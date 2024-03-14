Continued from Project Omega - part 1

Prescott Sheldon Bush

The biography of Prescott Sheldon Bush states that he was born in 1895 in Columbus, Ohio, one of five children born to Samuel and Flora Bush.

Bush attended Yale (graduating in 1916), where he was a member of the Masonic Skull and Bones Society. Lest the significance be overlooked, Stewart Swerdlow (2002) alleges he witnessed William F. Buckley and other Illuminati figures take part in Satanic rituals (SRA of children, murdering babies and drinking their blood) beneath the Montauk station. Swerdlow witnessed most of the participants transform into reptilians during these ceremonies (Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation).

George HW Bush, sixth from left, posing with bonesmen in 1948

As a junior at Yale, Prescott Bush joined the Connecticut National Guard. Having attended officers’ training school, he became a captain in an army artillery unit when the United States entered World War I.

After the war (which ended on 11 Nov. 1918), Bush worked for companies that manufactured rubber flooring, and started one of his own.

In 1921, Bush married Dorothy Walker, whose father went on to head the Wall Street investment firm, W.A. Harriman & Company. Bush went to work for his fellow bonesman, William Harriman, in 1926, and in 1930, the company merged with the British-American banking firm, Brown Brothers. Bush became a partner in the new company, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. This was an investment bank that managed assets and enterprises held by German steel magnate Fritz Thyssen, who became a financier of the Nazi Party.

Dorothy Walker Bush and Prescott Bush. The resemblance between Dorothy and George W. Bush (her grandson) is striking.

At Brown Brothers Harriman, Prescott Bush managed an asset named Union Banking (UBC). Through UBC, Bush was able to transfer funds, bonds, gold, coal, oil, and steel to Nazi Germany throughout most of WWII. In 1942 Congress finally forced the firm to stop supporting Germany by passing the Trading With the Enemy Act.

Otto Skorzeny revealed that three American Nazis founded the Internal Revenue Service in 1933 as a private Delaware corporation for Nazi military fundraising. Skorzeny contended that the vast amounts of American tax revenues generated by the IRS went directly into generating the Nazi war build-up from its very inception. The “bag man” who took the money to Germany was George H. Scherf Sr., alias Prescott Bush, CEO of Brown Brothers Harriman. The IRS is not part of the Bureau of Internal Revenue—paying income tax to the IRS is voluntary and based on the threat of an audit and financial investigations. Being the front-man for the primary covert finance operation of the Nazi regime, George Scherf Sr. was indeed the most valuable secret asset of the Third Reich, who would work diligently for his entire life to bring about the rise of the Fourth Reich in America. – Alexander R. Putney, Veil of Invisibility

According to Otto Skorzeny, after WWII ended, Prescott Bush was instrumental in setting up the country’s intelligence apparatus and filling it with former Nazis from the SS. This suggests Bush was close to Truman, who was an enthusiastic Freemason.

In 1952 Bush was elected to the U.S. Senate for Connecticut (serving from Jan. 1953- Dec. 1962), and he became an advisor to President Eisenhower (Jan. 1953 - Jan. 1961). (https://educate-yourself.org/cn/martinbormannphotostocompare02jul07.shtml)

President Eisenhower and Prescott Bush

Nazi Reichs

Third Reich: The first Nazi regime under the control of the Schutzstaffel (SS) and Adolf Hitler. Their goal of purifying the Aryan race was encouraged by the Aryan ETs, but the Nazis were also controlled by the Draco through the Illuminati.

Fourth Reich: Third Reich Nazis embedded in governments and corporations through Masonic, Illuminati and State Department influence. Most members came from Base 211 in Antarctica and were part of the Project Omega takeover.

Fifth Reich: Third Reich Nazis who settled in Antarctica and later established colonies in outer space throughout time. They don’t consider themselves Nazis but compare themselves more to the Teutonic Knight order, which defended Christians during the crusades. They prefer to be known as Germans and have their own breakaway civilization. (The Fifth Reich call themselves the Federation of Free German Worlds, according to Penny Bradley.)

The German Space Program

The origins of the German space program go back to 1918, when members of the Thule Society started to receive communications from extraterrestrials through medium Maria Orsic (aka Orsitsch). These communications contained instructions on how to build antigravity devices, temporal displacement technology and portal technology. In the early 1920s, Thule member Dietrich Eckart invited Adolf Hitler to attend a session with Orsic, as Hitler had already been chosen by the Illuminati to be Germany’s leader. With help from extraterrestrials, the Nazis had by 1936 developed a fleet of flying saucers that included the Rundflugzeug, Vril, Haunebu and Andromedagerat models. – James Rink

According to Rink, the Aryan ETs are tall blond-haired, blue-eyed humans who are very racist. Reportedly, high-ranking SS officers such as Himmler revered them.

Base 211 – Neuschwabenland

During the 1930s, the Nazis began construction of a base in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, which was known as Base 211. In 1938 the first inhabitants settled there, and Germany invaded Poland four months later. By 1940 the Antarctic base had 300,000 inhabitants, called Neuschwabenlanders, who were provisioned by U-boats. They used geothermal energy to power their facilities and, later, free-energy technology. Near the end of the war, the German High Command executed an evacuation plan that allowed thousands of Nazi officials to escape to South America and Antarctica. General Patton and General Eisenhower were allowed to visit Base 211 and were shocked to see how advanced it was. – James Rink

Operation Highjump

In 1946-1947, President Truman ordered Rear Admiral Richard Byrd to organize a military assault on Base 211. It was officially called an exploratory expedition, and it included 4,700 men, 13 ships and multiple aircraft. As most people now know, the fleet was met by flying saucers, probably piloted by ETs, which shot up out of the ocean and destroyed several aircraft and at least one ship. News reports from Chile mention casualties.

My theory is that Highjump was a setup by Prescott Bush and other Illuminati advisors to pressure the government to make deals with small greys for technology to help the U.S. defend itself against the Nazis. In reality, the greys were sent by the Draco, the Nazis and the Illuminati (50% of Illuminati DNA is reptilian).

On January 17, 1947 at 0700 hours, Szehwach said:

I and my shipmates in the pilothouse port side observed for several minutes the bright lights that ascended about 45 degrees into the sky very quickly . . . We couldn’t identify the lights, because our radar was limited to 250 miles in a straight line.

Over the next several weeks, according to the Soviet report, the UFOs flew close over the U.S. naval flotilla, which fired on the UFOs, which did retaliate with deadly effects. According to Lieutenant John Sayerson, a flying boat pilot:

The thing shot vertically out of the water at tremendous velocity, as though pursued by the devil, and flew between the masts at such a high speed that the radio antenna oscillated back and forth in its turbulence. An aircraft [Martin flying boat] from the Currituck that took off just a few moments later was struck with an unknown type of ray from the object, and almost instantly crashed into the sea near our vessel. . . . About ten miles away, the torpedo boat Maddox burst into flames and began to sink. . . . Having personally witnessed this attack by the object that flew out of the sea, all I can say is, it was frightening.” (https://exopolitics.org/did-us-navy-battle-ufos-protecting-nazi-antarctic-sanctuary-in-1947/)

Project Omega is Born

Between 1945 and 1948, the Nazis began infiltrating all world governments. They resolved to bring about a Fourth Reich in the United States, and gave this project the code name of Omega. – James Rink

Russia made a superhuman effort to defeat the fascists in World War II, and more than 26 million people lost their lives. The country’s primitive industrial base, as well as its ability to feed its people and heat their homes, were challenged to the limit. But in spite of Russia’s enormous sacrifices and heroism, the capitalist class lost no time in portraying the U.S.S.R. as an existential threat. Overnight, it erected a straw-man enemy and started the Cold War, which provided a justification for the domination of weaker countries, the development of increasingly deadly weapons, and the diversion of vast sums of money to underground bases and secret programs.

A second flying saucer event took place right after Highjump: on July 4, 1947, alien space craft crashed near Walker Air Force in New Mexico. Whether or not this was another staged event by Prescott Bush, the Illuminati once again benefited as the government put measures in place to hide all ET-related information from the public. This secrecy provided an excuse for a black budget, which would soon dwarf the reported budgets of the Pentagon and the State Department.

The National Security Council and The Majestic Twelve

With the argument that the U.S. had to compete with the Antarctic Nazis but couldn’t tell the public about the ET threat, President Truman in 1947 created the National Security Council and The Majestic Twelve (MJ-12). These executive orders removed authority over all information and activities related to ETs from the Department of Defense, and, after Truman left office, from the office of the president.

Notice the number of Germans in The Majestic 12 and Dr. Vannevar Bush.

The OSS becomes the CIA

The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) was the intelligence agency of the U.S. military during World War II. Under the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the OSS coordinated espionage activities behind enemy lines for all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Other OSS functions included the use of propaganda, subversion, and post-war planning.

Although the OSS was officially disbanded one month after the war ended, intelligence tasks were continued by its successor, the Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR), and, after 1947, by the CIA.

Project Paperclip

With the help of George Herbert Bush, “Wild Bill” Donovan, Allen Dulles, and of course, Otto Skorzeny, elements from the Nazi SS joined the CIA. Under Project Paperclip the CIA covertly transferred 50,000 Nazi scientists and professionals into the American military industrial complex. These men were given new identities and appointed to important research positions. After the war, money from the black budget allowed them to continue their mind-control research at American military bases, hospitals and universities. – James Rink

German physicists at Fort Bliss in Texas, c. 1947

Prominent Nazis didn’t only infiltrate the United States, according to Rink:

Former Nazis were not only given important positions in U.S. society, but all over the world. The Illuminati embedded Antarctic Germans in corporations, elite schools, military contractors, research hospitals, banks and embassies, all of which were required to have at least one senior-level German executive. Larger corporations could have as many as five to ten Germans on their boards of directors. Additionally, there had to be one German in the executive branch of every government, and these were answerable to the State Department. The big military contractors in the United States worked on ET technologies. These included Rand Corporation, TRW, Philco, Lockheed, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman Space Technology, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Boeing. The NSA and the military made sure that these technologies never benefitted mankind: they were only used to control people and to advance the secret space program. In the deep underground military bases, Paperclip Nazis and the Cabal would hide in luxurious surroundings. Money to build these underground facilities at first came from loot stolen from Jewish families, and then from CIA drug trafficking and other sources (e.g., foreign aid), which was known as the black budget. Tesla weapons, recovered UFOs and alien exchanges would ensure their technological superiority. Here, in their underground strongholds, they continued their research. - James Rink

Josef Mengele, alias Dr. Green, was called The Angel of Death in the Nazi concentration camps. The U.S. government downplayed his criminality at the Nuremberg trials. To confuse investigators about his whereabouts, U.S. officials would report he was in Paraguay or Brazil, or simply that he was dead. – James Rink

In fact, Mengele was at China Lake NWC in California and Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado, where he perfected MK-Ultra techniques on children.

Antarctica

In 1954, the Germans developed technology to selectively block people’s memories, which is known as memory-wiping. Along with time-travel and age-regression, control over peoples’ memory opened up the possibilty of abducting humans without them remembering it. Nefarious actors, including the U.S. military and the N.S.A., ended up abducting millions. They gave abductees complete amnesia, so they had no memory of their previous life. When they were returned to their normal lives (if they were returned), they had no memory of the abduction, even if they had been in captivity for decades. With Operation Deep Freeze 1 and 2, the NSA built its own base in Antarctica. Negotiations over Antarctica took place between the NSA and the Germans between 1955 and 1959. Eventually they made an agreement, under which the Germans would initially be allowed to abduct 150,000 people of their choosing from all over the world, and thereafter to abduct 55,000 people every year. According to this agreement, abductees would work for five years, and the Germans would be responsible for housing, feeding, clothing and paying them. At the end of the five years, the captives would be offered the chance to become German citizens; if they declined, they would have their memories of their enslavement blocked, and they would be age-regressed and time-regressed back to the point of their abduction. As atrocious as this agreement was, the Germans violated it from the beginning. Abductees were not paid, and instead of working for five years, they were forced to work 20 years, or even multiples of 20 years, or they were never returned at all. – James Rink

In 1958, President Eisenhower created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Its leader was a Project Paperclip rocket scientist named Wernher von Braun. NASA was established in 1958 for two purposes. The first was to deceive the public by making it appear that space exploration was at a primitive stage; the second was to channel billions into the real space program. The United States actually had joint space ventures with the Soviet Union, which were called Solar Warden and Radiant Guardian.

NASA was established in 1958 for two purposes. The first was to deceive the public by making it appear that space exploration was at a primitive stage; the second was to channel billions into the real space program.

While von Braun helped the U.S. government pretend that rockets were the only way to launch craft into outer space, his countrymen were busy colonizing the galaxy.

In the 1960s the Antarctic Germans built a second base. Task groups were created to expand out into the solar system, and bases were built on the Ceres planetoid, moons around Saturn, the Kuiper Belt, and the Oort Cloud. The Germans would even travel back in time 400 years to settle planets all over the Milky Way galaxy. Over three billion people now live off-world under various German SSP groups, protected by the Nacht Waffen—the Dark Fleet. – James Rink

Nacht Waffen – Dark Fleet

Dark Fleet starships are massive and can be up to 20 miles long. When they need to build a new battle cruiser, for example, they simply place an order 20 years in the past; from their perspective, it is completed immediately. The officers of the Nacht Waffen consider themselves more German than Nazi. They include Fifth Reich Germans, who consist of German aristocrats, Teutonic Knights and members of the Thule secret society. Officer-class uniforms were black and gold. The enlisted men wore black with silver stripes. Nazi flags and eagles would be displayed on their ceremonial dress, ships and bases. Soldiers would wear black BDUs (battle dress uniforms) while on combat missions. They would sometimes wear a metallic mesh body armor designed to collect information from the battlefield. The Dark Fleet emblem below appears on navigation screens of space ships when coordinates are set for Earth.

Nacht Waffen Regir emblem (credit James Rink)

In the 1960s, the first five-year loaner program came to an end. Participants were supposed to be age-regressed and time-regressed to the point when they were abducted. However, the Germans kept 90 percent of the people they had enslaved. Authorities made false reports that scientists had died. In the 1970s, the Cabal discovered that the Germans had memory-wipe technology, which allowed for near-100% informational secrecy. This is the reason so few people ever became aware of the secret space programs. The Cabal eventually obtained this technology in 1979. – James Rink

Rink writes that the populations of the German colonies had become self-sustainable by the 1970s.

Funding for the Secret Space Programs

1913: The Federal Reserve was created.

1930: The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) was founded and given sovereign immunity.

1936: The Hague Convention expanded the immunities of the BIS. These immunities were extend to its members, consisting of 63 central banks and the Federal Reserve System, while other immunities extend to “systemically important institutions.”

1945: The Bretton Woods agreement dictated the assets in the Collateral Accounts were to be managed by the Trillenium Trilateral Tripartite Commission, representing the U.S.A., the United Kingdom and France. The CIA was tasked with protecting the Collateral Accounts, but quickly began stealing the money. The TTTC was disbanded in 1995 because it was so corrupt.

1946: Since 1946, the U.S. has given 76 transnational non-governmental organizations immunities, privileges, and tax exemptions under the BIS umbrella.

1947: The U.S. was defeated by Nazi Germany in Antarctica. The surrender agreement with the Nazis requited the U.S. to provide 50,000 slaves to the Nazis each year for its secret space program, for which it would receive some technology. Nazis were brought into the U.S. through Project Paperclip, and quickly began to take over the O.S.S., and later the C.I.A. Money from the Collateral Accounts was then channeled off-word to build up the Dark Fleet, and later, other secret projects such as the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate (ICC) and Solar Warden/Radiant Guardian. All of this is controlled by the Triumvirate, a group of crime families.

1955: President Eisenhower put together an American version of the SSP using technology given to the U.S. by the Nazis. The administration entered into joint ventures with the Nazis in the hopes of spying on them. https://rumble.com/v1lj85l-nesara-panel-with-alfred-webre-karen-macdonald-james-rink.html

Original article - https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/08/30/omega-project/

