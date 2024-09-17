Karkoc arrived in Minneapolis in 1949 with his two young sons. Karkok became a naturalized American citizen in 1959. After arriving in Minneapolis, Karkoc, a widower, married Nadia Mysecko, who arrived in 1953 at the age of 30. He had four more children with her, the last of whom was born in 1966. Victoria Nuland was born in 1961. “JAG Finds Victoria Nuland Guilty ‘By Default’ and Sentences Her to Hang”

February 24, 1923 - December 15, 2018 Survived by Husband, Michael Karkoc; Children, Peter Karkoc, George (married to Lilly) Karkoc, Andriy (married to Stacey) Karkoc, Orysia (married to Gary) Babcek, Olia (married to Tom) Heinecke, and Natalka (married to John) Eisch; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members in Ukraine.

No one from the family or community posted a message on the page.

In a previous post, Jessie Czebotar Affidavits - Training Partner, Jessie describes Karkoc being present during the torture and murder of his daughter, Sarah Mysecko, his son-in-law, Todd Killrush, and his eight-year-old granddaughter, Alice Mysecko, in Sept. 1981. Their surviving sons, Douglas Killrush Mysecko, four, and Peter, two, were placed with Brotherhood families.

Notice that Nadia Karkoc’s daughter, Sarah, isn’t mentioned in her obituary. My estimate for Sarah’s year of birth is 1955—unless she was Andriy’s twin sister. If Sarah was born in 1955, she would have been 18 when she had Alice, who was born in 1973.

The most well known child of Michael Karkoc, who became the family spokesman when AP revealed in 2013 that Karkoc was guilty of war crimes, is his youngest son, Andriy.

Andrij M Karkoc, aka Andriy Karkoc, aka Andriy Karkos

Andrij Karkos was born on Nov. 7, 1953. Andrij lives in Minneapolis, MN. Sometimes Andrij has gone by Andriy M Karkos, Andrij M Karkos, Andrij Karkoc and Andrij M Karkoc.

I’m unable to find anything online about Peter Karkoc, George Karkoc, or Orysia Babcek (pictured in 1990 photo below with Andriy and their niece, Keera).

There is a couple named John and Natalka Eisch living in Florida. Natalka’s date of birth may be July 7, 1966, which would make her Karkoc’s youngest child.

Olia Heinecke works for the University of Minnesota, according to her Linkedin profile, which says, “High performing professional with a passion for corporate philanthropy Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.” She may also be a notary public, which would give her the ability to authenticate false signatures on documents such as property titles.

L Olia Heinecke Karkoc (b 1963); Victoria Nuland (b July 1, 1961)

Also came up on a search: “Olia Pasichnyk Heinecke's Summary. Olia Pasichnyk Heinecke’s birthdate is November 15, 1963, making them 60.”

It appears that Olia Karkoc had a daughter with a husband named Pasichnyk in 1988. The baby in the photo below (who looks like she’s two) is Keera Pasichnyk.

L-R Orysia Babcek, Andriy Karkoc, Nadia Mysecko Karkoc with Keera Pasichnyk in 1990

The poor child has been forced to commit street crimes for the Brotherhood.

Keera Pasichnyk Birth Date: 08/29/1988 Current Status: Under Supervision as of 07/01/2024. Currently with Hennepin Dept of Community Corrections (CCA). Sentence Date: 09/13/2023

Twin Cities Crime Watch & Information Keera Pasichnyk DOB: 08.29.1988 At least 36 prior convictions (5 theft, 1 narcotics). Three felony convictions in two counties in February and March 2021: -Financial Card Fraud (Brooklyn Center) -Theft of Computer (UMN campus) -Mail Theft (Wright County) All three felony convictions STAYED or stay-of-imposition despite the fact that she has another open felony case for motor vehicle theft (warrant below). NOW: New arrest on Tuesday by Eden Prairie police on probable cause receiving stolen property and a felony warrant for failure to appear in court on the vehicle theft case.

It’s because of Keera and the millions of other victims of SRA/MK ULTRA, living and dead, that I don’t respect the privacy of Michael Karkoc’s children. If they know anything about the Brotherhood, they should make it public so that there is justice.

