When people think of American Nazis, they think of uneducated working-class men, not bluebloods like Prescott Bush, Averill Harriman, JP Morgan, Henry Ford, Allen Dulles, J. Edgar Hoover and Harry Truman.

When Karl Wolff worked out the covert surrender with Allen Dulles, he wanted to perserve the Nazi/fascist movement. The OSS, William Donovan and the sovereign state of the Vatican helped. “Wild Bill” Donovan ran the OSS.

Before the Germans attacked Europe, Father Felix Morlion, set up a Vatican intelligence organization called Pro Deo in Lisbon. When the U.S. entered the war Donovan moved Morlion lock, stock and barrel to New York and set up money for him.

The priest founded the American Council for International Promotion of Democracy Under God, in NY. This was in the building of William Taub, who played a role in the Watergate affair.

Taub is well-known as a middleman for powerful men like Nixon, Howard Hughes, Aristotle Onassis and Jimmy Hoffa. That's quite a crew. He was invaluable to Nixon in his 1960 campaign.

Taub was especially close to Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviania of the Holy See, who arranged Mussolini’s 1929 “donation” of $89 million to the Vatican to ensure its neutrality with Mussolini and Hitler.

The money went into a special fund in the Vatican Bank, and after the war part of it was entrusted to “God’s Banker” Michele Sindona for investment. Sindona is said to have used some of it for a Nixon campaign 'donation'.

When Rome was freed in 1944, Morlion and Pro Deo relocated to Rome. It is alleged that Donovan’s works on behalf of Pro Deo resulted in him being knighted by Pope Plus XII into Knights of Malta.

Reinhard Gehlen received the Sovereign Military Order of Malta award from the Pontiff as well as did James Jesus Angleton, who was an OSS agent in Rome who became the CIA’s chief of counterintelligence. Operation Sunset was a personal triumph for Dulles.

This led to his being name the CIA’s representative on the Warren Commission according to Dulles. LBJ asked John J. McCloy to serve on the Commission too. McCloy had worked with 9 presidents on special assignments, quite a feat for a Wall Street lawyer.

McCloy, about the commission: “thinking there was a conspiracy,” but left it convinced that Oswald acted alone. “I never saw a case that was more completely proven,” he asserted. McCloy was involved in espionage, intrigue and Nazis. He was in Paris for 10 yrs in the 1930s.

11 He investigated German sabotage in World War I. He was in Berlin, where he shared a box with Hitler at the 1936 Olympics. He had contact w/Rudolph Hess before the Nazi leader made a mysterious flight to England in 1941.

When the nazis occupied Europe, the banking exchanges between Britain and the U.S. and Germany did not cease.

In Trading With the Enemy, Charles Higham documents the role of Standard Oil of New Jersey (run by John D Rockefeller and represented by Sullivan and Cromwell, while Allen Dulles was in the OSS). Standard Oil was owned by the Chase Manhattan Bank and I.G. Farben’s Sterling Products with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). (I.G. Farben was a German chemical monopoly.) Standard Oil tankers plied the sea lanes with fuel for the Nazi war machine.

Before WW2, John J. McCloy was legal counsel to I.G. Farben.

Later, John J. McCloy was assistant secretary in the War Dept and blocked the executions of Nazi war criminals, set up pact with the Vichy Regime of Nazi supporter Admiral Darlan, set up internment camps for Japanese-Americans in California, and didn't support allowing Jews to seek refuge in the U.S.

McCloy is said to have helped shield Klaus Barbie, the “butcher of Lyons,” from the French. Barbie and others were hidden in 370th Counter Intelligence Corps at Obergamergau (Germany). One of the guards was Private Henry Kissinger, who would attend Harvard and become a McCloy protege.

In 1949, McCloy returned to Germany as American High Commissioner in charge of reconstruction. He commuted the death sentences of a number of Nazi war criminals, and gave early releases to others. One was Alfred Krupp, convicted of using slave labor in his armaments factories.

Hitler’s financial genius, Dr. Hjalmar Schacht, was freed and later worked for Aristotle Onassis (who married Jacqueline Kennedy).

In 1952, John McCloy returned to law. He became president of the Chase Manhattan Bank, director to several corporations, and legal counsel to the “Seven Sisters” of American oil.

Noble Energy (previously Samedan Oil), had had interests in Czarist Russia, and these interests had been managed by the father of George de Mohrenschildt—Lee and Marina Oswald’s “best friend” in Dallas. George de Mohrenschildt’s father had met with Allen Dulles in Baku, Azerbaijan, decades before, and they had become good friends.

John J. McCloy was involved with the construction of the new Pentagon building. Some called it “McCloy’s Folly.”

J. Edgar Hoover had a rocky relationship with JFK. Lyndon B. Johnson and Hoover both feared and hated the Kennedys, said William Sullivan, who was an assistant FBI director. Hoover didn't like the fact that Attorney General RFK was his boss.

When JFK began discussing lowering and then deleting the oil depletion allowance, all of John McCloy's clients, BIG OIL, were angry. So, Hoover ran the assassination "investigation" and Allen Dulles and John McCloy worked the Warren Commission.

Interpol, the Berlin-based international secret police, was close to Hoover and loaded with Nazis. Heinrich Himmler, Reinhard Heydrich, Arthur Nebe and other Nazis were active in Interpol.

Even after Hitler occupied Czechoslovakia, Hoover ignored all evidence of Nazi death squads and atrocities. As France fell, Hoover exchanged lists of wanted criminals (with Interpol in Berlin), enclosing autographed photographs of himself.

Three days before Pearl Harbor, Hoover stopped collaborating with the Nazis.

As early as 1933, Gestapo agent Dr. Hermann Friedrick Erben recruited Errol Flynn as an intelligence source. Dr. Erben went on to become a naturalized American citizen.

Dr. Erben was an Austrian physician who served in the German military intelligence. He was brought to the U.S. on a scholarship as a son of a Jewish family. [Illuminati Alexander Cameron was active in smuggling Germans to the U.S. before the war.]

Dr. Erben served as soldier of the Austria-Hungary monarchy in World War I (1916–1918). Actor Errol Flynn starred in “Santa Fe Trail” with Ronald Reagan, and in “Desperate Journey” in 1942.

George de Mohrenschildt, the Oswalds’ host in Dallas, was identified by Hoover’s FBI as a Nazi spy during World War II. FBI indicated that his cousin, Baron Maydell, had Nazi ties as well, and that his uncle had distributed pro-Nazi films.

The FBI trailed George de Mohrenschildt from New York to Corpus Christi, Texas, and on October 8, 1942, a “lookout” was placed in his file in case he applied for another passport.

