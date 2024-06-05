Stewart Swerdlow ( 2002). Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation—A Personal Story. St. Joseph, Michigan: Expansions Publishing Company, Inc.

Chapter 3: Is This Planet Taken?

Because the Lyraens did not have a defense system in place, they were a sitting target for the reptilians, also referred to as the Draco. After being brutally attacked by the Draco Empire, the survivors of the Lyraen society dispersed to other locations throughout the galaxy (22 million years ago, according to Matrix II).

These survivors went to Orion, Tau Ceti, Pleiades, Procyon, Antaries, Alpha Centauri, Barnard Star, Arcturus, and dozens of other solar systems. In this solar system, the refugees colonized the planet now called Mars. At that time, it was the third planet in the solar system. A world called Maldek was the fourth planet in this solar system, and it was also colonized.

The Lyraens were all blonde, blue-eyed people, with an occasional red-haired or green-eyed person. In Lyraen society, red-haired people were considered special, with extrasensory powers that connected them to non-physical realms. They were expecially desired for breeding purposes. Special permission to breed with a red-haired person was required because of the extra abilities that the offspring would have.

For this reason, red-haired people were kept separate from the rest, and even had their own subculture. They were also coveted by the reptilians, who as a species did not have much psychic ability. Often, when reptilians came to a world for occupation, the Lyraen refugees offered them red-haired people to appease them for awhile. This practice degenerated into sacrifices to appease demons.

Earth in those days was a water-world in second orbit from the sun. There was little land above the surface. The only intelligent inhabitants were an amphibian race that was completely without technology. The atmosphere of the Earth was mostly liquid. The planet definitely could not sustain any type of human life forms.

The dispersed Lyraen descendants developed their own cultures over eons of time. Even their genetics manifested differently as a result of the mind-patterns of each of the colonies. For instance, Mars and Maldek were similar to the current Earth environment, with warm-to-temperate climates and an oxygen-rich atmosphere. The gravity on Maldek was denser that Mars, so those people developed a thicker frame and a more aggressive attitude.

Eventually, skirmishes developed between the occupants of the two planets. Mars was rich in resources., and the people of Maldek thought that they deserved these resources for survival. The Martians asked the beings of Sirius A, from the planet Khoom, for defense technology to shield their planet from attack, not only from the reptilians, but from their humanoid neighbors and cousins. The Sirians are known throughout the galaxy as merchants of technology. They have the best, even sharing it with the reptilians. So, the Sirians created a defense mechanism located in the Mars underground.

Chapter 4: The Reptilian Agenda

The reptilian agenda was, and is, to seek out the human refugees for destruction or assimilation, and to use their blood and hormones for sustenance.

The remnant Lyraens who colonized other planets formed an alliance against the constant reptilian attacks. They called this alliance the Galactic Federation, and it was comprised of 110 different colonies. The colonies belonging to the Federation wished to maintain their new identities and no longer associate with the old way. Together, the Federation colonists managed to repel the reptilian attacks.

There were three primary groups who did not join the Federation. These three groups were considered extremists, or nationalistic idealists, seeking to recreate the glory of the old Lyraen civilization. One group was the Atlans, located on a Pleiadian planet. The Pleiades actually consists of thirty-two planets orbiting seven stars. At that time there were sixteen different colonies of Lyraen descent throughout the Pleiades. These colonists all wanted to oust the renegade Atlans because they remained independent and did not assist their human cousins.

The other two groups not in the Federation were the Martians and Maldekians, who were already at odds with each other. For this reason, the reptilians turned their attention toward this solar system with its two human colonies. In the reptilians’ estimation, it would be easy to divide and conquer.

The reptilians love to use comets and asteroids as weapons and ships, using them to travel through the stars. First, they create a small black hole as a propulsion system that pulls the larger planetoid towards its destination. When used as a weapon, they use a particle-beam accelerator to create a blast that hurls the comet or asteroid to its target. All of the technology was obtained from the Sirians.

In this way, the reptilians hurled a huge ice comet aimed at Mars and Maldek. However, they miscalculated the trajectory. The gravitational field of the gigantic gas planet, Jupiter, pulled the comet off-course, and the ice comet then headed directly for Maldek. The citizens of that planet asked the Martians for help. Even though they were at odds with each other, the Martians allowed some of the Maldekians to move to the Martian underground. The comet came so close to Maldek that the planet got caught up in the gravitational fields of Jupiter, Mars, and the comet. This caused Maldek to explode, leaving an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The explosion pushed the ice comet close enough to Mars to rip the atmosphere off that planet, leaving only an extremely thin atmosphere. The explosion also propelled Mars farther away from the sun.

The comet then continued on toward Earth. The heat of the sun and the gravitational fields of the two bodies forced the watery atmosphere of the Earth to polarize. This polarization pulled most of the ice from the comet to the polar regions of the Earth, which covered over most openings to Inner Earth, and at the same time exposed huge land masses for the first time.

The comet then switched places with Earth, taking up the second orbit from the sun and becoming the planet now known as Venus. . . . Earth was pushed out to the third orbit, occupying the position previously held by Mars. Earth was now ready to be colonized.

. . .

The reptilians drove a large, hollowed-out object into Earth’s orbit to begin the colonization process; this object is now called the Moon. Conventional science considers the Moon natural, yet it is the only known body in space that does not spin on its axis. The Moon faces Earth in the same position all of the time, leaving one side in complete darkness. A sonic resonance sent to the surfact makes a pinging noise, like a hollow object. If the moon were solid, the noise would sound like a thump or thud. The moon is hollow. A recent article in an astronomy magazine said that the moon was being reclassified because it is considered to be hollow. [John Whitberg recently revealed that the moon was constructed by the Ancient Builder Race, which made several other moons in our solar system.]

The reptilians chose a large continental landmass to begin their civilization on Earth, which is now referred to as Lemuria or Mu. This was a vast area in what is now the Pacific Basin, extending from Japan to Australia, and from the coast of California to Peru. The Hawaiian Islands are in the middle of this one-time landmass.

Here, an androgynous reptilian culture developed. They brought with them the creatures that were their sustenance, the dinosaurs. All beings create beneath them animals and plants that are a reflection of their mind-pattern. Reptilians create dinosaurs; humans create mammals. They are not designed to coexist on the same planet.

Additionally, the thinking process of the reptilians differs from the human thinking process. Because reptilians do not evolve and remain unchanged, their expansion is also slow-moving and insidious. It would take several millennia for the reptilians to decide whether or not they would coexist with humans: after all, Earth was still an outpost, far from the center of the Draconian Empire.

In the meantime, the Martians were now living underground with their hostile Maldekian guests; something had to be done quickly to prevent them from destroying one another. So, the Martians petitioned the Galactic Federation to remove the Maldekian refugees to another planet. The Galactic Federation also received a petition from the Pleiadian Council at the same time, asking the Federation to remove the Atlans from their star cluster.

The Federation therefore decided to use the Atlans as a counterbalance on Earth. If the Atlans survived, the Maldekians would also be sent. The Lyraen descendants were literally throwing their own riffraff [the Atlans and the Maldekians] to the reptilian colonists on Earth. In this way, the Federation would get rid of their undesirables, the undesirables would occupy the attention of the reptilians, and the Federation would gain valuable time to build their own forces against the reptilians.

“The civilizations have never mingled with the original race, of Earth, which is the black race. But other beings had been set upon Earth by other civilizations — civilizations not working in direct cooperation with the Twenty-Four — who transported groups of beings that were outcasts. These in turn evolved as human. It was this race which was mixed and intermingled by those who landed in 32,400 B.C.” – The Only Planet of Choice

When the Atlans arrived on Earth, they colonized what became known as Atlantis. Their continent stretched from what is now the Caribbean Basin to the Azores and Canary Islands, as well as several small island chains reaching up to what is now the East Coast of the United States, including Montauk Point.

The industrious Atlanteans rapidly grew to a large, prospering civilization needing more territory. The dinosaur population was rapidly increasing and becoming dangerous to the human colonists. The Atlanteans began destroying the dinosaurs to protect themselves; this did not sit well with the reptilians. Soon major battles occurred on the Earth between the Lemurian reptilians and Atlantean humans.

At the same time, the Maldekian refugees living on Mars arrived on Earth. They created a large human colony in what is now the Gobi desert, northern India, Sumer (southern Mesopotamia, now Iraq), and other parts of Asia.

The Maldekians attacked the lunar surface, where the reptilians guarded their Earth outpost from invasion. The Maldekians also bombarded Atlantis and Lemuria with laser weapons. The dinosaurs were wiped out.

Additionally, the Martians attacked the reptilians from space, since they, too, sought a reptilian-free environment in which to live. This might be considered the first world war on this planet. It was a mess!

Chapter 5: Conflict and Creation

To stop the fighting and make Earth peaceful enough for colonization, a meeting was held by a council from the Andromeda Galaxy, on a planet called Hatona. This meeting took place outside of the Milky Way Galaxy with a neutral council because all civilizations within the Milky Way Galaxy were in some way connected to the fighting, and all had some sort of stake in belonging to the winning side.

To stop the fighting and make Earth peaceful enough for colonization, a meeting was held by a council from the Andromeda Galaxy, on a planet called Hatona.

The Hatona Council convened for many decades as the fighting continued in this solar system. Finally, with their intercession, an agreement was reached between some of the human factions and the reptilian colonists. Keep in mind that this agreement was without the participation of the reptilians from the original Draco Empire. The agreement stated that a new breed of humanity would be created on Earth that would contain the DNA of all interested parties who participated in the peace process. A designated area on Earth would be set aside for the creation of this new species. The Earth-based reptilians of Lemuria agreed to this under the condition that the reptilian body be the foundation for this new being. This is why the original Bible states, “Let us make man in our own image.” This is a plural statement because it was a group project.

According to The Council of Nine, twenty-four civilizations arrived on Earth in 32,400 B.C. and created colonies by combining their own DNA with that of some of the tribes that were already on Earth. (See “The Cradle of Civilization was in Northwestern China”)

Many prototypes were developed over millennia. Under the supervision of the Hatona Council, races were created and then destroyed when they were not acceptable by all parties.

Twelve humanoid groups and one reptilian group donated DNA for this purpose. Mankind was developed in the area now known as Iran/Iraq, as well as parts of Africa. Hybrids were also developed on Atlantis and Lemuria.

. . .

The Destruction of Atlantis

Fortunately, the population foresaw the destruction that was coming. Many refugees relocated to what is now Egypt, Peru, the Appalachian Mountains and Western Europe, just before the continent collapsed into the upper crust of the planet. This collapse cause Earth to flip on its axis, creating the legend of the flood written about in the Bible and other world cultures.

This catastrophe was seen by the civilizations that donated DNA to the human race as an opportunity to begin reorganizing people into new groups that became the basis for civilizations.

* The Sirians helped to create the ancient Egyptian civilization

* The Tau Ceti civilization created the Slavic civilization

* The Rigelians were busy in China and the Orient

Footnote:

For further details of the flow of genetics in mankind, please refer to the Milky Way Galaxy chart in the book.

Chapter 6: Bluebloods!

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Inner Earth provided a subterranean locale for the reptilians to regroup and formulate plans to retake the surface. At this point, they were completely cut off from their home in the Draco constellation. Their spaceship, the moon, was in human hands. They were alone and isolated on a now-hostile planet. They needed to defend themselves.

The reptilians developed a plan to insidiously retake the surface by blending their genetics with the genetics of the humans on the surface. Because the human prototype already had reptilian genes, it was easy to access the mind pattern. The reptilian frequency was already established in the brain stem as well as the reptilian brain section of these hybrid humans.

The population of Sumer was chosen as the starting point. These humans were primarily descendants of the Martian, Maldekian ad Lyraen refugees. The reptilians have a preference for the genetics of blond-haired, blue-eyed people whose mind patterns and genetics are so easily controlled. They abducted members of the ruling class, including political leaders.

Using these humans, the reptilians began a new hybridization program that took several generations to perfect. Their goal was to reach a human/reptilian genetic ratio of 50/50. This would produce a human-looking reptilian that could easily shapeshift from reptilian to human and back again. Shapeshifting was accomplished simply by concentrating on the genetics the hybrid wished to either open or lock up, whatever the case was.

For this program, the reptilians enlisted the help of the Sirians, who had technology to implement such a program. The Sirians knew a lot about genetic engineering and mind programming, which they freely shared with the reptilians. Once the hybridization program was complete, the Sumerian leaders had become shapeshifting reptilians. The new reptilian hybrid became the elite of that culture. Their blood, because of the increased reptilian DNA, contained a higher copper content. Since copper-based blood turns blue-green when exposed to oxygen, these reptilian hybrids were called bluebloods.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) – Lt. Valeris (Kim Cattrall) regards a detail from Marc Chagall’s “Adam et Eve chassés du Paradis”

Lieutenant Valeris : I do not understand this representation.

Captain Spock : It is a depiction from ancient Earth mythology: the expulsion from Paradise.

Lieutenant Valeris : Why keep it in your quarters?

Captain Spock : It is a reminder to me that all things end.

* * *

