Jessie Czebotar’s affidavits cover multiple subjects, so I decided to create a post about her childhood training partner, Douglas Mysecko.

Jessie was born on April 24, 1977, according to one affidavit. I believe that Mysecko was the same age as she. They lived on the same block and attended the same school until age seven, when they were separated.

Mysecko’s mother, Sarah was the daughter of Nazi war criminal Michael Karkoc, who, under the protection of the U.S. government, was a high-ranking Luciferian specialized in defense magik.

In an interview on Aquarius Rising Africa, Jessie told the story of how she witnessed her training partner defeat the Brotherhood’s head protector in battle and take his position. Mysecko was seven, yet he defeated the chief of police of Wheaton, Illinois, James Volpe.

“He was about seven years old. We have to remember that his grandfather was our defense magik trainer; he was a Nazi, and that was Michael Karkoc.”

Before he became head protector of the Luciferian Brotherhood, Douglas Mysecko was Jessie’s protector. He was with her at the Rothschild hunting parties, and was allowed to be present in Neuschwanstein Castle to witness what was supposed to be her first hosting of a demon, Ashtoreth (Astarte).

When Jessie began to inform on the Brotherhood in 2018 at the age of 41, Douglas Mysecko—by then known as Lucien Greaves—was deeply involved in the crimes of the system. In one affidavit (US Postal System) Jessie submitted a “call to assemble” that Greaves had posted to social media.

Jessie added this note, “The symbol in the middle is the tattoo of the 9th circle members. They are the elite protectors of the hierarchy. Lucien Greaves has this tattoo on his upper right bicep. This is a call for the 9th circle members to assemble because the elite in the occult will be eating flesh. Picture below is the only one Lucien has shown this tattoo in.”

I previously wrote that Mysecko was a Rothschild, but now I realize that the two Rothschilds in her 5-member training circle were Nathaniel, who as the only son of Jacob Rothschild became the 5th Baron Rothschild, and Alexandre, who replaced Jacob Rothschild as the Satanic World Councilman of the Luciferian Brotherhood.

“Alexandre Rothschild was chosen as the Rothschild leader now, and was needed for his youthful age of 40-something to ensure he is around for enough time to see this generational plan to fruition. Some of our children are under his ownership. Some of our children are in England under Lord Jacob Rothschild”—who just died—“and others in key places around the world. We have a son named Samuel who is a rabbi in Israel. We have Michael, who is a priest in Rome. We have Nathaniel, who is somehow linked into the British royal family. We have Chloe, who is linked into the Rothschilds.” Sue Ford (Esther) and Dan Duval Part 3 Mengele, Rothchilds and Mind Control

Nathaniel Rothschild; Alexandre de Rothschild

The Affidavits

3. In September of 1981 [age four], myself and Douglas John Killrush Mysecko began our training in the Luciferian Brotherhood. I testify for the record that Cathedral of St. Peter was our main training center, along with the government and organizational facilities listed.

Our attendance to public school was marked present, even though we were not there. Training began around 8 a.m. CT and concluded around 2:30 p.m. CT. Then we went home and our nighttime training began. I testify that my teachers at that school were part of the System and were involved in the coverup of my absence from school.

In October 1984, the System faked the death of Douglas John Killrush Mysecko because I tried to tell someone outside of the System about the occult activities. They burned down his house [where he lived] with Nazi Michael Karkoc. The entire neighborhood had gathered and saw the fire, heard Karkoc, Douglas, and his 2-year-old brother Peter screaming for heip. Douglas appeared in the 2nd story window and was pounding on it saying he could not get out.

The firefighters present were not able to put the fire out and I watched along with the neighbors until there was no chance they were alive. Later that morning, I got up at 7 a.m. like usual. When I ran outside, there were no remnants of the burned home. The neighbors looked like they had an extra-big yard with a lawn extension. The grass was fresh and no sign of a fire was present.

From that day forward, the entire neighborhood acted as though this family never existed. There was no mention or talk of them ever. I went to school the next week after Douglas had died (I believed he had died, but later found the System had separated us and moved him.) At school I began crying, and my teacher asked, “Why are you crying?” I replied, “Because Douglas is dead.” She looked at me sternly and said, “There is no one here by that name and there never has been.” That was their approved narrative.

As I said, 34 years later, I found that they separated us all. They put Douglas John Killrush Mysecko in foster care in Detroit, MI under the name Douglas Mesner. Nazi Michael Karkoc was moved back home to St. Cloud, MN. I have not located Peter yet.

Douglas John Killrush Mysecko continued his training to run the entire Protector System for the Brotherhood. I know he had further training under the supervision of [Lieutenant] Col. Michael Aquino.

5. I testify that Jessie Marie Czebotar and Douglas John Killrush Mysecko's main teachers and instructors at Cathedral of St. Peter were:

a) Nazi Ukrainian Legion of Dcfense Leader Michacl Karkoc. He was our instructor in Black Magik, Defense Magik, Soul Tie Connections, and lnterfacing with the Spiitual Gates.

b) Laurie Cabot Kent. She taught us the art and practice of magik and how to make tinctures and procure and preserve adrenochrome along with Algorian witchcraft, and witchcraft application.

c) Clara Odelia Acker Church. She taught us how to govern and rule thc Lucifcrian Brotherhood Systern through policies, procedures, and in practice.

d) Callista Gingrich. As a sister of light, she taught us how to communicate with celestial beings considered as Light energy workers and to utilize energy for healing.

d) I testify for the record that Callista Gingrich was present for the healing of wounds caused to me in government experiments, projects, programs and in end-time ritual preparations, and that she used white magik to cover it up and hide the crimes committed against me.

Pineal Gland Hormone

i) During one such instance, Callista was at the DUMB base in Chicago, IL. I believe this incident was in 1983. At this DUMB base I witnessed rooms with children being hung from the ceilings on wood pallets. The pallets were hung from thick metal chains from the ceiling and were tilted at an angle. Children were strapped to them with thick [woven] straps securing their head, chest, arms, abdomen, and each leg. The children would be strapped in so that their heads tilted down at an angle. For the ancient method of procuring pineal gland hormone, long metal skewers would be inserted through the nasal cavity and up behind the eye to pineal gland. Clara Church, Michael Karkoc, and Laurie Cabot Kent were all teachers in this ancient procurement method. There would be glass vials under the child that the metal tap would leak the hormone into. This hormone would be procured or collected and mixed with adrenochrome and formaldehyde or vodka to make a hybrid drug the elites use daily to heighten their spiritual acuity. Most of the time, the special hybrid adreno was only mixed with vodka. The vodka base vials were the ones the Elites used daily to function at a higher spiritual acuity. The formaldehyde vials were used during ritual times or special occasions when they wanted to experience the adrenochrome psychosis.

ii) During this incident, my Proctor, Clara Odelia Acker Church had gotten angry that I would not take the long metal tap they use to procure hormones out of the pineal gland of children. In her anger, Clara, took two of the long tap skewers and struck me and Douglas John Killrush Mysecko in our right abdominal sides, inserting the skewers deeply. After the incident, Nazi Michael Karkoc subdued Clara Church. Laurie Cabot Kent called in Callista and several unknown sisters of light. They hovered their hands over us and began singing and chanting in a foreign tongue to move energy. The wounds were immediately healed and no sign of them remains outwardly. Since that time, I have had issues with that side, one of them being my gall bladder which I had to have removed in 2011.

iii) Callista Gingrich was also called in after some training session injuries which Nazi Michael Karkoc had caused. When he taught Defense Magik, Douglas Mysecko and I would literally have to battle and physically engage with Karkoc. During one of the sessions at Cathedral of St. Peter, Karkoc had snapped the Ieft arm of my training partner Douglas. As Douglas was trying to get up, Karkoc came for me and threw me so hard against the cement wall that it knocked my breath out, and as my head hit against the wall I went unconscious. I woke lying flat on the ground and seeing Callista and others hovering their hands over my face and chanting over me.

Editor’s note: Callista Gingrich’s husband, Newt Gingrich (R-Georgia), was speaker of the House of Representatives (1995-98). The speaker is third in the line of succession for president of the United States. President Trump appointed Callista Gingrich to be ambassador to the Holy See (2017-21). In that post she committed treason by helping the Vatican rig the 2020 presidential elections. Newt Gingrich, who lived with her in Rome, was undoubtedly complicit as well.

The next mention of Douglas Karkoc shows his tender side. Jessie’s grandmother, Clara Acker Church, decided to kill Jessie because of her refusal to take her place in the system as queen mother of darkness, who is Lucifer’s messenger to the Satanic Council. Jessie heard Lucifer forbid Church to kill her granddaughter; nevertheless, she spent more than a year trying.

One night, Church almost succeeded in drowning Jessie in the bathtub.

“As I stretched out my feet in the bed, I suddenly pricked my foot on a needle that had been placed at the foot of the bed and knew I was in trouble. Clara had put aparalyang drug on it.

“My saving grace was that Douglas Mysecko had been sneaking into my room for over a year. He would remain hidden until I came in from training, closed the door and crawled into bed. I would set up traps outside and on the inside of the door that would give him time to hide if Clara woke up and came to the room. We usually would hold each other, cuddle and cry as we tried to sleep the three hours of down time we got between training sessions.

“When I struck my foot on the needle and suddenly could not move, he slipped out my bedroom window and started running down the street to go get Karkoc because we knew Clara was going to attempt to kill me and we knew that Douglas could not fight her and save me at the same time.”

Karkoc and Douglas arrived just in time to pull Jessie out of the bathtub and revive her. He never said anything to his grandson about sneaking over to her house to protect her. A week later, Jessie came down with pneumonia from her near-drowning and Karkoc took her to Callista for healing.

Daily adrenochrome

Before they put a hierarchy child into the military experiments or projects, they test them to see what their functioning levels of adrenochrome are. My testing period (along with Douglas Mysecko) included observations by Karkoc, [Lt.] Col. Michael Aquino, and John O. Brennan [CIA director during Obama’s second term 2013-2016].

The men subdued us one at a time in the long hallway between the church and the school. There were three rooms off this hallway that they used for training on the right-hand side. And a fourth at the end of the hallway, which was our main defense and magik training room with Karkoc.

After restraining me to the ground they put me in a strait jacket. I wrestled with one of them and watched as the other two put Douglas into a strait jacket. Then using a syringe, they injected each of us with a dose of adrenochrome. They were testing to see how much we could take without experiencing a psychosis. They knew that first time that we would go into a psychosis.

They put me and Douglas into the room. They had padded the walls and I remember at the far end there were about 10 young children ages ranging from 4-6. The children had their feet chained to the floor and their hands and elbows tied up high behind their backs.

The adrenochrome makes it so you cannot think and an uncontrollable intense feeling of rage washes over you. You are so mad that all you want to do is rip things apart. You also get an urge to consume flesh. Douglas and I started fighting. He was kicking me hard as he maneuvered closer to the children. I care not to share too much detail to this memory. We only had our teeth and legs to fight with. So, all I care to share is that the children were killed by biting and ripping the jugular veins at their necks. All ten children died. And then Douglas and I went after each other.

There was a point where the three men came back into the room. They grabbed us and carried us biting and kicking up to the third-floor room of the school and locked us in the large white cupboard. Douglas and I continued to fight each other in the strait jackets in the cupboard. At one point, he kicked me down on the floor of the cupboard and kicked his heel repeatedly into the top of my right shoulder.

As the adrenochrome wears off, we would get violently sick and start throwing up. I remember that time, I fell with my head against Douglas's lap, and I threw up on his pants pocket.

Karkoc and Brennan came and pulled us out of the cupboard and carried us down to another room. This room had a defector of the System in it. Douglas and I were sick but had to leam to fight and protect ourselves even when we did not feel well. Karkoc and Brennan took us out of the strait jackets and threw us in the room, and Karkoc yelled his and Clara Church's favorite line, “Kill or die!” The rules of these exercises were that either the defectors lived, or we did. The defectors fought to the death, so we had no option but to fight and kill once thrown in the room.

Later, in similar trials, Karkoc, Aquino, and Brennan would put me in the strait jacket and give me injections that made my potassium levels quickty drop causing my heart to race. They would kneel over me and tell me I was going to die. This was how they caused some fear-based built-in body triggers. As a child they had me on a regimen of 10 bananas a day. Clara Church, Jeanne Wagner, or Julie Cato would serve them to me in a bowl mashed up. We called it banana soup. If I did not eat that many every day, I would get really bad leg cramps and spasms at night. I later found that when they made this soup, they put powdered adrenochrome in it. That was how they got me my daily dose for spiritual acuity. The powdered adreno would turn the bananas a brown color almost immediately. The cover story my whole family knew was that I loved bananas. Today my body has issues keeping and retaining potassium. It is quickly used up in my body and if I do not consume 80 MEQs a day I get very bad heart palpitations, which trigger the deep-seated fear that I am going to die.

Military Programs

a) Individuals I witressed being directly involved with these experiments, projects, and programs are: Nazi Michael Karkoc, Col. Michael Aquino, John O. Brennan, President Ronald Reagan, Gen. Paul Vallely, Col. John B. Alexander, Colin A. Ross, Bennent Braun, Neil Brick, Eilene Avetti, Newt Gingrich, Sen. John Kerry, The Wizard aka Allan Parrot, James Volpe, Sen. John McCain, Isaac Asimov, Oliver Stone.

b) In September of 1981, Nazi Michael Karkoc, Col. Michael Aquino, and John O. Brennan chose Douglas John Killrush Mysecko and myself to begin training in government experiments, projects, and programs that were used to prosper the end-time one-world agenda. We were chosen by elite members of the Satanic Council of 9. They discerned through tarot card reading and occultic prophesies that Douglas and I were the sun and moon that would bring forth the Anti-Christ. Thus, they did a ritual and gave Douglas the ritual name “Moonlight” and I the ritual name “Sunshine.”

Murder of family of Douglas Mysecko by James Volpe and policemen in his department

Dcuglas Mysecko became the head of the Protector/Assassin Department for the Luciierian Brotherhood in the1980s when he beat the man who ran the Departments, former Wheaton Chief of Police James Volpe. (See Exhibit H)

Exhibit H

Truthful Testimony of Jessie Marie Czebotarl) I (Jessie Marie Czebotar) sworn under the pains and penalty of perjury claim the followingfacts to be the truth. And that I am of age, of sound mind, and competent to put these facts uponthe record.2)1. I would like to submit upon the record the crimes I directly witnessed former Chief of PoliceJames Volpe involved in during the years of 1981-1984.2. I testifr that in 1981, Wheaton Chief of Police James Volpe was introduced to me as the headProtector overseeing all six Departments of the Protectors for the Luciferian Brotherhood.

3. In early September of 1981 at age 4 1/2 l witnessed James Volpe and local Masonic law enforcement under him rape and murder family members of my training partner in the System, Douglas John Killrush Mysecko (aka Douglas Mesner aka Lucien Greaves) at their family residence in a suburb of Rockford/Chicago area. Those family members were his father Mason Todd Killrush. His mother, daughter of Nazi Michael Karkoc, Sarah Mysecko. And 8-year-old sister, Alice Mysecko.

That night, Nazi Michael Karkoc became the guardian of Douglas John Killrush Mysecko age 4 l/2 and his 2-year-old brother Peter Killrush.

There were about 20 individuals who came to the family’s home starting about midnight CT. They surrounded the house in black robes with hoods that hung low over the face. In the yard they chanted and burned candles. Then between l:00-2:00 a.m., James Volpe broke the front door down and some of the men went into the house to retrieve the family members while some remained outside. I was standing with my Proctor Clara Odelia Acker Church in the front left side of the yard facing the front door and by the sidewalk and road.

The men brought Douglas Mysecko out and Clara Church told him to quietly stand by us. We were commanded to watch silently and threatened if we broke that silence that we would suffer same fates.

I remember the family was brought out. Peter, who was two years old, was placed in the arms of Nazi Michael Karkoc. Karkoc got into a yellow Lincoln vehicle parked on side of road and drove off with Peter.

The rest of family was brought and made to kneel in the grass by the low front porch. Todd was on the left with 2 unidentified men who were part of law enforcement. Each was standing with one foot on one of his legs. They had cuffed his hands behind him and the one on his left was holding his head up by his hair. Sarah had been fighting, so the police had her on her stomach on the grass and were kneeling on her back.

Alice was in front of them lying also on her face on the ground. James Volpe was on top of Alice. I remember as James pulled up her nightgown, pulled down her panties, and with Sarah and Alice screaming, he proceeded to rape Alice in front of everyone. When he was done, the law enforcement loaded the family into separate black Lincolns. There were four black Lincolns. Clara Church, Douglas Mysecko and I got into the back seat of the front Lincoln, and we were driven to a barn that was about 20 minutes outside of the Rockford area.

The driveway to the barn was in a wooded area. The barn sat in a large opening. The barn doorsfaced what was used for parking and were swung wide open as we entered area. There was a good amount of hay on the floor of the barn and there were 3 ropes hanging from the rafters.

I remember the family was brought in. Sarah was still screaming and struggling. I was aware that she knew the System had chosen her son Douglas to be my protector in the System and she was plotting to escape with the three kids. Todd remained silent the entire time all these things were happening.

I remember Clara Church decreed a judgment against the family. Then James [Volpe] raped Alice again on the floor of the bam. She cried after he was done, and he put one of the ropes around her neck. Then he proceeded to pull on it until she was hanging. He secured it on the side of the barn wall. I remember Alice peed all over the floor as her parents were hung in same manner. Then James [Volpe] said, “Hunting time, boys." The law enforcement and James pulled out hunting knives, and while the three family members were still alive but unable to breathe, they gutted them.

In 20l7 Douglas Mysecko under his pseudonym Lucien Greaves posted the following picture. (See Exhibit A) (Douglas shortly around that time also posted a picture he had drawn of his father and mother and himself. (See Exhibit B) The ring on the hand of the man who has his hand on top of Douglas was that of Satanic World Councilman of the Luciferian Brotherhood, Jacob Rothschild. Comparison picture of Sarah's sister, 2nd daughter of Michael Karkoc (See Exhibit C)

October 2, 2021