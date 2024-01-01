From The Only Planet of Choice, by Phyllis Schlemmer

Aksu City (pop. 700,000) is located in the Tien Shan foothills on the border with the Taklamakan Desert. The population is approximately half Uyghur and half Han. The city is over two thousand years old. Aksu was a small community on the caravan travel route, specializing in hemp and cotton textiles. Slowly, amidst several wars between Tibetans, Uyghurs and Chinese, it developed into a center of trade and culture in Xinjiang. At the beginning of the first millennium, Buddhist monks from India arrived with trade caravans. They settled in the surrounding mountains and built a cave monastery.

Subashi - ancient Buddhist city

(p. 87) JOHN: When the Hawk came down to Earth, at what stage were the Earth people? They had not had any previous contact in any form at all with the civilizations. Were they what we would call barbaric?

Tom: You might call them simple structured societies.

JOHN: Yes, and then there was a mixing of genes with them?

Tom: Yes. That was the beginning of more advanced culture on Planet Earth.

ANDREW: What kind of a race was found there with whom to begin doing the bioengineering? Were they blacks, whites or yellows?

Tom: The [Twenty-Four] civilizations have never mingled with the original race of Earth, which is the black race. But other beings had been set upon Earth by other civilizations — civilizations that you would find of superior intelligence to you, but not working in direct cooperation with the Twenty-Four — who transported groups of beings that were outcasts. These in turn evolved as human. It was this race which was mixed and intermingled by those who landed in 32,400 B.C. They were placed [on Earth]. We cannot use the word seeded because it is not the appropriate word.

JOHN: So the first appearance of Cro-Magnon (large skull) man as we know it would have been in the Tarim Basin in Akesu?

Tom: That is correct.

In 1974 Andrew and Tom had a discussion on the same subject.

ANDREW: How was the first colonization carried out?

Tom: A small number of beings arrived on Earth, and they founded the first civilization. And when I say the first civilization, that is not truly so, but they were the first arrival of people of ours. And that was over 32,000 years B.C. [32,400 B.C.]

ANDREW: And where would that have been?

Tom: At Akesu, near what you call the Tarim Basin.

ANDREW: I see. I gather that that civilization eventually did not succeed, and things did not go well.

Tom: It was not the fault of those who landed.

ANDREW: What was the failure then: was it premature?

Tom: It was too soon. The minds and the souls of the spirits were too dense. It was a high civilization, not properly adapted to Earth.

ANDREW: Are there any remains of that civilization?

Tom: I will check, will you wait? They tell me yes, but not that can be seen. It is under the surface.

ANDREW: What kind of elements of civilization did the visitors try to give at that time? Was it agriculture, or medicine, or writing, or astronomy, or what?

Tom: It was language, in order to raise the beings of the planet from a near-animal level. It was a form of communication.

ANDREW: Do you have any examples of this language? For example, what was the name of this gentleman, the Hawk?

Tom: I will give it to you in your alphabet, but it did not have that alphabet. The alphabet had no vowels, but it had vowels when spoken.

ANDREW: Yes, the sound had a vowel but no written representation.

Tom: It would be a T, R, H, K, R, H, K. The difficulty is that our being does not have the tones available for us to refer to in her mind.

ANDREW: Yes, thank you.

Tom: When the civilization was lost— And in every civilization that has been lost there were small groups that were not lost, but travelled a long distance to remove themselves from the area.

ANDREW: Yes, and where did some of these people go? I mean, in what culture would we know them now, if at all?

Tom: They do not exist. But they moved to three areas. It was a large civilization, and outside the Akesu civilization there was another subsidiary civilization. The Hawk also attempted to bring the principle of one leader.

ANDREW: How long was the Hawk on Earth for that particular mission?

Tom: One thousand, six hundred of your years.

ANDREW: That’s incredible! Did he have any offspring?

Tom: All of the world.

ANDREW: You mean he was the sole source of the seed, so to speak?

Tom: No. The seed was from a civilization [Huvah] and this was the beginning of the true understanding.

ANDREW: Did he just live as an ordinary human being?

Tom: He attempted to, but was not [allowed]. He was called the Hawk by them, as he also was later called the Hawk by the Egyptians because he came from us.

ANDREW: Did these early people see him appear from the sky?

Tom: Yes.

ANDREW: In a craft or something?

Tom: Yes.

ANDREW: I see. They associated that with a hawk?

Tom: Yes.

ANDREW: Did he appear on Earth looking like everybody else, or did he look different?

Tom: Realizing the close-to-animal stage of these beings, his costume was made to resemble a bird, in order for them to be able to understand.

Pharaoh Shebitqo (R) offering two jars to Horus

ANDREW: During the sixteen hundred years that the Hawk worked, was there success in bringing about some elements of civilization?

Tom: It was slightly more, but that is close. He brought civilization. He brought language so the people could communicate, and enlightenment. He brought the knowledge and technology of how to build strongly, how to protect, how to grow, how to cultivate in order to grow strong, and how to heal within themselves.

ANDREW: Was all this done by natural healing and natural selection of seeds and so on? Was there any science or knowledge that we would identify with physics, chemistry, mathematics or astronomy, that was given at that time, or was it too early?

Tom: It was all done, in a way that they were able to understand.

ANDREW: How long did the average person live on Earth at that time? What was the average life span?

Tom: Twenty years. The colonists were able to raise the life expectancy to one hundred and twenty, to one hundred and fifty, and many lived longer.

ANDREW: So they must have been quite impressed by the fact that the Hawk was around for well over a thousand years.

Tom: Yes, he was regarded as a god.

ANDREW: And that’s how the whole mistake arose, how the notion of gods arose amongst men? I see. When did the Hawk make another appearance on Earth after that first venture 32,400 years ago?

Tom: In the time span between the first coming, before the Hawk passed into your world again, another being continued the thread.

ANDREW: This was at Akesu?

Tom: That is correct.

ANDREW: How long was that for?

Tom: The new one was with that civilization for 2,020 years of its time. He came as the son of the Hawk.

ANDREW: Did he indeed appear to be an earthly son, even though he came from your place?

Tom: The people knew the difference.

JOHN: What was the name?

Tom: I will try. You do not have the sounds to reproduce it. It had a sound of a vowel but it had no written vowel. It was R, T, T, H, R. But remember it began with a sound that was not written.

ANDREW: Yes, with an unstopped vowel. It would sound something like ’Arthur’ — something like that?

Tom: Yes.

JOHN: How much longer did that civilization last after this person’s existence, if at all?

Tom: It existed for but a brief six hundred years longer. [from 32,400 to 28,180 B.C.]

JOHN: Could you say what happened at the end?

Tom: It was natural.

JOHN: Was this one of the periodic natural disturbances that they sometimes call a polar shift, or something?

Tom: Yes. Both of these beings returned to Earth in the time of 6,000 - 5,000 B.C. It was at that time that more beings came with them.

ANDREW: And in what lands did they then appear?

Tom: It was what you call Egypt

ANDREW: Were they also in Sumer or Ur?

Tom: Before. Then in Egypt.

ANDREW: Did they come from the sky at that time?

Tom: Yes, and those with him mingled with those here, and created a new species.

JOHN: They had what we call physical intercourse, to produce children, is that correct?

Tom: It was more evolved, higher.

ANDREW: A method of upgrading the local species on Earth, right?

Tom: Strengthening.

ANDREW: And they used their own means and knowledge to do that, right?

Tom: Yes.

ANDREW: And when they appeared on Earth, they found certain beings that they thought would help to strengthen the species, so they mingled with them and developed a hybrid. And then they watched, to see what would happen with that hybrid.

Tom: That is in essence the truth. The problem with the beings that existed was that they worshipped the visitors. This was handed down through the species. And the species then worshipped [them].

GUEST: Is it possible for you to give more images of the Akesu culture, and about any phases it went through, or any other characteristics?

Tom: Akesu was a seeded colony, arranged for the evolution of your planet Earth and for teaching the process of progress, for a leap forward of humankind. There had been a realization that if we waited for humankind to evolve of its own accord, it would still be in its own state of six toes [like sloths]. Do you understand?

When there is one group accelerating, the acceleration creates a spin-off, then that touches others for their acceleration also. Therefore implements were brought forward, organization for the colony, for communal development.

Also there were forward offshoots of some who went to what you now identify as China — a great communitarian country now — and out to other domains, more gradually. That was the beginning of what you term the “giants merging with the daughters of men.” Do you understand? Also, at times there were species created from merging together that were brought forth: one civilization connecting genetically with another civilization created a species. That was in the beginning.

JOHN: You once mentioned the ’small people’ and I never understood what that meant. Was that referring to the people who were seeded by Hoova? Were they smaller? Tom: We speak that humankind, when they landed, were smaller. Those who came were giants compared to those that existed on Planet Earth.

Aksu is the northern part in pink; the southern part is desert

(p. 92) JOHN: Can you say when language began? Did they have any language at all before the time of Akesu?

Tom: When you ask about language, do you mean verbalizing? Writing?

JOHN: Yes, verbalizing.

Tom: Do you call grunts verbalizing?

(p. 95) ANDREW: Going back to those early periods of mingling and hybridization, we understand from our science on Earth that a major phase of the ice ages ended around the time of the original landing of 32,400 B.C. What can you tell us about that? Was it actually ending or was it still in existence?

Tom: It was already over.

ANDREW: Was Akesu at that time a fertile green area, not desert?

Tom: It had not become sprung, but it was warming.

ANDREW: The area was still cool, relatively?

Tom: That is truth. It was not lush, but browns and reds.

