that are a certain type. I ended up walking by Steve Carell at Denison one day. He went to school there.

But these people—this was back in like 1994—I mean, they knew shit that was going to happen years before it happened. And it didn’t make sense to me. [For example, they knew that Bill Belichick was going to be a renowned NFL coach.]

And I remember, Jessica’s mom— We were partying at Jessica’s house, and that was the place where it didn’t matter if a bunch of kids in high school wanted to drop acid and do drugs and party. As long as you’re not causing mayhem, it’s fine: you can do whatever you want. Just be quiet about it.

And we’re doing that, and that’s when Jessica’s mom started on about, “I wish I had some adreno; I wish I had some adreno.” I’m like, “What’s that? What’s adreno?” And she’s like, “Oh, It’s too expensive. I’d never waste any on a man-child like you.”

Fraternal Order of Police (see Police and Freemasonry: The Irrefutable Connection

And that’s when the guy came over, and I’m in the kitchen, and we’re tripping. And this dude comes down, and he’s looking at me, and he’s like, “Yeah, that’s him.”

He’s like, “Are you tripping?” I was like, “Yeah, I’m tripping pretty hard right now. Why, do you want some?”

He was like, “I’m a cop, you idiot.”

So, they went upstairs, and after awhile, Jessica and BJ [Brandy] went upstairs, and they both came back down, and they were upset. My girlfriend was really upset, and Jessica was like, you have to get him out of here. I’m like, “No; I don’t want to leave.” And she was like, “Get him out of here.”

That guy was friends with Glen, the Shriner who molested me when I was a kid. And the cop, I guess he was friends with him [Glen]: he was one of those Shriners. And when Barb (Jessica’s mom) got a hankering for some adreno, this is the mother****** she called to deliver it to her.

29:00 And it was shortly after this— because I remember this was within days, not more than a week, probably. We were over at my trailer, because I didn’t live at home anymore. I had been kicked out of the house by my parents. I was living with my grandma in her trailer in a trailer park. And these chicks came over, BJ [Brandy] and Jessica came over, and Jessica was like, “Hey—I got some of this adrenochrome.”

I’m like, “Is that the ‘adreno’ your mom was talking about?” She was like, “Yeah. But I don’t want to do it by myself. Will you guys do it with me?”

I’m like, “Yeah, I want to do it.” (I was a stupid eighteen-year-old.)

She was like, “Well, I have to tell you guys that this was made from the blood of a tortured person, probably a tortured child. And they tortured him, and I have to tell you that. I can’t give it to you unless I tell you that.”

30:00 This was the first time I had done adrenochrome. And after we did it, I remember lying down—I think we all had to lie down—but we all had the same dream, and we all woke up in our own beds. And that’s what happened the first time I took adrenochrome.

And in this dream, we’re sitting there watching Family Guy on the TV in my bedroom, in 1994, and Family Guy hasn’t even been invented yet. . . .

And I used to be really conservative when I was 18, and was I sitting there freaking out, like, “The baby’s gay! Why is the baby gay? That’s not right! The baby shouldn’t be gay!”

Now tell me, Family Guy did not exist in 1994. How am I watching it on television? (It came out in 1999.)

The thing with adrenochrome is, I think that it has something to do with your spirit. Like, when you go to sleep at night, who knows where we go when we sleep—if our spirit leaves our body. I almost think that’s kind of what happens when you take adrenochrome: you almost go into a dream. And I think that people are able to see into the future with it. I think this might be one way that they even look into the future; I don’t know.

In around 1997, at 21 years old, Kevin fathers a daughter. The mother later marries a policeman, and the policeman later attends Cornell University. The policeman has a friend at DARPA and the CIA.

After the stock market crash in 2009, Kevin goes to California to work on cannibis ranches in northern California—the emerald triangle. He never suspected at the time that the migrant children brought to work on the ranches were being taken underground for adrenochrome harvesting. Some were as young as six or seven.

40:00 In June of 2012, Kevin goes to visit his friend, Craig, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and discovers he has been lured into a trap by his daughter’s stepfather and the man’s DARPA/CIA friend.

See

* * *

With Michael Jaco and Kevin Hoyt on Rumble (michaelj5326) in 2023 (https://rumble.com/v26pzd4-an-actual-user-of-adrenochrome-shares-experiences-time-travel-child-traffic.html)

An actual user of Adrenochrome shares experiences, time travel, child trafficking

17:20 [2013 in northern California] I don’t think that I imagined it. I don’t know if I was dreaming yet. Because they knew. You always get tired for some reason when they do this stuff, whether it’s the drugs or the magic or whatever. And they’re like, “Aren’t you tired?” And I had to go in and lie down. And then that’s when I woke up, and I was in the same place, but it was like however many years later, where everything’s covered in dust and all my stuff’s gone.

And I came out, and everybody’s like, “Hey, you’re supposed to be dead. What are you doing here?” And that’s when I had the interaction with the people. I mean, they were talking about how Trump had killed everybody and all that. . . .

19:00 And they weren’t even talking about Biden. I’m like, “He was the president?” He was dead. They were like, “He killed him, too.” But they were talking about the president like it was some black chick named Harris. Obviously, they were talking about Kamala Harris, but I didn’t even know who she was back then. . . .

They weren’t dreaming it; it was freaking them out that I was there. And at one point, when I started to get tired again, is when they could almost see through me. It was like then I was real, but I wasn’t. But before that, I’m— it’s like flesh and bone; I’m here. Just like I would be sitting here now.

They took me back to the camper. They put me in the camper, and I was so tired, I had to lie back down. That’s when they started to drill the door shut with screw guns. And they drilled everything closed, they doused it in gasoline and they set it on fire. And then that’s when I went through the worm-hole thing, whatever that thing was. And I know that they saw it too, because I heard them. I heard them yell out.

So then, I went through the thing so fast, I felt I was being pulled apart, and everything just went black. And I opened my eyes and I was back in the camper, but it was 2013 and I was back where I was supposed to be.

24:00 Michael Jaco: I thought of you when I saw this. It says “A judge just ordered a major slaughterhouse cleaning company busted for using at least 50 underage workers to stop hiring minors.” So, the minors are like 13 years old and younger. . . .

KEVIN G: And the slaughterhouse would be the perfect place to clean up the mess. From what I’ve heard, a lot of missing children end up in slaughterhouses.

27:00 KEVIN HOYT: Do you want to talk about your daughter? Where do you think you were in the timeline? Again, you’re remembering from a long time ago, this dream, or whatever we’re going to call it . . .

KEVIN G: The thing is, I wasn’t dreaming. When they showed up with the girls (2013), I hadn’t drunk the adrenochrome the second time. So, how did they get them there to begin with?

And I’m having interactions with these two girls who are teilling me they know me, and the one girl keeps calling me Daddy, and she says she’s my kid, and I’m like, “My kid is two years old at home.” I think they’re on drugs or something, that there’s something wrong with them. [Kevin had a second daughter with another woman, and that daughter was two when this happened in 2013.]

[I’m working on the assumption that Kevin was born in 1975, since he was in his senior year of high school in 1994 and he repeated his senior year. If Kevin’s first daughter was conceived when he turned 21, the year would be 1996, and she would have been born in 1996 or 1997, depending on whether Kevin turned 21 in January or December.]

And the one girl, she came over. She was like, “Can I hug him, please? She came over. She was like, “I thought you were dead. I thought you were dead.”

She was hugging me, and I’m like, “Are they hurting you?” And she was nodding. And I wanted to help her. And I’m like, “Look: I’m taking her with me.”

And that’s when the guy in the Army fatigues pulled out some kind of a— I don’t know if it was an M16 or some kind of AR or whatever, and was like, going to shoot me.

And what’s messed up is, if I knew that was my kid at the time, I wouldn’t have cared: he would have had to shoot me. But I didn’t. But I should have. it shouldn’t matter. It shouldn’t matter, that’s the thing. That was my kid: it’s her now.

KEVIN HOYT: When do you think that time period was?

KEVIN G: The girl that I was talking to was my daughter, like, now, so the stuff’s probably going to happen this year [2023].

But when I was talking to those people— Remember, when I woke up? After I had the interaction with these two girls, the shit happened with the thing that picked me up, after I drank the adrenochrome, and it took us down, and I passed out, and I woke up.

30:00 When I woke up and I was talking to those people, that girl—not the one that said she was my daughter, but the one that said she was her half-sister—was there. And she comes over, and she’s talking to me. And she had been there— All she had was like a blanket wrapped around her. And she was showing me that she was naked, where they had branded her and done stuff to her. You could tell that she had given birth, like she had had a baby. And she’s like, “What did they do with my baby?” I guess that they were using her to— She said Hippy got her pregnant and they took the baby.

I know that when I talked to Crystal, she was saying that her and Coz had had a baby and they had taken her baby also. So they were trying to keep these people up here so they could continue their way of life.

33:00 MICHAEL JACO: When you’re talking about how they use adrenochrome, that’s how they get around not having the Looking Glass technology, I believe. Do you have any idea about that?

KEVIN G: Well, like I said, when I did it when I was young, that girl was going to a liberal arts school where a bunch of rich kids would go. And they were sitting around doing this stuff. [Denison University $38,000/year in 2024]

I remember one day when they were doing it, the guy was like, “Who’s Kevin? Who’s Kevin.” And I’m like, “I am. What’s up?” And he was like, “I’m sorry, it’s nothing personal, I don’t want any problems, but I’m sorry, you have to leave.” And my girlfriend’s like, “Is everything okay? What’s going on?” And he’s like, “It’s fine; he just can’t be here.”

And that’s after they’ve been sitting around talking about stuff that was going to happen, like the Bill Belichick stuff. Like, they know. These things are around these people, and they tell them stuff. And I’ve seen this first-hand. I’ve seen people interact with them, when they’re sitting there talking to nothing. And it’s wierd.